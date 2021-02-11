KQED is a proud member of
Santa Clara County Case of South African Variant Had Traveled Internationally

Santa Clara County health officials shared some details late Wednesday about one of the first two cases of the South African coronavirus variant identified in California.

The case involves an adult in the county who had traveled internationally and became ill upon returning home. Observing county rules, the person then quarantined for 10 days.

The other California case of the variant occurred in Alameda County. Officials offered few details about the individual infected, saying they had just started their investigation,

The specimens were sequenced at the Stanford Clinical Virology Lab.

Dr. Catherine Blish, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University, says how well the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work against the variant, and against the variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom, is not fully known yet, but scientists believe both vaccines should offer substantial protection.

"It does appear that the variants are more resistant to the immune response generated by the vaccine(s)," Blish said. "But it’s quite likely that the immune response is so good in response to these vaccines that they will still be certainly fully protected from severe disease, (and) potentially also at least partially protected from mild disease in transmission."

In total, the state has less than 1,500 identified cases of different variants, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday.

There is no standardized approach to look for coronavirus variants, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Cody says.

"We don’t do the sequencing on every positive specimen," she said Thursday. "And so in some ways, we sort of have to assume that perhaps these variants of concern are already circulating. We just don’t know to what extent. "

Polly Stryker and Associated Press

 

LA to Temporarily Close Five Mass Vaccination Sites Over Lack of Supply

Los Angeles is temporarily closing five mass vaccination sites, including Dodger Stadium, for lack of supply as the state faces continuing criticism over a vaccine rollout a lawmaker called “nothing short of chaotic."

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday the city will exhaust its supply of Moderna first doses — two are required for full immunization — by Thursday, forcing it to close drive-thru and walk-up vaccination sites on Friday and Saturday.

The sites, which can handle thousands of shots daily, may not reopen until the city gets more supplies. They may possibly come next Tuesday or Wednesday although smaller mobile vaccination clinics will continue their work, Garcetti said.

Los Angeles, which has 10 million residents, only received 16,000 new doses this week while it uses about 13,000 doses in a typical day, Garcetti said.

“This is not where I want to be,” Garcetti said. “It’s not where we deserve to be.”

“I’m hoping that there’s some federal official out there, some state official who tonight got the good news that some more doses are on their way someplace," he said.

The announcement came as some counties complained that California's current system of parceling out vaccines undercounts the number of shots they've administered, potentially crimping efforts to stem the coronavirus outbreak by immunizing the majority of the state's 40 million residents.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

CDC Says Double-Masking Offers More Protection Against the Coronavirus

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new research on Wednesday that found wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask offers more protection against the coronavirus, as does tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks. Those findings prompted new guidance on how to improve mask fit at a time of concern over fast-spreading variants of the virus.

For optimal protection, the CDC says to make sure the mask fits snugly against your face and to choose a mask with at least two layers.

In laboratory testing, researchers simulated coughs and breathing and tested how well different masks worked to block aerosol particles — comparing no mask, a cloth mask or a surgical mask. They also tested two methods to optimize the fit of cloth and medical masks: wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask, and tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks and then tucking in and flattening the extra material against the face.

Both methods produced substantially improved protection against transmission of and exposure to infectious aerosols.

Read the full article.

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Closes Permanently

The Bay Area’s arts and culture scene has suffered another casualty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic: the permanent closure of the West Portal CinéArts movie theater.

The theater, a beloved neighborhood venue, opened as the Portal Theatre in 1925 and has been in operation ever since, renamed as the Empire in 1936. In 2003, under parent company Cinemark, it was rechristened CinéArts at the Empire. A representative for Cinemark said the decision to close the theater was made because its lease was coming to an end.

“It adds to the symbiotic quality of the neighborhood,” said Maryo Mogannam, president of the San Francisco Council District Merchants Association and longtime business owner in West Portal. “Losing it I think is impactful, and I would urge whoever it is who has authority to find a replacement theater operator, whether it be independent or a large chain.”

Read the full story.

MJ Johnson

Santa Clara County Urges Residents to Keep Apart Over Lunar New Year

Santa Clara County officials stood in front of Grand Century Mall in San Jose’s Little Saigon neighborhood Wednesday to ask the entire Asian community to refrain from gathering for Lunar New Year celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the new year begins Friday, Feb. 12.

California has seen what can happen after residents refuse to give up their traditional holiday rituals involving get-togethers with family and friends. Cases started to surge after Thanksgiving and again after the December holidays, leading to an enormous increase in deaths as well as a dire shortage of hospital beds.

That's why Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody is urging residents to celebrate the new year safely.

"What does it mean to celebrate safely? It means, unfortunately, that over a year in, we still cannot let down our guard," Cody said. "We still must continue to do all of the things that we have been doing. Wear your mask and better yet, wear two masks."

Dr. Phuong Nguyen, chief medical officer at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, part of the county’s safety net, says she’s seen what COVID-19 does to people, so she's adjusting her Tet celebrations accordingly.

"This year, we will not be getting together with our families and loved ones. We will be celebrating on our own," she said.

The county is asking the community to celebrate the Year of the Ox virtually, and only with people in the same household.

While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining from the worst of the recent surge, the county is still in the “deep purple” tier of the state’s phased reopening plan, a situation that will persist for some time, say officials.

Churches and temples that are open for the new year will be at 20% capacity. Outdoor gatherings are limited to only two households, with people wearing masks and staying at least 6 feet apart.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Two Cases of South African Variant Discovered in Bay Area, Newsom Says

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the first reported cases of the South African coronavirus variant have been found in the Bay Area.

Newsom said one case in Alameda County and one in Santa Clara County have been detected by a Stanford University virology lab.

Some studies have shown the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines used in the U.S. to be somewhat less effective against this particular strain of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence yet that the variant has any impact on disease severity.

In better news, Newsom said COVID-19 numbers are still heading in the right direction. The state’s positivity rate has dipped to 4.8%, and hospitalizations have declined 34% in the last two weeks.

The governor said the positive trends mean that more counties could soon be moving to less restrictive tiers in the state's color-coded risk-assessment system, which governs which businesses and activities can resume.

Katie Orr

What Happens When Extra Vaccine Doses Are Left Over?

Bay Area county health departments say they plan their distribution of vaccines to minimize leftover doses. But what happens when some remain?

If there’s extra vaccine, state guidelines direct counties to move through the different eligibility tiers in the order they're prioritized.

Still, the bottom line is: "The shots are liquid gold, you don’t want that to go to waste," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. Meaning, vaccine providers will go outside the tiers if the alternative is dumping doses, which cannot be refrozen once thawed.

Eligibility requirements haven’t stopped so-called “vaccine chasers” from waiting outside clinics, like people trying to score an extra concert ticket.

Relucio says the county doesn't "have people randomly hanging out, mainly because we try to plan ahead based on previous lessons learned."

Napa County changed the way it handles extra doses after somebody who was not in an eligible tier received a vaccine at random.

Relucio says providers now call a wait list of seniors 75 and older to stand by just in case there’s an extra shot available.

Dr. Samir Shah, who heads Contra Costa County's health system, says some people have shown up to get vaccinated uninvited. He says the county is following the rules, although it’s possible a dose could go to someone who’s in a lower priority tier to avoid waste.

"The more people that get vaccinated in the community, the better off we all are," Shah said, asserting that the few exceptions will still contribute to herd immunity.

Solano County, says Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas, is "kind of off the beaten track enough" that he doubts ineligible people are loitering around clinics, waiting for a stray dose to come their way.

"I'm not saying it doesn't happen, but I'm not aware of it," Matyas said.

He says it's not easy to follow the guidelines perfectly, given the complexity of vaccine distribution.

"I mean, there is this one instruction of 'Don't waste vaccines,' and then there's the other instruction of 'Don't give it to inappropriate people,' and those two do potentially come into conflict," he says.

"To me, it's more important to vaccinate than to not, but politically the opposite is true."

He says some groups that want to move closer to the front of the line in the state's vaccine distribution hierarchy can use anecdotes of ineligible people receiving vaccines "to basically undermine our entire approach."

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

