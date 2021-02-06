KQED is a proud member of
Coronavirus Updates

‘These Numbers Seem Suspect’: Officials Didn’t Trust Foster Farms’ COVID-19 Data During Plant Outbreak, Emails Show

By the time Merced County public health officials were able to track down accurate information about a COVID-19 outbreak at a local Foster Farms plant last year, seven workers were already dead, and more would die in the following weeks.

In mid-August, when the California Department of Public Health requested the number of positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths that were tied to the growing outbreak at the company’s plant in Livingston, Merced County’s supervising epidemiologist Kristynn Sullivan passed along the data, with the disclaimer that officials had just learned of five previously unreported deaths on Aug. 14.

“They [Foster Farms] did not inform us of any hospitalizations prior to 8/14, and as you know they did not inform the additional five fatalities until 8/14,” Sullivan wrote in an Aug. 20 email.

Minutes later, Dr. Salvador Sandoval, the county’s health officer, sent a follow-up email saying he’d just been informed by a union representative that another worker at the plant had died the night before: “Foster Farms hasn’t let us know about him. So now we have 8 deaths.”

In newly released emails from that time period, Merced County health officials repeatedly expressed skepticism about the outbreak information they were receiving from the poultry company, saying they believed the company hadn't tested its entire workforce and was not providing reliable data. Ultimately, nearly 400 workers were sickened in connection to the Livingston outbreak, nine of whom died.

The information comes to light as Foster Farms argues, in an ongoing court case, that further oversight of the company’s efforts to protect its workers from COVID-19 is unwarranted.

Read the full story.

Alexandra Hall

California Has a Rule to Protect Workers Against Pandemics. Here’s How It’s (Not) Working

A workplace safety rule specifically designed to combat the risks of an airborne virus should have been protecting hundreds of thousands of California workers from COVID-19. The Aerosol Transmissible Diseases Standard took effect 12 years ago — and it anticipated a pandemic. But one year into the pandemic, workers say enforcement is mixed, and problems continue. Regulators at Cal/OSHA have issued more citations on this rule in the last five months than they did in the previous five years.

The rule applies to hospitals and nursing homes, to home health workers and coroners, to jails and ambulance companies: any place where an airborne disease would be expected to appear to catch, hold and spread widely. Employers must have annual training and written plans for exposure. They have to identify activities at work that are high hazard and figure out ways to minimize the risk. They have to have respiratory protection equipment, not just N95s, but sometimes powered air-purifying respirator hoods, called PAPR hoods.

Employees are entitled to medical services like vaccinations and evaluations after someone's been exposed. And if they get sent home for getting sick on the job, they're entitled to sick pay.

Read the full story.

Molly Peterson

San Francisco Opens High-Volume Vaccination Site at Moscone Center

San Francisco’s latest high-volume vaccination site opened Friday morning at Moscone Center.

Maria Ansari, a San Francisco-based physician in chief at Kaiser Permanente, which is partnering with the city on the site, says 1,440 vaccines will be administered on Friday, ramping up to 4,000 per day next week. The doses will be “paced with supply," she said.

Ansari says the operation is moving swiftly and “like clockwork.”

“I traced one patient, and she came in and out in 22 minutes,” she said. “For day one, I think that's pretty good; there's a 15 minute observation within that 22 minute period.”

San Francisco's Billy Lane, 67, says it took "exactly 12 minutes from when I went through the front door till I got my shot."

He’s a former transit bus driver who lives in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood. His wife was a nurse with Kaiser for 46 years.

Vaccines are administered by appointment and currently only people over the age of 65 and health care workers are eligible.

The city is still struggling with limited supply but hopes to eventually administer 10,000 shots per day at the site.

While opening day at Moscone may have gone smoothly, vaccines are still in short supply across the state.

If San Francisco doesn’t receive another shipment of doses by next Friday, Ansari says, the city will run out.

The state’s rollout has also been hampered by confusing messaging about who is eligible to receive their shot.

Norberto Agustin, 62, was driving for Lyft in San Francisco Friday. He was supposed to receive the vaccine this morning in San Mateo County, where he lives, having scheduled an appointment through the county’s portal three days ago.

But the appointment was canceled at the last minute. “It says that I'm below the age of vaccination,” Agustin said. “I'm only 62 years old.”

He says he doesn’t understand why the county scheduled his appointment only to cancel it. “I'm frustrated, because in the first place they confirmed my appointment,” he said. “But I understand, I'm not in the age bracket.”

Agustin wears two masks and a face shield when he’s driving for Lyft. He wants to get a shot as soon as possible.

He says most of his riders are nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks — all folks with high exposure.

Kevin Stark

Santa Clara County to Open Vaccination Site at Levi's Stadium

What's being described by the 49ers and Santa Clara County as the largest vaccination site in California is scheduled to open at Levi’s Stadium early next week, according to the team and county.

The site will serve county residents, by appointment, based on their eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.

Initially, health care workers will administer 5,000 doses a day but, according to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, the intention is to ramp up to 15,000 as vaccine supplies increase.

In addition to capacity, the stadium’s location near light rail stations, bus stops and freeways will make the site more accessible, Chavez says. The goal of the Board of Supervisors, she says, is to vaccinate 85% of residents. The population of Santa Clara County is about 1.9 million, and as of Feb. 4, about 186,000 first doses and 50,000 second doses have been administered.

“We have a lot of work to do as the vaccines come on board,” Chavez said. “But locations like 49ers stadium are going to allow us literally to save lives.”

Santa Clara County residents can check their eligibility and make an appointment by visiting http://sccfreevax.org/.

Carolina Cuellar

As Battle Over Reopening San Francisco Schools Turns Ugly, Equity Emerges as Fault Line

By suing its own school board and school district, San Francisco has transformed a painful and emotional argument over how to bring students back into classrooms into a legal battle.

Now, stakeholders — from parents to teachers to elected officials — are citing differing sets of statistics and experiences to , with the issue of equity emerging as a fault line.

On Wednesday, the city filed a petition for a court order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare to bring students back into classrooms "now that it is possible to do so safely," City Attorney Dennis Herrera's office said.

At a press conference, Herrera ticked off reasons for SFUSD to invite its 54,000 students out from behind their home computers and back into schools.

He cited assessments by city and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that schools can safely reopen, and he held up in-person learning currently taking place at 113 private and parochial schools in the city as what should be possible for public schools as well.

He also referred to data showing a widening achievement gap in the student population.

"Black, Latino and other students of color in San Francisco, as well as those from low- income families, have lost significant academic ground compared with wealthier and white students during the pandemic," he said.

But in an appearance on KQED's "Forum" radio program last week, Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco from the teachers union, defended teachers' insistence on more stringent safety measures before returning to the classroom by  citing racial disparities in a different areas — COVID-19 transmission.

"[W]e know that in San Francisco as well as in surrounding counties, the families and communities who are hardest hit by COVID — namely Black and brown communities — are seeing much higher rates [than] the rest of the neighborhoods and communities," Solomon said. "And we are emphasizing a lower community spread [before returning to schools] so that we can mitigate the effects of people being together who are in multigenerational households, who are experiencing ... higher rates of COVID."

Read the full story.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and Jon Brooks

'Brain Fog' After COVID-19: Many Mild Cases Leave Lasting Impact, Study Finds

It’s been almost a year since he had COVID-19, and Bruce Wheeler is still struggling with lingering symptoms, like the headaches that come not just once in a while, but every day for the last seven months.

"It would just feel like there's a knife in my temple, just burning,” he says. “I can get up at eight o'clock in the morning and by 9:30 or 10:00 a.m. I'm back in bed because my head is pounding.”

Wheeler also tires easily. The 74-year-old used to hike in the Alps, but now he can barely make it up the stairs in his house without huffing and puffing. But the thing that really bothers him is what people are calling “brain fog.” He gets disoriented, he can’t focus and he forgets things — and it's not just once in a while. It happens multiple times every day.

I'll go into the kitchen wanting to get something out of the refrigerator and I open a cabinet,” Wheeler says. “I forget what I'm there for and I’ve gone to the wrong place.”

He’ll watch a movie with his wife and the next morning, he can’t remember what he saw. Even in the moment he’s staring at Russell Crowe on screen, he can’t remember his name.

These kinds of persistent cognitive problems have so far been documented mainly among older people who had to be hospitalized for severe cases of COVID-19.

A new study from UCSF researchers suggests brain fog may be more common among patients like Wheeler who had milder cases of COVID-19 and rode their illness out at home. Out of 100 patients tracked, 20 experienced cognitive issues and 14 of them had never been in the hospital.

Read the full story.

April Dembosky

Sluggish Pace of Vaccinations Prompts San Francisco to Consider Emergency Ordinance

Dismayed by the slow pace of vaccinations in the city, San Francisco supervisors held a hearing Thursday on a proposal to require that health officials submit a written COVID-19 vaccination plan and make it publicly available.

The emergency ordinance stipulates that the plan include a description of the steps the Department of Health will take to meet the goal of administering at least 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, and a timeline for completing the vaccination of city residents. It also would require the city to post information online, including the number of doses administered, the demographic breakdown of recipients, and where people can sign up to get vaccinated.

"As of January 18, 2021, the City was administering fewer than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, on average," the ordinance notes.  "At that rate, vaccination of all people who live or work in San Francisco would not be achieved until 2022. Vaccination at such a slow pace would severely undermine efforts to curb the pandemic."

The hearing also included a discussion about equity. Dr. Naveena  Bobba, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said the department is situating vaccine resources in areas with disproportionately high COVID-19 case rates, including hospitalizations and deaths. "And that’s by far in the Southeast sector of the city," she said.

Supervisor Matt Haney asked how the city would support people under 65 who are not at the front of the line for the vaccine but may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus due to underlying health conditions or disabilities.

"That actually is something that the state has brought up as potentially one of the changes that they want to make to their guidelines," Bobba said. "It is really prioritizing people with comorbidities that put them at risk for COVID. So we are waiting for that guidance."

The full Board of Supervisors will hold a final vote on the ordinance on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the city opened a new large vaccination site Thursday at Moscone Center, run by Kaiser. San Francisco continues to prioritize people 65 and over.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

