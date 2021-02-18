KQED is a proud member of
California Spending Deal: $600 Payments, Small-Business Grants, Emergency Aid for Students

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have reached a spending deal on small-business grants, stimulus checks for individuals and housing for farmworkers infected by the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The agreement includes a fresh $24 million for a program that puts farm and food processing workers up in hotels if they contract the virus and have no place to isolate, Newsom said as he spoke at a community vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley, a region that's home to many farmworkers.

“It's candidly been underutilized, and we recognize that," Newsom said of the farmworker housing program. “And the purpose of this new appropriation is to maximize its effectiveness."

Other spending items will include money for grants of $5,000 to $25,000 for small businesses, nonprofits and cultural centers.

The deal will also cover Newsom's proposed stimulus plan to give a $600 one-time payment to low-income Californians.

Discussions on measures for reopening K-12 schools are ongoing, the governor's office said in a statement.

The Senate and Assembly plan to vote on the deal on Monday.

The office provided the following breakdown of spending for what's being called the Immediate Action Agreement:

  • $600 in one-time relief to households receiving the California Earned Income Tax Credit for 2020
  • $600 one-time payment to taxpayers making below $75,000 who were precluded from receiving the $1,200 per person federal payments last spring and the more recent $600 federal payments
  • $600 one-time grant to households enrolled in the CalWORKS program and recipients of SSI/SSP and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI)
  • $2 billion allocated for grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses impacted by the pandemic
  • $50 million for cultural institutions
  • Tax deduction of up to $150,000 in expenses covered through the 750,000 loans in the state that were provided by the federal Paycheck Protection Plan
  • Fee relief ranging from $455 to $1,235 for two years for about 59,000 restaurants and bars, as well as for barbering and cosmetology businesses
  • Stipends of $525 per enrolled child for all state-subsidized child care and preschool providers
  • $59 million total assistance for agricultural workers, food banks, and money for diapers
  • $100 million total in emergency financial aid low-income students carrying six or more units
  • $20 million total to "reengage students" who have left community college because of the pandemic or are at risk of leaving
  • $6 million total for outreach and application assistance for public university students who are newly eligible for CalFresh food aid
  • The restoration of previous reductions to the University of California and California State University, as well as the judicial branch, child support services and funds for housing.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press, and Jon Brooks

New California Coronavirus Cases Are Down to Pre-Thanksgiving Levels, but Newsom Laments Disparities

Continuing his state tour of vaccination sites, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Southern California’s Coachella Valley.

The data for various coronavirus indicators is moving in the right direction, but Newsom said the state is falling short on the numbers when it comes to equity.

"Frankly, we haven't done enough," Newsom said, standing in front of boxes of fruit at the SeaView Packing company, where a vaccination clinic is being held. "We have to own that. We have to recognize that we haven't delivered on equity like we should, like we must."

Congressman Raul Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, agreed.

"We should no longer act surprised when there are disparities in equity — disparities for those that are at highest risk of getting infected and dying," said the former emergency room physician, whose parents were farmworkers. "And yet they have the highest risk of not getting the vaccines."

The state is now vaccinating people in Phase 1B of its schedule, which includes farmworkers like the ones in Coachella Valley. Newsom said the real constraint in getting people their shots is a lack of supply.

Overall, California's COVID-19 numbers continue to improve. The 14-day rolling average of 9,634 new cases is down to pre-Thanksgiving levels, and the state's two-week positivity rate from coronavirus tests is 4.1%, a dramatic decrease from 12.2% a month ago.

Hospitalized COVID-19 patient numbers are also decreasing, more ICU beds are available and deaths are down.

More than 6.4 million vaccine doses have been administered.

On Monday, Newsom said the positive news meant more counties will soon be allowed to reopen businesses for indoor services like dining. By next week, a “substantial” number of counties are likely to enter the “red” tier, which allows indoor dining at 25% capacity and other indoor spaces such as movie theaters, museums and gyms to open with limits, he said.

A half dozen rural counties in Northern California and along the Sierra Nevada are already in the red or orange tier. State data indicates at least five small counties are moving toward the red tier.

For more on Newsom's visit to Coachella Valley, see the Desert Sun.

— Laura Klivans and Associated Press

California Fines Kaiser $499K for COVID-19 Worker Safety Violations

California officials gave a nod to Kaiser Permanente’s reputation for efficiency when they recently selected it to help speed vaccine rollout. But a review of worker safety citations shows Kaiser has had its own pandemic troubles, failing to adequately protect its employees early on.

Kaiser Permanente has on multiple occasions failed to provide hospital employees the gear or training needed to protect them from COVID-19, according to 12 citations issued by California’s enforcer of workplace safety laws, Cal/OSHA.

The agency has issued more citations against Kaiser than any other health care employer in California, fining it almost $500,000. In addition, Santa Clara County has separately penalized the hospital for not immediately reporting an outbreak in December.

Kaiser is appealing all 12 of the state’s citations, as well as the county-issued fine.

“It’s misleading to interpret these citations to signal any ongoing serious infractions of current public health guidelines at Kaiser Permanente,” Marc Brown, a Kaiser spokesman, said in an emailed statement. “In fact, these citations stem mainly from allegations much earlier in the pandemic, as health care systems including ours grappled with national shortages and evolving public health guidance.”

Read the full story.

Ana B. Ibarra, CalMatters

Berkeley School District, Union Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Schools in Hybrid Model

Berkeley's school district and teachers union have reached a tentative agreement on vaccinating teachers, paving the way for reopening schools in a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning, according to a joint statement released Tuesday from Berkeley Unifed School District, the Berkeley Federation of Teachers and the Board of Education.

The deal still has to be ratified by the union's membership.

The agreement, which covers all grades, from preschool to high school, requires the vaccination of teachers and other staff, as well as additional safety measures.

However, if the state assesses COVID-19 transmission in Alameda County as "moderate," placing it in the orange tier of its color-coded risk hierarchy, the agreement allows for the reopening plan to proceed regardless of whether vaccinations have been completed.

In addition, the district and union say they believe that as vaccinations take place, some teachers in all grades will voluntarily return to classrooms to offer a "limited number of in-person, small group activities for students who have needed the most support during distance learning." Families whose students are eligible for those groups will be contacted, the statement said.

Regarding the use of vaccines, it said: "The CDC has recommended, though not required, vaccines for educators, and we recognize the value of vaccines as a strong, additional layer of protection for our staff. Vaccinations will lead to a more confident reopening, and allow us to focus now on the final details of a hybrid learning schedule for our students."

Pending the completion of vaccinations, the schedule for reopening in a hybrid model will be:

  • March 29: Preschool, Transitional Kindergarten, and K-2
  • April 5-9: Spring recess
  • April 12: Grades 3-5; Grades 6-8; U9 Program at Berkeley High; Berkeley Technology Academy/Berkeley Independent Study
  • April 19: Grades 10-12

This schedule will be adjusted according to the speed at which vaccinations take place and the type of vaccine offered.

"If the City’s vaccination schedule is delayed by a week, this timeline will be pushed back by a week," the statement reads. "On the other hand, these dates for reopening will be moved up by one week if the City is able to provide all BUSD staff with the Pfizer vaccine, which requires a shorter interval between inoculations."

The Berkeley Adult School, for the time being, will remain closed for in-person instruction.

Late Tuesday night, the city of Berkeley said teachers and staff from preschool to second grade, "and potentially up to sixth grade," will be able to sign up for vaccinations online beginning the week of Feb. 22 for appointments later that week, pending adequate vaccine supply.

The remainder of district elementary school staff can sign up in phases starting March 1. Employees who serve higher grades can sign up starting March 8.

More information on the hybrid model will be made available soon, according to the district and union, who also said that system of learning won't be "ideal for anyone right now," as "there is no substitute for full-time, five days a week instruction. However, state and local public health guidance continues to oblige districts to employ social distancing as one of many risk mitigation strategies, which reduces our ability to have all students on campus at once."

Jon Brooks

New Federal-State Mass Vaccination Site Opens at Oakland Coliseum

California and the federal goverment have teamed up to pilot two new mass vaccination sites, part of a wider effort to open 100 such locations in 100 days across the U.S.

Parking lots on the Cal State University campus in Los Angeles and the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum were filled with trailers and tents Tuesday. Operations at the sites are being run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency in conjunction with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and the California National Guard.

To receive a vaccination at one of the locations, people must first sign up for an appointment on the MyTurn.ca.gov website. The sites are open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week for at least the next eight weeks.

Both sites have the capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people per day, including drive-thru appointments. But Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday that only about half that many are currently available. “Supply is the issue. That’s the constraint,” he said.

Two of the state’s other large vaccination sites, Moscone Center in San Francisco and Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, had to temporarily close recently when supply dwindled. But Newsom says it still makes sense to build out the state's vaccine infrastructure, so that it's ready when the supplies start to flow.

California had administered almost 6.3 million vaccine doses as of Monday.

Lesley McClurg

UC Berkeley Students Can Now Leave Their Dorms

After a drop in COVID-19 cases, UC Berkeley is no longer restricting students housed on campus to their dorm rooms. The requirement, which began Feb. 1, was lifted on Tuesday. Students can now leave their rooms, as long as they wear masks and continue to stay physically distant from each other. They can also go to Cal dining halls.

The policy change does not apply to those who are officially required to quarantine. 

For the last two weeks, students living in residence halls were asked to stay inside their rooms, except to get food, to be tested for the virus or for medical care. Up until a few days ago, they were not even allowed to go outside to exercise. The university put those restrictions in place after a dramatic spike in infections among students in late January. 

The university said in a statement on Monday that contact tracing showed "almost no cases of new spread between students affected by sequestration, a remarkable achievement within a congregate setting."

“Now that the self-sequester is being lifted, we wish to remind everyone that it’s still critical to limit in-person interaction to your household grouping, practice physical distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear face coverings,” the university said.

School officials are urging students to avoid gatherings, because the virus could be easily reintroduced to residence halls if precautions are ignored.  

“Our hope is that if all residents continue to practice these important measures, we won’t have to revisit self-sequestration in the future,” said the statement.

As of last week, the UC Berkeley campus positivity rate was 0.7%, compared to nearly 2% in the city of Berkeley. 

Campus residents are still required to undergo COVID-19 testing twice a week.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Vaccine Cited as Bay Area Counties Celebrate Big Drop in Long-Term Care Cases

Either because of the vaccine, the end of the winter COVID-19 surge, or a combination of both, Bay Area counties are seeing huge decreases in new coronavirus cases at long-term-care facilities, which house older people and some of the region's most vulnerable residents.

In Marin County, about two weeks since the second dose of coronavirus vaccine was administered to staff and residents at long-term care facilities, new cases have dropped considerably, according to the county's public health officer, Dr. Matt Willis. That time line corresponds to when the vaccine is considered effective, according to the county.

At one point last year, 28 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Marin experienced outbreaks at the same time, Willis said. But no new outbreaks have occurred in February, and cases have dropped from an average of 60 in January to around four this month.

"And that's the first time we've seen that since June," Willis said Tuesday. "And it really correlates pretty closely to when we started offering that second dose of the vaccine."

About 70% of staff and residents on average opted to be vaccinated, resulting in the inoculation of more than 5,000 residents and staff across all county long-term care homes.

Willis says the overall drop in cases since the end of the surge has been a contributing factor to the decline at the facilities, but that the primary cause for the decrease is the vaccine, because in the past when the county experienced this current level of infection, the facilities housed significantly more cases than they are seeing currently.

In Marin, about 85% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred among long-term care residents.

In San Francisco, according to the county's Department of Public Health, Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center is the largest publicly run skilled nursing facility in the country. Vaccinations for employees began on Dec. 18 and for residents on Jan. 4, SFDPH said, with 90% of residents and 85% of clinical staff opting to get shots.

That has paid off. "We are seeing very promising signs," SFDPH said in a statement Tuesday, "including a significant decrease in new cases in both staff and residents."

The city confirmed 69 COVID-19 cases at the hospital in December, with 53 in January, including six coronavirus patients who died. But so far this month, just six new cases have emerged, none of them residents.

"Today is a momentous day for Laguna Honda," the health department said in a press release. "For the first time since late October, there are no residents in our dedicated COVID-19 unit and no active COVID-19 cases among our resident population."

Currently, across all skilled nursing facilities in the city, an average of just one new COVID-19 infection per day has been detected over roughly the last four weeks, down from a peak of 19.

SFDPH is attributing the decrease to the vaccinations, more testing and the general decline in cases in the community.

Santa Clara County has seen a similarly huge drop in long-term-care cases. But, the department said, "since cases are also dropping in the community at large, we can't say if the drop is directly correlated to people receiving vaccine doses or if that drop would have happened without vaccine."

The trend in Napa County is encouraging as well: No new outbreaks in long-term care facilities have been detected in February, the county said.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

