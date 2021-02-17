KQED is a proud member of
UC Berkeley students can now leave their dorms
Vaccine cited as Bay Area counties celebrate big drop in long-term care cases
Blue Shield contract calls for 4 million weekly vaccine doses statewide
South Bay hospital permanently closes vaccine clinic following scandal
Up to 1 million unemployment claims could face disqualification, EDD says
San Francisco temporarily shutters high-volume vaccination site at Moscone Center
CDC color-coded guide for school reopening could create more confusion
UC Berkeley Students Can Now Leave Their Dorms

After a drop in COVID-19 cases, UC Berkeley is no longer restricting students housed on campus to their dorm rooms. The requirement, which began Feb. 1, was lifted on Tuesday. Students can now leave their rooms, as long as they wear masks and continue to stay physically distant from each other. They can also go to Cal dining halls.

The policy change does not apply to those who are officially required to quarantine. 

For the last two weeks, students living in residence halls were asked to stay inside their rooms, except to get food, to be tested for the virus or for medical care. Up until a few days ago, they were not even allowed to go outside to exercise. The university put those restrictions in place after a dramatic spike in infections among students in late January. 

The university said in a statement on Monday that contact tracing showed "almost no cases of new spread between students affected by sequestration, a remarkable achievement within a congregate setting."

“Now that the self-sequester is being lifted, we wish to remind everyone that it’s still critical to limit in-person interaction to your household grouping, practice physical distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear face coverings,” the university said.

School officials are urging students to avoid gatherings, because the virus could be easily reintroduced to residence halls if precautions are ignored.  

“Our hope is that if all residents continue to practice these important measures, we won’t have to revisit self-sequestration in the future,” said the statement.

As of last week, the UC Berkeley campus positivity rate was 0.7%, compared to nearly 2% in the city of Berkeley. 

Campus residents are still required to undergo COVID-19 testing twice a week.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Vaccine Cited as Bay Area Counties Celebrate Big Drop in Long-Term Care Cases

Either because of the vaccine, the end of the winter COVID-19 surge, or a combination of both, Bay Area counties are seeing huge decreases in new coronavirus cases at long-term-care facilities, which house older people and some of the region's most vulnerable residents.

In Marin County, about two weeks since the second dose of coronavirus vaccine was administered to staff and residents at long-term care facilities, new cases have dropped considerably, according to the county's public health officer, Dr. Matt Willis. That time line corresponds to when the vaccine is considered effective, according to the county.

At one point last year, 28 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Marin experienced outbreaks at the same time, Willis said. But no new outbreaks have occurred in February, and cases have dropped from an average of 60 in January to around four this month.

"And that's the first time we've seen that since June," Willis said Tuesday. "And it really correlates pretty closely to when we started offering that second dose of the vaccine."

About 70% of staff and residents on average opted to be vaccinated, resulting in the inoculation of more than 5,000 residents and staff across all county long-term care homes.

Willis says the overall drop in cases since the end of the surge has been a contributing factor to the decline at the facilities, but that the primary cause for the decrease is the vaccine, because in the past when the county experienced this current level of infection, the facilities housed significantly more cases than they are seeing currently.

In Marin, about 85% of deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred among long-term care residents.

In San Francisco, according to the county's Department of Public Health, Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center is the largest publicly run skilled nursing facility in the country. Vaccinations for employees began on Dec. 18 and for residents on Jan. 4, SFDPH said, with 90% of residents and 85% of clinical staff opting to get shots.

That has paid off. "We are seeing very promising signs," SFDPH said in a statement Tuesday, "including a significant decrease in new cases in both staff and residents."

The city confirmed 69 COVID-19 cases at the hospital in December, with 53 in January, including six coronavirus patients who died. But so far this month, just six new cases have emerged, none of them residents.

"Today is a momentous day for Laguna Honda," the health department said in a press release. "For the first time since late October, there are no residents in our dedicated COVID-19 unit and no active COVID-19 cases among our resident population."

Currently, across all skilled nursing facilities in the city, an average of just one new COVID-19 infection per day has been detected over roughly the last four weeks, down from a peak of 19.

SFDPH is attributing the decrease to the vaccinations, more testing and the general decline in cases in the community.

Santa Clara County has seen a similarly huge drop in long-term-care cases. But, the department said, "since cases are also dropping in the community at large, we can't say if the drop is directly correlated to people receiving vaccine doses or if that drop would have happened without vaccine."

The trend in Napa County is encouraging as well: No new outbreaks in long-term care facilities have been detected in February, the county said.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Blue Shield Contract Calls for 4 Million Weekly Vaccine Doses in State by April

California on Monday released details of its $15 million contract with insurer Blue Shield, which was picked to run California's new centralized vaccine delivery system. Blue Shield will be responsible for developing incentive payment criteria for providers and algorithms to allocate vaccines and prioritize appointments.

Its job is to manage the provider network so it hits certain benchmarks, such as making sure vaccines are available for 95% of people within a half-hour drive in urban areas and one-hour drive in rural areas.

It will also be charged with hitting a monthly vaccine percentage — to be determined by the state — for people in under-resourced populations. The contract calls for 3 million doses to be administered statewide each week by March 1 and 4 million by the end of April, although that includes federal vaccinations and is subject to supply.

Blue Shield will not be reimbursed for staff time, but the $15 million is expected for out-of-pocket costs the insurer may incur, such as consultants, equipment and lawyers. The full list of reimbursable costs is still being developed, according to the contract.

California continues to see lower rates of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, although deaths are falling more slowly. The state on Monday reported another 200 deaths, bringing the total since the outbreak began to more than 47,000 — the highest in the nation. The state also reported nearly 6,500 new cases, bringing the total number of recorded coronavirus infections to 3.4 million.

Janie Har, Associated Press

South Bay Hospital Permanently Closes Vaccine Clinic Following Scandal

Good Samaritan Hospital, one of the largest medical centers in Santa Clara County, is permanently closing its COVID-19 vaccine clinic, claiming that it has vaccinated all of its staff and therefore fulfilled its responsibilities.

The news comes three weeks after the hospital faced backlash for allowing teachers and staff at an affluent Los Gatos school district to skip the line for COVID-19 vaccines by pretending to be health care workers. The story, first reported by the San Jose Spotlight, generated widespread outcry and led to the county withholding future vaccine doses from the hospital.

In an email obtained by the San Jose Spotlight, the hospital's chief medical officer, Klaus Thaler, told staff that state-level changes in vaccine distribution have caused uncertainty about how the hospital's vaccine supply will be impacted.

"Thus, we officially closed our offering of first dose COVID vaccines to our colleagues, medical staff and community," Thaler wrote. "Thank you to all those who took advantage of the hospital's offering to get vaccinated and sincere appreciation for those frontline-team members who helped to operationalized (sic) ... the clinic."

A county spokesperson said officials had been notified of the clinic's closure, and said it shouldn't have a noticeable effect on the vaccine rollout in Santa Clara County. Good Samaritan officials say the focus was only to vaccinate its own health care workers — not the broader community.

"Our focus has always been our health care workers getting vaccinated," said Antonio Castelan, a spokesman for HCA Healthcare, Good Samaritan's parent company. "We are now winding down our vaccination clinic since many of our employees already received their two doses."

Read the full story from the San Jose Spotlight

Up to 1 Million Unemployment Claims Could Face Disqualification, EDD Says

Nearly 1 million unemployed Californians could have their claims disqualified starting Monday, according to a news release from the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD).

Late last year, EDD froze around 1.4 million accounts over concerns for fraud. As of Feb. 11, nearly 388,000 of those applicants have been verified by EDD. The remaining accounts are now subject to disqualification.

But, this figure doesn’t account for how many applicants have attempted to verify their identity and have been unable to get through EDD's identity verification system.

To be verified, applicants need to provide EDD with specified identity confirmation materials, like a valid driver's license or passport. But ID.me, the primary platform EDD uses for verification, has had notoriously long wait times. EDD even extended the length of time applicants had to verify their identities from 10 to 30 days in an acknowledgement of those delays.

Of the applicants who received verification notices via their unemployment insurance online accounts, EDD says about half haven’t even opened the messages.

But multiple advocates say that's because many people don’t regularly monitor the inboxes where EDD is sending these alerts, or even know they're there.

“They are unaware that there’s an inbox in there,” said Amos Lim, a community advocate with Chinese for Affirmative Action. “So EDD sends them a message and they don’t know until, you know, another big issue crops up or payments stop, and then we'll get a call saying, ‘Help! Help! I’m not getting payment anymore.’ ”

In these cases, Lim said he gets permission to log into the client’s account and often finds dozens of unread emails, if not more.

EDD has said that it is also texting applicants to encourage them to verify, but Daniela Urban, founder of the Center for Workers’ Rights, says there are access barriers with that method as well.

“So if [the verification link] gets texted to you, you need to be able to open that on a smartphone,” and not all of her clients have them, Urban said. That's left some applicants waiting for verification codes to come in the mail.

For people who were part of the big account freeze and are worried they may be at risk of disqualification, Urban suggests mailing or faxing acceptable identity documents to EDD as soon as possible.

“To at least allow them to say that they have substantially complied with the request for identity verification, even though they didn't comply through the method that EDD was requesting,” Urban said.

Mary Franklin Harvin 

SF Temporarily Closes High-Volume Vaccination Site at Moscone Center

San Francisco has temporarily shuttered its high-volume vaccination site at Moscone Center, citing a lack of vaccines.

The pause is expected to last one week, according to the city's COVID-19 Joint Information Center, and will "reopen once supply [of vaccines] is sufficient to resume operations."

No bookings have been canceled, the city said, as appointments are only made once supply "is confirmed."

The supply of vaccines is "is limited, inconsistent, and unpredictable, making vaccine roll out difficult and denying San Franciscans this potentially life-saving intervention," city spokespeople wrote in a press statement.

Moscone Center's high-volume vaccination services are run through a partnership between the city and healthcare providers, including Kaiser Permanente.

As of Feb. 12, San Francisco has vaccinated 47% of its population 65 and older, according to the city.

At a press event in early February, SF Director of Public Health Grant Colfax bemoaned the lack of vaccines available to San Francisco.

"We can do over 10,000 vaccines in arms right now a day," Colfax said, but they're only receiving "between ten and eleven thousand vaccines a week."

The city also announced it would begin vaccinating education, childcare, food and agriculture workers under the state's phased vaccine guidance by the end of February. Those workers are in the state's Phase 1B.

Vaccinating educators is especially vital to some San Francisco teachers, as their union has said they desire vaccines before coming back into the classroom. Colfax said the speed of that vaccination depends on the supply of vaccines.

"We hope the supply increases, we hope it increases dramatically, so we can vaccinate those 1B, essential workers," Colfax said.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

CDC Color-Coded Guide for School Reopening Could Create More Confusion in California

As educators around California await further guidance from Sacramento on school reopening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a color-coded guide to help school districts decide under what conditions they could offer in-person instruction.

The CDC guidance bears a striking resemblance to what California already has in place. But it could generate more confusion because the color codes it has in mind don’t match California’s four-tier system.

In one of the strongest statements on this topic yet from the CDC, the guidance states that “K-12 schools should be the last settings to close after all other mitigation measures in the community have been employed, and the first to reopen when they can do so safely. Schools should be prioritized for reopening and remaining open for in-person instruction over nonessential businesses and activities.”

Despite this strong statement, the new guidance leaves crucial decisions around vaccinations and testing as voluntary strategies that could be implemented at the discretion of local communities.

Read the full story.

Louis Freedberg, EdSource

