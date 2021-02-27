Santa Clara County Relaxes Restrictions on Outdoor Gatherings and Youth Activities, Indoor Dining May Follow

Santa Clara County lifted several of its COVID-19 restrictions Friday. The county relaxed restrictions around outdoor gatherings and youth recreation activities amid a drop in COVID-19 cases.

Additionally, a new vaccination site is opening in East San Jose at the Valley Health Center East Valley, also known as the East Valley Clinic.

The new site is aimed to lessen disparities in vaccination availability to communities of color, according to Dr. Gerardo Solorio-Cortes, a primary care physician at Valley Health Center in Gilroy.

“East side residents know the toll of COVID-19 all too well,” Solorio-Cortes said. “Your community has faced amongst the highest infection rates. And particularly the Latino, Latinx population has been disproportionately affected.”

Emmanuel Baptist Church and Gilroy High School are the two other vaccination sites open in the county targeting communities hardest hit by the pandemic.