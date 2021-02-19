KQED is a proud member of
High Number of Evictions Prompts Richmond to Consider Stronger Protections

More renters in Richmond may soon be protected from evictions after the City Council on Tuesday approved directing city staff to draft stronger eviction protections for tenants during the pandemic.

Despite statewide protections that prevent tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent if they claim a financial hardship, evictions are still occurring. Contra Costa County evicted 135 people between the beginning of the pandemic and the end of 2020, the second-highest number of evictions across the Bay Area. That’s according to a KQED analysis of sheriff lockouts that was cited in the council member’s report.

Richmond does not currently have a local moratorium in place, and earlier eviction protections expired last September. Renters remain vulnerable to eviction for lease violations, no-fault evictions or rent debt that predated the pandemic.

“Without robust COVID-19 eviction protections, Richmond residential tenants will continue to be at risk of eviction during the pandemic and inequity and instability will grow,” Richmond City Council members Gayle McLaughlin and Melvin Willis wrote in a memo supporting stronger protections.

Read the full story.

Molly Solomon

Sonoma County Sheriff Under Scrutiny for Not Enforcing COVID Violations

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s commitment to enforcing public health orders is under scrutiny after public records revealed that the department has issued no citations for violations of a public health order since last summer.

Reporter Kevin Fixler with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has writing about a church in violation of county health orders, and the discrepancy between a sheriff deputy's report about a service at the church and those from county code enforcement officials and the newspaper.

Fixler was interviewed on "The California Report" radio program this week. He said the department has started an internal affairs investigation, because the deputy's report claimed the service was attended by no more than 15 people who were all outdoors and following guidelines.

"Whereas the code enforcement department documented well over 100 people, many without masks, singing," Fixler said. "Things that even a recent Supreme Court ruling don't permit. Is this a systemic problem or is this an isolated incident? There are questions that are still out there and probably deserve some answers."

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has already removed the bulk of enforcement duties from Sheriff Mark Essick's department, Fixler says.

Last May, Essick announced his department would no longer enforce the county's stay-at-home order that was then in effect.

“The curve has been flattened; hospitals were not overrun with patients; we have dramatically increased testing which verified the infection rate in Sonoma County is under control and decreasing,” Essick said in a statement posted to Facebook at the time. “Yet we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on business and personal activities without explanation.”

After a back and forth on whether he would stick with that stance, Essler and the chair of the county's Board of Supervisors issued a joint statement saying the Sheriff’s Office would "continue to use its discretion to emphasize education over punitive action" for coronavirus-related public health violations."

Read Kevin Fixler's latest coverage from the Press Democrat here:

The California Report and Jon Brooks

New California School Reopening Deal Triples Funding, Pushes Back Timelines

After weeks of tense negotiations, California legislators agreed Thursday on a $6.5 billion proposal aimed at getting students back in classrooms this spring following months of closures because of the pandemic.

The proposed “Safe and Open Schools” plan would overhaul a $2 billion proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom that was widely criticized by school superintendents, unions and lawmakers. The proposal unveiled by Newsom in December would have rewarded schools that reopened with additional funding for safety measures.

Critics said it set unrealistic timelines, didn’t include enough money to pay for frequent COVID-19 testing of students and teachers, and failed to address the vaccination of teachers.

The new proposal would triple the funding for schools and require county public health departments to offer vaccinations to school staff who return to in-person classes. It also pushes back the timeline for reopening and gives school districts greater freedom in how to spend the funding, which each district would receive based on its student population.

Detailed in two identical pieces of legislation, the proposal would not force schools to reopen. But it would provide more funding to those that do.

In order to get the money, school districts must offer in-person classes by April 15 to “vulnerable” students, including English learners, homeless students, those without computers and foster children.

The proposal also requires schools that receive the money to reopen for all students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade when case rates in their counties drop below 7 per 100,0000 — and to all vulnerable student groups in higher grades.

Regardless of funding, the proposal requires all schools to adopt a COVID-19 safety plan by April 1 that has been approved by labor unions.

Critics of Newsom’s original plan said it set unreachable rules and deadlines that included requirements to reopen as early as mid-February when California’s COVID-19 case rates were skyrocketing.

The new plan appears to give school districts greater freedom in how to spend the money. It would allow schools to extend the instructional school year and increase the school day to catch up on learning lost from nearly a year of online classes. It would also allow schools to spend money on COVID-19 testing and equipment to make classrooms safe.

Read the full story.

Jocelyn Gecker and Adam Beam, Associated Press

Leaked Memo Shows Delayed Quarantine for Solano State Prison Inmate

The rate of coronavirus infections has sharply declined in most California state prisons since a dramatic spike in January, but protecting inmates remains a challenge.

A leaked memo from California State Prison-Solano officials shows that an inmate who was in close contact with someone who tested positive on Jan. 30 wasn’t quarantined until two days later.

Soon after, at least two inmates tested positive, forcing the entire housing unit into a two-week quarantine.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Ike Dodson said in an email that the department was “unable to verify the source or accuracy” of the memo.

Steve Fama, an attorney with the Prison Law Office, a public-interest law firm, says penitentiaries are fertile breeding grounds for viral spread.

"If the coronavirus was designing an ideal home, it would build a prison," he said.

Even when everything is done right, it can still take many hours to get an infected inmate into isolation, according to Fama.

“While the communication is quick, and most actions are prompt, it’s not immediate,” Fama said.

While cases have declined, keeping the virus out of prisons completely is almost impossible, he said, adding that guards and staff are the biggest vectors of spread.

“Even though staff are required to be tested weekly, that is unfortunately not a foolproof, to say the least, method of ensuring that the virus is identified,” Fama said.

For instance, a staff member could test negative for COVID-19 one day, but test positive the next, Fama said.

The Solano facility has reported 16 new cases in the last two weeks. Five inmates have died from complications of the virus during the pandemic.

“The department immediately responds to positive COVID-19 cases with coordinated efforts to increase the frequency of testing, conduct contact tracing and implement isolation and quarantine measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Dodson said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Santa Clara County to Expand Vaccinations to Teachers and Other Essential Workers

Santa Clara County will expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations to workers in education, child care, emergency services and the food and agricultural industries beginning Feb. 28.

The county says it will locate new vaccination clinics in the hardest-hit communities, providing drop-in, evening and weekend appointments. The county health system is currently scheduling nearly 10,000 appointments a day, plus giving vaccinations at several sites in East San Jose and Gilroy that do not require an appointment.

“As we make progress toward our goal of vaccinating at least 85 percent of our residents age 16 or older by this summer, we are laser focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccinations for those communities most disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health for the county, in a press release.

The county says more than half of residents 75 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. People who are 65 and older are also being vaccinated and will reach that mark soon, according to officials. Health care workers and residents over 65 and who have not been vaccinated and do not have internet access or who need additional assistance can call 211 for help in multiple languages. Appointments will be scheduled as vaccine supply allows, and community members are urged to check regularly.

The county’s vaccination website has updates and information, including when those newly eligible can start to schedule vaccine appointments.

Even though more people are now being vaccinated and wearing masks, physical distancing is still required because it is possible — but not probable — that those who have received their shots can still contract the virus.

KQED News

California Spending Deal: $600 Payments, Small-Business Grants, Emergency Aid for Students

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders on Wednesday announced a $9.6 billion spending deal aimed at aiding some of those hit hardest by the pandemic, with a new round of small business grants, $600 stimulus checks for low-income individuals and more housing assistance for farmworkers infected by the coronavirus.

The plan “will help those who are hurting most,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a joint statement. "We are building an economic foundation for the recovery of jobs, small businesses and, indeed, our everyday lives.”

Lawmakers plan to quickly take up the measure, with votes expected as early as Monday after budget committee hearings starting Thursday.

About 5.7 million people who earn less than $30,000 per year would get one-time payments. That includes people that the trio of Democratic leaders said were unfairly excluded from previous federal stimulus payments under the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump.

Those getting the $600 payments include households that received the California earned income tax credit in 2020. That carries the biggest price tag in the stimulus package, at $2.3 billion.

Immigrants and others who lack Social Security Numbers but have Individual Tax Identification Numbers, income below $75,000 and were ineligible for recent federal payments would get $600 — boosted to $1,200 if they also qualify for the California earned income tax credit.

The agreement widens Newsom's original proposal last month for a Golden State Stimulus plan by also providing $600 to households in the CalWORKS public assistance program, who would receive the money by mid-April.

It also now includes those who qualify for the Supplemental Security Income/State Supplementary Payment for those who are 65 or older, blind or disabled, as well as those in the Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants. The timing of those payments is being worked out with federal officials.

For small businesses affected by the pandemic, the package quadruples to more than $2 billion in money available for grants of up to $25,000. It separately includes $50 million to help cultural institutions.

Also under the new plan, more than 750,000 small businesses would be able to deduct on their state taxes up to $150,000 in loans they received under the Paycheck Protection Plan. The same ceiling would also apply to firms that received Economic Injury Disaster Loans, amounting to a combined $2 billion in tax cuts.

About 59,000 restaurants and bars would separately get two years of waived annual license fees that can range from $455 to $1,235. More than 600,000 barbering and cosmetology individuals and businesses will also be able to keep their usual licensing fees for two years.

Here is the complete list of items provided by the governor's office in what's being called the Immediate Action Agreement:

  • $600 in one-time relief to households receiving the California Earned Income Tax Credit for 2020
  • $600 one-time payment for immigrants and others who use a taxpayer identification number, make below $75,000 and were precluded from receiving the $1,200 per person federal payments last spring and the more recent $600 federal payments
  • $600 one-time grant to households enrolled in the CalWORKS program and recipients of SSI/SSP and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI)
  • $2 billion allocated for grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses impacted by the pandemic
  • $50 million for cultural institutions
  • Tax deduction of up to $150,000 in expenses covered through the 750,000 loans in the state that were provided by the federal Paycheck Protection Plan
  • Fee relief ranging from $455 to $1,235 for two years for about 59,000 restaurants and bars, as well as for barbering and cosmetology businesses
  • Stipends of $525 per enrolled child for all state-subsidized child care and preschool providers
  • $59 million total assistance for agricultural workers, food banks, and money for diapers
  • $100 million total in emergency financial aid low-income students carrying six or more units
  • $20 million total to "reengage students" who have left community college because of the pandemic or are at risk of leaving
  • $6 million total for outreach and application assistance for public university students who are newly eligible for CalFresh food aid
  • The restoration of previous reductions to the University of California and California State University, as well as the judicial branch, child support services and funds for housing.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

New California Coronavirus Cases Are Down to Pre-Thanksgiving Levels, but Newsom Laments Disparities

Continuing his state tour of vaccination sites, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Southern California’s Coachella Valley.

The data for various coronavirus indicators is moving in the right direction, but Newsom said the state is falling short on the numbers when it comes to equity.

"Frankly, we haven't done enough," Newsom said, standing in front of boxes of fruit at the SeaView Packing company, where a vaccination clinic is being held. "We have to own that. We have to recognize that we haven't delivered on equity like we should, like we must."

Congressman Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, agreed.

"We should no longer act surprised when there are disparities in equity — disparities for those that are at highest risk of getting infected and dying," said the former emergency room physician, whose parents were farmworkers. "And yet they have the highest risk of not getting the vaccines."

The state is now vaccinating people in Phase 1B of its schedule, which includes farmworkers like the ones in Coachella Valley. Newsom said the real constraint in getting people their shots is a lack of supply.

Overall, California's COVID-19 numbers continue to improve. The 14-day rolling average of 9,634 new cases is down to pre-Thanksgiving levels, and the state's two-week positivity rate from coronavirus tests is 4.1%, a dramatic decrease from 12.2% a month ago.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patient numbers are also decreasing, more ICU beds are available and deaths are down.

More than 6.4 million vaccine doses have been administered.

On Monday, Newsom said the positive news meant more counties will soon be allowed to reopen businesses for indoor services like dining. By next week, a “substantial” number of counties are likely to enter the “red” tier, which allows indoor dining at 25% capacity and other indoor spaces such as movie theaters, museums and gyms to open with limits, he said.

A half dozen rural counties in Northern California and along the Sierra Nevada are already in the red or orange tier. State data indicates at least five small counties are moving toward the red tier.

For more on Newsom's visit to Coachella Valley, see the Desert Sun.

— Laura Klivans and Associated Press

