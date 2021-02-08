KQED is a proud member of
Some California Churches Hold Services After Supreme Court Lifts Ban

Some California churches opened their doors to worshippers on Sunday, after the state revised its guidelines for houses of prayer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that lifted a ban on indoor services during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This morning we declare that this house will be a house of freedom,” announced Pastor Brittany Koopman at Harvest Rock Church near Los Angeles, one of the churches that sued the state over the ban. She led a socially distanced indoor crowd in prayer before Sunday's service, which was also streamed online.

In the most significant legal victory against California’s COVID-19 health orders, the high court issued rulings late Friday in two cases where churches argued the restrictions violated their religious liberty. The justices said for now California can’t continue with a ban on indoor church services, but it can limit attendance to 25% of a building’s capacity and restrict singing and chanting inside.

The court was acting on emergency requests to halt the restrictions from Pasadena-based Harvest Rock and Harvest International Ministry, which has more than 160 churches across the state, along with South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista.

Che Ahn, Harvest Rock's senior pastor, told his congregation that the church would defy the ban on singing. California had put the rules in place because the virus is more easily transmitted indoors and singing releases tiny droplets that can carry the disease.

“Fifty percent of worship is singing. We’re gonna sing no matter what,” Ahn said at the beginning of the service Sunday. He thanked the Supreme Court and said his lawyers would continue to petition for the right to sing during indoor services. The church argued the state was unfairly restricting churches while allowing the entertainment industry to film TV singing competitions.

Christopher Weber, Associated Press

Oakland Woman Charged with Scheme to Illegally Obtain Millions in COVID Relief Loans

Federal law enforcement officials arrested an Oakland woman Friday for her alleged role in a scheme to illegally obtain some $4.5 million in federal relief loans.

According to the federal criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney's office, Christina Burden, 31, is charged with one count of bank fraud after she applied for and received a $684,375 loan last June from the Paycheck Protection Program for her shell company "Blessing Box Co. LLC."

Between April and June 2020, Burden allegedly submitted nine other fraudulent applications to the PPP, which was established last March to help businesses keep their employees on payroll and afford expenses like interest on mortgages, rent and utilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burden also submitted a fraudulent application for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Burden ultimately received $307,916 in forgivable PPP loans and a $150,900 EIDL Program loan in addition to the initial $684,375 loan, but allegedly attempted to obtain more than $4.5 million in loans through the use of four different shell entities, according to the complaint.

Burden spent the bulk of the loan money on private jet travel, hotel and boat rentals, expensive cars and goods from Nordstrom, Tumi, Wayfair, Louis Vuitton, Neiman Marcus, Sunglass Hut and the San Francisco Giants' Dugout Store, the complaint alleges.

None of the money Burden received was used to recoup expenses allowed under the PPP or EIDL programs.

"The Paycheck Protection Program provides a financial lifeline to needy businesses and their employees," U.S. Attorney David Anderson said. "We allege that Christina Burden obtained PPP funds by fraud, submitting false business information, false employee numbers, false bank statements and false tax returns. She used those funds for a spending spree on entertainment, luxury goods and high-end excursions."

Investigators with the IRS and Treasury Department found that Burden's loan applications falsely certified that all four businesses were operating before Feb. 15, 2020, and each had up to 89 employees and more than $700,000 in monthly payroll expenses.

The one count of bank fraud carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, if Burden is convicted, according to Anderson's office.

Burden was arrested Friday morning in Austin, Texas, and is expected to make her initial court appearance on Monday. She is expected to be ordered to appear in Oakland's U.S. District Court to face the bank fraud charge.

Bay City News

When Can SF Schools Reopen? Unions Say They Want Vaccinations, Red Tier

Multiple unions representing workers in San Francisco’s school district Friday announced their terms for school reopening.

They’ll need a combination of COVID-19 vaccines and lower community spread — namely, for San Francisco to enter the state's red tier — before they return to in-person learning.

The unions represent teachers, administrators, custodians and others who are in negotiations with the school district. Susan Solomon, president of the United Educators of San Francisco, says slower COVID-19 transmission rates are key to getting everyone back to class.

“Today we will be putting a proposal across the virtual bargaining table that will allow for a return to in-person instruction, in the red-tier, if vaccines are made available to all staff who will be working in school district buildings,” Solomon said.

Solomon says if vaccines are not available the unions would return once San Francisco enters the less restrictive orange tier. San Francisco is currently in the purple tier, the most restrictive level.

She also says educators and other school staff want updated ventilation systems in schools and more access to personal protective equipment.

"All of these safety standards and guidelines are closely aligned with what state and county officials recently released," Solomon says.

Rafael Picazo, an SEIU 1021 chapter president representing school custodians and other staff, says "we must remember COVID-19 is a deadly virus that has already infected so many families and communities. In particular, communities of color have been hit twice as hard."

Thursday, a group of parents from a group called Decreasing the Distance revealed a petition and signature drive to reopen SFUSD schools for in-person instruction.

Cliff Yee, a parent organizing the effort, who is himself an SFUSD graduate said school children are "suffering academic loss and emotional trauma" while parents also forgo "critical income to support distance learning."

Saturday, San Francisco parents marched to City Hall to call for schools to reopen.

This is a news brief. For the full story on the debate for school reopenings in San Francisco and the lawsuit to compel it, click here

Katie Orr, Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

SF Parents March to City Hall for School Reopening

Parents, students, and even some teachers marched from San Francisco’s City Hall to the San Francisco Unified School District headquarters Saturday.

They’re calling on the school district and school unions to reach a labor agreement by February 18th, their next bargaining deadline, to safely reopen schools for in-person learning by March.

Meredith Willa Dodson is an executive member and co-founder of Decrease the Distance, a collective of SFUSD parents, caregivers, and advocates that organized the event.

Dodson is also an SFUSD parent.

“We're at 11 months now, coming up on a year of the pandemic and school closures,” she said, “We're really seeing big impacts to the kids and to the families.”

She says they’ve seen schools in districts across the country that have been able to reopen safely. “And even in our own city, schools have been able to open the private and the parochial schools,” Dodson said.

That makes up more than 15,000 students who have returned for in-person classes already and with no major outbreaks, Dodson says.

The district and teachers union must come to an agreement before schools can be reopened. The City itself also sued the district Wednesday to reopen schools.

Multiple school unions said Friday they will agree to reopen when the county moves to the red tier and if all staff can get vaccinated. Without vaccines, they agreed to reopen under the orange tier.San Francisco is currently under the purple tier.

Dodson says the unions’ announcement is “a move in the right direction” but has concerns that these terms may still be “too stringent” and could prevent kids from returning to school for the remainder of the academic year.

The school district previously announced that its unlikely middle and high schoolers will be returning to in-person instruction this school year.

In a Friday press conference, Rafael Picazo, the school district chapter president of SEIU 1021 representing custodians and other staff, said he was concerned that COVID-19 impacts hitting Black and Latino populations the hardest would also be reflected in schools.

“Communities of color have been hit twice as hard,” Picazo said. “Reopening schools without proper safety protocols is irresponsible and dangerous to all students, teachers and families and workers, and especially our communities.”

Negotiations between the school district and its labor unions over reopening are ongoing.

This is a news brief. For the full story on the debate for school reopenings in San Francisco and the lawsuit to compel it, click here

Julie Chang

‘These Numbers Seem Suspect’: Officials Didn’t Trust Foster Farms’ COVID-19 Data During Plant Outbreak, Emails Show

By the time Merced County public health officials were able to track down accurate information about a COVID-19 outbreak at a local Foster Farms plant last year, seven workers were already dead, and more would die in the following weeks.

In mid-August, when the California Department of Public Health requested the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that were tied to the growing outbreak at the company’s plant in Livingston, Merced County’s supervising epidemiologist Kristynn Sullivan passed along the data, with the disclaimer that officials had just learned of five previously unreported deaths on Aug. 14.

“They [Foster Farms] did not inform us of any hospitalizations prior to 8/14, and as you know they did not inform the additional five fatalities until 8/14,” Sullivan wrote in an Aug. 20 email.

Minutes later, Dr. Salvador Sandoval, the county’s health officer, sent a follow-up email saying he’d just been informed by a union representative that another worker at the plant had died the night before: “Foster Farms hasn’t let us know about him. So now we have 8 deaths.”

In newly released emails from that time period, Merced County health officials repeatedly expressed skepticism about the outbreak information they were receiving from the poultry company, saying they believed the company hadn't tested its entire workforce and was not providing reliable data. Ultimately, nearly 400 workers were sickened in connection to the Livingston outbreak, nine of whom died.

The information comes to light as Foster Farms argues, in an ongoing court case, that further oversight of the company’s efforts to protect its workers from COVID-19 is unwarranted.

Alexandra Hall

California Has a Rule to Protect Workers Against Pandemics. Here’s How It’s (Not) Working

A workplace safety rule specifically designed to combat the risks of an airborne virus should have been protecting hundreds of thousands of California workers from COVID-19. The Aerosol Transmissible Diseases Standard took effect 12 years ago — and it anticipated a pandemic. But one year into the pandemic, workers say enforcement is mixed, and problems continue. Regulators at Cal/OSHA have issued more citations on this rule in the last five months than they did in the previous five years.

The rule applies to hospitals and nursing homes, to home health workers and coroners, to jails and ambulance companies: any place where an airborne disease would be expected to appear to catch, hold and spread widely. Employers must have annual training and written plans for exposure. They have to identify activities at work that are high hazard and figure out ways to minimize the risk. They have to have respiratory protection equipment, not just N95s, but sometimes powered air-purifying respirator hoods, called PAPR hoods.

Employees are entitled to medical services like vaccinations and evaluations after someone's been exposed. And if they get sent home for getting sick on the job, they're entitled to sick pay.

Molly Peterson

San Francisco Opens High-Volume Vaccination Site at Moscone Center

San Francisco’s latest high-volume vaccination site opened Friday morning at Moscone Center.

Maria Ansari, a San Francisco-based physician in chief at Kaiser Permanente, which is partnering with the city on the site, says 1,440 vaccines will be administered on Friday, ramping up to 4,000 per day next week. The doses will be “paced with supply," she said.

Ansari says the operation is moving swiftly and “like clockwork.”

“I traced one patient, and she came in and out in 22 minutes,” she said. “For day one, I think that's pretty good; there's a 15 minute observation within that 22 minute period.”

San Francisco's Billy Lane, 67, says it took "exactly 12 minutes from when I went through the front door till I got my shot."

He’s a former transit bus driver who lives in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood. His wife was a nurse with Kaiser for 46 years.

Vaccines are administered by appointment and currently only people over the age of 65 and health care workers are eligible.

The city is still struggling with limited supply but hopes to eventually administer 10,000 shots per day at the site.

While opening day at Moscone may have gone smoothly, vaccines are still in short supply across the state.

If San Francisco doesn’t receive another shipment of doses by next Friday, Ansari says, the city will run out.

The state’s rollout has also been hampered by confusing messaging about who is eligible to receive their shot.

Norberto Agustin, 62, was driving for Lyft in San Francisco Friday. He was supposed to receive the vaccine this morning in San Mateo County, where he lives, having scheduled an appointment through the county’s portal three days ago.

But the appointment was canceled at the last minute. “It says that I'm below the age of vaccination,” Agustin said. “I'm only 62 years old.”

He says he doesn’t understand why the county scheduled his appointment only to cancel it. “I'm frustrated, because in the first place they confirmed my appointment,” he said. “But I understand, I'm not in the age bracket.”

Agustin wears two masks and a face shield when he’s driving for Lyft. He wants to get a shot as soon as possible.

He says most of his riders are nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks — all folks with high exposure.

Kevin Stark

