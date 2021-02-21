KQED is a proud member of
San Leandro Extends Period for Tenants Affected by COVID-19 to Apply for Rent Assistance

The application period for San Leandro tenants who are impacted financially by COVID-19 to apply for rental assistance from the city has been extended. The City Council said on Friday that the deadline to submit an application is now March 5.

The previous deadline was this Sunday, February 21, but local authorities approved an additional $711,206 for the program. The funds come from a CARES Act block grant, which has also supported previous tenant relief programs in San Leandro.

Centro Legal de la Raza, an Oakland-based nonprofit, is managing the application, available here, and also offers a phone line, in both English and Spanish, for those needing support in filling out the application: (510) 422-5669.

To qualify, tenants will have to verify that they have lost their job, saw their hours reduced, were not able to work due to COVID-19 or had to care after a loved one who was infected. The application is only available for low-income tenants, meaning a household of one person cannot earn more than $73,100 and the limit for a family of four is $104,400.

Undocumented renters can also apply to receive assistance through this program.

"This program will provide much-needed assistance for residents and families in San Leandro," said San Leandro Mayor Pauline Russo Cutter in a press statement.

The aid funds will go directly to a tenant's landlord. Once a tenant submits the application, his or her landlord will have to provide additional documentation to the city, including a valid San Leandro business license and a W-9 tax document.

Carlos Cabrera-Lomelí

Bay Area Congress Members Call for Better Data on Hate Crimes Against Asian American Community

At a press conference this Friday meant to denounce the recent spike of hate incidents and violence against Asian Americans, Congressional leaders voiced their concerns that existing data on the number of hate crimes in the country may be incomplete.

“These numbers likely represent only a fraction of the actual number of crimes. Many crimes go unreported due to fear, due to language barriers, lack of resources and differences in law enforcement strategies and investigations,” said East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

Those lawmakers are now calling for the passage of a bill, the NO HATE Act, to fund hate incident data collection efforts.

In January, a 91-year-old Asian American man was violently shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown. That same month, an 84-year-old Asian American man was killed after being slammed to the ground in San Francisco's Anza Vista neighborhood.

These incidents are just two examples of the numerous attacks on Asian Americans that have taken place in the region, and across the nation, since the pandemic began.

Lee joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus — collectively known as the Tri-Caucus — to push for the passage of the NO HATE Act.

The bill would create grants for states and local governments to improve their responses to hate crime, improve the reporting of hate crime data and also "allows a court to order, as a penalty for a violation of a federal hate crime statute, a defendant to participate in educational classes or community service related to the community harmed by the defendant's offense as part of a supervised release.”

Speakers noted that according to Stop AAPI Hate — an organization based out of San Francisco State University that tracks self-reported hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals — there have been nearly 3,000 self-reported hate incidents between March and December 2020.

The organization told KQED that of those incidents, more than 1,200 were recorded in California and over 700 of those took place in the Bay Area.

Members of the Tri-Caucus are also calling for a meeting with the Department of Justice to follow-up on President Joe Biden’s executive order condemning anti-Asian racism that arose from the pandemic.

The order directs the Department of Health and Human Services "to consider issuing guidance describing best practices to advance cultural competency, language access, and sensitivity towards AAPIs in the federal government's COVID-19 response." It also directs the Department of Justice to work with AAPI communities "to prevent hate crimes and harassment."

Pelosi said people need to be informed on how to document and report these incidents, citing a recent incident in New York in which a white man pushed a 52-year-old Asian American woman to the ground. She said New York police identified the man but they couldn’t confirm it was a hate crime.

Victims and bystanders should "take down the words" of attackers or harassers to help document the hate crimes, said Pelosi.

The Speaker also mentioned that instances of Islamophobia should also be reported as they are included in AAPI hate incidents and condemned white supremacy, calling it the “biggest bucket of concern when it comes to domestic terrorism.”

Julie Chang

California to Reserve 10% of First Vaccine Doses for Teachers and School Staff

California plans to set aside 10% of first vaccine doses for educators, school staff and childcare providers starting in March to help get children back in classrooms, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

The move is aimed at jumpstarting in-person learning after nearly a year of distance learning for most of California's 6 million K-12 students. It comes a day after California's legislative leaders announced a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at reopening schools this spring. Newsom says that's not fast enough and suggested he could veto it. The Legislature’s proposal would require that counties offer  teachers vaccines as part of a reopening plan, but Newsom balked at the idea. He touted his vaccine earmark as an alternative.

“I can’t support something that's going to delay the safe reopening of schools for our youngest kids,” he said during a press briefing at a mobile vaccination site at the Alameda County Office of Education in Hayward. “My fear about what was put out yesterday, it's actually going to slow down our ability to reopen schools safely."

Lawmakers didn't appear deterred by Newsom's comments and still planned to take up the school legislation Monday, said Nannette Miranda, a spokeswoman for Assemblyman Phil Ting, a Democrat who heads the chamber's budget committee.

Vaccinating teachers has emerged as a key sticking point in negotiations between the Newsom administration, lawmakers and teachers unions.

Teachers groups have said that access to vaccines must be at the center of any effort to reopen schools for in-person instruction.

The California Federation of Teachers released a survey Friday of more than 1,200 of its members across the state, stating they “agree by overwhelming margins that vaccines and multi-layered mitigation strategies must be at the center of any effort to reopen schools for in-person instruction.”

The survey shows that 89% of members believe ensuring a vaccine is available for all educators is “extremely important or important.”

The poll was conducted at the beginning of February.

For several weeks, the governor has urged teachers not to make vaccinations a precondition. 

Kevin Stark and Associated Press

 

Youth Sports Will Be Able to Resume in Two Dozen California Counties

California public health officials on Friday loosened the rules for youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The new guidance clears the way for sports like baseball, softball, gymnastics and cheerleading to resume Feb. 26 for at least 27 counties, including places that are in the most restrictive tier of the state’s virus designations.

High-contact outdoor sports like football, basketball and rugby can also resume under that standard, but only if all coaches and players 13 and older get tested once a week. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competition.

Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000. All Bay Area counties except Solano and Contra Costa would qualify, according to the Sacramento Bee. (See the newspaper's clickable map of which counties are eligible to resume youth sports.)

An additional 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000 and could soon meet the new standard. That includes Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Fresno counties.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, speaking from a mobile vaccination site at the Alameda County Office of Education in Hayward, said the state is requiring tests as an acknowledgment that the situation can change rapidly.

"None of us are naive that despite the fact we've dropped to 3.1% positivity in the state, we were at 9.9% 30 days ago,"
Newsom said, "despite the fact that we have less than 7,000 reported cases today and at 24,000 reported cases 30 days ago."

He said the state will pay for the tests. The new guidelines were developed in partnership with organizations large and small, including the Let Them Play coalition, the governor said, thanking them “for their strong advocacy.”

The rules apply to all organized sports for kids and adults, including in schools and community-sponsored programs. It does not apply to collegiate or professional sports or “community events," which include marathons and other endurance races.

The guidance requires all coaches and spectators to wear masks. It says athletes should wear masks when not participating, such as when they are sitting on the sidelines.

Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, said state officials loosened the rules because case rates and hospitalizations are declining across the state.

"Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks,” he said.

Adam Beam, Associated Press and KQED News

Study Shows Tens of Thousands of Unemployment-Related Pandemic Deaths

In California, the death count from COVID-19 is now more than 48,000, and the U.S. may see No. 500,000 within a few days. But a new study from UCSF published in the American Journal of Public Health adds to that tally by counting indirect fatalities related to the pandemic — specifically, deaths resulting from job loss.

Past research has shown that the stress of losing a job increases the risk of suicide and drug overdose, and makes people more likely to put off going to the hospital or doctor.

Last spring, when the economic shutdown sent the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression, researcher Ellicott Matthay began crunching the numbers. Her team estimates that more than 30,000 excess deaths among 25- to 64-year-olds will have occurred by March because of pandemic-related job losses.

"Adequately responding to this pandemic involves not only controlling infections and deaths from the virus, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences for health," Matthay said about the findings.

On Thursday, KQED's Tara Siler interviewed health correspondent April Dembosky about the study. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What did the study find? 

Researchers from UCSF looked at the job-loss numbers from the first shutdown in March and April 2020, and they estimated that by the time we hit the one-year anniversary, more than 30,000 people will have died as a result of unemployment.

Do we have a sense of who is most likely to die after losing a job?

Yes, we’re seeing a double burden on communities of color who have been hit hard by the virus but also by the economic impacts. Unemployment deaths will disproportionately affect Black Americans, men, people 45 years old or older, and those with a high school education. These are the groups where people are more likely to lose a job, and more likely to experience negative health effects as a result.

And these 30,000 unemployment-related deaths are an estimate?

Right, these are projections based on different data sets. Because if someone dies from a heart attack or a drug overdose, it’s hard to know when it was related to job loss. Here’s how researcher Ellicott Matthay explained it:

"Death certificates don't tell people's whole life story," she said. "So we know the immediate cause of death, but we don't know the history that led to that cause of death. So we have no way to count in the same way we count COVID deaths to count unemployment- related deaths."

Also, while researchers used the federal definition of unemployment, there are different ways to count who’s missing from the workforce. If you add in gig workers, for example, that would increase the estimate. At the top end, the researchers say there could be more than 200,000 unemployment-related deaths resulting from the halt to economic activity last spring.

We just had another coronavirus surge, and we've seen more layoffs since this study was completed. Is there anything that can be done to help the unemployed ?

There are some policies and services that we know could help, such as expanding access to mental health services, reemployment counseling and extending unemployment benefits. And we have done some of this during the pandemic, especially trying new kinds of unemployment benefits. We don’t know yet what the impact of those benefits may have on health outcomes, but I think more than anything, the researchers just want to remind people that responding to the pandemic isn’t just about controlling infections and deaths, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences on our health.

KQED News

Contra Costa County Expands Vaccinations to Teachers, Other Essential Workers

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees and other front-line essential workers who live in the county, the health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and child care, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, Contra Costa Health Services said, all of its appointments are filled for at least the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. You can access appointments through the county here. To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call (833) 422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

—Bay City News

Democratic Legislators and Newsom Split on School Reopening

Democratic state lawmakers split with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday over the reopening of California public schools, offering a plan to resume in-person learning in April if coronavirus infection rates drop and teachers are offered vaccines.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing, political pressure has mounted on lawmakers to bring California's youngest students back into classrooms. The legislative plan, Senate Bill 86, offers schools $6.6 billion to prepare classrooms and boost student learning after months of remote instruction.

“This is a major step, but it is not cause for taking a victory lap," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, in a statement. "This legislation moves us closer to our common goal of getting each student safely into an optimal learning situation. It provides a plan and it provides funding — both for safe school opening and for extra attention to learning recovery."

But the proposal was rebuffed by Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

Nevertheless, lawmakers are moving toward a Monday afternoon vote on the plan, which lays out guidance for schools to resume in-person instruction by April 15.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati and Vanessa Rancano

