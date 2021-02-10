KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Newsom, Ting say agreement is close on reopening schoolsMarin to expand vaccine eligibility to people over 64 next weekSF to start vaccinating educators at the end of February, as city continues legal tussle with school district to reopenSF says failure to reopen city schools is violation of state constitutionBay Area airport workers are worried about PPE, COVID protocolsWithout vaccine, L.A.'s garment workers are hanging by a threadMt. Diablo Unified School District to give reopening update
More timeline

Newsom, Ting Say Agreement Is Close on Reopening Schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assembly Member Phil Ting, D‐San Francisco, chair of the budget committee, said Tuesday they're close to a deal that could help reopen California elementary schools, which have been shuttered since March because of the pandemic.

Pressure has been mounting on lawmakers and school districts to bring kids back into classrooms. Some teacher unions have maintained that their members need to be vaccinated before schools can reopen for in-person instruction.

Speaking Tuesday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, at the unveiling of the state's latest large-scale vaccination site, Newsom said he thinks he can strike a balance between the safety of teachers and students and the need to bring them together, physically, in class.

“I’m committed to their safety. I’m committed to our kids’ education," Newsom said. "And I believe the best education is in-person education. And I believe for our youngest kids, it’s essential, particularly Black and brown kids, particularly kids with special needs."

Newsom said the agreement would include $6.6 billion in immediate funds to address learning loss and safety measures. He said he believes the state’s youngest children can safely return to school in small groups.

Ting said although there were still some "sticking points" to negotiate, he is "confident we will soon have an agreement that will pave the way for students to return to classrooms in some form this spring."

Katie Orr

Top of timeline ↑

Marin to Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Over 64 Next Week

Marin County will allow people 65 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, Laine Hendricks, a county spokesperson, confirmed to KQED.

Hendricks said in an email that residents will be able to begin booking appointments “later this week.”  The Marin Independent Journal, which first reported the news, says vaccination appointments can be made through the county's website on Thursdays at 12 p.m.

Currently, those who are over 74, as well as health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are eligible to get vaccinated.

Marin has also released promising data relating to the safety of in-person teaching at schools in the county that have reopened their classrooms.

Marin County Public Health and the Marin County Office of Education say that as of Feb. 5, only 10 cases of suspected in-school coronavirus transmission have been reported.

“Of those, five were student-to-student, three were adult-to-adult, and two were adult-to-student,” the county wrote in a news release. "There have been no student-to-adult transmissions in school."

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Plans to Start Vaccinating Teachers, Other Essential Workers by End of Month

San Francisco will begin vaccinating teachers and other educators when it moves into Phase 1B, Tier 1 of California's vaccine distribution plan on Feb. 24, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said at an unusually emotional COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

Phase 1B also includes child care workers, emergency service workers and agricultural workers. But Breed's comments focused chiefly on the ongoing legal tussle between the city and the San Francisco Unified School District over in-person instruction. The city is suing SFUSD and the San Francisco Board of Education over the failure to reopen schools for in-person instruction. The city's roughly 55,000 public school students have been learning remotely since the pandemic shut down classrooms last March.

"It isn't easy to go back-and-forth and be at odds with each other at a critical time," Breed said. She recalled a recent press event with children who wanted to go back to school, and "not one kid smiled. Not one kid laughed."

Children, she said, "are broken."

About 115,000 people who live or work in San Francisco will be able to apply for vaccination under Phase 1B. About 210,000 health care workers and people 65 and older are currently eligible.

When asked if the city would prioritize vaccinating educators, given the lawsuit and the deal between the union and school district stipulating teachers must be offered shots before returning unless cases declined significantly, San Francisco Director of Health Grant Colfax said, "Our public health guidance is that schools can reopen without educators being vaccinated."

Another concern, Colfax said, is supply.

The state is shipping San Francisco between 10,000-11,000 vaccine doses per week, when the city's new high-volume sites have the capacity to administer 10,000 vaccines each day.

"We hope the supply increases, we hope it increases dramatically, so we can vaccinate those 1B essential workers," Colfax said.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

Top of timeline ↑

In Expansion of Lawsuit, San Francisco Says Failure to Reopen Schools Is Violation of State Constitution

If any of the various stakeholders in the bitter conflict over reopening San Francisco schools thought a recently announced deal between the school district and its unions would dissuade the city from pursuing its lawsuit on the issue ... that is not the case.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera has amended the complaint against San Francisco's school district and its school board, adding three new allegations that include violations of California's constitution.

The new charges amend a petition filed last Wednesday in San Francisco Superior Court seeking an order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare for bringing students back into classrooms.

The suit claimed the district has been derelict in creating a plan required by the California Education Code, one which describes actions taken to provide classroom instruction "whenever possible, particularly for pupils who have experienced significant learning loss due to school closures in the 2019-20 school year," or for those at greater risk of learning loss in the future.

The lawsuit notes that county and state health departments, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said it is safe for in-person classes to resume, as reported transmission within schools has been low.

The amended complaint, filed Tuesday, adds that the failure to provide public school students in-person learning violates the California Constitution by depriving children of their right to attend public school and by discriminating against them on the basis of wealth, which runs afoul of the equal protection clause. The filing also accuses the district of violating state law to "offer in-person instruction to the greatest extent possible."

The deal on health and safety measures required to reopen schools, agreed to by school unions and SFUSD — announced a few days after the original lawsuit was filed — would return students to classrooms when the city graduates to the red tier of the state's risk-assessment system, provided all school employees have been offered vaccinations. Alternatively, if the city moves into the orange tier, which is considered one level safer in terms of coronavirus transmission, students could return to classes regardless of the availability of vaccines.

But Herrera says the agreement, as publicized, is insufficient.

“We’re pleased the school district and its unions finally seem to be making some progress on reopening, but it’s not nearly enough,” he said in a statement. “There are more questions than answers at this point. We have not seen an agreement, but our understanding is that it still doesn’t cover classroom instruction. Which kids will be able to go back? When will they be able to? How many days a week? How many hours a day? These are just some of the questions the district hasn’t answered for parents."

Responding to the latest legal filing, Laura Dudnick, a spokesperson for SFUSD, said in an email:

We wholeheartedly agree that students are better served with in-person learning. Bringing students back to school in a large public school district is very complex and requires partnership. We are committed to continuing to work together with the City and labor unions to offer in-person learning options to students as soon as possible.

Dudnick said the district is eager for the city to make vaccines available.

In an emailed statement, United Educators of San Francisco President Susan Solomon criticized the city's legal move.

"We are frustrated to see the San Francisco Mayor and City Attorney further politicize this difficult moment and continue to attempt to redirect our energy to a frivolous and distracting lawsuit," she wrote.  "We welcome the opportunity to work with the Mayor’s Office to assure that vaccinations for teachers and school staff start earlier than February 24. If the Mayor moves quickly to vaccinate teachers and staff and helps provide testing for schools, then we too can move quickly and get our students back to the classroom safely this school year."

Speaking at a regular COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Breed indicated the lawsuit was a last resort.

"There's no way I would support using the legal system to get our schools open if we were on a path to move forward," she said.

Breed said she wasn't unsupportive of the agreement between SFUSD and the unions. But she echoed Herrera in stating that it's not specific enough.

"It doesn't provide any timelines and exactly what we're going to actually need to do," she said. "I have a lot of questions, just like a lot of parents have a lot of questions about the agreement."

When asked when she expected schools to reopen, Breed said, "Definitely not this school year. I don't think it's realistic to expect schools to reopen this school year."

In a subsequent tweet thread, Supervisor Hillary Ronen disagreed with that assessment.

Jon Brooks and Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez 

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Airport Workers Are Worried About PPE, COVID Protocols

Bay Area airport workers such as plane cleaners, baggage handlers and Transportation Security Administration agents face potential exposure to the coronavirus during every shift.

Jane Martin, the airport director for SEIU-United Service Workers West, says some of the union's members have died from COVID-19.

"In the Bay Area, I know of three at SFO and one in San Jose. ... And you know, there could be more," she said.

Martin says workers now have masks and gloves, but several safety issues remain. For example, San Francisco International Airport employees who are in close contact with travelers from all over the world because their job is to push passengers in wheelchairs are worried about the inconsistent availability of face shields.

"The correct PPE at all times is something we're certainly trying to be very vigilant and advocate for," Martin said.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airport has been "closely monitoring" the contractor in charge of accompanying disabled passengers, in order to ensure safety precautions are consistently followed.

"We are meeting with them regularly and visiting their worksites to observe their operations," he wrote in an email. "We have also advised both companies of our expectation for full compliance with health and safety requirements, and detailed potential consequences of non-compliance, which could include monetary fines and revocation of their permit with SFO."

Another issue, Martin says, is that employees sometimes only hear through coworkers that a colleagues has been infected.

"You know, you were working right next to someone who tested positive and then you came back to work," she said. "We need to stop that from happening, because you didn't know you were exposed."

The Port of Oakland, which owns and operates Oakland International Airport, says its protocol when advised of a worker becoming infected is to issue an electronic bulletin to all airport tenants within 24 hours.

"At that point, deep-cleaning and sanitizing will take place in-and-around the area of where the worker was stationed," airport spokesperson Roberto Bernardo said in an email.

SFO says more than 400 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Port of Oakland says there have been about 47 cases among airport workers. San Jose International Airport says 17 employees have contracted the virus.

Both the union and the airports are pushing for transportation workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Without Vaccine, L.A.'s Garment Workers Are Hanging by a Thread

Olegaria Ruiz is among scores of undocumented front-line workers who feel left out of California’s age-based COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“More than anything, we need the government to help us get the vaccine, too,” said Ruiz, 46, who’s worked in the garment industry in Los Angeles for 27 years.

Ruiz says she doesn't know of any co-workers, including those over 65, who have gotten the vaccine yet. A lot of them, she says, lack internet access and don't know how to navigate the state's complicated sign-up system.

Throughout the pandemic, Ruiz has worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to sew masks, hospital gowns and surgical hair nets for doctors and nurses, she says.

But she says she’s not always paid for all the hours she works and sometimes earns less than minimum wage.

At the same time, it's difficult to socially distance in sweatshop factories, where upward of 50 seamstresses can often be sewing in one room. To make matters worse, Ruiz says many of her co-workers workers aren’t being provided face masks by their employers.

“There’s no social distancing, and people don’t use masks,” Ruiz said. “[Some of my co-workers] sometimes can’t afford to buy masks because we aren’t being paid what we’re supposed to — a minimum salary.”

Read the full story.

Hector Arzate

Top of timeline ↑

Mt. Diablo Unified School District to Give Reopening Update

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday will discuss the status of plans to reopen schools in the district, which have remained closed since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Adam Clark last week wrote in a letter to district families and staff that he will give a formal update on the district's safety protocols and the status of negotiations over bringing students back into classrooms.

In January, Clark told the school board that distance learning would continue in the district at least into March, after reopening plans approved by the board late last year were postponed due to the state's regional stay-at-home order.

Clark noted in his letter last week that "eight of the eighteen school districts within Contra Costa County have signed agreements with their labor partners and are preparing to bring students on campus in the coming weeks."

The open session portion of Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The meetings are taking place virtually due to the pandemic. More information on how to follow the meeting, how to submit public comment, and agenda items can be found online here.

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District has schools in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Bay Point and parts of Walnut Creek, Martinez and Pittsburg.

-Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑