San Jose Hospital Says COO Disciplined Over Vaccine Appointments

Disciplinary action has been taken against Chief Operating Officer Gary Purushotham of Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose over an incident involving COVID-19 vaccines inappropriately offered to the staff of a school district, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The San Jose Spotlight first obtained the email from the Los Gatos Union School District's superintendent that urged employees to sign up for appointments as health care workers after the hospital offered them slots.

About 65 teachers subsequently received shots, bypassing Santa Clara County eligibility requirements that prioritize seniors and health care workers.

The appointments were offered by Good Samaritan for what school district Superintendent Paul Johnson's email framed as a gesture made in return for a past fundraising effort on behalf of the hospital.

Johnson later apologized for that characterization, calling it "his own personal interpretation."

After the incident came to light, the county stopped supplying first doses to the hospital until it submits a plan for abiding by county guidelines.

Good Samaritan CEO Joe DeSchryver also apologized for the incident, saying the offer was made in order to avoid wasting unused doses that had thawed.

But Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams, answering a question at a Tuesday briefing, said the offer did not "appear [to be] related to wastage."

Williams said "a lot of factors" about the incident were concerning, including that the district "appeared to be affirmatively suggesting that staff should sign up ... as if they were health care workers."

"The sign-up system is an attestation that you are who you say you are," Williams said. "We are requiring people to attest, that means under penalty of perjury, to affirm their eligibility."

Good Samaritan says the hospital's revised vaccination plan will be submitted to the county by the end of the week.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

In Marked Shift From Trump, New Pandemic Team Projects 90,000 More Deaths in Four Weeks

As many as 90,000 Americans are projected to die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, the Biden administration warned in its first science briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, as experts outlined efforts to improve the delivery and injection of COVID-19 vaccines.

The hourlong briefing Wednesday by the team, charged by President Joe Biden with ending the pandemic, was meant to deliver on his promise of “leveling" with the American people about the state of the outbreak that has already claimed more than 425,000 U.S. lives. It marked a sharp contrast from what had become the Trump show, in the last administration, when public health officials were repeatedly undermined by a president who shared his unproven ideas without hesitation.

The briefing, which was marred by technical difficulties, featured Jeff Zients, the Biden administration’s coordinator for pandemic response; his deputy, Andy Slavitt; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert; Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, the chair of Biden’s COVID-19 equality task force, and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Zients, who previously ran the Obama administration's efforts to salvage the rollout of HealthCare.gov, used to sign up for Affordable Care Act insurance exchanges, repeated that the federal government no longer has a stockpile of vaccines to distribute. He added that the Biden administration was examining additional ways of speeding vaccine production, a day after the president announced the U.S. plans to have delivered enough doses for 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

Read the full story.

Zeke Miller and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

Unemployed Californians Suffer After State Pays $11 Billion — and Counting — in Fraudulent Claims

As state officials frantically work to review hundreds of thousands of frozen unemployment accounts for fraud, a new report from the California state auditor found that the unemployment department’s inefficiency and lack of advanced planning continue to create delays — and that the department is still not doing all it needs to in order to correct the issue.

The report is a response to a request for an emergency audit from the state’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee. State legislators responded Tuesday by asking for an oversight hearing focused on ensuring the Employment Development Department implements the auditor’s recommendations.

The audit comes one day after EDD confirmed it has paid out at least $11 billion worth of fraudulent unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic. A good chunk of the claims are still being reviewed, and Labor Secretary Julie Su says the agency expects the number of fraudulent claims will continue to increase.

"There is no sugarcoating the reality,"  Su said at a press event Monday. "California did not have sufficient security measures in place to prevent this level of fraud, and criminals took advantage of the situation."

Read the full story.

Mary Franklin Harvin

California Reveals Secret Formula Used to Lift Stay-at-Home Order

Hope you're ready for a math lesson.

After much prodding, California health officials on Tuesday finally revealed the formula used to project the regional ICU capacities four weeks in the future. That projection is what determined the state's lifting of its stay-at-home orders Monday.

Those forecasts, which look ahead to Feb. 21, predict ICU capacities in all five regions will be well above the 15% threshold necessary to lift the sweeping orders imposed on much of the state in early December when coronavirus cases were beginning to explode. Up until Monday's announcement, three regions — the Bay Area, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley — were still under the order.

With the byzantine formula as backdrop, Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, attempted to explain the logic of the equations to an audience of presumably flummoxed reporters. The formula, he said, is based on the understanding that the most serious new cases today are likely to be hospital admissions in about two weeks and ICU admissions in roughly four weeks. It also factors in ICU discharge rates and regional ICU bed availability

A screenshot from Tuesday's presentation by Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services. (Courtesy CHHS)

"If we want to really determine what the impact is of our current case numbers, our current transmission rates, our current test positivity, on where we're going to be in the hospitals, we have to look about four weeks out," Ghaly said during his weekly press briefing. "So that's why you came into [the order] one way, we exited through the order in a different way."

The projections predict that California's overall ICU capacity on Feb. 21 will be just over 30%, with regional projected ICU capacities ranging from 19% in the Greater Sacramento region to 33% in Southern California.

Until now, state officials have been curiously cagey about the data points and the formula used to derive them, claiming last week that the calculations were too complicated and could mislead the public. On Tuesday, Ghaly said his team wanted to make sure the data was accurate before disclosing any projections.

"We did for a period of time work to make sure that our testing numbers were solid, that they were tracking with what we expected them to be on average, that we could account for any changes," he said. "So that when we made a final projection, as we announced yesterday ... we could be confident in what is a fairly weighty decision for three major areas and regions of our state."

During Tuesday's presser, Ghaly offered notably little detail on the state's major decision, announced Monday, to shift to a COVID-19 vaccination distribution system that prioritizes age over job category, bypassing certain essential workers who thought they would be next in line to receive the vaccine.

"We certainly are listening to a lot of feedback, making what I would say are difficult decisions, but trying to make sure that they are clear and simple to follow," Ghaly said. "Using an age-based framework helps us get there."

Despite the shift, he said, California would still focus heavily on equity in its distribution approach and strive to reach the most vulnerable populations, regardless of age.

"So there, of course, is going to be some sectors of our population that don’t come to the front of the line as quickly as some others," Ghaly said. "And we’re working through to make sure that that communication is simple, well understood, because the worst thing is when people don’t know where they are in the line."

Matthew Green

California Nurses Union Unhappy That Stay-at-Home Order Was Lifted

While many may be happy about the state's lifting of the stay-at-home order Monday, the president of a California nurses union isn't one of them.

Deborah Burger, president of National Nurses United, called the decision to let some businesses reopen  “disappointing” and “premature.”

"This whole pandemic has been a nightmare for nurses because we still are short on the PPE that we need," Burger said. "We’re still short-staffed. We’re still coping with the onslaught of incoming critically ill patients."

Her organization condemned the state’s move, saying there is a human cost to lifting the stay-at-home order too soon.

Burger, who works as a nurse in Sonoma, says she worries people may let their guard down. She also worries that a new coronavirus variant will make the situation worse.

Nurses, doctors and other health care workers have been especially hard hit during the pandemic. When the surge of coronavirus cases was at its worst after the holidays, exhaused staff described ambulances constantly lined up around the block, patients queued in pop-up tents, and halls overflowing with sick people. Staff members told KQED they felt "betrayed" by the public's indifference to taking preventive measures like wearing masks and social distancing.

California officials said Monday that they lifted the stay-at-home order based on improving projections for ICU availability around the state.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Biden Administration Aims to Buy 200 Million More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The Biden administration is working to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the two COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorized for emergency use, with the goal, the White House says, of having enough vaccine supply for nearly the entire U.S. population by the end of the summer.

The administration says it plans to buy an additional 100 million doses each from both Moderna and Pfizer, which has a vaccine with its German counterpart, BioNTech.

"This increases the total vaccine order for the U.S. by 50%, from 400 million to 600 million with these additional doses expected to deliver this summer," the White House said in a fact sheet it put out before planned remarks from President Biden.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a two-dose regimen per person.

The planned announcement from Biden comes nearly a week into his presidency, and as he has repeated that the rollout of vaccines — to help alleviate the devastating coronavirus pandemic, and to put unemployed Americans back to work — is his top priority. More than 420,000 Americans are now confirmed to have died from COVID-19 — a figure that's likely a severe undercount.

Read the full story from NPR.

Benjamin Swasey, NPR

Bay Area Counties Prepare to Reopen Under Purple Tier

After California lifted its strict stay-at-home order Monday, Bay Area counties are gearing up to reopen businesses that were forced to close in early December.

All Bay Area counties, like the vast majority of the state, are designated under the purple, or most restrictive, tier of the state's reopening blueprint.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will reopen certain businesses and activities, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

That means outdoor dining can resume, and businesses like hair and nail salons can reopen. So can outdoor museums and zoos, skate parks, one-on-one indoor fitness and some low-contact outdoor sports.

Gatherings of up to 12 people, made up of individuals from no more than three households, can take place with masks.

Masks and social distancing are still required when outdoors.

In Santa Clara County, officials said some businesses and activities could reopen effective immediately.

Santa Clara County Counsel James Williams said that despite the better outlook, the situation was still critical.

"We are still nowhere near out of the woods," he said. "Our hospitalizations are way, way, way up here."

Marin, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties all made similar announcements about a host of activities and commerce that can resume.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

