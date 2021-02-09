Bay Area Airport Workers Worried About PPE, COVID Protocols

Bay Area airport workers such as plane cleaners, baggage handlers and Transportation Security Administration agents face potential exposure to the coronavirus during every shift.

Jane Martin, the airport director for SEIU-United Service Workers West, says some of the union's members have died from COVID-19.

"In the Bay Area, I know of three at SFO and one in San Jose. ... And you know, there could be more," she said.

Martin says workers now have masks and gloves, but several safety issues remain. For example, San Francisco International Airport employees who are in close contact with travelers from all over the world because their job is to push passengers in wheelchairs are worried about the inconsistent availability of face shields.

"The correct PPE at all times is something we're certainly trying to be very vigilant and advocate for," Martin said.

SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel said the airport has been "closely monitoring" the contractor in charge of accompanying disabled passengers, in order to ensure safety precautions are consistently followed.

"We are meeting with them regularly and visiting their worksites to observe their operations," he wrote in an email. "We have also advised both companies of our expectation for full compliance with health and safety requirements, and detailed potential consequences of non-compliance, which could include monetary fines and revocation of their permit with SFO."

Another issue, Martin says, is that employees sometimes only hear through coworkers that a colleagues has been infected.

"You know, you were working right next to someone who tested positive and then you came back to work," she said. "We need to stop that from happening, because you didn't know you were exposed."

The Port of Oakland, which owns and operates Oakland International Airport, says its protocol when advised of a worker becoming infected is to issue an electronic bulletin to all airport tenants within 24 hours.

"At that point, deep-cleaning and sanitizing will take place in-and-around the area of where the worker was stationed," airport spokesperson Roberto Bernardo said in an email.

SFO says more than 400 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Port of Oakland says there have been about 47 cases among airport workers. San Jose International Airport says 17 employees have contracted the virus.

Both the union and the airports are pushing for transportation workers to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

—Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks