Napa County Receives 2,000 Doses After Storm Delay

More than 2,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been delivered to Napa County after a weeklong delay caused by severe weather across the country.

The vaccines arrived midday Monday, said county spokesperson Janet Upton. Nearly 900 people 75 and older, as well as health care workers, have had their second-dose appointments delayed because of the disruption.

"We made the decision last week," said Upton, "rather than be hopeful (and) cancel at the last minute," to cancel the Monday and Tuesday second-dose clinics, moving the appointments to later this week.

Shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were delayed across California as winter storms pummeled much of the U.S.

As of Friday, thousands of people statewide who were expecting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots had their appointments rescheduled due to a lack of shipments.

In the Bay Area, Napa and San Mateo counties saw major shortages, while other counties, such as San Francisco, said delays were possible.

In Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said about 12,500 people with appointments at large vaccination sites had their appointments rescheduled automatically.

The delay also forced the closure of the vaccination site at Disneyland in Orange County.

 —Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Newsom Laments Lack of Vaccine Supply as Number of Administered Doses Hits 7.4 Million

On a visit to Long Beach Monday morning, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the only thing holding back the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan is the limited capacity of manufacturers.

“There's not enough doses. There's not enough vaccines to accommodate the need and demand,” Newsom said during a press briefing at a mass vaccination site at the Long Beach Convention Center.

“Manufacturing supply in the United States of America is limited,” Newsom said. "While it's good that we are administering roughly 200,000 doses a day, we're receiving just shy of that if you average the amount of doses we receive on a weekly basis."

The latest numbers from the state show more than 7.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in California. For both of those vaccines, two doses are required per person.

This week, the state begins its process of transitioning to a new system of delivering, tracking and scheduling coronavirus vaccines in select counties, a first step in Newsom’s plan to smooth out what has been a confusing and disjointed rollout hampered by limited national supply.

KQED News

US Hits 500,000 Deaths From COVID-19, Matching Toll of Three Wars Combined

The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

The U.S. toll is by far the highest reported in the world, accounting for 20% of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day. But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself.

Some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of mid-winter, when many people are inclined to stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and another month to climb from 400,000 to 500,000.

 —Melinda Deslatte and Tammy Webber, Associated Press

Judge Was Right to Protect ICE Detainees From COVID-19 'Tinderbox,' Court Rules

Immigrants who sued to be released from detention during the COVID-19 pandemic have won support from a federal appeals court in San Francisco. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday afternoon that conditions in two California facilities were so hazardous they likely violated the Constitution.

Last spring, the detainees sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the impossibility of social distancing and the lack of COVID-19 testing and measures like masks and disinfectant put them at risk of illness and death.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria agreed, calling crowded conditions a “tinderbox” at the Yuba County Jail and the privately run Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield.

Chhabria issued a series of injunctions to force ICE to improve the conditions of confinement. And he reviewed scores of bail applications, eventually releasing more than 130 people from the two facilities.

The Trump administration and the private prison company GEO Group appealed, saying the judge lacked authority to remedy conditions or release detainees.

Tyche Hendricks

Trusted Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19 Vaccine Fears in Black and Latino Communities

Luz María Abonce arrived in San Jose more than 15 years ago. Over time, she’s been to graduations, quinceañeras, workshops and made dozens of friends throughout the eastern part of the city. Now she gets to see many of those neighbors and friends again when she knocks at their door.

“We go out into the streets, eager to knock on some doors. Sometimes they open the door for us, sometimes they don’t. But there we are, offering what we have, COVID-19 tests and information,” she said in Spanish.

Abonce is a promotora, a community outreach health worker with META, Mujeres Emprendedoras Tomando Acción (Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action) and SOMOS Mayfair, two nonprofit organizations that have partnered with Santa Clara County's public health department.

“Promotoras are trusted leaders in the community,” said Analilia García, racial and health equity senior manager for Santa Clara County. “They have the trust and the relationships we as a county do not.”

Latinos account for 51% of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, despite only making up 25.8% of the county's population. ZIP codes with predominantly Latino residents in East San Jose and Gilroy have reported some of the county's highest infection rates.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Poll Shows Large Partisan Divide in California on COVID-19

California voters are continuing to view the virus and the vaccine through a partisan lens, according to a poll released Thursday by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll found just 27% of Republicans reported being “very concerned” about getting the coronavirus, compared to 68% of Democrats.

Democrats, at 97%, were nearly unanimous in supporting local ordinances that require measures like face coverings in public spaces and retail stores to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, 77% of Democrats and 61% of the overall electorate said they are "very likely" to get the vaccine or have already received it, while just 44% of Republicans responded that way.

The biggest split came on the question of whether getting vaccinated is "more of a personal choice" or "everyone's responsibility to protect the health of others." While 78% of Democrats said it was everyone's responsibility, just 28% of Republicans answered that way.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats supported legislation requiring hazard pay for essential workers to 48% of Republicans.

The majority of Democrats also said they support government-provided financial support so businesses can close during the pandemic. The majority of Republicans said businesses should be allowed to remain open.

The poll was conducted online in English and Spanish Jan. 23-29 among 10,358 California registered voters.

Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks

SF School Board Pauses Controversial School Renaming to Focus on Reopening Classrooms

San Francisco's school board is pausing its controversial school renaming proposal to focus its efforts on reopening classrooms during the pandemic.

The school board won't bring the subject back up again until after students are physically back in school.

That's according to San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López, who announced the shift in a San Francisco Chronicle opinion piece and on social media.

A "blue-ribbon panel of community leaders" recommended 44 school names be changed, joining many other renamed institutions across the country, as the U.S. reckons with its history of racial injustice. The school board approved the renaming in late January.

The effort to rename schools — including George Washington High School and Abraham Lincoln High School, among others — drew fire locally and nationally for a process that didn't consult historians and featured glaring research errors.

It's also served as a flashpoint, drawing critique from frustrated parents who wondered why the school board decided to dedicate time to renaming schools when some parents are laser-focused on getting their kids back into classrooms for in-person learning.

"I am committed to focusing the board's attention on getting our students back into the classroom," López wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. "I always acknowledge and take responsibility for mistakes made in the building renaming process. We need to slow down and provide more opportunities for community input — that cannot happen until AFTER our schools are back in person."

She added, "This is the last time I'll comment publicly on renaming until schools are reopened. We will not be taking valuable time from our board agendas to further discuss this, as we need to prioritize reopening."

Matt Haney, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and a former school board member himself, praised the move, adding that the renaming process had "flaws" and that it was "wrong to rush it."

"The school district should focus on reopening schools safely and supporting students now," Haney told KQED. "There's no more important and urgent priority."

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday on approving, or not, some planning toward reopening, even as the San Francisco Unified School District and unions negotiate on other aspects of the plan.

The city of San Francisco sued the school district at the beginning of February, saying most guidelines point to school reopenings as safe. Unions representing educators and other staff have called for vaccinations before returning to school buildings.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and NPR

