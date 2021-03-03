KQED is a proud member of
One Medical's Vaccine Practices Spark Congressional Investigation

The consequences are deepening for San Francisco-based concierge health care provider One Medical following an NPR investigation that found the company administered COVID-19 vaccinations to those with connections to leadership, as well as ineligible patients.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is launching its own investigation into the company's practices, NPR has learned. The probe has plunged the publicly traded company, whose business model depends on patients paying a $199 annual fee for VIP health care services, into damage control mode.

"Despite being warned that the company's lax oversight of vaccine eligibility rules was allowing ineligible patients to jump the line, One Medical has reportedly failed to properly implement an effective protocol to verify eligibility and instructed staff not to police eligibility," wrote subcommittee Chairman James Clyburn, D-South Carolina, in a letter sent to One Medical late Monday night.

Clyburn cited multiple news reports, including NPR's investigation, to denounce One Medical's "irresponsible practices," adding that "prioritizing the vaccination of Americans who are at higher risk from the coronavirus is critical to saving lives and controlling the pandemic."

The letter demands documents and information on One Medical's COVID-19 vaccination practices within two weeks, with a deadline of March 15. Among other topics, it seeks demographic breakdowns of COVID-19 vaccines administered to date and communications related to vaccination appointments arranged for those close to the company's executives.

Tim Mak, NPR

San Francisco, Santa Clara, Napa Counties Move to Less Restrictive Reopening Tier

Indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms and museums can reopen — with strict limitations — within 24 hours in San Francisco, Mayor London Breed triumphantly proclaimed on Tuesday, as she announced the county's move into the red, less-restrictive, reopening tier.

Officials in Santa Clara and Napa counties on Tuesday also announced their advancement into the state's second-most restrictive operating tier.

San Francisco, Santa Clara and Napa counties join Marin and San Mateo counties, which last month also advanced into the red reopening tier. In that tier, indoor restaurant dining rooms and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity, or up to 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms and dance and yoga studios can open at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoor activities at 25% capacity.

“Go outdoors. Keep your mask on whether you’re indoors or outdoors,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's top health officer, in announcing the loosened restrictions. “Keep your distance from others. And finally, get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

The change follows a dramatic drop in the rate of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths statewide.

El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc and San Luis Obispo counties also moved up one spot on Tuesday.

Janie Har, Associated Press

Officials Cite East Palo Alto to Highlight Vaccine Inequity

Elected officials in San Mateo County are calling on the federal government and California to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines for the hardest-hit communities. 

Democratic state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents most of San Mateo County, said he is pressing for greater vaccine supply and more resources to inoculate East Palo Alto residents, many of whom are low-wage essential workers.

This community has been on the front lines, and providing human capital to allow those of us who have the privilege of working from home to continue to do so,” said Becker at a press conference near Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School in East Palo Alto. “They have stood with us during our darkest hours, and they must be treated like the priority that they are.”

East Palo Alto has one of the county’s highest COVID-19 case rates, but also the lowest proportion of eligible residents who have been inoculated. Nearly 12% of people who live in the predominantly Latino city have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 47% of the population in much wealthier Atherton, according to county figures.

East Palo Alto has a slightly lower population than neighboring Menlo Park, but three times as many COVID-19 cases, according to county data

“An aggressive vaccination rollout is what the fight for racial equity and social equity is and looks like in 2021,” said East Palo Alto City Council member Antonio López. "There are still two sides to the Bay Area. One with instant and immediate access to basic resources, and the other living paycheck to paycheck, struggling to figure out how to keep their family safe.”

David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, says he's hopeful the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose instead of two, could be a “game changer,” and that newly available  vaccine supply should be allocated to essential workers like those in East Palo Alto.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Another Pandemic-Proof Business: Horse Racing

Betting windows at California horse tracks remained closed for much of last year.

But people are still betting on races.

Fans wagered about $2.8 billion last season, just shy of the 2018-19 season’s total of about $2.9 billion.

Scott Chaney, executive director of the California Horse Racing Board, says remote betting on horses boomed during the pandemic, “and that can all be explained by people sitting on their couch wagering on horse races.”

“There has been a trend away from brick-and-mortar, satellite, on-track attendance,” he explained. “But COVID massively accelerated that.”

The vast majority of bets — nearly 80% — were placed remotely, and often out of state.

Chaney says he’s encouraged by the sustained level of interest in the sport, but he says race tracks will likely see less revenue as remote betting continues to grow.

While business may be good, the sport itself has not been free of trouble during the pandemic. In Berkeley, a huge outbreak of more than 300 cases at Golden Gate Fields forced the track to close for six weeks.

Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio and The California Report

Newsom, Legislative Leaders Reach Deal Encouraging Schools to Reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders have agreed on a deal to resume in-person education for some California public school students, providing incentives — but not a mandate — for thousands of schools to open their doors by the end of March.

The legislation, announced Monday, comes after weeks of high-stakes negotiations between Newsom and top Democrats in the Senate and Assembly. The two sides were tasked with balancing the demands of parents eager for their children to return to class and the hesitancy of powerful teachers unions who are demanding heightened COVID-19 protection measures for their members.

"We all are united around coming back safely into the schools and helping with the social and emotional supports that our kids so desperately need," Newsom said at a press conference announcing the deal.

Newsom has faced daily questions about the progress of reopening talks, as his political opponents have made the school debate a centerpiece of their effort to recall him from office.

Under the agreement, the state is dangling $2 billion in incentives for school districts to open classrooms — without many of the hurdles contained in previous proposals.

For one, children in kindergarten through second grade will be able to return to class if they are in a county in the purple, most restrictive, reopening tier (with at least seven new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 8%), which the vast majority of the state currently falls under.

Guy Marzorati

California Could Show $19 Billion Surplus Despite Pandemic

At the end of 2020, California had lost a record 1.6 million jobs during the pandemic. Nearly a half-million people stopped even trying to look for work. Business properties saw their value plummet more than 30%.

But California’s bank account is overflowing. As of January, the state’s tax collections were $10.5 billion ahead of projections. By the end of the fiscal year on July 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature could have a $19 billion surplus to spend.

It’s so much money that, for just the second time ever, the state is projected to trigger a state law requiring the government to send refunds to taxpayers.

Economic downturns usually put state governments in a bind, forcing them to cut services at a time when people need them most. That’s what happened a decade ago during the Great Recession when the housing market collapsed and the stock market tanked, creating a cascade of losses from the wealthy on down.

But this time, with the pandemic forcing the closure of bars, restaurants, theme parks, sporting events and small businesses, lower-wage workers bore the brunt of the losses while the wealthier worked from home. The economic losses started at the bottom of the income ladder and so far they haven’t made their way up to the top.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

FDA Authorizes Johnson & Johnson's One-Shot COVID-19 Vaccine

A third COVID-19 vaccine is on the way, and this one requires only one shot for immunization.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson's vaccine for emergency use Saturday, a day after a panel of advisers to the agency voted unanimously (22-0) in its favor.

"The authorization of this vaccine expands the availability of vaccines, the best medical prevention method for COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has claimed over half a million lives in the United States," said a statement by acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested in an international study of about 40,000 people, half of whom got the vaccine and half of whom got a placebo. The study found the company's vaccine to be 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 disease. For disease judged severe or critical, the effectiveness was 85%. The study was conducted in the U.S., South America and South Africa.

The main study included in the company's application found that 28 days or more after immunization, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.

The overall efficacy figures are lower than Pfizer's 95% in preventing COVID-19 disease and 94% for Moderna. But direct comparisons are challenging because of differences in the clinical trials and emergence of new strains of the coronavirus.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine "is very effective ... at preventing severe disease after a single dose and it induces the kind of response, so-called cellular immune response, that looks like it's going to have fairly long-lived memory, which is all good," Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's advisory panel, told NPR's Scott Simon on Weekend Edition Saturday. "This certainly provides protection against what you care about, which is hospitalization, ICU admission and death. It's virtually 100% effective at doing that." Offit is also director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

This is a news brief. For the full story, head to NPR, here.

—Scott Hensley, NPR

—Scott Hensley, NPR

