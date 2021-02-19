KQED is a proud member of
Youth Sports Will Be Able to Resume in Two Dozen California Counties

California public health officials on Friday loosened the rules for youth sports, allowing all outdoor sports to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000.

The new guidance clears the way for sports like baseball, softball, gymnastics and cheerleading to resume Feb. 26 for at least 27 counties, including places that are in the most restrictive tier of the state’s virus designations.

High-contact outdoor sports like football, basketball and rugby can also resume under that standard, but only if all coaches and players 13 and older get tested once a week. Test results must be available within 24 hours of competition.

Twenty-seven counties currently have case rates at or below 14 people per 100,000. All Bay Area counties except Solano and Contra Costa would qualify, according to the Sacramento Bee. (See the newspaper's clickable map of which counties are eligible to resume youth sports.)

An additional 16 counties have case rates between 14 and 20 people per 100,000 and could soon meet the new standard. That includes Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Fresno counties.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday, speaking from a mobile vaccination site at the Alameda County Office of Education in Hayward, said the state is requiring tests as an acknowledgment that the situation can change rapidly.

"None of us are naive that despite the fact we've dropped to 3.1 percent positivity in the state, we were at 9.9 Percent 30 days ago,"
Newsom said, "despite the fact that we have less than 7,000 reported cases today and at 24,000 reported cases 30 days ago."

He said the state will pay for the tests. The new guidelines were developed in partnership with organizations large and small, including the Let Them Play coalition, the governor said, thanking them “for their strong advocacy.”

The rules apply to all organized sports for kids and adults, including schools and community-sponsored programs. It does not apply to collegiate or professional sports or “community events," which include marathons and other endurance races.

The guidance requires all coaches and spectators to wear masks. It says athletes should wear masks when not participating, such as when they are sitting on the sidelines.

Dr. Tomas Aragon, director of the California Department of Public Health, said state officials loosened the rules because case rates and hospitalizations are declining across the state.

"Youth sports are important to our children’s physical and mental health, and our public health approach has worked to balance those benefits against COVID-19 risks,” he said.

Adam Beam, Associated Press and KQED News

Study Shows Tens of Thousands of Unemployment-Related Pandemic Deaths

In California, the death count from COVID-19 is now more than 48,000, and the U.S. may see No. 500,000 within a few days. But a new study from UCSF published in the American Journal of Public Health adds to that tally by counting indirect fatalities related to the pandemic — specifically, deaths resulting from job loss.

Past research has shown that the stress of losing a job increases the risk of suicide and drug overdose, and makes people more likely to put off going to the hospital or doctor.

Last spring, when the economic shutdown sent the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression, researcher Ellicott Matthay began crunching the numbers. Her team estimates that more than 30,000 excess deaths among 25- to 64-year-olds will have occurred by March because of pandemic-related job losses.

"Adequately responding to this pandemic involves not only controlling infections and deaths from the virus, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences for health," Matthay said about the findings.

On Thursday, KQED's Tara Siler interviewed health correspondent April Dembosky about the study. The following has been edited for length and clarity.

What did the study find? 

Researchers from UCSF looked at the job-loss numbers from the first shutdown in March and April 2020, and they estimated that by the time we hit the one-year anniversary, more than 30,000 people will have died as a result of unemployment.

Do we have a sense of who is most likely to die after losing a job?

Yes, we’re seeing a double burden on communities of color who have been hit hard by the virus but also by the economic impacts. Unemployment deaths will disproportionately affect Black Americans, men, people 45 years old or older, and those with a high school education. These are the groups where people are more likely to lose a job, and more likely to experience negative health effects as a result.

And these 30,000 unemployment-related deaths are an estimate?

Right, these are projections based on different data sets. Because if someone dies from a heart attack or a drug overdose, it’s hard to know when it was related to job loss. Here’s how researcher Ellicott Matthay explained it:

"Death certificates don't tell people's whole life story," she said. "So we know the immediate cause of death, but we don't know the history that led to that cause of death. So we have no way to count in the same way we count COVID deaths to count unemployment- related deaths."

Also, while researchers used the federal definition of unemployment, there are different ways to count who’s missing from the workforce. If you add in gig workers, for example, that would increase the estimate. At the top end, the researchers say there could be more than 200,000 unemployment-related deaths resulting from the halt to economic activity last spring.

We just had another coronavirus surge, and we've seen more layoffs since this study was completed. Is there anything that can be done to help the unemployed ?

There are some policies and services that we know could help, such as expanding access to mental health services, reemployment counseling and extending unemployment benefits. And we have done some of this during the pandemic, especially trying new kinds of unemployment benefits. We don’t know yet what the impact of those benefits may have on health outcomes, but I think more than anything, the researchers just want to remind people that responding to the pandemic isn’t just about controlling infections and deaths, but also addressing these indirect social and economic consequences on our health.

KQED News

Contra Costa County Expands Vaccinations to Teachers, Other Essential Workers

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees and other front-line essential workers who live in the county, the health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and child care, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, Contra Costa Health Services said, all of its appointments are filled for at least the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. You can access appointments through the county here. To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call (833) 422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

—Bay City News

Democratic Legislators and Newsom Split on School Reopening

Democratic state lawmakers split with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday over the reopening of California public schools, offering a plan to resume in-person learning in April if coronavirus infection rates drop and teachers are offered vaccines.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing, political pressure has mounted on lawmakers to bring California's youngest students back into classrooms. The legislative plan, Senate Bill 86, offers schools $6.6 billion to prepare classrooms and boost student learning after months of remote instruction.

“This is a major step, but it is not cause for taking a victory lap," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, in a statement. "This legislation moves us closer to our common goal of getting each student safely into an optimal learning situation. It provides a plan and it provides funding — both for safe school opening and for extra attention to learning recovery."

But the proposal was rebuffed by Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

Nevertheless, lawmakers are moving toward a Monday afternoon vote on the plan, which lays out guidance for schools to resume in-person instruction by April 15.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati and Vanessa Rancano

New PAC Targets San Francisco School Board Over Reopening

Advocates for the reopening of San Francisco public schools are launching a political action committee to target the city's current school board.

The Campaign for Better Public Schools is considering a recall campaign against the Board of Education members, who have been caught up in the controversy over when and how to reopen public schools for in-person instruction.

Seeyew Mo, the new PAC's executive director, says board members have been slow to come up with a reopening plan.

"We want to install qualified commissioners for the Board of Education, and we also want to drive policy and political agenda to address the issues at the district," he said.

Mo says his group will also consider qualifying a ballot measure to give the mayor power to appoint board members or a splitting of the board into geographic districts.

Board of Education President Gabriela López declined to be interviewed, saying in an email that she is "focusing entirely on our district's priorities, which revolve around returning to in-person learning and anti-racist practices."

Earlier this week, district officials held a media tour through Sunset Elementary School to show off desks spaced 6 feet apart, face shields for teachers and closed-off water fountains. The school is one of six that the San Francisco Department of Public Health has inspected and approved for reopening.

“For families who want to return, we hear you and appreciate you. For staff who want us to return as safe as possible, we hear you and appreciate you,” López said. “We understand this is hard for everyone.”

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews said negotiations with school unions continue, and he did not have a specific timeline for getting back to classroom learning.

Meanwhile, a group of more than two dozen parents and students on Thursday held a demonstration to protest the continued school closures, which have only offered remote learning since March.

The "Zoom-in" was organized by the group Decreasing the Distance. The students and parents gathered at Midtown Terrace Playground, just across from Clarendon Elementary School. The students sat outside and logged into their online distance learning classes. More demonstrations are planned Friday and next week.

Guy Marzorati, Molly Solomon and Bay City News

High Number of Evictions Prompts Richmond to Consider Stronger Protections

More renters in Richmond may soon be protected from evictions after the City Council on Tuesday approved directing city staff to draft stronger eviction protections for tenants during the pandemic.

Despite statewide protections that prevent tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent if they claim a financial hardship, evictions are still occurring. Contra Costa County evicted 135 people between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of 2020, the second-highest number of evictions across the Bay Area. That’s according to a KQED analysis of sheriff lockouts that was cited in the council member’s report.

Richmond does not currently have a local moratorium in place, and earlier eviction protections expired last September. Renters remain vulnerable to eviction for lease violations, no-fault evictions or rent debt that predated the pandemic.

“Without robust COVID-19 eviction protections, Richmond residential tenants will continue to be at risk of eviction during the pandemic and inequity and instability will grow,” Richmond City Council members Gayle McLaughlin and Melvin Willis wrote in a memo supporting stronger protections.

Read the full story.

Molly Solomon

Sonoma County Sheriff Under Scrutiny for Not Enforcing COVID Violations

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s commitment to enforcing public health orders is under scrutiny after public records revealed that the department has issued no citations for violations of a public health order since last summer.

Reporter Kevin Fixler with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has been writing about a church in violation of county health orders, and the discrepancy between a sheriff deputy's report about a service at the church and those from county code enforcement officials and the newspaper.

Fixler was interviewed on "The California Report" radio program this week. He said the department has started an internal affairs investigation because the deputy's report claimed the service was attended by no more than 15 people who were all outdoors and following guidelines.

"Whereas the code enforcement department documented well over 100 people, many without masks, singing," Fixler said. "Things that even a recent Supreme Court ruling don't permit. Is this a systemic problem or is this an isolated incident? There are questions that are still out there and probably deserve some answers."

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has already removed the bulk of enforcement duties from Sheriff Mark Essick's department, Fixler says.

Last May, Essick announced his department would no longer enforce the county's stay-at-home order that was then in effect.

“The curve has been flattened; hospitals were not overrun with patients; we have dramatically increased testing which verified the infection rate in Sonoma County is under control and decreasing,” Essick said in a statement posted to Facebook at the time. “Yet we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities without explanation.”

After a back and forth on whether he would stick with that stance, Essick and the chair of the county's Board of Supervisors issued a joint statement saying the Sheriff’s Office would "continue to use its discretion to emphasize education over punitive action" for coronavirus-related public health violations.

Read Kevin Fixler's latest coverage from the Press Democrat here:

The California Report and Jon Brooks

