Contra Costa County Expands Vaccinations to Teachers, Other Essential Workers

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees, and other front-line essential workers who live in the county, the health department said Thursday.
The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and child care, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries can now be vaccinated at no cost.
"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement.
Due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, Contra Costa Health Services said, all of its appointments are filled for at least the next two weeks.
Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. You can access appointments through the county here. To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call (833) 422-4255.
For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.
—Bay City News