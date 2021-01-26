KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Bay Area counties prepare to reopen under purple tierCalifornia to shift to age-based vaccine eligibility, eliminating job categories Restaurant group applauds reopening, considers 'next steps' for lawsuitSanta Clara valley bus drivers' union wants return to rear-door boardingSan Jose hospital has vaccine doses withheld after breaking eligibility rulesCalifornia plans to extend eviction protections through JuneAnti-vaccine groups exploit coincidental illness to undermine COVID vaccine
More timeline

Bay Area Counties Prepare to Reopen Under Purple Tier

After California lifted its strict stay-at-home order Monday, Bay Area counties are gearing up to reopen businesses that were forced to close in early December.

All Bay Area counties, like the vast majority of the state, are designated under the purple, or most resrictive, tier of the state's reopening blueprint.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will reopen certain businesses and activities, starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

That means outdoor dining can resume, and businesses like hair and nail salons can reopen. So can outdoor museums and zoos, skate parks, one-on-one indoor fitness, and some low-contact sports.

Gatherings of up to 12 people, made up of individuals from no more than three households, can take place with masks.

Masks and social distancing are still required when outdoors.

In Santa Clara County, officials said some businesses and activities could reopen effective immediately.

County Counsel James Williams said that despite the better outlook, the situation was still critical.

"We are still nowhere near out of the woods," he said. "Our hospitalizations are way, way, way up here."

Marin, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties all made similar announcements about a host of activities and commerce that can resume.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

 

Top of timeline ↑

California to Shift to Age-Based Vaccine Eligibility System, Eliminating Job Categories

As the state works to speed up delivery of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that California will change its system for who is given vaccine priority, a shift that will eliminate job categories as a factor in determining the order of when people are eligible for the vaccination.

Currently, some essential workers, including farmworkers, teachers and health care staff can receive the vaccine, as well as people over 65.

But three-quarters of the state’s deaths from COVID-19 have occurred among older Californians, and that’s who the state is planning to focus on for vaccinations.

"You'll hear a lot more about a strategy to transition to an age-based eligibility, which will allow us to scale up much more quickly and get vaccines to impacted communities much more expeditiously," Newsom teased at his Monday briefing, where the big news was that California was lifting its stay-at-home order.

Darrel Ng, a spokesperson for the governor's Vaccine Task Force, confirmed that the state is eliminating the job-based eligibility categories in phases subsequent to 1A, in favor of an age-based system.

Ng wrote in an email that the change is being made "to reduce public confusion, make it easier on providers (who soon won’t have to consider occupation) and speed vaccine administration."

He wrote that the change will not eliminate equity-based considerations.

"We can achieve that by allocating vaccines to communities that have been hit hardest by covid. One way to do that would be to send more vaccines to FQHCs [Federally Qualified Heath Centers] to ensure access and give them a better chance at availability while our supply remains limited."

State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said last week that given the limits on available doses, just vaccinating Californians over 65 could take until June.

While details of the state’s strategy aren’t out yet, the Service Employees International Union was critical, saying about 150,000 of the workers it represents have been deemed essential to stay on the job during the pandemic. But they may be vaccinated later if the state prioritizes age over job category.

More details about the plan are expected from California's Health and Human Services secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, today at noon.

Molly Peterson

Top of timeline ↑

Restaurant Group Applauds California Reopening, Considers 'Next Steps' for Lawsuit

Restaurant owners applauded the announcement that California is discontinuing its shelter-in-place order, allowing outdoor dining to resume, among other restrictions that will now be lifted. Dining has been shut down in the state since the first week of December.

In a statement, the Wine Country Coalition for Safe Reopening lauded the move. The organization sued the state in December over the outdoor dining ban, calling it “arbitrary, irrational and unfair.”

“Our first order of business is now getting our employees back to work so that we can resume serving our patrons safely,” the group said. “We will, however, be consulting with our attorneys on the next steps for our lawsuit to ensure our members are protected in the future.”

Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, owns two restaurants in San Francisco. She said that while she’s excited about the prospect of outdoor dining returning, it won’t be enough to pull restaurants completely out of the red.

“There are no reserves, there's no emotional reserves, there's no financial reserves,” Thomas said. “So just saying, 'Hey, you can reopen' doesn't mean that that's a slam dunk.”

Shutting down and starting up costs money, she said, and many restaurants are wary of coronavirus variants gaining ground, forcing them to close again.

“We really need to have transparency from the state on how these shutdowns and reopenings are going to happen going forward,” she said. “And nobody has any answers.”

She says Congress should pass a federal stimulus bill aimed specifically at the restaurant industry.

Erin Baldassari

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara Valley Bus Drivers' Union Wants Return to Rear-Door Boarding

The union for bus and light-rail operators at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority says it wants the district to go back to rear-door boarding amid a spike in COVID-19 cases among members.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265 says a total of 162 VTA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 56 in December and about 60 so far this month. John Courtney, president of Local 265, said more than 90% of cases throughout the agency have occurred among his union's members.

Courtney said Local 265 met with VTA officials last week to request that the district reinstate rear-door boarding, a measure that limits contact between passengers and operators. But so far, he said, VTA management hasn't acted on the request.

"And there is really only one reason," Courtney said. "It's for money. It's not for anything else."

VTA and virtually every other transit agency in the region adopted rear-door boarding as a safety measure at the outset of the pandemic last spring. But boarding passengers at the rear door of buses generally means no fares are collected. In the case of VTA, rear-door boarding cost the agency upwards of $1 million a month in lost passenger revenue. VTA stopped the practice in August.

In a statement Friday, VTA acknowledged an "uptick" in COVID-19 cases among agency workers but said those who tested positive make up "a small percentage" of the agency's 2,000 or so employees. The increase in infections "is sadly consistent with the community trend associated with recent holiday gatherings," the statement added.

The agency said it's working on a formal response to the union's rear-door boarding proposal.

Dan Brekke

Top of timeline ↑

San Jose Hospital Has Vaccine Doses Withheld After Breaking Eligibility Rules

Santa Clara County is withholding doses of COVID-19 vaccine from a San Jose hospital after teachers from a local school district were invited to sign up for vaccinations before they were eligible.

First reported by the San Jose Spotlight, Good Samaritan Hospital offered vaccine appointments to staff of Los Gatos Union School District. An email from school district Superintendent Paul Johnson to staff members suggested the hospital was offering the appointments due to fundraising work the district had done for the hospital.

That offer goes against eligibility requirements, as Santa Clara County is currently vaccinating only health care workers, vulnerable seniors and those 75 and older.

A spokesperson for the hospital said about 65 teachers from the school district were given first doses; they will be allowed to receive the required second dose, the county said.

In a statement, hospital CEO Joe DeSchryver apologized and said the offer was made in order to avoid wasting unused doses that had thawed.

Johnson, the district superintendent, said in a statement that he understood the concern about the incident but that "any characterization I may have made about Good Samaritan returning a good deed was my own personal interpretation."

Good Samaritan Hospital must submit a plan to the county before it can begin receiving first doses of vaccine again.

Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

California Plans to Extend Eviction Protections Through June

California plans to extend eviction protections through the end of June while using federal money to pay off up to 80% of most tenants' unpaid rent, according to an agreement announced Monday between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders.

The proposal, which must be approved by the state Legislature, would extend a state law scheduled to expire next Monday that prevents landlords from evicting tenants who could not pay their rent between March and August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To be eligible for that protection, tenants must sign a “declaration of hardship” that they have been impacted by the pandemic and must pay at least 25% of their rent due between Sept. 1 and Jan. 31.

This new proposal would extend those protections until June 30. But it would also use $2.6 billion Congress recently approved for California to pay off some of that unpaid rent.

The state would pay landlords up to 80% of their unpaid rent — but only if landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20% and pledge not to evict tenants.

If landlords refuse that deal, the state would pay them 25% of their tenants' unpaid rent. That would ensure those tenants qualify for the state's eviction protections and could not be kicked out of their homes until after June 30.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Anti-Vaccine Groups Exploit Coincidental Illness to Undermine COVID-19 Vaccinations

Anti-vaccine groups are exploiting the suffering and death of people who happen to fall ill after receiving a COVID-19 shot, threatening to undermine the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

In some cases, anti-vaccine activists are fabricating stories of deaths that never occurred.

“This is exactly what anti-vaccine groups do,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, an infectious diseases specialist and author of “Preventing the Next Pandemic: Vaccine Diplomacy in a Time of Anti-Science.”

Anti-vaccine groups have falsely claimed for decades that childhood vaccines cause autism, weaving fantastic conspiracy theories involving government, big business and the media.

Now, the same groups are blaming patients’ coincidental medical problems on COVID shots, even when it’s clear that age or underlying health conditions are to blame, Hotez said.

“They will sensationalize anything that happens after someone gets a vaccine and attribute it to the vaccine,” Hotez said.

Read the full story from California Healthline.

Liz Szabo, California Healthline

Top of timeline ↑