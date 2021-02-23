Napa County Receives 2,000 Doses After Storm Delay

More than 2,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been delivered to Napa County after a weeklong delay caused by severe weather across the country.

The vaccines arrived midday Monday, said county spokesperson Janet Upton. Nearly 900 people 75 and older, as well as health care workers, have had their second-dose appointments delayed because of the disruption.

"We made the decision last week," said Upton, "rather than be hopeful (and) cancel at the last minute," to cancel the Monday and Tuesday second-dose clinics, moving the appointments to later this week.

Shipments of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were delayed across California as winter storms pummeled much of the U.S.

As of Friday, thousands of people statewide who were expecting to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots had their appointments rescheduled due to a lack of shipments.

In the Bay Area, Napa and San Mateo counties saw major shortages, while other counties, such as San Francisco, said delays were possible.

In Southern California, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said about 12,500 people with appointments at large vaccination sites had their appointments rescheduled automatically.

The delay also forced the closure of the vaccination site at Disneyland in Orange County.

—Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez