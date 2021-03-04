KQED is a proud member of
California Reserves 40% of Vaccines for Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods

California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for people who live in the most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus and get the state’s economy open more quickly.

The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's health ahd human services secretary. Many of the neighborhoods are concentrated in Los Angeles County and the Central Valley, which have had among the highest rates of infection. The areas are considered most vulnerable based on metrics such as household income, education level, housing status and access to transportation.

“With vaccines still scarce, we must target vaccines strategically to maximally reduce transmission, protect our healthcare delivery system and save lives," Ghaly said in a briefing Thursday.

Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate business and school reopenings.

Right now, a county can move from the most restrictive purple tier to the lower red tier based on several metrics, including having seven or fewer new COVID cases per 100,000 people per day over a period of several weeks. That metric will change to 10 new cases or fewer. In the red tier, businesses such as restaurants and gyms can open for indoor services at limited capacity.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

As SFO's United Workers Face Furloughs, Lawmakers Say Relief Bill Could Help Save Bay Area Jobs

Bay Area members of Congress are calling on Republican lawmakers to support a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was passed by the House and is now being considered by the Senate. The push comes as thousands of local workers in battered industries, including most recently United Airlines workers at SFO, face a fresh round of furloughs and layoffs.

In a press event Tuesday, Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Marin, said the pandemic has devastated his district’s economy, which is driven by tourism, travel and recreation.

“We still got a really long, difficult road ahead of us and without decisive, comprehensive help, families and employers in my district, also throughout California and around this country, just can't keep the lights on for much longer,” said Huffman, whose district spans from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.

On Jan. 29, United Airlines notified more than 3,100 workers based at San Francisco International Airport of potential involuntary furloughs starting in April, according to official filings the company submitted to the California Employment Development Department.

About two-thirds of the United workers at SFO who are facing furloughs are flight attendants, said Taylor Garland, a spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA union, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 17 airlines.

Read the full story.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Agreement Ratified, Berkeley Looks to Start Reopening Schools This Month

Berkeley Unified teachers have signed on to reopen schools for in-person classes.

The plan, agreed to last month, got a final stamp of approval Monday when 88% of union members in the Berkeley Federation of Teachers voted to ratify the deal.

The agreement hinges on vaccinating teachers and bringing back the youngest students at the end of March and older grades in April.

Current plans, which the district expects to finalize in the next two weeks, call for middle and high school students to continue distance learning until noon each day. Then, two days per week, students would come to classrooms around 1 p.m. for instruction, with an option to stay for academic and social activities from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

In a message to families Tuesday, Superintendent Brent Stephens wrote: "Our reopening dates are solid," though the county would have to move into the red tier from its current purple tier designation in order to go ahead with the plan. "But it appears that we could be in the Red tier soon," Stephens said.

He also clarified opening dates for middle and high school. The schedule is now:

March 29
Preschool, transitional kindergarten, and kindergarten through second grade
April 12
Grades 3-5 in elementary schools
Grades 6-8 in middle schools
Grade 9 at Berkeley High School
Berkeley Technology Academy
April 19
Berkeley High School grades 10-12

All teachers, "except those with district-approved accommodations plans, will return to in-person work," Stephens wrote.

"We are resolute in our commitment to five days of in-person school at all grades in the Fall," he said. "We see that school reopening in April is one step on the road to a full return to in-person school."

Still, some Berkeley parents reacted with frustration after learning that middle and high school students would likely continue to spend the majority of their academic day in distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

"We know it can be done safely, and now teachers are being vaccinated. So I’m ... mystified that this is where we are," said Berkeley parent Sara Woolf, at a protest Monday morning outside Berkeley Unified district offices.

Vanessa Rañcano and Jon Brooks

Sutter Patients Wait, Scramble for Second Doses After Thousands of Appointments Canceled

Sutter Health is canceling second-dose vaccine appointments through March 9 due to a lack of supply.

About 40,000 patients with second-dose appointments between March 3 and March 9 are in the process of being rescheduled in order of the dates they were originally slated to come in. Another 50,000 appointments starting March 10 are in danger of being canceled as well.

“This is an extremely unfortunate situation for our patients, and one that is avoidable if we can get additional vaccine supply,” said Angeline Sheets, director of media relations for the company, which has requested additional allocations from the state.

Sutter plans on calling all affected patients within 7-10 days to reschedule their appointments. Patients can also get a second vaccination from alternative providers. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, second doses can be delayed for up to six weeks; beyond that, only limited data on efficacy is available.

“It’s these kinds of barriers that have not just an impact on efficiency, but also on equity,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California. “The people who are least able to deal with these cancellations and rescheduling and issues are the people that may be the most vulnerable to the disease because of their situation.”

Leslie Silberman’s mother, Linda, is 82 years old and considered high risk due to her compromised medical situation. She received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Sutter Health’s Van Ness campus on Jan. 26. Her second dose was scheduled for Feb. 23 but was postponed because of storms around the country that affected vaccine shipments. Silberman helped her mother reschedule the appointment for March 5.

But on March 1, Sutter Health notified Linda it was postponing her final dose a second time due to insufficient supply.

“Obviously, something went wrong, and they’re trying to rectify the situation,” Leslie Silberman said. “California has some supply issues, but I don’t think that it was fair for the patients to be sort of at their mercy, and then all of a sudden be dropped like that.”

Silberman turned to Stanford Health Care and scheduled her mother’s vaccine appointment for March 5, the same day she would have received her second dose at Sutter.

When asked whether any steps were being taken to get Sutter more doses, the California Department of Public Health would only say that: “Every county, every state, every country wishes they had more vaccines ..., but California continues to work closely with the Biden administration to increase supply for providers statewide.”

Emily Hung

Contra Costa Looking to Soon Move Up to Red Tier

Public health officials told the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the county has made enough progress against COVID-19 that it will likely emerge from the state's most restrictive purple tier within two or three weeks.

Supervisor John Gioia said the county could move into the less restrictive red tier even earlier if the state relaxes the current threshold required for that category, currently seven new reported coronavirus cases daily per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks. Gioia said state officials told him that is under consideration.

"They would announce that later this week," Gioia said. "They didn't say what [the threshold] would be."

Contra Costa Health Services Officer Chris Farnitano said if the state does change the threshold for reopening, it may do so based on reaching certain vaccination numbers.

"We're still waiting for details," he said.

Aside from the state possibly changing the requirements for moving to less restrictive tiers, the county could also graduate to red by fulfilling the state's health equity metric, even if the overall case rate doesn't qualify it for a move up, Farnitano said.

Meanwhile, Anna Roth, the county's health director, told the board that Contra Costa was "on the other side of the winter wave" and that it was now focused on vaccination.

She said 323,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since March 1, though Board Chairwoman Diane Burgis pointed out that vaccine numbers in East Contra Costa still lag compared to other parts of the county, and she called for more vaccination sites in the area. The county will soon open more mass vaccine sites, including one at Diablo Valley College's San Ramon campus by March 15.

Roth said 86% of county residents 75 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, along with 60% of those 65 to 74.

Farnitano said the county so far hasn't had to deal with the more serious new variants of coronavirus but has purchased new gene-sequencing equipment for detection. The county has seen 85 cases of the so-called California variant, which is considered less potentially problematic than those from the United Kingdom, South Africa or Brazil.

Roth said now is not the time to relax mask wearing and social distancing.

"And when it's your turn, please sign up, please get your vaccine," she said.

—Bay City News and KQED News

Asian Art Museum, SFMOMA, de Young Reopen This Week

The Asian Art Museum, de Young Museum and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art will all reopen to the public this week after over three months of closure. The Asian Art Museum will reopen Thursday, March 4, followed by de Young on March 6, and SFMOMA on March 7. The news follows Mayor London Breed’s announcement today that San Francisco has entered the red tier, which allows cultural institutions to operate at 25% capacity.

All three museums will boast new exhibitions, installed during their temporary closure due to the pandemic’s winter surge. At the Asian Art Museum, that includes Zheng Chongbin: State of Oscillation, an “ephemeral chamber” of paintings, videos and translucent material in the light-filled Bogart Court; After Hope: Videos of Resistance, 50 short videos made by artists across Asia and the Asian diaspora; and Memento: Jayashree Chakravarty and Lam Tung Pang, an exhibition of two large-scale works by contemporary artists from Kolkata and Hong Kong, respectively.

The de Young hosts Calder-Picasso, a touring exhibition making its first U.S. stop in San Francisco. SFMOMA reopens with Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis, featuring newly commissioned work by seven Bay Area artists, and fresh additions to the series Bay Area Walls by Liz Hernández, Erina Alejo and Adrian L. Burrell.

Read the full story.

Sarah Hotchkiss

One Medical's Vaccine Practices Spark Congressional Investigation

The consequences are deepening for San Francisco-based concierge health care provider One Medical following an NPR investigation that found the company administered COVID-19 vaccinations to those with connections to leadership, as well as ineligible patients.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is launching its own investigation into the company's practices, NPR has learned. The probe has plunged the publicly traded company, whose business model depends on patients paying a $199 annual fee for VIP health care services, into damage control mode.

"Despite being warned that the company's lax oversight of vaccine eligibility rules was allowing ineligible patients to jump the line, One Medical has reportedly failed to properly implement an effective protocol to verify eligibility and instructed staff not to police eligibility," wrote subcommittee Chairman James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, in a letter sent to One Medical late Monday night.

Clyburn cited multiple news reports, including NPR's investigation, to denounce One Medical's "irresponsible practices," adding that "prioritizing the vaccination of Americans who are at higher risk from the coronavirus is critical to saving lives and controlling the pandemic."

The letter demands documents and information on One Medical's COVID-19 vaccination practices within two weeks, with a deadline of March 15. Among other topics, it seeks demographic breakdowns of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date and communications related to vaccination appointments arranged for those close to the company's executives.

Read the full story.

Tim Mak, NPR

