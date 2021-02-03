KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Kaiser cancels 5,000 vaccine appointments in Santa Clara CountyCalifornia COVID-19 numbers continue to improveTV and film production can resume in L.A.ICE detainee who waged hunger strikes for COVID-19 protections gets virusAs pandemic drags on, Newsom's approval rating plummetsSan Francisco opens Mission District vaccine siteVaccine priority switch leaves disabled people behind, say advocates
More timeline

Kaiser Cancels 5,000 Vaccine Appointments in Santa Clara County

Kaiser Permanente has cancelled more than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors who were set to receive shots in Santa Clara County due to an unexpected shortage of doses.

In a statement, the company called it “a very unfortunate development” and recognized “the frustration this causes.”

“We are continuing to do all we can to increase the supply of vaccines, working in partnership with the county, state and federal government,” Kaiser said.

The vaccine appointments were scheduled based on state and county guidance, as well as on the number of doses it had received in previous deliveries, Kaiser says.

But the company didn’t get the vaccines it had anticipated, and it was forced to cancel roughly 750 appointments last week for individuals 75 and older, and an additional 4,500 through Feb. 5 for people 65-to-74.

The Mercury News reported Monday that the unexpected shortages and canceled shots occurred even as  20% of the county health system’s appointments go unfilled.

The county has been turning away patients of Kaiser and Sutter because of the policy that patients receive their vaccination through their health care providers, the newspaper says.

As KQED's Julie Chang reports, non-profit clinics and coronavirus testing centers that don't require insurance are seeing large numbers of people with insurance seeking tests.

Kevin Stark 

Top of timeline ↑

California COVID-19 Numbers Continue to Improve

California has seen a 38% decrease in its coronavirus positivity rate over the last two weeks, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Tuesday.

The drop in the 14-day rolling average of new daily cases has also been steep. Ghaly, in his weekly COVID-19 briefing, said the decline has provided cause for hope.

"We haven't seen a number like this in quite some time," he said. "It's a positive sign in transmission across the state."

The positivity rate since widespread testing became available hit a low of 2.5 % in mid-October before it began to tick up, trending sharply higher after Thanksgiving and culminating in a peak of 14% on Jan. 8. The rate indicates the percentage of coronavirus test results that come back positive.

Should the trend continue, state projections show that by March 4 California hospitalizations for COVID-19 could be cut more than half, from over 14,000 to about 6,500.

Ghaly also announced that Trinity and Alpine counties will graduate from the state's red tier, indicating "substantial" coronavirus transmission risk, to the orange, or "moderate" risk category.

Urging people to stay safe during the upcoming Super Bowl, he said the pandemic is in the "fourth quarter" but masks and social distancing are still required.

"Don't fumble this," he said. "We're almost there, let's keep our guard up a little bit longer."

You can follow California's coronavirus metrics on the state's data dashboard.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

TV and Film Production Can Resume in L.A.

Television, movie and commercial production in the Los Angeles area have gotten the go-ahead to resume, one month after three industry groups recommended it be put on hold due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The pause in production came at the request of the L.A. public health department, when hospitals were overwhelmed with patients and daily new cases in the county topped 20,000 several times.

Now, with regional stay-at-home orders lifted and new cases trending down, SAG-AFTRA, the Producers Guild and the Joint Policy Committee — a bargaining group that represents commercial advertisers and advertising agencies — are giving producers the green light.

But the trade groups say they’ll be closely monitoring productions to make sure industry COVID-19 protocols are being followed and that workers are safe on set. Meanwhile, the L.A. public health department came out with new guidelines last week for local film, TV and music productions. Among the changes are requirements for COVID-19 testing for cast and crew members before shooting starts, and at least once a week during production.

—Chery Glaser, KCRW and The California Report

Top of timeline ↑

'They Didn't Listen to Us': ICE Detainee Who Waged Hunger Strikes for COVID-19 Protections Gets Virus

At the beginning of January, Juan Jose Erazo Herrera found himself coughing up blood and having difficulty breathing. The 20-year-old asylum seeker, held by immigration authorities at a jail north of Sacramento, tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 7, a few days after his symptoms began.

The diagnosis felt particularly stinging to Erazo Herrera. He had repeatedly called on officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Yuba County Jail to do more to prevent a coronavirus outbreak at the facility, including waging hunger strikes last year to protest what he believed were unsafe conditions.

“They didn’t listen to us,” Erazo Herrera said in Spanish. “And it’s really unfair. It’s not our fault we get sick when we can’t protect ourselves.”

The coronavirus has spread rapidly at the Yuba County Jail, infecting about half of all the people currently locked up there. More than 120 county inmates and nine ICE detainees at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 since last month.

Guards isolated Erazo Herrera in a small, concrete cell with no windows for 12 days, he said. When he was first placed there, he said the conditions were squalid, with a filthy toilet, moldy walls and a bed covered in dust and other people’s hair.

“I’m not going to lie, when I first saw the cell, I started crying,” said Erazo Herrera, who is originally from El Salvador. “I tried to protest. It made me so sad to see how dirty it was.”

Read the full story.

Farida Jhabvala Romero

Top of timeline ↑

As Pandemic Drags On, Newsom's Approval Rating Plummets

Just four short months ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom enjoyed an impressive 64% approval rating among California voters. But as the pandemic has dragged on, that number has plummeted to 46%, according to a new poll from UC Berkeley.

The dramatic decline comes as opponents of Newsom inch closer to qualifying a recall campaign against the governor, and as California continues to grapple with its vaccine rollout, most schools remain closed, and businesses struggle to survive.

"This certainly changes the political landscape in California. Voters now have a much more critical view of the performance of Gov. Newsom, whereas last year, large majorities had a very positive impression of the job he was doing," said Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies Poll.

Now, 48% of voters disapprove of Newsom's job performance, up from 36% in September, a wild swing directly attributable to the pandemic, DiCamillo said.

"In September, most voters thought that [handling the pandemic] was one of his strongest areas," he said.

DiCamillo noted that just 31% of respondents now say Newsom is doing an "excellent/good" job with pandemic response, compared to 49% in September. And many are distrustful of how the state is imposing pandemic-related restrictions: Nearly half say they don't trust Newsom and state government in setting stay-at-home orders and guidelines for businesses.

Read the full story.

Marisa Lagos

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Opens Mission District Vaccine Site

San Francisco launched its first neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine site Monday in one of the areas hit hardest by the pandemic, the Mission District.

The new, small-scale site is located at 24th and Capp streets, and is currently administering vaccines by appointment only to health care workers and people over 65. The site is able to vaccinate 120 people per day, but in the future the city hopes to ramp up to 200 to 400 doses daily, when more supply becomes available.

The location became operational a month after the city opened its first mass vaccination site at City College of San Francisco.

San Francisco hopes to ultimately vaccinate up to 10,000 residents a day between all of its planned vaccination sites.

"COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our Latino community, which is why it's so important that we're bringing these vaccines directly to the neighborhoods that have been hit so hard," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

The new site is run by UCSF,  the Latino Task Force and Unidos en Salud/United in Health.

Latino residents in the city, as well as across the state, have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, accounting for 42 percent of all San Francisco cases while representing just 15 percent of its population.

As more vaccine becomes available, the city is seeking to add neighborhood sites in the Bayview, Chinatown, Western Addition, Outer Sunset and Potrero Hill neighborhoods. Officials said they expects to receive about 11,000 more doses this week.

The city is encouraging people who live or work in San Francisco to sign up to receive notifications when they become eligible to receive the vaccine at www.sf.gov/vaccinenotify.

—Bay City News

Top of timeline ↑

California's Vaccine Priority Switch Leaves Disabled People Behind, Say Advocates

When Alice Wong found out last week that younger people with disabilities in California may have to wait many more months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, her heart sank.

"This really took my breath away," said Wong, a San Francisco-based disability rights activist and host of the "Disability Visibility" podcast.

Wong has a rare neuromuscular disease that requires her to use an electric wheelchair and ventilator.

"I'm so angry, so sad and so scared. Not just for myself, but for the many people in my community that I care about," Wong said. "I think a lot about very young, disabled, critically ill and immunocompromised people who could die before it's their turn to be vaccinated."

Last week, the state shifted its vaccine allocation plan to prioritize recipients based on age, instead of occupation or underlying medical condition. That change, set to begin in mid-February, will prioritize residents 65 and older, potentially pushing back millions of younger people who thought they were getting close to the front of the line.

The new system, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week in a somewhat discreet announcement of the shift, "will allow us to scale up much more quickly to get vaccines to impacted communities much more expeditiously."

But that comes as cold comfort to Wong and many other people with disabilities, who say they are at particularly high risk of contracting and potentially dying from the virus because of chronic underlying medical conditions and frequent exposure to multiple outside caregivers.

For months, advocates have been pushing hard at meetings of the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee for people with disabilities to be moved up in line to receive the vaccine.

But state health officials have consistently pushed back, arguing that there's little reliable data showing people with disabilities are at significantly higher risk for hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Conversely, the data showing risk for people over 65 is unequivocal.

Read the full story.

Matthew Green and April Dembosky

Top of timeline ↑