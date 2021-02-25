KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Permanently Short-Circuits Fry's Electronics

Fry's Electronics, which opened in Sunnyvale in 1985, has sold its last modem, mouse or motherboard. The store announced on its website Wednesday that it was shutting down permanently.

The retailer, which said it had 31 stores in nine states, sold every gadget, cable and plug that a frantic consumer would ever need to keep up with the ever-shifting modifications and technical standards of the computer age — not to mention racks of snacks enticingly within reach on the checkout line. Fry's also catered to the DIY tech crowd who wanted to put together or enhance their own digital devices. Over the decades, the store became part and parcel of Silicon Valley culture.

Fry's says it's closing "as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic."

"The Company is in the process of reaching out to its customers with repairs and consignment vendors to help them understand what this will mean for them and the proposed next steps," the company said in its announcement.

Brian Watt and Jon Brooks

Los Angeles County Reports 806 More Coronavirus Deaths After Backlog

Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported another 806 deaths from coronavirus during the winter surge, pushing California’s toll above 50,000, or about one-tenth of the U.S. total from the pandemic.

The county, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents, said the deaths mainly occurred between Dec. 3 and Feb. 3. The Department of Public Health identified them after going through death records that were backlogged by the sheer volume of the surge’s toll.

“It is heartbreaking to report on this large number of additional deaths associated with COVID-19 and a devastating reminder of the terrible toll the winter surge has taken on so many families across the county,” Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County’s health director, said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins University put California’s overall COVID-19 death toll at 50,890.

The grim figure comes days after the U.S. recorded a half-million deaths.

While the nation’s most populous state has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., it is ranked 25th in the number of cases per capita because of its large population.

The death toll climbed precipitously amid a fall and winter surge that has begun to taper off as cases and hospitalizations drop. Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported an additional 136 deaths, accounting for nearly half of the state’s 314 additional deaths.

The state has begun to ease more restrictions on businesses after lifting a stay-home order about a month ago. Gov. Gavin Newsom has vowed to reopen schools soon despite opposition from teachers unions.

It took 10 months for the state to hit 25,000 deaths on New Year’s Eve and less than two months for that number to double.

When the state hit the 40,000 death mark on Jan. 30, it had recorded 3,800 deaths in the previous week. In state figures reported through Tuesday, it recorded 2,370 deaths over the past week.

Because of a lag from infection to illness to hospitalization and death, the number of deaths have fallen more slowly than infections. But deaths are expected to continue to drop.

Deaths have hit the poor, and Latino and Black communities especially hard. People working essential jobs have greater exposure to the virus and are more likely to bring it home to others who share crowded living quarters.

The death rate for Latinos is 21% higher than the statewide figure and 7% higher for Black people, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Latinos comprise a plurality of the population — 39% — but 55% of cases and 46% of deaths. Black people make up 6% of the state’s population and account for 4% of cases and 6% of deaths. Whites, by comparison, make up 37% of the population but only 20% of cases and 32% of deaths.

Case rates are 38% higher in communities where the median annual income is less than $40,000.

Brian Melley, Associated Press

Public Health Officials Say Harassment Is Compounding Already Difficult Job

Harassment and limited resources are leading to an exodus of local and state public health officials, experts at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said Wednesday at a panel convened by the school.

The conversation addressed challenges that public health officials have faced since the start of the pandemic, including the frequent problem of harassment by the public.

The most common forms of abuse faced by health officials, said Dr. Beth Resnick of the Hopkins school of public health, include threats against themselves, their families and staff; and protests at their homes. Other problems include backlash against public health protections and a lack of support from state and local elected officials. Much of the harassment has targeted women and minorities, Resnick said.

She and her colleagues assembled the data based on reports from the Associated Press, Kaiser Health News and their own research.

Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is familiar with these forms of attempted intimidation.

"I’m still experiencing rather regular harassment," Cody, a panel member, said. "That comes in the form of people coming to protest at my home, letters written in the paper, emails or other letters that are way outside the norms of what we would consider normal discourse and differences of opinion.

"I actually had a 24-7 protective detail for almost a year because of concerns about my safety and the safety of my family."

In addition, health officials face efforts to reduce their authority.

"As noted by a former local health officer, political disagreements and gamesmanship have contributed to increased disrespect and disdain for public health leaders, as well as calls for retraction of evidence-based public health guidance," researcher Paulani Mui said.

She noted that as of December, at least 24 states have introduced bills that would restrict the powers of government or public health officials at both the state and local level, including limits on quarantines, contact tracing, vaccine requirements and emergency executive powers. Some of those bills have failed, she said, while others are currently under consideration.

"Should these efforts succeed, health departments can lose legal authority that is essential for the protection of communities from disease and illness," Mui said.

Resnick and Mui said 190 local and state public health leaders resigned, retired or were fired from their positions from March 2020 to January 2021, and they believe that number is an undercount.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief deputy director for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said these compounding difficulties have led to fatigue.

"Its frustration at doing the job with the meager resources that are available, plus this incredible new challenge of harassment, threats and other dangers," Khaldun said.

Panelists suggested a variety of solutions, such as creating a harassment monitoring system connected to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using existing laws or creating new ones to protect public health workers, and supporting investment in public health infrastructure with more staffing and modernization of data systems.

Laura Klivans

Marin County Expands Vaccinations to More Essential Workers

Marin County on Wednesday expanded vaccinations to workers in education, food service, child care, agriculture and emergency services.

That means everyone in the county who is categorized under phases 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, including health care workers and residents 65 and older, can now get an appointment for a vaccine.

The county says it's opening up its vaccine program because it has administered shots to more than 60% of eligible residents 65 and over.

Marin warned that appointments remain limited due to a shortage of available doses

"Measures are being taken to reserve doses for those at highest risk, and some health care providers may continue to prioritize vaccine for patients who are 65 and older and have not yet had an opportunity to be vaccinated," the county said in a press release.

San Francisco issued a similar warning earlier in the day when it made its own announcement on expanding eligibility,

Marin says its public health department will be in touch with employers of newly eligible essential workers so they can connect employees with vaccination options.

Appointments at Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Costco and Safeway pharmacies will also be available through the state's My Turn appointment site.

"More pharmacies plan to start offering vaccine to Marin residents in the next two weeks as doses become available," the county said.

Check Marin's vaccine website for all information related to vaccination in the county, including this list of public and private vaccine providers.

According to Marin, more than 50,000 residents, or 19.3% of everyone who lives in the county, have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Any Marin County resident can sign up online to be notified when they are eligible for a vaccine.

—Jon Brooks

SF-Based One Medical Let Well-Connected Patients Skip COVID-19 Vaccine Line

A national health care provider has administered COVID-19 vaccinations to patients not yet eligible for the scarce vaccine, including those with connections to company leaders and customers of its concierge medical service, according to internal communications leaked to NPR.

San Francisco-based One Medical has been allocated thousands of vaccine doses by local health departments in some of the areas they provide medical services. People with connections to company leadership were set up with vaccine appointments, despite not yet being eligible under local public health guidelines, and some patients were permitted to skip the line ahead of other high-risk patients.

The problems have occurred in numerous company locations across several states. The Washington State Department of Health, citing a complaint it received this month, told NPR it had halted COVID-19 vaccine distribution to the company. Other regulators have also received complaints or stopped providing the vaccine.

One Medical brands itself a high-end health care provider serving a relatively affluent clientele that pays a $199 fee annually to receive easy online access to appointments, telemedicine and access to a streamlined, tech-focused medical experience. The company went public with an IPO in January 2020, with a valuation in the billions.

One Medical's shortcomings take place amid broader anecdotal evidence that suggests patients of various health care providers throughout the country are skipping the line due in part to loose enforcement. The situation highlights a serious ethical issue: determining who is entitled to a vaccine at a time of scarce availability and who is responsible for enforcing eligibility rules.

Read the full story.

Tim Mak, NPR

Many Homebound People Still Waiting for Vaccine

Even as more coronavirus shots are administered every day, providers are still figuring out how to vaccinate people who are homebound.

Beth Freeman describes herself as a caretaker-daughter. She lives with Her 83-year-old father, Jim, in San Mateo County. He has Parkinson's disease, doesn't walk and receives care at home provided by Sutter. But the Freemans still don't know when he can get vaccinated, even though he's eligible.

"The one thing my dad does every day is he watches the news," Beth said. "I’m trying to understand how he feels seeing everybody get the vaccine. ... And here he sits at home at 83 with a hugely compromised physical situation."

Health officials around the Bay Area have been holding mobile clinics at places like senior housing centers. But they say going home to home with vaccinations is difficult because of complicated cold storage procedures.

Sutter says the logistics of giving shots to individuals at home are "challenging."

“Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines have complex and specific reconstitution, safe handling and timely administration requirements that make in-home vaccination on an individual basis challenging for all health care organizations," a Sutter Health spokesperson said in an email. She said the company is working toward vaccination capability for home health and hospice patients who are unable to travel to a clinic.

Kaiser says it has done limited outreach to some homebound patients who have been previously hospitalized, reside in a skilled nursing facility or in other circumstances in which they have received a first dose and need a second to complete their inoculation.

"We look forward to launching a larger program throughout Northern California as the vaccine supply becomes more plentiful and the types of vaccine make portability into the home more readily possible," Kaiser said.

The San Francisco health department's Health at Home program provides home health services to some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The program began administering coronavirus vaccines to clients this week. David Snyder, who heads the program, says his team puts individual doses into a temperature-controlled container then drives to people's homes.

He says patients "have been shocked that we called and offered" them shots. They're "ridiculously appreciative that this service is getting off the ground," Snyder said.

His team plans to give as many as 10 vaccinations a day.

Napa County is conducting mobile vaccination clinics this week, going door to door at senior apartment complexes and mobile home parks.

Contra Costa Health Services has begun running mobile clinics at low-income senior housing and board and care facilities, but said it does not have the capacity to offer individual home visits yet.

Alameda County says it's in the planning stages of how to vaccinate people with mobility issues who live in their own home. At senior affordable housing sites, health care workers have been going floor to floor instead of setting up in one common area in order to vaccinate those who are too frail to move very far.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Travelers to San Francisco From Outside Bay Area No Longer Required to Quarantine

San Francisco has lifted a 10-day quarantine order for residents who've traveled outside of the Bay Area, city health officials said Tuesday.

The local health order was instituted in December as the city and the state were experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. But the region as well as the state have seen a significant drop in new infections.

Although the local quarantine order has been lifted, health officials are continuing to urge residents to avoid non-essential travel outside the Bay Area and out of state. Residents who do so are still being advised to quarantine for 10 days.

"Lifting this order does not mean that it's now safe to just hop on a plane or go on a road trip," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco's acting health officer, in a statement. "This is not a travel free-for-all. We've made tremendous progress and brought our case numbers down, but we need to keep our guards up. The growing prevalence of variants, some of which were brought from abroad, is further proof that we must be extra cautious. If we do everything we are supposed to — wear our masks, practice physical distancing, avoid indoor gatherings with other households — we can continue to reopen businesses, schools and community activities. Voluntarily quarantining after traveling out of state or 120 miles from home helps protect everyone."

Travel, especially in shared vehicles like airplanes, buses and trains, can increase the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19.

"If there’s an alternative to travel and you can go to Wine Country or you can go somewhere closer to get that travel bug out of you, it’s still a decent time. California has tons of places to go visit," said UCSF infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong.

—Bay City News and Arooba Kazmi

