Gun Violence in the Bay Area Was Decreasing. Then the Pandemic Happened

In the past few years, efforts to curb gun violence at the community level were paying off in Richmond and Oakland. But when the pandemic hit, a lot of in-person community building became unsafe, and now advocates fear years of hard work have been lost.

Abené Clayton, reporter for The Guardian’s "Guns and Lies in America" project, spoke with KQED's "The Bay" podcast this week about the rise in gun violence, which she covered in a story published last December.

Listen to the episode below or read the transcript.


San Francisco's Breed Again Pushes for Reopening Schools, Lays Out Recovery Plan

After a year riddled with difficulties in the face of COVID-19, San Francisco Mayor London Breed laid out plans for the city's road to recovery during her 2021 State of the City address on Thursday. She also praised her city's response to the pandemic.

"San Francisco's response to COVID-19 has been hailed as a national model," she said, speaking from the city's COVID Command Center at the Moscone Center. "We have the lowest death rate of any major city in the U.S. and though every life lost is a tragedy, we have saved thousands of lives and now we can see a light at the end of the tunnel."

The mayor stressed the need to reopen the city's schools, which have been closed and operating through remote learning since March 2020.

"Our city can't fully recover until our students are supported and our schools are open, and I will continue to do everything I can to help get our kids back in the classroom," she said.

Breed also highlighted efforts to revive the city in the wake of COVID-19 by pledging $3.5 billion in public infrastructure projects like strengthening the city's seawall, improving public transit and building more police and fire stations as well as mental health facilities.

In addition, Breed said she hoped to help the city's shuttered cultural and music venues, clubs, restaurants, bars and other nightlife venues reopen.

"This terrible pandemic tore our neighborhoods, tore us from our businesses, tore us from one another," she said. "Our diversity, our acceptance, our spirit is what makes us strong and no virus, whether it's named COVID or HIV, is going to take that away. Quite the opposite, it will only make us stronger."

—Bay City News

In New Report, California Auditor Slams EDD (Again) Over Fake Unemployment Claims

The California state auditor on Thursday released the second of two reports this week dissecting the failings of California’s unemployment agency. The audit found the Employment Development Department could have prevented paying out $11 billion and counting in fraudulent unemployment claims.

Too little, too late was the gist of the audit, which said EDD was warned by the U.S. Department of Labor as far back as May that it needed to prepare for more than $1 billion worth of potentially fake claims. In July, Bank of America told the agency it suspected more than 60,000 EDD accounts of being illegitimate. Even with these advance warnings, EDD didn’t implement widespread fraud detection technology until October.

To make matters worse, the audit asserts, EDD has yet to develop an effective system for reactivating legitimate accounts once they’ve been verified; does not appear to know the status of all the frozen accounts; and does not have a centralized tracking process for them.

The report also takes the department to task for not investigating the dollar amount of fraudulent claims until the state auditor asked for the figure.

Among the recommendations from the auditor is that the Legislature require EDD to cross-match its claims against state and local correctional facility rolls, a tool that 35 other states use. The report says this process could have prevented more than $800 million in fraudulent claims linked to incarcerated people.

The auditor also suggests EDD establish a central unit for fraud prevention and detection and a plan to assess the tools it is using to manage fraud by March, and it recommended the state Legislature make such an assessment a biannual requirement.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Bay Area Hospitals Get Some Relief as Coronavirus Surge Wanes

New coronavirus cases in the Bay Area have leveled off or dropped recently as the post-holiday surge attenuates, and hospitalizations have followed suit.

Dr. Ahmad Kamal, director of health care preparedness for hard-hit Santa Clara County, says he’s “very cautiously optimistic” as the number of COVID-19 patients having to be admitted to hospitals has slightly dropped.

How it works, Kamal says, is that first cases drop, then hospitalizations.

"So the last thing to change are deaths," he said, "which is one reason why we are still seeing, unfortunately, a significant number ... ."

All over the Bay Area, the number of COVID-19-related deaths is still high. Kamal says some hospital morgues, though still very crowded, at least haven't seen an increase in the rate of bodies they received over the last two weeks.

Kaiser Permanente has 15 hospitals in the Bay Area. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Parodi, the clinical lead for Kaiser’s coronavirus response, says that over the past week facilities have seen about a 15% to 20% drop in new COVID-19 hospital admissions.

But Parodi says people still have to wear masks and keep distant from each other.

"Don’t share your air," he said.

The best news, perhaps, comes from San Francisco General’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lukejohn Day: "Over the last day or two, it’s been the first time we’ve had no admissions to the hospital of COVID patients," he said.

That is something all hospitals aspire to.

Polly Stryker

More Than 500 Bay Area Residents Have Been Evicted During the Pandemic Despite Protections

Jean Kendrick stood in the rain outside the duplex she had shared with her disabled son as movers wheeled boxes filled with their belongings onto a truck headed for storage.

“It was like a nightmare,” Kendrick said. “I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anyone.”

It was the second week of December. Kendrick, 70, and her 42-year-old son, Stanley Jackson III, were being evicted from their home in Richmond, even as a deadly surge in coronavirus cases was sweeping through the Bay Area and the country.

Read the full story.

Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari

California Hires Blue Shield to Speed Vaccine Distribution

Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up coronavirus vaccinations, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Another major health care provider, Kaiser Permanente, will also help in the effort to deliver vaccines speedily and equitably across the state of nearly 40 million residents, the agency said. Both are nonprofit companies based in Oakland.

The contract with Blue Shield is still being finalized but its task is to “create, contract with and manage a statewide vaccine administration network" and to allocate doses directly to providers, which will include pharmacies, public and private health networks and hospitals, pop-up sites and community health centers with an eye toward equity, according to the statement.

Blue Shield has an extensive network of providers, contracting with tens of thousands of physicians and hundreds of hospitals throughout the state. Kaiser has its own health insurance plans as well as medical offices.

Darrel Ng, spokesman for the California Department of Public Health, declined to give more details or comment on Blue Shield, but said part of an insurer's general responsibility is to reward providers that do a better job.

Read the full story.

Janie Har, Associated Press

Study Shows California Essential Workers With High Excess Mortality During Pandemic

A study out of UCSF has found that some essential workers died at disproportionate rates in 2020, with Black and Latino workers affected the most.

The study has yet to be peer-reviewed and was posted to a preprint server.

Using California Department of Public Health death records, the researchers estimated how many more deaths in California occurred in March through December of last year than historical trends would have predicted without the deadly effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The analysis concluded that Californians 18 to 65 experienced a 22% increase in mortality compared to the expected rate given normal circumstances.

The study categorized fatalities by occupation and ethnicity.

Excess mortality was highest in food/agriculture workers, a 39% increase, followed by transportation/logistics workers, who suffered a 28% rise.

“(W)e can see among agricultural workers that a thousand more people died than we would have expected," said Dr. Yea-Hung Chen, an epidemiologist and one of the researchers on the study. "In transportation/logistics, we're seeing about 1,500 more deaths than we would have expected had the pandemic not occurred.”

The combination of ethnicity and occupation appeared to be especially deadly. From the study:

Latino Californians experienced a 36% increase in mortality, with a 59% increase among Latino food/agriculture workers. Black Californians experienced a 28% increase in mortality, with a 36% increase for Black retail workers. Asian Californians experienced an 18% increase, with a 40% increase among Asian healthcare workers. Excess mortality among White working-age Californians increased by 6%, with a 16% increase among White food/agriculture workers.

"In-person essential work is a likely venue of transmission of coronavirus infection and must be addressed through strict enforcement of health orders in workplace settings and protection of in-person workers," the study concludes. "Vaccine distribution prioritizing in-person essential workers will be important for reducing excess COVID mortality."

Chen said he hopes the study will bring about more workplace protections and that essential workers who can't work from home will be prioritized for vaccines.

California, however, just changed its system of prioritizing some essential workers for vaccination to one that will be strictly age-based, starting in mid-February.

More on the study from the San Francisco Chronicle and Quartz.

Jon Brooks and Julie Chang

