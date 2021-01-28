More Than 500 Bay Area Residents Have Been Evicted During the Pandemic Despite Protections

Jean Kendrick stood in the rain outside the duplex she had shared with her disabled son as movers wheeled boxes filled with their belongings onto a truck headed for storage.

“It was like a nightmare,” Kendrick said. “I wouldn’t wish this feeling on anyone.”

It was the second week of December. Kendrick, 70, and her 42-year-old son, Stanley Jackson III, were being evicted from their home in Richmond, even as a deadly surge in coronavirus cases was sweeping through the Bay Area and the country.

—Molly Solomon and Erin Baldassari