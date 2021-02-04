KQED is a proud member of
North Bay's Levine Calls for Removal of Federal Prison Receiver Over San Quentin Outbreak

State Assembly Member Marc Levine, D-North Bay, is calling for the removal of the federal receiver in charge of health care in state prisons.

Levine's criticism comes after an inspector general's report found that the state’s decision to transfer dozens of inmates to San Quentin State Prison at the onset of the pandemic led to a massive outbreak.

Levine says court-appointed receiver Clark Kelso and his team knew, or should have known, that some of the transferred men may have already been infected with the coronavirus.

“They in fact pushed forward with the transfer knowing that the data they had was flawed and probably faulty," Levine said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 28 incarcerated men and one employee at San Quentin have died from the virus.

A statement from CDCR acknowledges mistakes but says it's made changes to improve safety, including increased testing, more protective equipment and designating areas for isolation and quarantines.

"Since the changes were implemented, there have been no outbreaks attributed to institution transfers," the statement said.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

New Federal-State Vaccination Sites Opening in Oakland, Los Angeles

The Biden administration is working with California to open two new vaccination sites, one at the Oakland Coliseum and the other at California State University, Los Angeles.

The sites are slated to open on Feb. 16 and will be run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state’s Office of Emergency Services. The two pilot sites are part of a larger effort by the federal government to create 100 vaccination sites in the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

In a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the two locations were chosen to focus on communities hard hit by the virus.

“Equity is the call of this moment,” Newsom said. He said the sites were chosen with "the framework of making sure that communities that are often left behind are not left behind."

Each site will host two mobile vaccination clinics. In addition to state and federal staff, Newsom said, people from nearby communities will be hired to work at the sites.

Newsom said the state will not reallocate vaccine from elsewhere to supply the sites, as the federal government will provide the additional doses. The goal, Newsom said, is to administer 6,000 doses per day at both sites.

Nearly 3.8 million vaccines have now been given across the state, as California’s new case numbers and test positivity rate continue to decline, a hopeful trend.

Laura Klivans

San Francisco Sues School District, School Board Over Failure to Reopen Schools

San Francisco is suing its own school board and school district over their failure to reopen schools for in-person learning, City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Tuesday.

The city is seeking a court order directing San Francisco Unified School District to prepare for bringing students back into classrooms "now that it is possible to do so safely," the city attorney's office said in a press release.

"We're asking the court to order the school board and the school district to put in place a plan, a viable plan, to reopen safely," Herrera said at a news conference. "If that plan is followed, schools will reopen."

Herrera ticked off reasons for SFUSD to invite its 54,000 students back into the classroom:

  • The assessment by city and state health departments, as well the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that schools can reopen safely.
  • The reopening of 113 private and parochial schools in the city over the last several months. "Almost 16,000 students have returned to in-person school, and less than five cases of in-school transmission have been reported," Herrera said.
  • The reopening of some public schools in San Mateo, Santa Clara and Napa counties, which have a similarly low transmission rate, according to Herrera.
  • Data showing a widening achievement gap in the student population under distance learning. "Black, Latino and other students of color in San Francisco, as well as those from low- income families, have lost significant academic ground compared with wealthier and white students during the pandemic," Herrera said.
  • Research showing the declining emotional and mental health of children during the pandemic

"The undisputed scientific consensus is that schools can reopen safely for teachers, staff and students with proper precautions, and that in-person instruction is not causing spikes in COVID-19 infections," he summarized.

Mayor London Breed also appeared at the press conference to lend her support to the suit. She has been sharply critical of the failure of SFUSD to reinstitute in-person learning after nearly a year of educating students soley online.

"We don't have control over this decision, which is really frustrating," she said, alluding to the necessity of reaching an agreement with the teachers' union before schools can physically reopen.

Breed acknowledged the "legitimate" health concerns of teachers, but she said they "can't stand in the way of starting to get some of our kids back in the classroom."

"Families right now aren't able to plan for their futures, they can't decide whether to accept a job offer because they don't know when they're going to be able to once again have their kids returned to the classroom," she said. "This is paralyzing our city and our residents, and I know that this is a drastic step, but I feel we are out of options at this point."

The city's petition, filed with San Francisco Superior Court Wednesday, claims the district has been derelict in creating a plan required by the California Education Code, one which describes actions taken to provide classroom instruction "whenever possible, particularly for pupils who have experienced significant learning loss due to school closures in the 2019-20 school year," or for those at greater risk for learning loss in the future, according to the filing.

But SFUSD President Vincent Matthews said at a press conference Tuesday that it's inaccurate that the school district doesn't have a plan to reopen schools.

"We absolutely have a comprehensive plan," he said. "And this plan has specific steps around health and safety guidelines, and what our processes would be and what in-person learning would look like for our .... student populations to return as soon as we can."

He said the city is working with the health department to approve school sites for reopening.

"I was actually supposed to be a part of a site walk-through today, but instead of doing that, I'm here addressing what I would term to be a frivolous lawsuit that wastes time and energy."

San Francisco School Board President Gabriela Lopez called the lawsuit "petty" and accused officials of failing to "provide the necessary tools for our city to safely return, like testing and vaccines."

"We understand that this is painful and we all want to get back. But this is an embarrassing day for San Francisco," Lopez said.

For more, read the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the lawsuit.

Jon Brooks

 

 

California Going Back to More Nurses Per Patient

State health officials said Monday they have stopped accepting hospital requests for new fast-tracked staffing waivers, which allowed a higher nurse-to-patient ratio due to pandemic conditions; for example, hospitals were allowed to assign a single nurse to three patients instead of just two.

Any new waivers must now be approved by the California Department of Health through the standard waiver process.

Stephanie Roberson, director of government relations for the California Nurses Association, says the state approved more than 300 such waivers.

"One more patient in an ICU is very critical to the other patient or patients that our nurses have to care for," she said. "It’s literally a matter of life and death."

Waivers of most nurse-to-patient ratios already granted will end on Feb. 8.

The California Hospital Association says it will work with the state to ensure staffing ratios do not put patients at risk.

“While COVID‐19 cases and hospitalizations have been tapering, the current level is still more than double that of the summer surge, and the need for specialized nurses in certain regions has been beyond what we are able to secure," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the association.

Polly Stryker

Kaiser Cancels 5,000 Vaccine Appointments in Santa Clara County

Kaiser Permanente has canceled more than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors who were set to receive shots in Santa Clara County due to an unexpected shortage of doses.

In a statement, the company called it “a very unfortunate development” and recognized “the frustration this causes.”

“We are continuing to do all we can to increase the supply of vaccines, working in partnership with the county, state and federal government,” Kaiser said.

The vaccine appointments were scheduled based on state and county guidance, as well as on the number of doses it had received in previous deliveries, Kaiser says.

But the company didn’t get the vaccines it had anticipated, and it was forced to cancel roughly 750 appointments last week for individuals 75 and older, and an additional 4,500 through Feb. 5 for people 65 to 74.

The Mercury News reported Monday that the unexpected shortages and canceled shots occurred even as 20% of the county health system’s appointments go unfilled.

The county has been turning away patients of Kaiser and Sutter because of the policy that patients receive their vaccination through their health care providers, the newspaper says.

As KQED's Julie Chang reports, nonprofit clinics and coronavirus testing centers that don't require insurance are seeing large numbers of people with insurance seeking tests.

Kevin Stark 

California COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Improve

California has seen a 38% decrease in its coronavirus positivity rate over the last two weeks, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday.

The drop in the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases has also been steep. Ghaly, in his weekly COVID-19 briefing, said the decline has provided cause for hope.

"We haven't seen a number like this in quite some time," he said. "It's a positive sign in transmission across the state."

The positivity rate since widespread testing became available hit a low of 2.5 % in mid-October before it began to tick up, trending sharply higher after Thanksgiving and culminating in a peak of 14% on Jan. 8. The rate indicates the percentage of coronavirus test results that come back positive.

Should the trend continue, state projections show that by March 4 California hospitalizations for COVID-19 could be cut more than half, from over 14,000 to about 6,500.

Ghaly also announced that Trinity and Alpine counties will graduate from the state's red tier, indicating "substantial" coronavirus transmission risk, to the orange, or "moderate" risk category.

Urging people to stay safe during the upcoming Super Bowl, he said the pandemic is in the "fourth quarter" but masks and social distancing are still required.

"Don't fumble this," he said. "We're almost there, let's keep our guard up a little bit longer."

You can follow California's coronavirus metrics on the state's data dashboard.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and Jon Brooks

TV and Film Production Can Resume in L.A.

Television, movie and commercial production in the Los Angeles area have gotten the go-ahead to resume, one month after three industry groups recommended it be put on hold due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The pause in production came at the request of the L.A. public health department, when hospitals were overwhelmed with patients and daily new cases in the county topped 20,000 several times.

Now, with regional stay-at-home orders lifted and new cases trending down, SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild and the Joint Policy Committee — a bargaining group that represents commercial advertisers and advertising agencies — are giving producers the green light.

But the trade groups say they’ll be closely monitoring productions to make sure industry COVID-19 protocols are being followed and that workers are safe on set. Meanwhile, the L.A. public health department came out with new guidelines last week for local film, TV and music productions. Among the changes are requirements for COVID-19 testing for cast and crew members before shooting starts, and at least once a week during production.

—Chery Glaser, KCRW and The California Report

