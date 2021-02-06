KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

San Francisco opens high-volume vaccination site at Moscone CenterSanta Clara County to open vaccination site at Levi's StadiumBattle over reopening San Francisco schools turns ugly, with equity as fault lineMild cases of post-COVID 'brain fog' leave lasting impact, study findsSluggish pace of vaccinations prompts San Francisco to consider emergency ordinanceSanta Clara County residents over 64 can get vaccine anywhere it's offeredUC Berkeley hits pause on plans for in-person learning
More timeline

San Francisco Opens High-Volume Vaccination Site at Moscone Center

San Francisco’s latest high-volume vaccination site opened Friday morning at Moscone Center.

Maria Ansari, a San Francisco-based physician in chief at Kaiser Permanente, which is partnering with the city on the site, says 1,440 vaccines will be administered on Friday, ramping up to 4,000 per day next week. The doses will be “paced with supply," she said.

Ansari says the operation is moving swiftly and “like clockwork.”

“I traced one patient, and she came in and out in 22 minutes,” she said. “For day one, I think that's pretty good; there's a 15 minute observation within that 22 minute period.”

San Francisco's Billy Lane, 67, says it took "exactly 12 minutes from when I went through the front door till I got my shot."

He’s a former transit bus driver who lives in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood. His wife was a nurse with Kaiser for 46 years.

Vaccines are administered by appointment and currently only people over the age of 65 and health care workers are eligible.

The city is still struggling with limited supply but hopes to eventually administer 10,000 shots per day at the site.

While opening day at Moscone may have gone smoothly, vaccines are still in short supply across the state.

If San Francisco doesn’t receive another shipment of doses by next Friday, Ansari says, the city will run out.

The state’s rollout has also been hampered by confusing messaging about who is eligible to receive their shot.

Norberto Agustin, 62, was driving for Lyft in San Francisco Friday. He was supposed to receive the vaccine this morning in San Mateo County, where he lives, having scheduled an appointment through the county’s portal three days ago.

But the appointment was canceled at the last minute. “It says that I'm below the age of vaccination,” Agustin said. “I'm only 62 years old.”

He says he doesn’t understand why the county scheduled his appointment only to cancel it. “I'm frustrated, because in the first place they confirmed my appointment,” he said. “But I understand, I'm not in the age bracket.”

Agustin wears two masks and a face shield when he’s driving for Lyft. He wants to get a shot as soon as possible.

He says most of his riders are nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks — all folks with high exposure.

Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County to Open Vaccination Site at Levi's Stadium

What's being described by the 49ers and Santa Clara County as the largest vaccination site in California is scheduled to open at Levi’s Stadium early next week, according to the team and county.

The site will serve county residents, by appointment, based on their eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine.

Initially, health care workers will administer 5,000 doses a day but, according to Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, the intention is to ramp up to 15,000 as vaccine supplies increase.

In addition to capacity, the stadium’s location near light rail stations, bus stops and freeways will make the site more accessible, Chavez says. The goal of the Board of Supervisors, she says, is to vaccinate 85% of residents. The population of Santa Clara County is about 1.9 million, and as of Feb. 4, about 186,000 first doses and 50,000 second doses have been administered.

“We have a lot of work to do as the vaccines come on board,” Chavez said. “But locations like 49ers stadium are going to allow us literally to save lives.”

Santa Clara County residents can check their eligibility and make an appointment by visiting http://sccfreevax.org/.

Carolina Cuellar

Top of timeline ↑

As Battle Over Reopening San Francisco Schools Turns Ugly, Equity Emerges as Fault Line

By suing its own school board and school district, San Francisco has transformed a painful and emotional argument over how to bring students back into classrooms into a legal battle.

Now, stakeholders — from parents to teachers to elected officials — are citing differing sets of statistics and experiences to , with the issue of equity emerging as a fault line.

On Wednesday, the city filed a petition for a court order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare to bring students back into classrooms "now that it is possible to do so safely," City Attorney Dennis Herrera's office said.

At a press conference, Herrera ticked off reasons for SFUSD to invite its 54,000 students out from behind their home computers and back into schools.

He cited assessments by city and state health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that schools can safely reopen, and he held up in-person learning currently taking place at 113 private and parochial schools in the city as what should be possible for public schools as well.

He also referred to data showing a widening achievement gap in the student population.

"Black, Latino and other students of color in San Francisco, as well as those from low- income families, have lost significant academic ground compared with wealthier and white students during the pandemic," he said.

But in an appearance on KQED's "Forum" radio program last week, Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco from the teachers union, defended teachers' insistence on more stringent safety measures before returning to the classroom by  citing racial disparities in a different areas — COVID-19 transmission.

"[W]e know that in San Francisco as well as in surrounding counties, the families and communities who are hardest hit by COVID — namely Black and brown communities — are seeing much higher rates [than] the rest of the neighborhoods and communities," Solomon said. "And we are emphasizing a lower community spread [before returning to schools] so that we can mitigate the effects of people being together who are in multigenerational households, who are experiencing ... higher rates of COVID."

Read the full story.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

'Brain Fog' After COVID-19: Many Mild Cases Leave Lasting Impact, Study Finds

It’s been almost a year since he had COVID-19, and Bruce Wheeler is still struggling with lingering symptoms, like the headaches that come not just once in a while, but every day for the last seven months.

"It would just feel like there's a knife in my temple, just burning,” he says. “I can get up at eight o'clock in the morning and by 9:30 or 10:00 a.m. I'm back in bed because my head is pounding.”

Wheeler also tires easily. The 74-year-old used to hike in the Alps, but now he can barely make it up the stairs in his house without huffing and puffing. But the thing that really bothers him is what people are calling “brain fog.” He gets disoriented, he can’t focus and he forgets things — and it's not just once in a while. It happens multiple times every day.

I'll go into the kitchen wanting to get something out of the refrigerator and I open a cabinet,” Wheeler says. “I forget what I'm there for and I’ve gone to the wrong place.”

He’ll watch a movie with his wife and the next morning, he can’t remember what he saw. Even in the moment he’s staring at Russell Crowe on screen, he can’t remember his name.

These kinds of persistent cognitive problems have so far been documented mainly among older people who had to be hospitalized for severe cases of COVID-19.

A new study from UCSF researchers suggests brain fog may be more common among patients like Wheeler who had milder cases of COVID-19 and rode their illness out at home. Out of 100 patients tracked, 20 experienced cognitive issues and 14 of them had never been in the hospital.

Read the full story.

April Dembosky

Top of timeline ↑

Sluggish Pace of Vaccinations Prompts San Francisco to Consider Emergency Ordinance

Dismayed by the slow pace of vaccinations in the city, San Francisco supervisors held a hearing Thursday on a proposal to require that health officials submit a written COVID-19 vaccination plan and make it publicly available.

The emergency ordinance stipulates that the plan include a description of the steps the Department of Health will take to meet the goal of administering at least 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, and a timeline for completing the vaccination of city residents. It also would require the city to post information online, including the number of doses administered, the demographic breakdown of recipients, and where people can sign up to get vaccinated.

"As of January 18, 2021, the City was administering fewer than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per day, on average," the ordinance notes.  "At that rate, vaccination of all people who live or work in San Francisco would not be achieved until 2022. Vaccination at such a slow pace would severely undermine efforts to curb the pandemic."

The hearing also included a discussion about equity. Dr. Naveena  Bobba, with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said the department is situating vaccine resources in areas with disproportionately high COVID-19 case rates, including hospitalizations and deaths. "And that’s by far in the Southeast sector of the city," she said.

Supervisor Matt Haney asked how the city would support people under 65 who are not at the front of the line for the vaccine but may be more vulnerable to the coronavirus due to underlying health conditions or disabilities.

"That actually is something that the state has brought up as potentially one of the changes that they want to make to their guidelines," Bobba said. "It is really prioritizing people with comorbidities that put them at risk for COVID. So we are waiting for that guidance."

The full Board of Supervisors will hold a final vote on the ordinance on Feb. 9.

Meanwhile, the city opened a new large vaccination site Thursday at Moscone Center, run by Kaiser. San Francisco continues to prioritize people 65 and over.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Residents Over 64 Can Now Get Vaccine Anywhere It's Offered

Santa Clara County residents 65 and older can now get vaccinated for COVID-19 at any health care provider or vaccination site, regardless of their health insurance, county officials announced Thursday.

That means someone insured by Kaiser Permanente can make appointments at the county clinics or an individual with Medi-Cal can go to Sutter Health, for example.

"There is no wrong door," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. "Everyone who lives in our county who is 65 years and older ... can come to any of the health systems."

The "no wrong door" system was implemented in an effort to streamline vaccination for residents most vulnerable and to ensure equal and easy access, Cody said.

"Given limited supply of vaccine and the continuing high rates of COVID-19, we must prioritize vaccinating those at greatest risk of death or serious illness," Cody said.

Because people 65 and older make up 81 percent of the COVID-19 death toll, they are considered the most vulnerable, Cody said.

The change in policy comes after news that large multicounty health care providers have had to cancel appointments because of vaccine shortages.

For example, Kaiser Permanente said it was forced to cancel more than 5,000 vaccination appointments scheduled from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5.

That cancellations coupled with the state's "complex vaccine distribution" and allocation system, has resulted in "uneven" vaccine rollout, County Executive Jeff Smith said.

"The state has been focused on distributing vaccine in smaller amounts to various agencies, and it's become obvious that the amounts going to Kaiser and [Palo Alto Medical Foundation, which is Sutter Health] are inadequate to care for their patients."

Those two providers insure half the county's population.

The county's vaccine supply is currently enough to last about two to three weeks, Smith said. So far, 37%  of the county's 75-and-over population and 24%  of its 65-and-over population have been vaccinated.

"So, we still have a long ways to go and we clearly do not have enough vaccine on hand to get there," Smith said. "But we have assurances from the feds and from the state that the vaccine numbers will be increasing by at least 20%."

Smith also noted that the state is working on a new vaccine distribution plan that would provide Santa Clara County with 6,000 vaccine doses delivered daily Monday through Friday and 1,000 on Saturday and Sunday.

With three mass vaccination centers, several county clinics, private health care providers and centers like the Mexican Heritage Community Center in hard-hit communities like East San Jose, Smith is confident the county has the infrastructure to support fast and substantial vaccination.

Eligible residents can make appointments through the county's website at sccfreevax.org or by calling the Valley Connection Call Center at (408) 970-2000.

The Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and assistance is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and other languages.

To track COVID-19 vaccinations in the county, people can visit its COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard for daily updates.

Jana Kadah, Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

UC Berkeley Hits Pause on Plans For In-Person Learning

UC Berkeley hit pause this week on plans for in-person learning, as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

The school will delay plans to resume occasional outdoor instruction by at least a week. Classes in tents placed on Lower Sproul Plaza had been planned for Feb. 1.

A small number of in-person classes indoors are set to begin on February 16.

“Over the last few days, the campus has had a surge in positive COVID-19 cases both in the residence halls and among students in off-campus housing, including some in the CalGreeks community,” officials wrote in an unsigned statement, which said the university thinks the cases are tied to small off-campus gatherings.

“Many more students have been identified as contacts who were potentially exposed to the virus,” the statement said.

The campus health service reported more than 200 positive cases this week.

On Monday, campus health and residential life officials told students who are living on campus they must self-quarantine.

“You are required to remain in your room as much as possible and wear a face covering while in all common areas, including bathrooms (unless brushing your teeth, washing your face, showering, etc.),” they wrote.

The school recommends that students and staff on campus be tested once per week.

To enforce testing requirements, the university has implemented a color-coded badge system that regulates entrance into campus buildings and dining halls.

MJ Johnson and Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑