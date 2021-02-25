Marin County Expands Vaccinations to More Essential Workers

Marin County on Wednesday expanded vaccinations to workers in education, food service, child care, agriculture and emergency services.

That means everyone in the county who is categorized under phases 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, including health care workers and residents 65 and older, can now get an appointment for a vaccine.

The county says it's opening up its vaccine program because it has administered shots to more than 60% of eligible residents 65 and over.

Marin warned that appointments remain limited due to a shortage of available doses

"Measures are being taken to reserve doses for those at highest risk, and some health care providers may continue to prioritize vaccine for patients who are 65 and older and have not yet had an opportunity to be vaccinated," the county said in a press release.

San Francisco issued a similar warning earlier in the day when it made its own announcement on expanding eligibility,

Marin says its public health department will be in touch with employers of newly eligible essential workers so they can connect employees with vaccination options.

Appointments at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Costco and Safeway pharmacies will also be available through the state's My Turn appointment site.

"More pharmacies plan to start offering vaccine to Marin residents in the next two weeks as doses become available," the county said.

Check Marin's vaccine website for all information related to vaccination in the county, including this list of public and private vaccine providers.

According to Marin, more than 50,000 residents, or 19.3% of everyone who lives in the county, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Any Marin County resident can sign up online to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.

