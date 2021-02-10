KQED is a proud member of
Two Cases of South African Variant Discovered in Bay Area, Newsom Says

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the first reported cases of the South African coronavirus variant have been found in the Bay Area.

Newsom said one case in Alameda County and one in Santa Clara County have been detected by a Stanford University virology lab.

Some studies have shown the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines used in the U.S. to be somewhat less effective against this particular strain of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no evidence yet that the variant has any impact on disease severity.

In better news, Newsom said COVID-19 numbers are still heading in the right direction. The state’s positivity rate has dipped to 4.8%, and hospitalizations have declined 34% in the last two weeks.

The governor said the positive trends mean that more counties could soon be moving to less restrictive tiers in the state's color-coded risk-assessment system, which governs which businesses and activities can resume.

Katie Orr

What Happens When Extra Vaccine Doses Are Left Over?

Bay Area county health departments say they plan their distribution of vaccines to minimize leftover doses. But what happens when some remain?

If there’s extra vaccine, state guidelines direct counties to move through the different eligibility tiers in the order they're prioritized.

Still, the bottom line is: "The shots are liquid gold, you don’t want that to go to waste," said Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio. Meaning, vaccine providers will go outside the tiers if the alternative is dumping doses, which cannot be refrozen once thawed.

Eligibility requirements haven’t stopped so-called “vaccine chasers” from waiting outside clinics like people trying to score an extra concert ticket.

Relucio says the county doesn't "have people randomly hanging out, mainly because we try to plan ahead based on previous lessons learned."

Napa County changed the way it handles extra doses after somebody who was not in an eligible tier received a vaccine at random.

Relucio says providers now call a wait list of seniors 75 and older to stand by just in case there’s an extra shot available.

Dr. Samir Shah, who heads Contra Costa County's health system, says some people have shown up to get vaccinated uninvited. He says the county is following the rules, although it’s possible a dose could go to someone who’s in a lower priority tier to avoid waste.

"The more people that get vaccinated in the community, the better off we all are," Shah said, asserting that the few exceptions will still contribute to herd immunity.

Solano County, says Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas, is "kind of off the beaten track enough" that he doubts ineligibile people are loitering around clinics, waiting for a stray dose to come their way.

"I'm not saying it doesn't happen, but I'm not aware of it," Matyas said.

He says it's not easy to follow the guidelines perfectly, given the complexity of vaccine distribution.

"I mean, there is this one instruction of 'Don't waste vaccines,' and then there's the other instruction of 'Don't give it to inappropriate people,' and those two do potentially come into conflict.

"To me, it's more important to vaccinate than to not, but politically the opposite is true."

He says some groups that want to move closer to the front of the line in the state's vaccine distribution hierarchy can use anecdotes of ineligible people receiving vaccines "to basically undermine our entire approach."

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Newsom, Ting Say Agreement Is Close on Reopening Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember Phil Ting, D‐San Francisco, chair of the budget committee, said Tuesday they're close to a deal that could help reopen California elementary schools, which have been shuttered since March because of the pandemic.

Pressure has been mounting on lawmakers and school districts to bring kids back into classrooms. Some teachers unions have maintained that their members need to be vaccinated before schools can reopen for in-person instruction.

Speaking Tuesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, at the unveiling of the state's latest large-scale vaccination site, Newsom said he thinks he can strike a balance between the safety of teachers and students and the need to bring them together, physically, in class.

“I’m committed to their safety. I’m committed to our kids’ education," Newsom said. "And I believe the best education is in-person education. And I believe for our youngest kids, it’s essential, particularly Black and brown kids, particularly kids with special needs."

Newsom said the agreement would include $6.6 billion in immediate funds to address learning loss and safety measures. He said he believes the state’s youngest children can safely return to school in small groups.

Ting said although there were still some "sticking points" to negotiate, he is "confident we will soon have an agreement that will pave the way for students to return to classrooms in some form this spring."

Katie Orr

Marin to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Over 64 Next Week

Marin County will allow people 65 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, confirmed to KQED.

Hendricks said in an email that residents will be able to begin booking appointments “later this week.”  The Marin Independent Journal, which first reported the news, says vaccination appointments can be made through the county's website on Thursdays at 12 p.m.

Currently, those who are over 74, as well as health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are eligible to get vaccinated.

Marin has also released promising data relating to the safety of in-person teaching at schools in the county that have reopened their classrooms.

Marin County Public Health and the Marin County Office of Education say that as of Feb. 5, only 10 cases of suspected in-school coronavirus transmission have been reported.

“Of those, five were student-to-student, three were adult-to-adult, and two were adult-to-student,” the county wrote in a news release. "There have been no student-to-adult transmissions in school."

Kevin Stark

San Francisco Plans to Start Vaccinating Teachers, Other Essential Workers by End of Month

San Francisco will begin vaccinating teachers and other educators when it moves into Phase 1B, Tier 1 of California's vaccine distribution plan on Feb. 24, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at an unusually emotional COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Phase 1B also includes child care workers, emergency service workers and agricultural workers. But Breed's comments focused chiefly on the ongoing legal tussle between the city and the San Francisco Unified School District over in-person instruction. The city is suing SFUSD and the San Francisco Board of Education over the failure to reopen schools for in-person instruction. The city's roughly 55,000 public school students have been learning remotely since the pandemic shut down classrooms last March.

"It isn't easy to go back-and-forth and be at odds with each other at a critical time," Breed said. She recalled a recent press event with children who wanted to go back to school, and "not one kid smiled. Not one kid laughed."

Children, she said, "are broken."

About 115,000 people who live or work in San Francisco will be able to apply for vaccination under Phase 1B. About 210,000 health care workers and people 65 and older are currently eligible.

When asked if the city would prioritize vaccinating educators, given the lawsuit and the deal between the union and school district stipulating teachers must be offered shots before returning unless cases declined significantly, San Francisco Director of Health Grant Colfax said, "Our public health guidance is that schools can reopen without educators being vaccinated."

Another concern, Colfax said, is supply.

The state is shipping San Francisco between 10,000-11,000 vaccine doses per week, when the city's new high-volume sites have the capacity to administer 10,000 vaccines each day.

"We hope the supply increases, we hope it increases dramatically, so we can vaccinate those 1B essential workers," Colfax said.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

In Expansion of Lawsuit, San Francisco Says Failure to Reopen Schools Is Violation of State Constitution

If any of the various stakeholders in the bitter conflict over reopening San Francisco schools thought a recently announced deal between the school district and its unions would dissuade the city from pursuing its lawsuit on the issue ... that is not the case.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera has amended the complaint against San Francisco's school district and its school board, adding three new allegations that include violations of California's constitution.

The new charges amend a petition filed last Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court seeking an order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare for bringing students back into classrooms.

The suit claimed the district has been derelict in creating a plan required by the California Education Code, one which describes actions taken to provide classroom instruction "whenever possible, particularly for pupils who have experienced significant learning loss due to school closures in the 2019-20 school year," or for those at greater risk of learning loss in the future.

The lawsuit notes that county and state health departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said it is safe for in-person classes to resume, as reported transmission within schools has been low.

The amended complaint, filed Tuesday, adds that the failure to provide public school students in-person learning violates the California Constitution by depriving children of their right to attend public school and by discriminating against them on the basis of wealth, which runs afoul of the equal protection clause. The filing also accuses the district of violating state law to "offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible."

The deal on health and safety measures required to reopen schools, agreed to by school unions and SFUSD — announced a few days after the original lawsuit was filed — would return students to classrooms when the city graduates to the red tier of the state's risk-assessment system, provided all school employees have been offered vaccinations. Alternatively, if the city moves into the orange tier, which is considered one level safer in terms of coronavirus transmission, students could return to classes regardless of the availability of vaccines.

But Herrera says the agreement, as publicized, is insufficient.

“We’re pleased the school district and its unions finally seem to be making some progress on reopening, but it’s not nearly enough,” he said in a statement. “There are more questions than answers at this point. We have not seen an agreement, but our understanding is that it still doesn’t cover classroom instruction. Which kids will be able to go back? When will they be able to? How many days a week? How many hours a day? These are just some of the questions the district hasn’t answered for parents."

Responding to the latest legal filing, Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for SFUSD, said in an email:

We wholeheartedly agree that students are better served with in-person learning. Bringing students back to school in a large public school district is very complex and requires partnership. We are committed to continuing to work together with the City and labor unions to offer in-person learning options to students as soon as possible.

Dudnick said the district is eager for the city to make vaccines available.

In an emailed statement, United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon criticized the city's legal move.

"We are frustrated to see the San Francisco Mayor and City Attorney further politicize this difficult moment and continue to attempt to redirect our energy to a frivolous and distracting lawsuit," she wrote.  "We welcome the opportunity to work with the Mayor’s Office to assure that vaccinations for teachers and school staff start earlier than February 24. If the Mayor moves quickly to vaccinate teachers and staff and helps provide testing for schools, then we too can move quickly and get our students back to the classroom safely this school year."

Speaking at a regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Breed indicated the lawsuit was a last resort.

"There's no way I would support using the legal system to get our schools open if we were on a path to move forward," she said.

Breed said she wasn't unsupportive of the agreement between SFUSD and the unions. But she echoed Herrera in stating that it's not specific enough.

"It doesn't provide any timelines and exactly what we're going to actually need to do," she said. "I have a lot of questions, just like a lot of parents have a lot of questions about the agreement."

When asked when she expected schools to reopen, Breed said, "Definitely not this school year. I don't think it's realistic to expect schools to reopen this school year."

In a subsequent tweet thread, Supervisor Hillary Ronen disagreed with that assessment.

Jon Brooks and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

Bay Area Airport Workers Are Worried About PPE, COVID Protocols

Bay Area airport workers such as plane cleaners, baggage handlers and Transportation Security Administration agents face potential exposure to the coronavirus during every shift.

Jane Martin, the airport director for SEIU-United Service Workers West, says some of the union's members have died from COVID-19.

"In the Bay Area, I know of three at SFO and one in San Jose. ... And you know, there could be more," she said.

Martin says workers now have masks and gloves, but several safety issues remain. For example, San Francisco International Airport employees who are in close contact with travelers from all over the world because their job is to push passengers in wheelchairs are worried about the inconsistent availability of face shields.

"The correct PPE at all times is something we're certainly trying to be very vigilant and advocate for," Martin said.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airport has been "closely monitoring" the contractor in charge of accompanying disabled passengers, in order to ensure safety precautions are consistently followed.

"We are meeting with them regularly and visiting their worksites to observe their operations," he wrote in an email. "We have also advised both companies of our expectation for full compliance with health and safety requirements, and detailed potential consequences of non-compliance, which could include monetary fines and revocation of their permit with SFO."

Another issue, Martin says, is that employees sometimes only hear through coworkers that a colleagues has been infected.

"You know, you were working right next to someone who tested positive and then you came back to work," she said. "We need to stop that from happening, because you didn't know you were exposed."

The Port of Oakland, which owns and operates Oakland International Airport, says its protocol when advised of a worker becoming infected is to issue an electronic bulletin to all airport tenants within 24 hours.

"At that point, deep-cleaning and sanitizing will take place in-and-around the area of where the worker was stationed," airport spokesperson Roberto Bernardo said in an email.

SFO says more than 400 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Port of Oakland says there have been about 47 cases among airport workers. San Jose International Airport says 17 employees have contracted the virus.

Both the union and the airports are pushing for transportation workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

