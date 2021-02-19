KQED is a proud member of
Contra Costa County expands vaccinations to teachers, other essential workers
Democratic legislators and Newsom split on school reopening
New PAC targets San Francisco school board over reopening
High number of evictions has Richmond considering stronger protections
Sonoma County sheriff under scrutiny for not enforcing COVID violations
Legislators' California school plan would triple funding
Leaked memo shows delayed quarantine for Solano state prison inmate
Contra Costa County Expands Vaccinations to Teachers, Other Essential Workers

Contra Costa County has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointments to teachers, grocery employees, and other front-line essential workers who live in the county, the health department said Thursday.

The state's 1B phase is now in place countywide, meaning residents working in education and child care, emergency services, and the food and agriculture industries can now be vaccinated at no cost.

"We are committed to protecting all of our educators by ensuring they can access the COVID-19 vaccine, county Board of Supervisors chairwoman Diane Burgis said in a statement.

Due to a temporary reduction in supply from the state, Contra Costa Health Services said, all of its appointments are filled for at least the next two weeks.

Vaccines were already available for residents 65 and older. That demographic will be prioritized when more appointments become available. You can access appointments through the county here. To access state and federal vaccine sites, go to www.myturn.ca.gov, or call (833) 422-4255.

For more information about Contra Costa County's response to COVID-19, go to cchealth.org/coronavirus.

—Bay City News

Democratic Legislators and Newsom Split on School Reopening

Democratic state lawmakers split with Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday over the reopening of California public schools, offering a plan to resume in-person learning in April if coronavirus infection rates drop and teachers are offered vaccines.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing, political pressure has mounted on lawmakers to bring California's youngest students back into classrooms. The legislative plan, Senate Bill 86, offers schools $6.6 billion to prepare classrooms and boost student learning after months of remote instruction.

“This is a major step, but it is not cause for taking a victory lap," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, in a statement. "This legislation moves us closer to our common goal of getting each student safely into an optimal learning situation. It provides a plan and it provides funding — both for safe school opening and for extra attention to learning recovery."

But the proposal was rebuffed by Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

Nevertheless, lawmakers are moving toward a Monday afternoon vote on the plan, which lays out guidance for schools to resume in-person instruction by April 15.

Read the full story.

Guy Marzorati and Vanessa Rancano

New PAC Targets San Francisco School Board Over Reopening

Advocates for the reopening of San Francisco public schools are launching a political action committee to target the city's current school board.

The Campaign for Better Public Schools is considering a recall campaign against the Board of Education members, who have been caught up in the controversy over when and how to reopen public schools for in-person instruction.

Seeyew Mo, the new PAC's executive director, says board members have been slow to come up with a reopening plan.

"We want to install qualified commissioners for the Board of Education, and we also want to drive policy and political agenda to address the issues at the district," he said.

Mo says his group will also consider qualifying a ballot measure to give the mayor power to appoint board members or a splitting of the board into geographic districts.

Board of Education President Gabriela López declined to be interviewed, saying in an email that she is "focusing entirely on our district's priorities, which revolve around returning to in-person learning and anti-racist practices."

Earlier this week, district officials held a media tour through Sunset Elementary School to show off desks spaced 6 feet apart, face shields for teachers and closed-off water fountains. The school is one of six that the San Francisco Department of Public Health has inspected and approved for reopening.

“For families who want to return, we hear you and appreciate you. For staff who want us to return as safe as possible, we hear you and appreciate you,” López said. “We understand this is hard for everyone.”

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Vincent Matthews said negotiations with school unions continue, and he did not have a specific timeline for getting back to classroom learning.

Meanwhile, a group of more than two dozen parents and students on Thursday held a demonstration to protest the continued school closures, which have only offered remote learning since March.

The "Zoom-in" was organized by the group Decreasing the Distance. The students and parents gathered at Midtown Terrace Playground, just across from Clarendon Elementary School. The students sat outside and logged into their online distance learning classes. More demonstrations are planned Friday and next week.

Guy Marzorati, Molly Solomon and Bay City News

High Number of Evictions Prompts Richmond to Consider Stronger Protections

More renters in Richmond may soon be protected from evictions after the City Council on Tuesday approved directing city staff to draft stronger eviction protections for tenants during the pandemic.

Despite statewide protections that prevent tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent if they claim a financial hardship, evictions are still occurring. Contra Costa County evicted 135 people between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of 2020, the second-highest number of evictions across the Bay Area. That’s according to a KQED analysis of sheriff lockouts that was cited in the council member’s report.

Richmond does not currently have a local moratorium in place, and earlier eviction protections expired last September. Renters remain vulnerable to eviction for lease violations, no-fault evictions or rent debt that predated the pandemic.

“Without robust COVID-19 eviction protections, Richmond residential tenants will continue to be at risk of eviction during the pandemic and inequity and instability will grow,” Richmond City Council members Gayle McLaughlin and Melvin Willis wrote in a memo supporting stronger protections.

Read the full story.

Molly Solomon

Sonoma County Sheriff Under Scrutiny for Not Enforcing COVID Violations

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s commitment to enforcing public health orders is under scrutiny after public records revealed that the department has issued no citations for violations of a public health order since last summer.

Reporter Kevin Fixler with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has been writing about a church in violation of county health orders, and the discrepancy between a sheriff deputy's report about a service at the church and those from county code enforcement officials and the newspaper.

Fixler was interviewed on "The California Report" radio program this week. He said the department has started an internal affairs investigation because the deputy's report claimed the service was attended by no more than 15 people who were all outdoors and following guidelines.

"Whereas the code enforcement department documented well over 100 people, many without masks, singing," Fixler said. "Things that even a recent Supreme Court ruling don't permit. Is this a systemic problem or is this an isolated incident? There are questions that are still out there and probably deserve some answers."

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has already removed the bulk of enforcement duties from Sheriff Mark Essick's department, Fixler says.

Last May, Essick announced his department would no longer enforce the county's stay-at-home order that was then in effect.

“The curve has been flattened; hospitals were not overrun with patients; we have dramatically increased testing which verified the infection rate in Sonoma County is under control and decreasing,” Essick said in a statement posted to Facebook at the time. “Yet we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities without explanation.”

After a back and forth on whether he would stick with that stance, Essick and the chair of the county's Board of Supervisors issued a joint statement saying the Sheriff’s Office would "continue to use its discretion to emphasize education over punitive action" for coronavirus-related public health violations.

Read Kevin Fixler's latest coverage from the Press Democrat here:

The California Report and Jon Brooks

Legislators' California School Plan Would Triple Funding

After weeks of tense negotiations, California legislators agreed Thursday on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic.

But the proposal was rebuffed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has pushed to reopen schools without requirements around vaccines.

"While the Legislature’s proposal represents a step in the right direction, it doesn’t go far enough or fast enough," Newsom said, in a statement. "I look forward to building on the growing momentum to get our schools open and continuing discussions with the Legislature to get our kids back in school as safely and quickly as possible."

The legislators' proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers. The proposal unveiled by Newsom in December would have rewarded schools that reopened with additional funding for safety measures.

Critics said it set unrealistic timelines, didn’t include enough money to pay for frequent COVID-19 testing of students and teachers, and failed to address the vaccination of teachers.

The new proposal would triple the funding for schools and require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It also pushes back the timeline for reopening and gives school districts greater freedom in how to spend the funding, which each district would receive based on its student population.

Detailed in two identical pieces of legislation, the proposal would not force schools to reopen. But it would provide more funding to those that do.

In order to get the money, school districts must offer in-person classes by April 15 to “vulnerable” students, including English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children.

The proposal also requires schools that receive the money to reopen for all students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade when case rates in their counties drop below 7 per 100,0000 — and to all vulnerable student groups in higher grades.

Regardless of funding, the proposal requires all schools to adopt a COVID-19 safety plan by April 1 that has been approved by labor unions.

Critics of Newsom’s original plan said it set unreachable rules and deadlines that included requirements to reopen as early as mid-February when California’s COVID-19 case rates were skyrocketing.

The new plan appears to give school districts greater freedom in how to spend the money. It would allow schools to extend the instructional school year and increase the school day to catch up on learning lost from nearly a year of online classes. It would also allow schools to spend money on COVID-19 testing and equipment to make classrooms safe.

Read the full story.

Jocelyn Gecker and Adam Beam, Associated Press

Leaked Memo Shows Delayed Quarantine for Solano State Prison Inmate

The rate of coronavirus infections has sharply declined in most California state prisons since a dramatic spike in January, but protecting inmates remains a challenge.

A leaked memo from California State Prison-Solano officials shows that an inmate who was in close contact with someone who tested positive on Jan. 30 wasn’t quarantined until two days later.

Soon after, at least two inmates tested positive, forcing the entire housing unit into a two-week quarantine.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Ike Dodson said in an email that the department was “unable to verify the source or accuracy” of the memo.

Steve Fama, an attorney with the Prison Law Office, a public-interest law firm, says penitentiaries are fertile breeding grounds for viral spread.

"If the coronavirus was designing an ideal home, it would build a prison," he said.

Even when everything is done right, it can still take many hours to get an infected inmate into isolation, according to Fama.

“While the communication is quick, and most actions are prompt, it’s not immediate,” Fama said.

While cases have declined, keeping the virus out of prisons completely is almost impossible, he said, adding that guards and staff are the biggest vectors of spread.

“Even though staff are required to be tested weekly, that is unfortunately not a foolproof, to say the least, method of ensuring that the virus is identified,” Fama said.

For instance, a staff member could test negative for COVID-19 one day, but test positive the next, Fama said.

The Solano facility has reported 16 new cases in the last two weeks. Five inmates have died from complications of the virus during the pandemic.

“The department immediately responds to positive COVID-19 cases with coordinated efforts to increase the frequency of testing, conduct contact tracing and implement isolation and quarantine measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Dodson said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

