Santa Clara County to Expand Vaccinations to Teachers and Other Essential Workers

Santa Clara County is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations to workers in education, child care, emergency services and the food and agricultural industries beginning Feb. 28.
The county says it will locate new vaccination clinics in the hardest hit communities, providing drop-in, evening and weekend appointments. The county health system is currently scheduling nearly 10,000 appointments a day, plus giving vaccinations at several sites in East San José and Gilroy that do not require an appointment.
“As we make progress toward our goal of vaccinating at least 85 percent of our residents age 16 or older by this summer, we are laser focused on ensuring equitable access to vaccinations for those communities most disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” said Dr. Sara Cody, director of public health for the county, in a press release.
The county says more than half of residents 75 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. People who are 65 and older are also being vaccinated and will reach that mark soon, according to officials. Health care workers and residents over 65 and who have not been vaccinated and do not have internet access or who need additional assistance can call 211 for help in multiple languages. Appointments will be scheduled as vaccine supply allows, and community members are urged to check regularly.
The county’s vaccination website has updates and information, including when those newly eligible can start to schedule vaccine appointments.
Even though more people are now being vaccinated, wearing masks and physical distancing is still required, as it is possible but not probable that those who have received their shots can still contract the virus.