California Spending Deal: $600 Payments, Small-Business Grants, Emergency Aid for Students

Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have reached a spending deal on small-business grants, stimulus checks for individuals and housing for farmworkers infected by the coronavirus, the governor's office announced Wednesday.
The agreement includes a fresh $24 million for a program that puts farm and food processing workers up in hotels if they contract the virus and have no place to isolate, Newsom said as he spoke at a community vaccination clinic in the Coachella Valley, a region that's home to many farmworkers.
“It's candidly been underutilized, and we recognize that," Newsom said of the farmworker housing program. “And the purpose of this new appropriation is to maximize its effectiveness."
Other spending items will include money for grants of $5,000 to $25,000 for small businesses, nonprofits and cultural centers.
The deal will also cover Newsom's proposed stimulus plan to give a $600 one-time payment to low-income Californians.
Discussions on measures for reopening K-12 schools are ongoing, the governor's office said in a statement.
The Senate and Assembly plan to vote on the deal on Monday.
The office provided the following breakdown of spending for what's being called the Immediate Action Agreement:
- $600 in one-time relief to households receiving the California Earned Income Tax Credit for 2020
- $600 one-time payment to taxpayers making below $75,000 who were precluded from receiving the $1,200 per person federal payments last spring and the more recent $600 federal payments
- $600 one-time grant to households enrolled in the CalWORKS program and recipients of SSI/SSP and Cash Assistance Program for Immigrants (CAPI)
- $2 billion allocated for grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses impacted by the pandemic
- $50 million for cultural institutions
- Tax deduction of up to $150,000 in expenses covered through the 750,000 loans in the state that were provided by the federal Paycheck Protection Plan
- Fee relief ranging from $455 to $1,235 for two years for about 59,000 restaurants and bars, as well as for barbering and cosmetology businesses
- Stipends of $525 per enrolled child for all state-subsidized child care and preschool providers
- $59 million total assistance for agricultural workers, food banks, and money for diapers
- $100 million total in emergency financial aid low-income students carrying six or more units
- $20 million total to "reengage students" who have left community college because of the pandemic or are at risk of leaving
- $6 million total for outreach and application assistance for public university students who are newly eligible for CalFresh food aid
- The restoration of previous reductions to the University of California and California State University, as well as the judicial branch, child support services and funds for housing.
—Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press, and Jon Brooks