Judge Was Right to Protect ICE Detainees From COVID-19 'Tinderbox,' Court Rules

Immigrants who sued to be released from detention during the COVID-19 pandemic have won support from a federal appeals court in San Francisco. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Thursday afternoon that conditions in two California facilities were so hazardous they likely violated the Constitution.

Last spring, the detainees sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the impossibility of social distancing and the lack of COVID-19 testing and measures like masks and disinfectant put them at risk of illness and death.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria agreed, calling crowded conditions a “tinderbox” at the Yuba County Jail and the privately run Mesa Verde ICE Processing Facility in Bakersfield.

Chhabria issued a series of injunctions to force ICE to improve the conditions of confinement. And he reviewed scores of bail applications, eventually releasing more than 130 people from the two facilities.

The Trump administration and the private prison company GEO Group appealed, saying the judge lacked authority to remedy conditions or release detainees.

Read the full story.

Tyche Hendricks

Trusted Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19 Vaccine Fears in Black and Latino Communities

Luz María Abonce arrived in San Jose more than 15 years ago. Over time, she’s been to graduations, quinceañeras, workshops and made dozens of friends throughout the eastern part of the city. Now she gets to see many of those neighbors and friends again when she knocks at their door.

“We go out into the streets, eager to knock on some doors. Sometimes they open the door for us, sometimes they don’t. But there we are, offering what we have, COVID-19 tests and information,” she said in Spanish.

Abonce is a promotora, a community outreach health worker with META, Mujeres Emprendedoras Tomando Acción (Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action) and SOMOS Mayfair, two nonprofit organizations that have partnered with Santa Clara County's public health department.

“Promotoras are trusted leaders in the community,” said Analilia García, racial and health equity senior manager for Santa Clara County. “They have the trust and the relationships we as a county do not.”

Latinos account for 51% of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, despite only making up 25.8% of the county's population. ZIP codes with predominantly Latino residents in East San Jose and Gilroy have reported some of the county's highest infection rates.

Read the full story.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Poll Shows Large Partisan Divide in California on COVID-19

California voters are continuing to view the virus and the vaccine through a partisan lens, according to a poll released Thursday by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

The poll found just 27% of Republicans reported being “very concerned” about getting the coronavirus, compared to 68% of Democrats.

Democrats, at 97%, were nearly unanimous in supporting local ordinances that require measures like face coverings in public spaces and retail stores to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, 77% of Democrats and 61% of the overall electorate said they are "very likely" to get the vaccine or have already received it, while just 44% of Republicans responded that way.

The biggest split came on the question of whether getting vaccinated is "more of a personal choice" or "everyone's responsibility to protect the health of others." While 78% of Democrats said it was everyone's responsibility, just 28% of Republicans answered that way.

Ninety-two percent of Democrats supported legislation requiring hazard pay for essential workers to 48% of Republicans.

The majority of Democrats also said they support government-provided financial support so businesses can close during the pandemic. The majority of Republicans said businesses should be allowed to remain open.

The poll was conducted online in English and Spanish Jan. 23-29 among 10,358 California registered voters.

Laura Klivans and Jon Brooks

SF School Board Pauses Controversial School Renaming to Focus on Reopening Classrooms

San Francisco's school board is pausing its controversial school renaming proposal to focus its efforts on reopening classrooms during the pandemic.

The school board won't bring the subject back up again until after students are physically back in school.

That's according to San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela López, who announced the shift in a San Francisco Chronicle opinion piece and on social media.

A "blue-ribbon panel of community leaders" recommended 44 school names be changed, joining many other renamed institutions across the country, as the U.S. reckons with its history of racial injustice. The school board approved the renaming in late January.

The effort to rename schools — including George Washington High School and Abraham Lincoln High School, among others — drew fire locally and nationally for a process that didn't consult historians and featured glaring research errors.

It's also served as a flashpoint, drawing critique from frustrated parents who wondered why the school board decided to dedicate time to renaming schools when some parents are laser-focused on getting their kids back into classrooms for in-person learning.

"I am committed to focusing the board's attention on getting our students back into the classroom," López wrote on Twitter Sunday evening. "I always acknowledge and take responsibility for mistakes made in the building renaming process. We need to slow down and provide more opportunities for community input — that cannot happen until AFTER our schools are back in person."

She added, "This is the last time I'll comment publicly on renaming until schools are reopened. We will not be taking valuable time from our board agendas to further discuss this, as we need to prioritize reopening."

Matt Haney, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and a former school board member himself, praised the move, adding that the renaming process had "flaws" and that it was "wrong to rush it."

"The school district should focus on reopening schools safely and supporting students now," Haney told KQED. "There's no more important and urgent priority."

The school board is expected to vote Tuesday on approving, or not, some planning toward reopening, even as the San Francisco Unified School District and unions negotiate on other aspects of the plan.

The city of San Francisco sued the school district at the beginning of February, saying most guidelines point to school reopenings as safe. Unions representing educators and other staff have called for vaccinations before returning to school buildings.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and NPR

San Leandro Extends Period for Tenants Affected by COVID-19 to Apply for Rent Assistance

The application period for San Leandro tenants who are impacted financially by COVID-19 to apply for rental assistance from the city has been extended. The City Council said on Friday that the deadline to submit an application is now March 5.

The previous deadline was this Sunday, Feb. 21, but local authorities approved an additional $711,206 for the program. The funds come from a CARES Act block grant, which has also supported previous tenant relief programs in San Leandro.

Centro Legal de la Raza, an Oakland-based nonprofit, is managing the application, available here, and also offers a phone line, in both English and Spanish, for those needing support in filling out the application: (510) 422-5669.

To qualify, tenants will have to verify that they have lost their job, saw their hours reduced, were not able to work due to COVID-19 or had to care after a loved one who was infected. The application is only available for low-income tenants, meaning a household of one person cannot earn more than $73,100, and the limit for a family of four is $104,400.

Undocumented renters can also apply to receive assistance through this program.

"This program will provide much-needed assistance for residents and families in San Leandro," said San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter in a press statement.

The aid funds will go directly to a tenant's landlord. Once a tenant submits the application, his or her landlord will have to provide additional documentation to the city, including a valid San Leandro business license and a W-9 tax document.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Bay Area Congress Members Call for Better Data on Hate Crimes Against Asian American Community

At a press conference this Friday meant to denounce the recent spike of hate incidents and violence against Asian Americans, Congressional leaders voiced their concerns that existing data on the number of hate crimes in the country may be incomplete.

“These numbers likely represent only a fraction of the actual number of crimes. Many crimes go unreported due to fear, due to language barriers, lack of resources and differences in law enforcement strategies and investigations,” said East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Those lawmakers are now calling for the passage of a bill, the NO HATE Act, to fund hate incident data collection efforts.

In January, a 91-year-old Asian American man was violently shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown. That same month, an 84-year-old Asian American man was killed after being slammed to the ground in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood.

These incidents are just two examples of the numerous attacks on Asian Americans that have taken place in the region, and across the nation, since the pandemic began.

Lee joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus — collectively known as the Tri-Caucus — to push for the passage of the NO HATE Act.

The bill would create grants for states and local governments to improve their responses to hate crime, improve the reporting of hate crime data and also "allows a court to order, as a penalty for a violation of a federal hate crime statute, a defendant to participate in educational classes or community service related to the community harmed by the defendant's offense as part of a supervised release.”

Speakers noted that according to Stop AAPI Hate — an organization based out of San Francisco State University that tracks self-reported hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals — there have been nearly 3,000 self-reported hate incidents between March and December 2020.

The organization told KQED that of those incidents, more than 1,200 were recorded in California and over 700 of those took place in the Bay Area.

Members of the Tri-Caucus are also calling for a meeting with the Department of Justice to follow-up on President Joe Biden’s executive order condemning anti-Asian racism that arose from the pandemic.

The order directs the Department of Health and Human Services "to consider issuing guidance describing best practices to advance cultural competency, language access, and sensitivity towards AAPIs in the federal government's COVID-19 response." It also directs the Department of Justice to work with AAPI communities "to prevent hate crimes and harassment."

Pelosi said people need to be informed on how to document and report these incidents, citing a recent incident in New York in which a white man pushed a 52-year-old Asian American woman to the ground. She said New York police identified the man but they couldn’t confirm it was a hate crime.

Victims and bystanders should "take down the words" of attackers or harassers to help document the hate crimes, said Pelosi.

The Speaker also mentioned that instances of Islamophobia should also be reported as they are included in AAPI hate incidents and condemned white supremacy, calling it the “biggest bucket of concern when it comes to domestic terrorism.”

Julie Chang

California to Reserve 10% of First Vaccine Doses for Teachers and School Staff

California plans to set aside 10% of first vaccine doses for educators, school staff and child care providers starting in March to help get children back in classrooms, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

The move is aimed at jump-starting in-person learning after nearly a year of distance learning for most of California's 6 million K-12 students. It comes a day after California's legislative leaders announced a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at reopening schools this spring. Newsom says that's not fast enough and suggested he could veto it. The Legislature’s proposal would require that counties offer teachers vaccines as part of a reopening plan, but Newsom balked at the idea. He touted his vaccine earmark as an alternative.

“I can’t support something that's going to delay the safe reopening of schools for our youngest kids,” he said during a press briefing at a mobile vaccination site at the Alameda County Office of Education in Hayward. “My fear about what was put out yesterday, it's actually going to slow down our ability to reopen schools safely."

Lawmakers didn't appear deterred by Newsom's comments and still planned to take up the school legislation Monday, said Nannette Miranda, a spokeswoman for Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, who heads the chamber's budget committee.

Vaccinating teachers has emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations between the Newsom administration, lawmakers and teachers unions.

Teachers groups have said that access to vaccines must be at the center of any effort to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

The California Federation of Teachers released a survey Friday of more than 1,200 of its members across the state, stating they “agree by overwhelming margins that vaccines and multi-layered mitigation strategies must be at the center of any effort to reopen schools for in-person instruction.”

The survey shows that 89% of members believe ensuring a vaccine is available for all educators is “extremely important or important.”

The poll was conducted at the beginning of February.

For several weeks, the governor has urged teachers not to make vaccinations a precondition.

Kevin Stark and Associated Press

