KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

CDC gives green light for fully vaccinated people to meet indoors A day in the life of an Oakland remote learning teacherCalifornia says vaccine supply looks flat next three weeksSF schools plan to start offering some in-person learning in AprilSanta Rosa school district and teachers union set tentative date to resume in-person classesA's, Giants fans can attend games again after California relaxes restrictionsNew vaccine site in East San Jose aims to increase access for hard-hit areas
More timeline

'Nightmares' of Black Zoom Boxes: A Day in the Life of an Oakland Remote Learning Teacher

On Jan. 27, KQED followed Oakland high school teacher Whitney Dwyer as she went about her day teaching on Zoom. What we found is that conducting class exclusively online is not just a serious struggle for students, but for teachers as well:

9 a.m.

“So our agenda for today:  We are going to review with a lightning round,” she says.

She throws in a sound effect: “Pew! Pew! Pew!”

Nobody has their camera on.

“Your participation credit goes up if your camera is on,” she offers. “I’m feeling a little lonely.”

Nothing.

She does get tired of sounding desperate. Like, can someone just turn their camera on? It doesn’t even have to be aimed at your face — it could be pointed at a window.

More silence. Another thing she’s had to get used to. Classroom chatter is reduced to text shorthand: lol, lmao, omg, ty, yw. And of course: ?

Answers to her questions arrive by chat, too, often in private messages.

“Thank you, Leilani,” she says in response to an answer only she can see.

Silence.

“Oh — I don’t know about all that.”

Silence.

For everybody else, they're hearing half a conversation.

Today’s topic is Venn diagrams — using them to compare and contrast the agriculture of the Aztecs and Mayans. That means learning a new digital tool, so Whitney toggles between describing ancient farming practices and troubleshooting.

Teach, group chat, private chat, text. Teach, group chat, private chat, text.

When the topic of slave labor among the Mayans comes up, something almost like a normal class discussion begins. Almost.

“Imagine being dependent on slave labor —”
“I mean one could argue —”
“There are really low wages —”
“People in jail are basically slaves —”

Zoom keeps cutting one person off when another one starts talking, so it’s all jumbled and fragmented.

Conducting class this way has robbed Whitney of almost everything she enjoys about teaching. For one, she no longer gets to see the confusion in her kids that’s often followed by light bulbs going off. What's left are nightmares of black boxes.

Read the full story or listen to the radio version.

Vanessa Rancaño

Sponsored

Top of timeline ↑

CDC Gives Green Light for Fully Vaccinated People to Meet Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidance for vaccinated people, giving the green light to resume some pre-pandemic activities and relax precautions that have been in place.

Specifically, the new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated can visit indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or social distancing. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they have gotten the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

Vaccinated people can also visit, unmasked, with people from another household who are not yet vaccinated, as long as those people are at low risk of serious illness from the virus. However, the agency said, vaccinated people should continue to wear masks when they're in public, avoid crowds and take other precautions when gathering with unvaccinated people who are at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

The new guidance also allows fully vaccinated individuals to forgo testing and quarantining following a known COVID-19 exposure, as long as they are not experiencing symptoms.

Read the full story.

Sponsored

Rachel Treisman, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

California Says Vaccine Supply Looks Flat Next Three Weeks

While President Biden said last week that the U.S. is on track to inoculate all adults with one of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of May, California officials are tempering expectations that an abundant supply will soon arrive in the state.

For now, the state has only a three-week projection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how much vaccine it can expect.

"And I hate to tell you this, but it is entirely flat. There is not a single dose increase, not one," said Marta Green, with the California Government Operations Agency. "What I'm hoping is that when those allocations actually come, that what's allocated is over that projection, that it's an underpromising and overdelivering."

Green warns the wait might be longer for people who haven’t had their first shot because the state still has to provide a lot of second doses from what’s available.

Still, in recent days, the state administered more than 200,000 vaccines per day on average, putting the total since the beginning of the vaccination program at more than 10 million doses, with 3 million people now inoculated with the required two shots.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Schools Plan to Start Offering Some In-Person Learning in April

San Francisco school officials plan to reopen classrooms for some of the youngest students beginning April 12 under a tentative deal reached with the teachers union.

The agreement was announced late Friday after months of debate over how and when kids would return to in-person instruction as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations decline statewide.

San Francisco Unified School District officials said in a statement that they reached the arrangement with the teachers union to “return as many students as possible in focal groups to nearly a full school day, 5 days a week."

Those groups are primarily preschool through fifth grade, although the district said 24 of 64 elementary schools will definitely reopen in April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’s still unclear how many of the district’s 52,000 students will return before the term ends June 2.

The school board still needs to vote on the deal.

Officials have said it’s highly unlikely middle and high school students will go back to classrooms this year. District representatives declined to comment on the deal before a Monday news conference.

Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco, said in a statement that the agreement "is the product of months of adapting and reimagining what a return to in-person instruction for educators, students, and families in a large urban district could look like in a pandemic.”

Across San Francisco Bay, Oakland students could also start heading back to classrooms within weeks, starting with the youngest children and most at-risk students across all grades, the Chronicle reported. The goal is to reopen the first schools by mid- to late March, according to a letter Oakland Unified School District sent to families last week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed into law a plan that allows California’s public schools to tap into a $2 billion fund to try and incentivize districts to reopen classrooms by the end of March.

The law does not require school districts to resume in-person instruction. Instead, the state is dangling the money before cash-strapped school boards, offering them a share only if they start offering in-person instruction by month’s end. The rest of the money the state recently set aside for schools, $4.6 billion, would go toward helping students catch up.

In California, the new law has attracted bipartisan support and scorn in equal measure, with the Democratic governor and lawmakers saying it marked an important step forward but was far from perfect.

Teachers from some of the biggest districts have come out against it, saying schools can’t reopen until infection rates drop and enough educators have been vaccinated.

Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Rosa School District and Teachers Union Set Tentative Date to Resume In-Person Classes

Santa Rosa City Schools and the Santa Rosa Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement on Friday on a memorandum of understanding to resume in-person classes on April 1, district officials said Friday.

The agreement still has to be ratified by the union's members, but it would bring students in Santa Rosa back to classrooms for the first time in more than a year through a phased reopening.

The district includes some 15,500 students at 24 schools as well as 900 certified teachers, school counselors and other staff.

"I am thrilled that our students will soon be back at their school sites to connect with their teachers, friends and in-person learning," Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Dr. Diann Kitamura said in a statement.

K-6 students would return to class April 1, part of the first group under the tentative agreement, with a hybrid schedule of in-person classes two days per week and distance learning the other three days of the week.

Sponsored

Special needs students, English learners and other "special population" students in grades K-12 would also return to class April 1 with a hybrid schedule.

Students in grades 7-12 would return to class in a hybrid format April 26 under the agreement.

The agreement also guarantees access to two coronavirus vaccine doses for SRTA members prior to the reopening dates, according to the district.

The agreement allows for educators to return to their classrooms before students to prepare, including training to recognize students showing social emotional distress after being out of the classroom for so long.

The SRTA is expected to hold a ratification vote between March 10 and March 17.

"Santa Rosa City Schools has been planning for a safe return to our schools since last summer," Kitamura said. "We have navigated through ever-changing health information and requirements. The SRCS and SRTA teams coming together to finish this work is something that is appreciated by the entire community."

Eli Walsh, Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

A's, Giants Fans Should Be Able to Attend Games Again After California Relaxes Restrictions

Californians will be able to return to outdoor sports stadiums and amusement parks, although in limited numbers, starting April 1, according to guidelines released by the state on Friday.

For baseball and soccer, the restrictions are 20 percent of normal capacity in counties in the red tier, 25 percent in the orange, and 67 percent in the yellow. Tickets will be sold only to residents of California, and only in “pods” of two or four seats separated from other groups. Fans must wear masks at all times, unless they’re eating or drinking. No vendors in the stands will be allowed, and stadium bars and food windows will be closed – concessions will be sold through an app and delivered, with minimal contact, to fans in seats.

Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval says after a year with only cardboard cutouts and prerecorded stadium sound, the players are delighted to have even a limited number of live fans back.

“The excitement and energy that they bring is something that we realize now how much we’ve needed that," he said. "They want the energy that the crowd brings.”

Kaval has noticed a difference in the vibe during even the first few spring training games in Mesa, Arizona, where the A’s are testing out similar safety procedures. Ushers there are walking up and down the aisles with signs reminding fans to wear their masks.

Despite those precautions, an important part of the game-day experience is the usual routines, the seventh-inning stretch and singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game," Kaval says.

“I heard it today,” he said, “and even with masks on, it sounds great.”

The San Francisco Giants and soccer’s San Jose Earthquakes are also planning to host fans when their seasons start in April.

For outdoor amusement parks such as Great America and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, the limits are 15 percent of capacity in the red tier, 25 percent in the orange, and 35 percent in the yellow. Only in-state visitors are allowed to buy tickets.

Director of the Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development Dee Dee Myers says the reopening is good news for a part of the economy that’s been suffering for more than a year now.

“We're confident that we'll continue to work with people across sectors and across businesses, to make sure that we can move forward safely, but also in a way that's practical, to get people back to work, and get people back to some semblance of their lives that everyone is so ready for,” she said.

Nina Thorsen and Sara Hossaini

Top of timeline ↑

New Vaccine Site in East San Jose Aims to Increase Access for Hard-Hit Areas

Santa Clara County launched a new vaccine site Friday in East San Jose. The location at Eastridge Mall’s Aloha Roller Rink was opened with expanding access to vulnerable populations in mind.

Starting Monday, vaccines will be administered at the site to eligible county residents by appointment, with doses for drop-ins subject to availability. The site will operate seven days a week and will offer evening appointments.

Santa Clara County, in partnership with site operator Stanford Health Care, opened the clinic as part of a plan to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine in East San Jose and Gilroy.

With a 14% infection rate, the neighborhood is one of the hardest-hit in Santa Clara County.

"The people in this community live in overcrowded conditions," said Father Jon Pedigo, director for advocacy and community engagement for Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County. "They don't have the luxury that many other ZIP codes have to protect themselves. So this is the reality that we're dealing with. Many of our community members do not have regular health care."

San Jose City Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who represents the district, said the site is well placed.

“Eastsiders have grown up coming to this shopping center," she said. "This is a perfect site and an important step in removing the barriers for our community who so desperately need this vaccine."

While the center can administer up to 2,000 vaccines a day, it will start at 500 due to lack of supply. County officials hope they can ramp up soon as the state and federal government increase distribution.

Carolina Cuellar

.

Top of timeline ↑