Mt. Diablo Unified School District to Give Reopening Update

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District Governing Board on Wednesday will discuss the status of plans to reopen schools in the district, which have remained closed since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Adam Clark last week wrote in a letter to district families and staff that he will give a formal update on the district's safety protocols and the status of negotiations over bringing students back into classrooms.

In January, Clark told the school board that distance learning would continue in the district at least into March, after reopening plans approved by the board late last year were postponed due to the state's regional stay-at-home order.

Clark noted in his letter last week that "eight of the eighteen school districts within Contra Costa County have signed agreements with their labor partners and are preparing to bring students on campus in the coming weeks."

The open session portion of Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The meetings are taking place virtually due to the pandemic. More information on how to follow the meeting, how to submit public comment, and agenda items can be found online here.

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District has schools in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Bay Point and parts of Walnut Creek, Martinez and Pittsburg.

-Bay City News

Without Vaccine, L.A.'s Garment Workers Are Hanging by a Thread

Olegaria Ruiz is among scores of undocumented front-line workers who feel left out of California’s age-based COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“More than anything, we need the government to help us get the vaccine, too,” said Ruiz, 46, who’s worked in the garment industry in Los Angeles for 27 years.

Ruiz says she doesn't know of any co-workers, including those over 65, who have gotten the vaccine yet. A lot of them, she says, lack internet access and don't know how to navigate the state's complicated sign-up system.

Throughout the pandemic, Ruiz has worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week to sew masks, hospital gowns and surgical hair nets for doctors and nurses, she says.

But she says she’s not always paid for all the hours she works and sometimes earns less than minimum wage.

At the same time, it's difficult to socially distance in sweatshop factories, where upward of 50 seamstresses can often be sewing in one room. To make matters worse, Ruiz says many of her co-workers workers aren’t being provided face masks by their employers.

“There’s no social distancing, and people don’t use masks,” Ruiz said. “[Some of my co-workers] sometimes can’t afford to buy masks because we aren’t being paid what we’re supposed to — a minimum salary.”

Read the full story.

Hector Arzate

California Coronavirus Testing Lab Falls Far Short of Goal

California’s newest state lab for processing COVID-19 tests was hailed as a game changer when it opened in November with the goal of turning around 150,000 tests per day by March.

But the lab, located in Valencia in Los Angeles County, remains far short of its goal, processing that number of tests each week, not daily. Commercial labs, meanwhile, are processing more than 10 times that amount.

The California Department of Public Health declined an interview request. But in an emailed statement, the department said it’s on track to continue expanding testing capacity statewide, without specifying exact targets.

Scott Rodd, Capital Public Radio and The California Report

California Coronavirus Cases Decline Again

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the number of new daily coronavirus cases in the state fell to just over 10,000 yesterday, down from an overwhelming 50,000 a month ago.

The 14-day rolling average of new cases is also at its lowest since Dec. 2.

Newsom reported a 25% reduction in the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds over the last two weeks.

"Everything that should be up is up, and everything that should be down is down," Newsom said.

Still, he expressed concern over the continuing shortage of vaccine.

“I just fear whatever we do is not going to be enough until the supply is adequate,” he said.

To date, 4.7 million doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines have been administered in the state.

Speaking from San Diego's Petco Park, Newsom commended the city's mayor, Todd Gloria, for establishing the stadium as California's first "vaccine super station," a collaboration between the state, county and UC San Diego.

Newsom also said California has given money to 110 community-based organizations, part of the "three-legged stool" of equity, speed and efficiency that makes up the state's vaccine distribution plan, and an effort to use trusted community messengers to combat misinformation about vaccines. Newsom said the state also plans to apply lessons learned from its outreach effort on the census.

Nathan Fletcher, chair of San Diego County's Board of Supervisors, said the county would be working more closely with promatores, health workers in Latino communities, on vaccine outreach.

“We move fast because the vaccine offers the path out, not only to save lives, but to get our lives back,” Fletcher said.

Notable next steps in the state's vaccine rollout include a possible announcement on prioritizing teachers, as well as an expected Feb. 15 rollout of the state's partnership with Blue Cross, Blue Shield and Kaiser Permanente.

— Lakshmi Sarah

San Francisco School District, Unions Reach Tentative Agreement on Reopening Classrooms

The San Francisco Unified School District on Saturday took a major step toward reopening schools by reaching a tentative agreement with labor unions on health and safety standards for in-person learning in all grades.

The tentative agreement covers baseline health and safety standards, district and union representatives said, including the return of students to classrooms when the city and county have reached the red tier of California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, as determined by the California Department of Public Health. In addition, all staff members returning to schools or worksites must have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Alternatively, if the city moves into the orange tier, which is considered one level safer in terms of coronavirus transmission risk, students can return to classes regardless of the availability of vaccines for teachers.

Other measures in the agreement include health screenings, cleaning protocols, contact tracing, ventilation upgrades, socially distanced classrooms, personal protective equipment and regular testing for students and staff.

"I want to thank all of the district employees who have been working for months to get our schools ready so that we can return safely as soon as possible," district Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to opening our school doors for more staff to begin preparations to welcome students back."

The unions expressed cautious optimism about the deal.

"This agreement sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco," said Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco. "Now we need city and state officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place."

Rudy Gonzalez, of the San Francisco Building and Trades Council, said, "We remain clear-eyed about limitations due to underfunding, retention and staffing challenges, but nevertheless we see hope in this agreement. We look forward to support from our federal, state and local leaders to help us realize learning environments and facilities that are worthy of our students."

Talks between the district and its unions began in September. But on Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced his office was filing a lawsuit seeking a court order to direct the district and Board of Education to come up with a plan to offer in-person learning as soon as possible.

John Coté, communications director for the city attorney's office, said in an email that if the agreement contains "anything short of the specific, concrete details required under state law," the lawsuit would continue.

He called the deal "progress" but said, "it's not enough."

"(S)o far this raises more questions than answers," he said. "There does not appear to be any agreement on classroom instruction and schedules, for example."

Coté said San Francisco is required to follow California's vaccination plan, which no longer prioritizes essential workers. Meanwhile, he said, the city's and state's health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not made vaccination a prerequisite for reopening schools.

The district said the tentative agreement will come before the Board of Education for ratification on Feb. 16.

Bay City News and KQED News

Some California Churches Hold Services After Supreme Court Lifts Ban

Some California churches opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday, after the state revised its guidelines for houses of prayer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This morning we declare that this house will be a house of freedom,” announced Pastor Brittany Koopman at Harvest Rock Church near Los Angeles, one of the churches that sued the state over the ban. She led a socially distanced indoor crowd in prayer before Sunday's service, which was also streamed online.

In the most significant legal victory against California’s COVID-19 health orders, the high court issued rulings late Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty. The justices said for now California can’t continue with a ban on indoor church services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building’s capacity and restrict singing and chanting inside.

The court was acting on emergency requests to halt the restrictions from Pasadena-based Harvest Rock and Harvest International Ministry, which has more than 160 churches across the state, along with South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

Che Ahn, Harvest Rock's senior pastor, told his congregation that the church would defy the ban on singing. California had put the rules in place because the virus is more easily transmitted indoors and singing releases tiny droplets that can carry the disease.

“Fifty percent of worship is singing. We’re gonna sing no matter what,” Ahn said at the beginning of the service Sunday. He thanked the Supreme Court and said his lawyers would continue to petition for the right to sing during indoor services. The church argued the state was unfairly restricting churches while allowing the entertainment industry to film TV singing competitions.

Read the full story.

Christopher Weber, Associated Press

Oakland Woman Charged With Scheme to Illegally Obtain Millions in COVID Relief Loans

Federal law enforcement officials arrested an Oakland woman Friday for her alleged role in a scheme to illegally obtain some $4.5 million in federal relief loans.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed by the U.S. attorney's office, Christina Burden, 31, is charged with one count of bank fraud after she applied for and received a $684,375 loan last June from the Paycheck Protection Program for her shell company "Blessing Box Co. LLC."

Between April and June 2020, Burden allegedly submitted nine other fraudulent applications to the PPP, which was established last March to help businesses keep their employees on payroll and afford expenses like interest on mortgages, rent and utilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burden also submitted a fraudulent application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Burden ultimately received $307,916 in forgivable PPP loans and a $150,900 EIDL program loan in addition to the initial $684,375 loan, but allegedly attempted to obtain more than $4.5 million in loans through the use of four different shell entities, according to the complaint.

Burden spent the bulk of the loan money on private jet travel, hotel and boat rentals, expensive cars and goods from Nordstrom, Tumi, Wayfair, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Sunglass Hut and the San Francisco Giants' Dugout Store, the complaint alleges.

None of the money Burden received was used to recoup expenses allowed under the PPP or EIDL programs.

"The Paycheck Protection Program provides a financial lifeline to needy businesses and their employees," U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. "We allege that Christina Burden obtained PPP funds by fraud, submitting false business information, false employee numbers, false bank statements and false tax returns. She used those funds for a spending spree on entertainment, luxury goods and high-end excursions."

Investigators with the IRS and Treasury Department found that Burden's loan applications falsely certified that all four businesses were operating before Feb. 15, 2020, and each had up to 89 employees and more than $700,000 in monthly payroll expenses.

The one count of bank fraud carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, if Burden is convicted, according to Anderson's office.

Burden was arrested Friday morning in Austin, Texas, and is expected to make her initial court appearance on Monday. She is expected to be ordered to appear in Oakland's U.S. District Court to face the bank fraud charge.

Bay City News

