Bay Area Coaches, Players Call for Resumption of Youth Sports

Coaches and student athletes in the Bay Area are joining a growing chorus around the state calling for the governor to loosen COVID-19 regulations around youth sports.

Over 50,000 people have joined a Facebook group, “Let Them Play CA,” asking the governor’s office to provide guidelines allowing students to get back on the field.

Coaches in Oakland and Richmond say the absence of sports has allowed some of their most vulnerable students to slip through the cracks.

“We’ve had systems in place to keep people engaged, build relationships," said Joe Bates, head coach for Skyline High School football. “All of that's gone, so now we’re seeing more guns on social media. Now we're seeing them join other brotherhoods, which we call gangs. I’m losing my boys.”

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on players, according to Bates. Just last year, Aaron Pryor, a 16-year-old star running back for Skyline, was shot dead just outside of his home in East Oakland.

“... (I)f he was playing sports, he wouldn’t be in the streets ...,” Bates said.

State health agencies have allowed some sport programs to resume, based on the color-coded, four-tier system that California uses to assess transmission risk.

“The guidance is based on a county's level of virus spread, the level of contact associated with each sport, and whether competition occurs outdoors or indoors where transmission risk is higher,” said Kate Folmar, a spokeswoman for the California Health and Human Services Agency.

Almost all of California, including every Bay Area county, has been designated as Tier 1, or purple, indicating widespread transmission. Limited-contact sports like tennis, track and field, and swimming are allowed under the purple tier. A high-contact sport like football is only permitted when a county jumps up two levels to the orange tier, when the virus’ spread is considered moderate.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Covered California Extends Health Insurance Enrollment Through May 15

Covered California says it will give people more time to purchase health insurance this year.

Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace was set to end Sunday. But on Thursday, the agency that runs the marketplace said it would launch a special enrollment period Feb. 1 that will run through May 15.

The federal Affordable Care Act created health insurance marketplaces for some people to purchase individual insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. Most states let the federal government run their marketplaces for them but California runs its own through Covered California.

More here.

Associated Press

UC Berkeley Warns Students of COVID-19 Surge, Including in Campus Housing

UC Berkeley officials on Sunday morning issued an advisory confirming a surge in student COVID-19 cases, "including students who live in campus housing."

The university posted the advisory at 9 a.m. and updated it at 11 a.m. to note that "all residential students were sent a message about how to help reduce virus transmission in the community."

The university's coronavirus dashboard shows that 44 people tested positive on Saturday, representing 3.2% of the 1,362 tests analyzed.

For the period from Aug. 30 through Jan. 30, the university has seen 544 confirmed cases, with a positivity rate of 0.4%.

"We are now seeing a need to quarantine more students because they were exposed to the virus," the university said in the advisory.
"It is critical and required by current public health orders, that you do not attend indoor gatherings — large or small — with people outside your household. Even if you think it is safe, it probably is not."

Contact tracing and quarantine/isolation management are being done by University Health Services, which is reaching out to students who have been exposed.

—Bay City News

Santa Clara County Passes 100,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

On Thursday Santa Clara County surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, nearly one year to the day health officials discovered the first known infection in a resident — a traveler just returned from Wuhan, China.

“Every one of those people, it's not a number,” Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s vaccine and testing officer, said at a Friday press briefing. "It could be your parent, your brother, your sister, your mother, your father.”

He added: “We should all do all that we can to keep from seeing additional cases and deaths in our community.”

The county has also seen 1,372 COVID-related deaths.

Fenstersheib acknowledged the county is not on track to reach its goal of vaccinating all residents who are eligible by the end of summer.

“That's still a goal,” he said. “We're confident and hopeful that we'll get enough vaccine, but we’ll basically need twice the amount of vaccine that we have. If we don't get the vaccine, it's going to take us longer and people are going to have to wait longer.”

A quarter of Santa Clara County residents age 75 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county.

Kevin Stark

California Parents Unite to Press for Reopening Schools. Unions Are Pushing Back.

A groundswell of frustration over the lack of progress in bringing students back into California classrooms has led parents around the state to coalesce into a single statewide group to push for campuses to reopen.

The newly formed Open Schools California, uniting parent groups from San Diego to Davis, is accusing Gov. Gavin Newsom of not having the political will to reopen school campuses after nearly a year of school districts holding classes mostly through distance learning. The group says it has support from parent affiliate groups representing up to 10,000 families.

“We are seeing governors across the country begin to take decisive action to reopen their schools,” said Megan Bacigalupi, an organizer with the group who has two children attending Oakland’s Crocker Highlands Elementary School. “And the pressure to do so came in part from parents advocating for it.”

Bacigalupi says the group is especially concerned about children from underfunded districts who are falling behind. The Public Policy Institute of California released an analysis this week showing 55% of students in households surveyed between October and March reported spending less time on learning activities on their own than they did before the pandemic. The report also found that students in low-income families or without college-educated parents spent nearly two fewer hours studying on their own than those in families making over $100,000 a year.

Bacigalupi also cited data presented by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in the journal JAMA this week, which shows schools can reopen safely with proper protocols in place.

Pressure has been building on teacher unions still in negotiations with their districts to come to an agreement that would allow students to return to in-person learning on campuses. But union officials have pushed back. Susan Solomon, executive vice president of the United Teachers of San Francisco, said on KQED’s Forum this week that the newly formed parent group does not speak for all parents. She pointed to a survey of San Francisco Unified School District families that found relatively more Black and brown parents reporting they do not feel safe sending their children back into classrooms.

Read the full story.

Julia McEvoy

No, You Can't Stop Wearing a Mask After You Get Your Vaccine. Here's Why

The number of people in California who are vaccinated for COVID-19 is ticking up, with about 3 million doses shot into people’s arms to date. 

Some people may think those lucky enough to have been at the front of the vaccination line can now rip off their masks, go on a hugging spree and book a trip around the world. 

Those people would be wrong. 

Health officials and doctors recommend doing nothing differently after you get your vaccine. Meaning you still have to wear a mask and keep your distance from other people. 

Really? You may ask. 

Yes.

Here’s the logic.  

Protection from both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines doesn’t start for at least 12 days after the first shot. At that point, you will have only about 50% protection, the studies show. After the second shot, that protection will eventually jump to more than 94%.

But 94% is not 100%. In fact, the numbers crunch out to about 1 in 20 people who are fully vaccinated could potentially become afflicted with COVID-19.

So that’s a big part of it. But the main reason you can’t let your guard down after vaccination is that even though the studies show tremendous efficacy in preventing people from getting sick with COVID-19, we still don’t know if the vaccines prevent transmission

That means even though you are vaccinated and are not likely to show symptoms, you still may carry the coronavirus and pass it to somebody else. 

It will take time to gather the data to find out how well the vaccine prevents the virus from spreading. For now, officials advise erring on the safe side even if you’re hanging out in a group of people who have all received their shots. 

Eventually we won’t have to be so vigilant, but it’s going to take a while. 

When 70-85% of the population is vaccinated, the protocols may loosen up.

“That’s when you get a veil or a blanket of protection over society that we call herd immunity,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this week. “Mainly, so many people are vaccinated or have been previously infected that the virus doesn’t have any place to go. It’s looking for vulnerable people, and they’re not around because most people are protected.” 

Fauci says the number of positive cases must drop significantly before we can begin returning to our old lives. More than 165,000 tested positive cases in the U.S Thursday. 

Vaccine experts cautiously say we won’t reach herd immunity until at least the fall and maybe even early next year before life begins to return to some kind of normal.

Lesley McClurg

Newsom Signs Bill Extending Eviction Protections

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday extending protections against evictions for millions of California renters.

The new state law, SB 91, is an extension of protections first approved in September that were due to expire at the end of the month.

The legislation protects tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent through June 30, as long as they continue to pay a quarter of what they owe, either monthly or as one lump sum at the end of the next five months.

The bill also lays out a plan to distribute $2.6 billion for low-income tenants who are behind on their rent, and to provide aid to small property owners. Under the plan, landlords can receive 80% of back rent owed if they agree to forgive the remaining 20% and to forego eviction.

Evictions and economic anxiety "that so many people are struggling and suffering through is the issue,” Newsom said at the virtual bill signing, “and we have not lost sight of that.”

Tenant rights organizations, however, have criticized the plan,  because they say rent relief hinges on whether landlords agree to participate. If they don’t, the state will only pick up 25% of the back rent owed, and tenants are on the hook for the remaining 75%.

“We are worried about the most vulnerable tenants who maybe have landlords that have been wanting to get them out,” said Francisco Dueñas, the executive director of Housing Now!, a statewide advocacy coalition. “It’s really going to be up to the goodwill of the landlords to decide whether their tenants get the rent relief.”

The bill also allows evictions for other reasons besides falling behind on rent, such as lease violations, nuisance claims and a landlord deciding to remove the property from the rental market.

In the Bay Area, there were at least 527 evictions between the start of the statewide coronavirus lockdown on March 19 and the end of 2020, according to data from sheriff's offices in the Bay Area’s nine counties.

Read the full story.

Erin Baldassari

