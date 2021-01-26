Bay Area Counties Prepare to Reopen Under Purple Tier

After California lifted its strict stay-at-home order Monday, Bay Area counties are gearing up to reopen businesses that were forced to close in early December.

All Bay Area counties, like the vast majority of the state, are designated under the purple, or most resrictive, tier of the state's reopening blueprint.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city will reopen certain businesses and activities, starting at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

That means outdoor dining can resume, and businesses like hair and nail salons can reopen. So can outdoor museums and zoos, skate parks, one-on-one indoor fitness, and some low-contact sports.

Gatherings of up to 12 people, made up of individuals from no more than three households, can take place with masks.

Masks and social distancing are still required when outdoors.

In Santa Clara County, officials said some businesses and activities could reopen effective immediately.

County Counsel James Williams said that despite the better outlook, the situation was still critical.

"We are still nowhere near out of the woods," he said. "Our hospitalizations are way, way, way up here."

Marin, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Sonoma counties all made similar announcements about a host of activities and commerce that can resume.

—Polly Stryker and Jon Brooks