SF parents and teachers of kids with special needs concerned about return to classroom
Newsom signs school bill, with 'optimism' reopenings will follow
Solano health officer: Red tier maybe next week, family gatherings not restaurants spread COVID
San Franciso finalizes plan to distribute vaccine access codes to teachers
Legislature approves $6.6 billion plan to reopen schools
San Jose official condemns hospital that let wealthy school district's staff jump vaccine line
California reserves 40% of vaccines for most vulnerable neighborhoods
San Francisco Parents and Teachers of Kids With Special Needs Concerned About Return to Classroom

Hundreds of students with disabilities in the San Francisco Unified School District have gone a year without the kind of assessment that helps plan their education. Now, the district and teachers union have forged a deal to restart those evaluations.

The bad news is they still don’t know how in-person learning will be done safely.

Special educators often work with students with varying disabilities, moving between different classes and even schools all over the district.

“Students with disabilities have a lot of really specific needs,” said Megan Caluza, an SFUSD teacher who specializes in behavioral needs. She said certain safety standards for COVID-19 are a lot more complicated for her students.

"They're not all gonna wear masks," Caluza said. "That’s just how it goes. And they're gonna need help with hygiene issues — we wipe their faces and help them go to the bathroom.”

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the virus spreads more often in classrooms where physical distancing and mask-wearing is harder to maintain.

“I would worry a lot less if I was vaccinated,” Caluza said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last month that the state would begin setting aside 10% of the vaccine supply for educators by March. And while San Francisco’s vaccination sites are now open to teachers, doses have been limited and delayed by confusion between city and state officials. On Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city had finalized a plan to get vaccine codes to teachers.

In the meantime, some teachers, including Caluza, have gone to Oakland for vaccines. In a statement, a spokeswoman for SFUSD said it's working with the city to make vaccinating teachers a priority.

But even if vaccines do turn up, there are some parents that aren’t in a rush to go back. This is especially true for parents of children with severe needs.

Jose Victor Luna's daughter, who is in first grade at Dolores Huerta Elementary School, was born with leukemia and is immunodeficient. He says he likes remote learning, both because he can spend more time with his daughter and because he knows she’s safe from the virus. He says the virus is still out there, and it poses too great a risk for his daughter and other students with severe needs, even if all teachers are vaccinated.

The logistics of hybrid learning for students like Luna’s daughter are still subject to closed-door negotiations between the union and the district.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Newsom Signs School Bill, With 'Optimism' That Reopenings Will Follow

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a $6.6 billion plan aimed at getting the youngest California public school students back in classrooms this month.

In a virtual signing ceremony with legislators and state school officials, Newsom expressed confidence that Assembly Bill 86 would spur a return to classroom learning by setting aside vaccine doses for school workers and creating an April 1 reopening deadline for districts to get full funding.

"I am here in the spirit of not just gratitude, but optimism that this bill is going to really accelerate openings all across this state," Newsom said.

The legislation rewards districts that return at-risk and grades K-2 students to classroom instruction. For those districts located in counties that are not in the state's most-restrictive purple COVID-19 tier, bringing back all elementary school students and one grade of middle or high school is required to get full funding.

State lawmakers opted to smooth the pathway to reopening with the bill, rather than mandate an end to distance learning.

The legislation does not require teachers to be vaccinated before returning, and allows districts to reopen without a labor agreement with school unions, though many districts will still negotiate such a pact.

"When you look at 58 counties, a thousand-plus schools districts, this truly is a challenge at scale that no other state in the country is faced with," Newsom said.

But by not requiring districts to offer in-person instruction, as critics of the plan have called on Newsom and the Legislature to do, state lawmakers admitted they are now at the mercy of decisions made by school boards across the state.

"We're going to take this as a first step," said state Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco. "We're going to go home to all our districts and beg all our districts to open up, use this money."

Guy Marzorati

Solano County Health Officer: Red Tier Maybe Next Week, Family Get-Togethers Not Restaurants Spread COVID

Five Bay Area counties have now made it to the less restrictive red tier of the state's coronavirus risk-assessment system, which dictates the limitations imposed on businesses and activities in each county as the region continues to contend with COVID-19.

Four counties — Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma and Solano — remain in the purple tier, the most regulated category. Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County's health officer, spoke with KQED's Tara Siler this week about the latest local developments and his views on reopening.

The following is edited for length and clarity.

What will it take for Solano County to move from the purple tier to the less restrictive red tier?

Matyas: There are two ways.

Either we can reduce our reported daily case rate to less than 7 per 100,000 people per day — which for us means getting below 31 reported cases daily — and do that for 14 days.

The other way, the way that I think we are most likely to move to red, is our health equity metric, which is good enough to qualify us for the [even less restrictive than red] orange tier.

And so that will allow us, given our current case rate, to potentially go into the red tier as early as next week.

The red tier allows for indoor activities, including dining at 25% capacity. Do you think limited indoor dining is a good idea or would you prefer to keep dining to outdoors?

I think that if it is performed safely indoors, it is perfectly appropriate, and it's actually preferable given the weather. Not all of our restaurants, given the limitations that we have in our county, can do outdoor dining. So the indoor dining option is far superior from the standpoint of helping out that particular industry try to get back on its feet. And certainly patrons have indicated a preference for indoor over outdoor. The key is to make sure that the sector guidelines are adhered to carefully.

How concerned are you that this reopening, though, could land Solano County right back in the purple tier?

I think there has been an underlying assumption that reopenings have led to surges. I can tell you with certainty that in Solano County, that is definitely not true. We have looked closely at what is going on when we are experiencing surges, and in each of them, it was people getting together with family and extended family and friends in their own home. It was the holiday season. That's where the disease was spreading. They weren't doing it at restaurants or at bars.

So I think the reopening will not increase the risk. What would increase the risk is the return of holiday season and people getting together with their family.

The CDC director is very concerned that progress against the virus could be lost with the spread of the variants. How concerned are you?

I think the variants do pose a genuine risk of increased transmission. But I'm hoping that here in Solano County, before any variants can take hold, we will have enough people vaccinated to provide adequate protection against that type of transmission. And since we are actively vaccinating the food and agriculture workforce, and pretty soon we'll be vaccinating people under the age of 65, I'm hopeful there will be enough vaccine protection in our community so that the variants will not pose a risk just because businesses are reopening.

How is the vaccine supply holding up?

It's definitely gotten better over the past week or two. There was an interruption in supply because of the storms across the Midwest a couple of weeks ago, and we were really running low. But we have caught up with the vaccine from that time period, and we're able to vaccinate many more people now.

With the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we're anticipating more of a supply increase as well. So I would say that obviously we could use more vaccine. I'm sure that we could vaccinate three or four times as many people as we are if we had enough. But we'll take what we get. And right now, I would say that our supply is good enough that we are making meaningful progress. We have at this point vaccinated probably more than a third of those eligible individuals that want to be vaccinated.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose instead of two. What populations do you think should be getting it?

I think there are two groups. One is those who are highly transient and for whom coming back for a second dose is very difficult. The homeless clearly come to mind, although not all homeless are equally transient. The other group is those individuals who have held off on getting the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine because they don't want two shots. And I've been surprised by how many people have made that decision that they wanted to wait for Johnson & Johnson because they only want one shot, knowing fully that it comes with a different level of protection. I think those two groups are pretty sizable populations.

What do you think is the most dangerous thing people are doing right now in this period when most of us are waiting for a vaccine?

I think clearly, interacting with family and friends in a way that does not provide protection. Most people have developed good habits when interacting with strangers or in a public space. But a lot of people continue to get together in a way that transmits disease. Letting your guard down and assuming your friends and family are safe is the most dangerous thing people are doing

San Franciso Finalizes Plan to Distribute Vaccine Access Codes to Teachers

San Francisco has finalized a plan with state officials to distribute access codes for educators to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, Mayor London Breed said Wednesday.

Teachers and other school staff became eligible for receiving the vaccine a week ago as the city entered Phase 1B of the state's vaccine plan.

On Monday, the city was set to receive 5,000 codes for teachers to make expedited appointments to get the vaccine, but the codes didn't arrive until late Tuesday.

According to Breed, the codes were delayed due to confusion by state officials on where to send them, since the city doesn't have a county office of education.

"We've distributed the first set of codes to the San Francisco Unified School District for distribution to public school educators and support staff, including charter schools that are slated to return to the classroom first," she said.

Breed added that the city's Department of Public Health is working with private and parochial schools to ensure those teachers also have access to the vaccine.

So far, SFUSD has received 2,650 codes for teachers, with this first batch meant to prioritize those returning to the classroom soon, such as elementary school teachers.

Breed has been a staunch advocate for reopening schools, supporting a lawsuit filed by the city attorney last month that seeks a court order to bring students back into classrooms as soon as possible.

"We still need a clear timeline for the district on reopening," she said. "All of our kids need to be back in the classroom safely as soon as possible, and that includes working to get them back five days a week for full days as soon as possible."

Both Board of Education President Gabriela López and SFUSD Superintendent Vincent Matthews called on Breed to improve access to the vaccine in light of the recent delay.

"Up to now, teachers have been scrambling to make appointments at Walgreens and CVS, but without the priority codes, they had to get things done the best way they could," López said. "Many teachers have been taking BART across the bay to the Oakland Coliseum to get a shot. We can do better."

Matthews said the city has had the ability to vaccinate educators for over a week, but "staff are still having trouble getting appointments. As we've repeatedly stated, we need the city to immediately prioritize access for our educators."

United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon decried the slow pace of teacher vaccinations.

"We've been advocating for a clear vaccination plan for educators and school staff for months now," she said. "We continue to watch as other counties, cities and districts work together to streamline the vaccination process and each week continue to see lack of movement here in San Francisco."

Annie Phan, a high school teacher in the city, says educators have received little to no information on vaccinations from San Francisco or the school district.

"I just don’t see the end of the tunnel, it all just feels like we’re going to be kept in the dark for a long time," Phan said.

-Bay City News and MJ Johnson

Legislature Approves $6.6 Billion Plan to Reopen Schools

The California state Legislature approved a $6.6 billion plan on Thursday to encourage school districts to resume in-person education for the youngest public school students in the state.

Assembly Bill 86 was the Legislature's most decisive action yet to reopen schools, in the face of rising political pressure from parents who have dealt with nearly a year of distance learning in many districts. But the legislation falls short of actually mandating a reopening; the decision of when and how to bring students and teachers back to class will now be decided in hundreds of local school districts across the state.

“[AB 86] really does provide an incentive for people to reopen. It really enables people to open," said state Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, who acknowledged that "we let the school boards decide, we let the locals decide how it best works."

The bill cleared the state Senate on a 36-0 vote, followed by a 72-4 vote in the Assembly.

Gov. Gavin Newsom could sign the bill into law as soon as Friday.

AB 86 sets a deadline of April 1 for districts to begin reopening their doors. Each day after that date that schools stay closed, districts will have to return a portion of the $2 billion in incentive grants, with a deadline of May 15.

The remaining $4.6 billion will be budgeted to help mitigate learning loss — through extra tutoring, counseling and potentially expanded summer school. Most of that money will only go to schools that return children to class.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati

San Jose Official Condemns Hospital That Let Wealthy School District's Staff Jump Vaccine Line

A San Jose city councilmember is condemning a local hospital that let dozens of teachers and staffers from an affluent school district in Los Gatos jump the line for COVID-19 vaccines for which they weren’t eligible.

"I was appalled that the hospital let people jump the queue," Councilmember Pam Foley, who represents the district where Good Samaritan Hospital is located, told KQED.

Her remarks on Wednesday came one day after Joe DeSchryver, CEO of Good Samaritan, resigned, weeks after the vaccine scandal first broke.

"The county had a specific rollout on how vaccinations were to be distributed," Foley said. "And Good Samaritan Hospital didn't honor that commitment. They gave them to people who represent a wealthy school district. That's about equity and fairness."

"Frankly, people in our needy areas of San Jose who have a higher level of COVID should be further up the line to get the vaccines," she added.

In response to the incident, Santa Clara County stopped providing COVID-19 vaccines to Good Samaritan.

Foley described that decision as "unfortunate."

"There are still people in the area who need vaccines," she said.

Antonio Castelan, a spokesperson for Good Samaritan's parent company HCA Healthcare, said in a statement that DeSchryver resigned "to pursue external career advancement opportunities."

"We are grateful for [DeSchryver's] leadership at Good Samaritan Hospital over the past four years and the remarkable job he has done, including the intense past year marked by COVID-19," a statement from HCA Healthcare said.

DeSchryver will remain at the hospital for the next few months, and the company will look nationally for his replacement, according to HCA.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

California Reserves 40% of Vaccines for Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods

California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state’s economy open more quickly.

The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health and human services secretary. Many of the neighborhoods are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley, which have had among the highest rates of infection. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on metrics such as household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation.

“With vaccines still scarce, we must target vaccines strategically to maximally reduce transmission, protect our health care delivery system and save lives," Ghaly said in a briefing Thursday.

Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate business and school reopenings.

Right now, a county can move from the most restrictive purple tier to the lower red tier based on several metrics, including having seven or fewer new COVID cases per 100,000 people per day over a period of several weeks. That metric will change to 10 new cases or fewer. In the red tier, businesses such as restaurants and gyms can open for indoor services at limited capacity.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

