Data Will Show Inequitable Vaccine Distribution, Newsom Warns

Upcoming data on California's initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout will reveal an inequitable distribution of shots among various demographic groups in the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday.

The data is expected to show that Black and Latino Californians are receiving doses at lower rates than whites and Asian-Americans, as has been the case in Los Angeles and San Diego, the state's two largest counties.

Update 5:50 Friday: California has posted the breakdown of vaccine distribution by ethnicity on its vaccine website.

"We have work to do as a state to do more and do better to reach out to our diverse communities," Newsom said.

Initially, doses were reserved for health care workers and Californians in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Now, eligibility has been expanded to residents age 65 and older.

"When you put out guidelines with cohorts that are disproportionately represented with health care workers, you’re not going to have California demographics represented exclusively in that," said Newsom.

On Friday, Newsom joined San Francisco Mayor London Breed to tour the city's mass vaccination site at the Moscone Center.

Breed said the facility has room to inoculate 10,000 people a day, though a shortage of doses currently limits that capacity.

Statewide, an average of 200,000 vaccines are being distributed daily, but Newsom said it would be at least March until the state's supply of vaccines significantly increased from the current weekly allotment of 1,080,000 doses.

"What this site proves is that the only limitation in our capacity to do more is supply," he said. "Supply is the constraint. Supply is the issue here in the state of California and across the country.”

