Santa Clara County Passes 100,000 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

This week, Santa Clara County surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, nearly one year to the day health officials discovered the first known infection in a resident — a traveler just returned from Wuhan, China.

“Every one of those people, it's not a number,” Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s vaccine and testing officer, said at a Friday press briefing. "It could be your parent, your brother, your sister, your mother, your father.”

He added: “We should all do all that we can to keep from seeing additional cases and deaths in our community.”

Fenstersheib acknowledged the county is not on track to reach its goal of vaccinating all residents who are eligible by the end of summer.

“That's still a goal,” he said. “We're confident and hopeful that we'll get enough vaccine, but we’ll basically need twice the amount of vaccine that we have. If we don't get the vaccine, it's going to take us longer and people are going to have to wait longer.”

A quarter of Santa Clara County residents age 75 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the county.

Kevin Stark

California Parents Unite to Press for Reopening Schools. Unions Are Pushing Back.

A groundswell of frustration over the lack of progress in bringing students back into California classrooms has led parents around the state to coalesce into a single statewide group to push for campuses to reopen.

The newly formed Open Schools California, uniting parent groups from San Diego to Davis, is accusing Gov. Gavin Newsom of not having the political will to reopen school campuses after nearly a year of school districts holding classes mostly through distance learning. The group says it has support from parent affiliate groups representing up to 10,000 families.

“We are seeing governors across the country begin to take decisive action to reopen their schools,” said Megan Bacigalupi, an organizer with the group who has two children attending Oakland’s Crocker Highlands Elementary School. “And the pressure to do so came in part from parents advocating for it.”

Bacigalupi says the group is especially concerned about children from underfunded districts who are falling behind. The Public Policy Institute of California released an analysis this week showing 55% of students in households surveyed between October and March reported spending less time on learning activities on their own than they did before the pandemic. The report also found that students in low-income families or without college-educated parents spent nearly two fewer hours studying on their own than those in families making over $100,000 a year.

Bacigalupi also cited data presented by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in the journal JAMA this week, which shows schools can reopen safely with proper protocols in place.

Pressure has been building on teacher unions still in negotiations with their districts to come to an agreement that would allow students to return to in-person learning on campuses. But union officials have pushed back. Susan Solomon, executive vice president of the United Teachers of San Francisco, said on KQED’s Forum this week that the newly formed parent group does not speak for all parents. She pointed to a survey of San Francisco Unified School District families that found relatively more Black and brown parents reporting they do not feel safe sending their children back into classrooms.

Read the full story.

Julia McEvoy

No, You Can't Stop Wearing a Mask After You Get Your Vaccine. Here's Why

The number of people in California who are vaccinated for COVID-19 is ticking up, with about 3 million doses shot into people’s arms to date. 

Some people may think those lucky enough to have been at the front of the vaccination line can now rip off their masks, go on a hugging spree and book a trip around the world. 

Those people would be wrong. 

Health officials and doctors recommend doing nothing differently after you get your vaccine. Meaning you still have to wear a mask and keep your distance from other people. 

Really? You may ask. 

Yes.

Here’s the logic.  

Protection from both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines doesn’t start for at least 12 days after the first shot. At that point, you will have only about 50% protection, the studies show. After the second shot, that protection will eventually jump to more than 94%.

But 94% is not 100%. In fact, the numbers crunch out to about 1 in 20 people who are fully vaccinated could potentially become afflicted with COVID-19.

So that’s a big part of it. But the main reason you can’t let your guard down after vaccination is that even though the studies show tremendous efficacy in preventing people from getting sick with COVID-19, we still don’t know if the vaccines prevent transmission

That means even though you are vaccinated and are not likely to show symptoms, you still may carry the coronavirus and pass it to somebody else. 

It will take time to gather the data to find out how well the vaccine prevents the virus from spreading. For now, officials advise erring on the safe side even if you’re hanging out in a group of people who have all received their shots. 

Eventually we won’t have to be so vigilant, but it’s going to take a while. 

When 70-85% of the population is vaccinated, the protocols may loosen up.

“That’s when you get a veil or a blanket of protection over society that we call herd immunity,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, this week. “Mainly, so many people are vaccinated or have been previously infected that the virus doesn’t have any place to go. It’s looking for vulnerable people, and they’re not around because most people are protected.” 

Fauci says the number of positive cases must drop significantly before we can begin returning to our old lives. More than 165,000 tested positive cases in the U.S Thursday. 

Vaccine experts cautiously say we won’t reach herd immunity until at least the fall and maybe even early next year before life begins to return to some kind of normal.

Lesley McClurg

Newsom Signs Bill Extending Eviction Protections

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday extending protections against evictions for millions of California renters.

The new state law, SB 91, is an extension of protections first approved in September that were due to expire at the end of the month.

The legislation protects tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent through June 30, as long as they continue to pay a quarter of what they owe, either monthly or as one lump sum at the end of the next five months.

The bill also lays out a plan to distribute $2.6 billion for low-income tenants who are behind on their rent, and to provide aid to small property owners. Under the plan, landlords can receive 80% of back rent owed if they agree to forgive the remaining 20% and to forego eviction.

Evictions and economic anxiety "that so many people are struggling and suffering through is the issue,” Newsom said at the virtual bill signing, “and we have not lost sight of that.”

Tenant rights organizations, however, have criticized the plan,  because they say rent relief hinges on whether landlords agree to participate. If they don’t, the state will only pick up 25% of the back rent owed, and tenants are on the hook for the remaining 75%.

“We are worried about the most vulnerable tenants who maybe have landlords that have been wanting to get them out,” said Francisco Dueñas, the executive director of Housing Now!, a statewide advocacy coalition. “It’s really going to be up to the goodwill of the landlords to decide whether their tenants get the rent relief.”

The bill also allows evictions for other reasons besides falling behind on rent, such as lease violations, nuisance claims and a landlord deciding to remove the property from the rental market.

In the Bay Area, there were at least 527 evictions between the start of the statewide coronavirus lockdown on March 19 and the end of 2020, according to data from sheriff's offices in the Bay Area’s nine counties.

Read the full story.

Erin Baldassari

Johnson & Johnson Says Single-Dose Vaccine Is 66% Effective

Johnson & Johnson said Friday that its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine reduced rates of moderate and severe disease, but the shot appeared less effective in South Africa, where a new coronavirus variant has become common.

Overall, the vaccine was 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe disease 28 days after vaccination. But efficacy differed depending on geography. The shot was 72% effective among clinical trial volunteers in the U.S, but 66% among those in Latin America, and just 57% among those in South Africa. Though markedly below the levels seen with the first two authorized COVID-19 vaccines, those rates are above the thresholds originally set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine to be considered useful.

The vaccine reduced severe disease alone by 85%, and prevented COVID-related hospitalization or death, Johnson & Johnson said.

“In a pandemic, if you can, with a single-dose vaccine, very quickly eliminate the severe consequences of death, hospitalization, and severe disease, that’s what’s important for society,” Paul Stoffels, the company’s chief scientific officer, told STAT.

Eric Topol, director and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, called the results “disappointing,” but added that a vaccine that prevents the most serious outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, is still valuable. “It reinforces how lucky we were that the first two were more effective,” he added.

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned at a press conference against making too much of comparisons to prior vaccines, calling the result “extraordinarily important,” noting that severe disease was reduced across the board, even in regions where new variants of the virus were common.

“So this has really important domestic and global public health implications,” Fauci said, “things that we know about this particular candidate that even add to the importance globally, namely the minimal cold chain requirements, the inexpensive nature of it, the fact that it is one shot and that the company can actually produce in a reasonable period of time, billions of doses.”

Read the full article from STAT.

Judge Wants All California Prison Staff Vaccinated

A federal judge in Oakland has warned state prison officials that if they don't require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19, they need to give a good reason why.

At a legal hearing on prison medical issues Thursday held over Zoom, U.S. District Court Judge Jon Tigar praised the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for starting to vaccinate staff and inmates, but asked why the state hasn’t mandated vaccinations for its prison guards, medical staff and administrators.

Paul B. Mello, a lawyer for CDCR, responded that the vaccines are currently not mandatory for any state employees, but that prison officials are considering a change in policy.

“This is a deeply medical issue,” Tigar responded. “So I would expect in the next case management conference that if the state is not going to require vaccination, it sets forth its reasons and not simply inform the court that they're not doing it.”

He added that prison staff are in a unique situation compared to other state employees, as they work with vulnerable people in a densely populated environment.

Tigar said he wants a response from the department by Feb. 16.

Attorneys with the Prison Law Office, an advocacy group representing incarcerated people in a decades-old lawsuit over prison medical care, told the judge they want the state to require mandatory vaccines for staff, who are the main vector for COVID-19 in prisons.

Tigar said he was pleased that, even in its early stages, the vaccine campaign was showing results.

“Not only has the vaccination now begun in earnest,” Tigar said, “but active COVID infections among CDCR incarcerated persons have now dropped below 2,000 for the first time in two-and-a-half months, and they are now below both their July 2020 peak and their September 2020 peak.”

Lawyers for the Prison Law Office said they were also content with progress on vaccinations.

CDCR reports that 22,123 staff members and 8,237 prisoners have so far received a dose of the vaccine. The department in a court filing said 2,289 employees had received both doses.

As of Jan. 27, CDCR was overseeing 94,443 people in custody. The system employs roughly 53,000 people.

But Tigar stressed that the prison system is not out of the woods yet.

"On Jan. 25, in one day, we lost three incarcerated persons,” he said. “On Jan. 19, we lost two staff members to COVID in one day.”

Officials say they have completed vaccinations of inmates who have not had COVID-19 but were in medical beds at the California Medical Facility in Solano County, at the California Health Care Facility in San Joaquin County, and the Central California Women’s Facility in Madera County.

The state laid out further vaccination plans in a court filing, saying vaccinations of people 65 and older who have not had the disease should be concluded this week. Incarcerated people deemed at higher risk for the disease are expected to get the vaccine next week, the state said. CDCR plans to eventually vaccinate the entire prison population.

Julie Chang

Gun Violence in the Bay Area Was Decreasing. Then the Pandemic Happened

In the past few years, efforts to curb gun violence at the community level were paying off in Richmond and Oakland. But when the pandemic hit, a lot of in-person community building became unsafe, and now advocates fear years of hard work have been lost.

Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian’s "Guns and Lies in America" project, spoke with KQED's "The Bay" podcast this week about the rise in gun violence, which she covered in a story published last December.

Listen to the episode below or read the transcript.


