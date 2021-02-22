Trusted Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19 Vaccine Fears in Black and Latino Communities

Luz María Abonce arrived in San Jose more than 15 years ago. Over time, she’s been to graduations, quinceañeras, workshops and made dozens of friends throughout the eastern part of the city. Now she gets to see many of those neighbors and friends again when she knocks at their door.

“We go out into the streets, eager to knock on some doors. Sometimes they open the door for us, sometimes they don’t. But there we are, offering what we have, COVID-19 tests and information,” she said in Spanish.

Abonce is a promotora, a community outreach health worker with META, Mujeres Emprendedoras Tomando Acción (Entrepreneurial Women Taking Action) and SOMOS Mayfair, two nonprofit organizations that have partnered with Santa Clara County's public health department.

“Promotoras are trusted leaders in the community,” said Analilia García, racial and health equity senior manager for Santa Clara County. “They have the trust and the relationships we as a county do not.”

Latinos account for 51% of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County, despite only making up 25.8% of the county's population. ZIP codes with predominantly Latino residents in East San Jose and Gilroy have reported some of the county's highest infection rates.

—Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí