Things Quiet Down for Health Care Workers, at Least for Now

The winter COVID-19 surge not only strained hospital capacity to the breaking point, it exhausted and demoralized health care workers. So we checked back in with one doctor and one nurse to see how things were going now that cases and hospitalizations have been falling.

UCSF nurse Jamille Cabacungan says she she was extremely busy during the surge tending to people sick with COVID-19. Now, she says there are far fewer patients with the virus, but she’s still got a lot of work due to all those elective procedures that were put on hold and are now being attended to.

"You know, those were all delayed during the pandemic," she said. "And now, like, the floodgates are open. It’s just this continuous flow of patients, like we’re just not catching a breath."

Cabacungan says the pandemic exposed staffing shortages, something the union she belongs to, the California Nurses Association, has been advocating to fix.

She says UCSF has hired some temporary nurses and is working to bring more on staff. But they can’t come soon enough, she says, as burnout is still a big issue.

Dr. Paul Silka, who heads the emergency department at Regional Medical Center in East San Jose, says the instability brought about by the pandemic has taken a toll. In January, ambulances were backed up outside the facility, waiting sometimes for hours to drop off patients.

Now, the number of patients is down significantly, Silka says, which has created a kind of professional whiplash for the staff, who have gone from overdrive to eerie quiet.

"We’re sending some folks home (or) having them not come in," he said.

Meanwhile, he and his staff are preparing for the possibility of yet another surge...

—Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Kaiser Expands Vaccine Appointments to Members 65 and Over

Kaiser Permanente announced over the weekend that its allocation of vaccines will be more in line with its membership numbers. This week, the company will receive 20% of California's vaccine shipments, it said. According to Kaiser, 1 in 4 state residents are members.

The increase means the health care giant is now reaching out to customers who are 65 and over to make vaccine appointments, starting with those who are at the highest risk of exposure to or complications from COVID-19.

Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, a consumer advocacy coalition, says he hopes Kaiser will use its integrated medical record system to target people in areas most in need of vaccination.

"You know, we want to have an efficient as well as equitable rollout for this vaccine. And Kaiser has some tools that other providers and counties do not," he said.

Kaiser said in a statement it has a longstanding commitment to health equity. They offer coronavirus shots to nonmembers, and are partnering with the state to give shots at vaccination hubs and temporary clinics that serve vulnerable populations.

Kaiser said on Saturday it had vaccinated more than 666,000 Californians.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Newsom Laments Lack of Vaccine Supply as Number of Administered Doses Hits 7.4 Million

On a visit to Long Beach Monday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the only thing holding back the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan is the limited capacity of manufacturers.

“There's not enough doses. There's not enough vaccines to accommodate the need and demand,” Newsom said during a press briefing at a mass vaccination site at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“Manufacturing supply in the United States of America is limited,” Newsom said. "While it's good that we are administering roughly 200,000 doses a day, we're receiving just shy of that if you average the amount of doses we receive on a weekly basis."

The latest numbers from the state show more than 7.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in California. For both of those vaccines, two doses are required per person.

This week, the state begins its process of transitioning to a new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines in select counties, a first step in Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout hampered by limited national supply.

Read the full post.

KQED News

Napa County Receives 2,000 Doses After Storm Delay

More than 2,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been delivered to Napa County after a weeklong delay caused by severe weather across the country.

The vaccines arrived midday Monday, said county spokesperson Janet Upton. Nearly 900 people 75 and older, as well as health care workers, have had their second-dose appointments delayed because of the disruption.

"We made the decision last week," said Upton, "rather than be hopeful (and) cancel at the last minute," to cancel the Monday and Tuesday second-dose clinics, moving the appointments to later this week.

Shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were delayed across California as winter storms pummeled much of the U.S.

As of Friday, thousands of people statewide who were expecting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots had their appointments rescheduled due to a lack of shipments.

In the Bay Area, Napa and San Mateo counties saw major shortages, while other counties, such as San Francisco, said delays were possible.

In Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said about 12,500 people with appointments at large vaccination sites had their appointments rescheduled automatically.

The delay also forced the closure of the vaccination site at Disneyland in Orange County.

 —Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

US Hits 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19, Matching Toll of Three Wars Combined

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

The U.S. toll is by far the highest reported in the world, accounting for 20% of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself.

Some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of mid-winter, when many people are inclined to stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and another month to climb from 400,000 to 500,000.

 —Melinda Deslatte and Tammy Webber, Associated Press

Judge Was Right to Protect ICE Detainees From COVID-19 'Tinderbox,' Court Rules

Immigrants who sued to be released from detention during the COVID-19 pandemic have won support from a federal appeals court in San Francisco. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday afternoon that conditions in two California facilities were so hazardous they likely violated the Constitution.

Last spring, the detainees sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the impossibility of social distancing and the lack of COVID-19 testing and measures like masks and disinfectant put them at risk of illness and death.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria agreed, calling crowded conditions a “tinderbox” at the Yuba County Jail and the privately run Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield.

Chhabria issued a series of injunctions to force ICE to improve the conditions of confinement. And he reviewed scores of bail applications, eventually releasing more than 130 people from the two facilities.

The Trump administration and the private prison company GEO Group appealed, saying the judge lacked authority to remedy conditions or release detainees.

Read the full story.

Tyche Hendricks

Trusted Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19 Vaccine Fears in Black and Latino Communities

Luz María Abonce arrived in San Jose more than 15 years ago. Over time, she’s been to graduations, quinceañeras, workshops and made dozens of friends throughout the eastern part of the city. Now she gets to see many of those neighbors and friends again when she knocks at their door.

“We go out into the streets, eager to knock on some doors. Sometimes they open the door for us, sometimes they don’t. But there we are, offering what we have, COVID-19 tests and information,” she said in Spanish.

Abonce is a promotora, a community outreach health worker with META, Mujeres Emprendedoras Tomando Acción (Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action) and SOMOS Mayfair, two nonprofit organizations that have partnered with Santa Clara County's public health department.

“Promotoras are trusted leaders in the community,” said Analilia García, racial and health equity senior manager for Santa Clara County. “They have the trust and the relationships we as a county do not.”

Latinos account for 51% of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, despite only making up 25.8% of the county's population. ZIP codes with predominantly Latino residents in East San Jose and Gilroy have reported some of the county's highest infection rates.

Read the full story.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

