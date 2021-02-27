Newsom: Third Vaccine Could Speed Up State's Rollout

An expert panel convened by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday endorsed the coronavirus vaccine produced by the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

Speaking earlier in the day during a visit to Fresno County, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the availability of that third vaccine could speed up California’s timeline for providing shots.

Following strong criticism from disability advocates, the state said that starting March 15, people ages 16-64 who have disabilities or health conditions that put them at higher risk, will be eligible for vaccinations based on the "clinical judgment" of health care providers.

Speaking to reporters, the governor indicated that date may now be moved up even farther.

I'm not sure we want to wait till March 15th,” Newsom said. “The reason we're feeling we can do that is we have a preview into increased allocations, particularly J & J, that give us confidence in that ability to be more flexible in terms of moving that date forward to accommodate those unique needs of unique individuals that are struggling with those comorbidities.”