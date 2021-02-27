KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Third vaccine could speed up state's rolloutSanta Clara County relaxes outdoor COVID-19 restrictionsCalifornia ends Coronavirus testing contract with Verily California to dedicate 75,000 doses per week to teachers, education staffNew vaccination site in East San JoseSFO says travelers won't fully return for some timePandemic permanently short-circuits Fry's electronics
More timeline

Newsom: Third Vaccine Could Speed Up State's Rollout

An expert panel convened by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed the coronavirus vaccine produced by the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Speaking earlier in the day during a visit to Fresno County, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the availability of that third vaccine could speed up California’s timeline for providing shots.

Following strong criticism from disability advocates, the state said that starting March 15, people ages 16-64 who have disabilities or health conditions that put them at higher risk, will be eligible for vaccinations based on the "clinical judgment" of health care providers.

Speaking to reporters, the governor indicated that date may now be moved up even farther.

I'm not sure we want to wait till March 15th,” Newsom said. “The reason we're feeling we can do that is we have a preview into increased allocations, particularly J & J, that give us confidence in that ability to be more flexible in terms of moving that date forward to accommodate those unique needs of unique individuals that are struggling with those comorbidities.”

Sponsored

California has administered more than 8 million coronavirus vaccine doses, and Newsom said the state is rapidly increasing its capacity. Eleven new vaccination sites opened in the Central Valley this week.

Newsom said he expects more than 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive in California next week.

“Take the shot when it’s your turn,” he said. “Get any of these shots, it’s going to save lives.”

— Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Relaxes Restrictions on Outdoor Gatherings and Youth Activities, Indoor Dining May Follow

Santa Clara County lifted several of its COVID-19 restrictions Friday. The county relaxed restrictions around outdoor gatherings and youth recreation activities amid a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, a new vaccination site is opening in East San Jose at the Valley Health Center East Valley, also known as the East Valley Clinic.

The new site is aimed to lessen disparities in vaccination availability to communities of color, according to Dr. Gerardo Solorio-Cortes, a primary care physician at Valley Health Center in Gilroy.

“East side residents know the toll of COVID-19 all too well,” Solorio-Cortes said. “Your community has faced amongst the highest infection rates. And particularly the Latino, Latinx population has been disproportionately affected.”

Emmanuel Baptist Church and Gilroy High School are the two other vaccination sites open in the county targeting communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

Sponsored

Currently 177,000 people in Santa Clara County have received their first vaccine dose through county sites, and around 9,000 people a day are expected to be vaccinated within the next week.

Their biggest obstacle is still limited supply, said Dr. Jennifer Tong, the county’s Associate Chief Medical Officer.

However, the newly approved Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will expand inventory.

“Due to the fact that it’s one dose and has less intense cold chain storage requirements, it gives us more flexibility to reach the highest-risk communities who might have difficulty being reached for their second dose,” Tong said.

The county is expected to enter the state’s Red Tier next Wednesday, March 3, which would lift restrictions on indoor dining and other businesses.

Even so, health officials continue to recommend taking the same basic precautions to limit COVID-19 exposure.

“Please remember as we wait to vaccinate the whole population, continue to wear a mask, maintain social distance, get tested regularly, and get vaccinated when your time is up,” Solorio-Cortes said.

Gabriella Frenes

Top of timeline ↑

California Ends Coronavirus Testing Contract With Verily

The state of California has ended its coronavirus testing contract with Verily. The life sciences company, based in South San Francisco, is a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google.

A spokesperson for Verily said the California Department of Public Health told the company it wants to streamline resources with one vendor, OptumServ.

State health officials contracted with Verily in March 2020 to help provide coronavirus testing when it was scarce. But questions arose around access to the tests for people who don’t speak English or lack an internet connection or smartphone, issues that Verily says it worked to address. The cost of the tests was also a factor.

Deputy County Manager Justin Mates oversees COVID-19 testing for San Mateo County, which ended its own contract with Verily in January. He said the company wasn't "as competitive as other vendors in their ability to really implement insurance billing with their model. And so that per test cost then looked a lot more."

San Mateo County paid Verily as much as $128 per test when insurance didn't cover it.

Over the course of its contract with the state, Verily operated in 30 counties across California.

Polly Stryker

Top of timeline ↑

California to Dedicate 75,000 Doses Per Week to Teachers, Education Staff

California released a new plan Thursday outlining how the state will allocate vaccines to education workers as Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to push to reopen more schools to in-person instruction.

The Democratic governor announced last week that at least 10% of the state's vaccines would go to education workers starting in March, which translates to roughly 75,000 dedicated doses a week.

On Thursday, his office released an overview showing how those vaccines would be distributed. Each week, the state will provide doses to county offices of education for distribution. Teachers and other education workers will get single-use codes to make expedited appointments online.

The state will also host targeted drives for education staff at two mass vaccination sites in Oakland and Los Angeles that are run in partnership with the federal government.

If 75,000 vaccine doses do come through each week, it could be a matter of weeks for California's 320,000 K-12 public school teachers to be inoculated.

The governor's office said it will allocate doses to counties based on the number of school employees there and also with an eye toward ensuring that students most affected by the pandemic — homeless and foster youth, low-income students and English learners — get back into the classroom.

Jeff Freitas, president of the California Federation of Teachers, said the plan helps move teachers closer to returning to classrooms but it’s still too soon to forecast a date for full reopening. CFT is recommending that school staff wait until they receive the second dose of vaccine before they return to in-person instruction.

At least 35 of the state's 58 counties are actively vaccinating education workers, the governor's office said. That includes San Francisco, which began Wednesday and made national headlines for suing its own school district to jump-start reopening plans.

-Janie Har and Jocelyn Gecker, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Opens New Vaccination Site in East San Jose

Santa Clara County opened a vaccination site at Emmanuel Baptist Church in East San Jose on Tuesday in an effort to reach those disproportionally impacted by COVID-19.

The church on North White Road sits in one of the county's hardest-hit ZIP codes, where approximately 1 out of 10 residents have contracted COVID-19, and the county's African American community has experienced a disproportionate number of COVID-19 deaths.

The church will operate as a walk-in site for now with the capacity to vaccinate 500 people per day.

Emmanuel Baptist already serves as a COVID-19 testing center.

"I'm so thankful that we get a chance to be a light in this dark time, and to be a space where people can come and get help," Jason Reynolds, the church's senior pastor, said on Tuesday.

The new site is part of the county's effort to put vaccines in the arms of those most impacted by COVID-19, including the establishment of a wide variety of vaccination sites in hard-hit ZIP codes, and door-to-door canvassing to provide vaccine information in different languages.

More than 50% of county residents 65 and older have been vaccinated so far, but that number is much lower for the disproportionately affected Latino population.

The site will start vaccinating 100 to 200 people each day this week, with hopes of ramping up to its daily capacity of 500. The church will open for vaccinations Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It currently only accepts walk-ins but may switch to require appointments for vaccinations.

Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

SFO Says Travelers Won't Fully Return for Quite Some Time

Officials at San Francisco International Airport are bracing for a slow recovery that entails the return of just 40% of the passengers that used the airport before COVID-19 put a halt to most travel. The airport expects that the number of travelers won't ramp up to pre-pandemic levels for up to six years, with airlines holding off on reinstating flights.

Carly Graf, a transportation reporter at the San Francisco Examiner, wrote that the number of travelers that passed through the airport in 2020 plummeted by 16.4 million, a 71% drop compared to the prior year.

Graf told KQED that people think of airports as “well to-do, well-off entities,” but that a year of relative inactivity has devastated SFO.

“(I)t’s important to remember that they employ a tremendous number of people,” she said. “They create a lot of jobs, and there are contractors and companies operating within them that are really hurting.”

About 46,000 people worked at the airport before the pandemic, but airport officials say up to half of those employees have been furloughed or have lost their jobs.

The airport has also been reducing expenses by delaying projects, limiting new hires and restructuring contracts.

Next week, San Francisco’s airport commission will vote to accept $46 million in federal relief funds to help offset losses from the steep decline in passengers.

Mela Seyoum

Top of timeline ↑

Pandemic Permanently Short-Circuits Fry's Electronics

Fry's Electronics, which opened in Sunnyvale in 1985, has sold its last modem, mouse or motherboard. The store announced on its website Wednesday that it was shutting down permanently.

The retailer, which said it had 31 stores in nine states, sold every gadget, cable and plug that a frantic consumer would ever need to keep up with the ever-shifting modifications and technical standards of the computer age — not to mention racks of snacks enticingly within reach on the checkout line. Fry's also catered to the DIY tech crowd who wanted to put together or enhance their own digital devices. Over the decades, the store became part and parcel of Silicon Valley culture.

Fry's says it's closing "as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"The Company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps," the company said in its announcement.

Brian Watt and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑