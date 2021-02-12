KQED is a proud member of
Is the South African Variant Widespread in Bay Area? Q & A With Stanford Virology Lab

Two cases of the South African coronavirus variant have been discovered in the Bay Area. A Santa Clara County adult, one of the people infected, had traveled internationally and quarantined for 10 days upon return. The other case is from Alameda, and few details are known. Both are still being investigated.

The variants were identified by the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab. Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, the lab's medical director, spoke with KQED on Wednesday about the Bay Area cases and variants in general. The following excerpts have been edited for length and clarity.

Is it your belief that this variant is moving through the wider Bay Area? 

We have identified these two cases out of over 1,700 screened. So there are likely more cases, but it does not seem to be highly prevalent, at least at this time.

How effective are our various vaccines against this South African variant and the other mutations?

There is some data from studies carried out in South Africa indicating that several of the vaccines do not perform as well against mild to moderate COVID. Those include the Johnson and Johnson and Novavax vaccines, which have about 60 percent efficacy. More recently, an AstraZeneca vaccine trial was halted due to relatively poor performance [against the variant] in a small number of individuals. So far, there's less data for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, used in the U.S. However, for the Moderna vaccine, antibodies from vaccinated individuals do not work as well at neutralizing the South Africa variant. So there is some concern that it would be less effective against that variant.

I should mention, though, that the vaccines appear to be effective against severe disease. So It's very important that folks still get vaccinated.

What has your lab discovered about the presence of other mutations in the region?

We have confirmed the presence of the California or West Coast variant that was identified in Southern California. That is highly prevalent in our area, maybe 30 percent of the cases. A lot less is known about that variant as far as its impact on vaccination and transmission and so forth, and there is a lot of work going on to evaluate it.

In terms of  new variants, there are a number of samples we've sequenced and are still trying to get a handle on, whether any of these mutations or variants are novel. And if they're novel mutations, whether they're important for any of these factors — transmission, severity or effectiveness of vaccination.

KQED News

Top of timeline ↑

Can Rapid COVID-19 Testing for Kids Help Reopen Schools? Some Districts Bet Yes

One day, when Alejandra Ortega was outside her daughter Sophia's elementary school waiting for the 8-year-old to have her temperature taken — a routine coronavirus precaution — a school employee approached, form in hand.

Would Ortega sign a release form so Sophia could be tested for the coronavirus twice a week? It only takes 15 minutes for the results, the woman told her, so kids can be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building.

“I think my first thought was, ‘No, my daughter’s definitely not going to want to participate,’ ” Ortega said.

When Ortega had received her own coronavirus test, it was less than pleasant.

“I did the nose swab, and so I wasn't too keen on it,” she said, referring to what some have described as a Q-tip up the nose to the brain.

She discussed the offer to test Sophia twice a week with her husband.

"We're like, well, this might not be a good idea,” she said.

But the tests allow for the kids themselves to insert the swab, into the lower part of their nose. When she told her daughter, she seemed all right with it.

“For me it was like, OK, you can try once. If you feel uncomfortable, you don't have to,” Ortega said.

These self-administered swabs are part of rapid COVID-19 antigen testing, now used by nine school systems across California willing to pilot the twice-weekly testing of all students who have parental permission. Part of an attempt to reopen campuses, the program is also under consideration by several more districts, and the surveillance testing of students it offers could help build confidence in the tests as a way to prevent coronavirus transmission in schools, as well as limit the spread of the disease in communities.

Read the full story.

Julia McEvoy

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Case of South African Variant Had Traveled Internationally

Santa Clara County health officials shared some details late Wednesday about one of the first two cases of the South African coronavirus variant identified in California.

The case involves an adult in the county who had traveled internationally and became ill upon returning home. Observing county rules, the person then quarantined for 10 days.

The other California case of the variant occurred in Alameda County. Officials offered few details about the individual infected, saying they had just started their investigation.

The specimens were sequenced at the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab.

Dr. Catherine Blish, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University, says how well the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work against the variant, and against the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom, is not fully known yet, but scientists believe both vaccines should offer substantial protection.

"It does appear that the variants are more resistant to the immune response generated by the vaccine(s)," Blish said. "But it’s quite likely that the immune response is so good in response to these vaccines that they will still be certainly fully protected from severe disease, (and) potentially also at least partially protected from mild disease in transmission."

In total, the state has less than 1,500 identified cases of different variants, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

There is no standardized approach to look for coronavirus variants, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Cody says.

"We don’t do the sequencing on every positive specimen," she said Thursday. "And so in some ways, we sort of have to assume that perhaps these variants of concern are already circulating. We just don’t know to what extent."

Polly Stryker and Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

LA to Temporarily Close Five Mass Vaccination Sites Over Lack of Supply

Los Angeles is temporarily closing five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, for lack of supply as the state faces continuing criticism over a vaccine rollout a lawmaker called “nothing short of chaotic."

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the city will exhaust its supply of Moderna first doses — two are required for full immunization — by Thursday, forcing it to close drive-thru and walk-up vaccination sites on Friday and Saturday.

The sites, which can handle thousands of shots daily, may not reopen until the city gets more supplies. They may possibly come next Tuesday or Wednesday although smaller mobile vaccination clinics will continue their work, Garcetti said.

Los Angeles, which has 10 million residents, only received 16,000 new doses this week while it uses about 13,000 doses in a typical day, Garcetti said.

“This is not where I want to be,” Garcetti said. “It’s not where we deserve to be.”

“I’m hoping that there’s some federal official out there, some state official who tonight got the good news that some more doses are on their way someplace," he said.

The announcement came as some counties complained that California's current system of parceling out vaccines undercounts the number of shots they've administered, potentially crimping efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak by immunizing the majority of the state's 40 million residents.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

CDC Says Double-Masking Offers More Protection Against the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers more protection against the coronavirus, as does tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks. Those findings prompted new guidance on how to improve mask fit at a time of concern over fast-spreading variants of the virus.

For optimal protection, the CDC says to make sure the mask fits snugly against your face and to choose a mask with at least two layers.

In laboratory testing, researchers simulated coughs and breathing and tested how well different masks worked to block aerosol particles — comparing no mask, a cloth mask or a surgical mask. They also tested two methods to optimize the fit of cloth and medical masks: wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask, and tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks and then tucking in and flattening the extra material against the face.

Both methods produced substantially improved protection against transmission of and exposure to infectious aerosols.

Read the full article.

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

Top of timeline ↑

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Closes Permanently

The Bay Area’s arts and culture scene has suffered another casualty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: the permanent closure of the West Portal CinéArts movie theater.

The theater, a beloved neighborhood venue, opened as the Portal Theatre in 1925 and has been in operation ever since, renamed as the Empire in 1936. In 2003, under parent company Cinemark, it was rechristened CinéArts at the Empire. A representative for Cinemark said the decision to close the theater was made because its lease was coming to an end.

“It adds to the symbiotic quality of the neighborhood,” said Maryo Mogannam, president of the San Francisco Council District Merchants Association and longtime business owner in West Portal. “Losing it I think is impactful, and I would urge whoever it is who has authority to find a replacement theater operator, whether it be independent or a large chain.”

Read the full story.

MJ Johnson

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Keep Apart Over Lunar New Year

Santa Clara County officials stood in front of Grand Century Mall in San Jose’s Little Saigon neighborhood Wednesday to ask the entire Asian community to refrain from gathering for Lunar New Year celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the new year begins Friday, Feb. 12.

California has seen what can happen after residents refuse to give up their traditional holiday rituals involving get-togethers with family and friends. Cases started to surge after Thanksgiving and again after the December holidays, leading to an enormous increase in deaths as well as a dire shortage of hospital beds.

That's why Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is urging residents to celebrate the new year safely.

"What does it mean to celebrate safely? It means, unfortunately, that over a year in, we still cannot let down our guard," Cody said. "We still must continue to do all of the things that we have been doing. Wear your mask and better yet, wear two masks."

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, part of the county’s safety net, says she’s seen what COVID-19 does to people, so she's adjusting her Tet celebrations accordingly.

"This year, we will not be getting together with our families and loved ones. We will be celebrating on our own," she said.

The county is asking the community to celebrate the Year of the Ox virtually, and only with people in the same household.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining from the worst of the recent surge, the county is still in the “deep purple” tier of the state’s phased reopening plan, a situation that will persist for some time, say officials.

Churches and temples that are open for the new year will be at 20% capacity. Outdoor gatherings are limited to only two households, with people wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet apart.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑