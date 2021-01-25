KQED is a proud member of
Counties Aim to Help Low-Income Residents Sign Up for Vaccine Appointments

As Caifornia  works to ramp up access to the COVID-19 vaccine, counties are making an effort to help eligible residents who are low-income or uninsured schedule their vaccine appointments.

In Santa Clara County, public health Deputy Director Rocio Luna says that even though all the information to make an appointment is online, she understand that not everyone has internet access. She said the county piloted a sign-up fair at the Cupertino Senior Center last week.

"That’s part of the strategy, to get into the community and overcome technology, language or housing barriers," she said. "Community health clinics are working alongside counties to do that outreach."

Sabra Matovsky heads the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium, which partners with the county’s health network, serving over 100,000 patients a year, including about 18,000 who are living in cars, couch surfing, or otherwise unhoused.

Currently the consortium is still vaccinating staff, but Matovsky hopes they can get to patients soon.

The people who come to her clinics do the work many of us depend on, and they need to get vaccinated, she said.

"There are a lot of people who do a lot of the basic things that need to happen every day to make sure that our society works," she said, "the food service, transportation, child care."

Polly Stryker

California Lifts Stay-at-Home Orders for All Regions

California lifted regional stay-at-home orders across the state Monday in response to improving coronavirus conditions, returning the state to a system of county-by-county restrictions, state health officials announced.

The order had been in place in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions, covering the majority of the state's counties. The change will allow businesses such as restaurants to resume outdoor operations in many areas, though local officials could choose to continue stricter rules. The state is also lifting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

"Together, we changed our activities knowing our short-term sacrifices would lead to longer-term gains. COVID-19 is still here and still deadly, so our work is not over, but it's important to recognize our collective actions saved lives and we are turning a critical corner," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address the public later Monday.

After the order was lifted Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed tweeted the following:

Marin said in a press release that it along with the rest of the counties in the region are going into the purple tier, also known as Tier 1, indicating "widespread" coronavirus transmission. The redesignation means hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors, among other personal services, can reopen. Retail stores, including those in malls, as well as libraries can jump to allowing 25% capacity.

Outdoor dining and religious services can resume. Gyms can also reopen, but only outdoors.

The state's decision comes with improving trends in the rate of infections, hospitalizations and intensive care unit capacity as well as vaccinations.

Newsom imposed the stay-at-home order in December as coronavirus cases worsened. Under the system, a multi-county region had to shut down most businesses and order people to stay home if ICU capacity dropped below 15%.

An 11-county Northern California region was never under the order. The Greater Sacramento region exited the order last week. The state makes the decisions based on four-week projections showing ICU capacity improving, but officials have not disclosed the data behind the forecasts.

During the weekend, San Francisco Bay Area ICU capacity surged to 23% while the San Joaquin Valley increased to 1.3%, its first time above zero in more than a month. The huge Southern California region, the most populous, remains at zero ICU capacity.

Early last year, the state developed a system of color-coded tiers that dictated the level of restrictions on businesses and individuals based on virus conditions in each of California's 58 counties. Most counties will now go back to the most restrictive purple tier, which allows for outdoor dining, hair and nail salons to be open, and outdoor church services. Bars that only serve beverages cannot be open.

The county-by-county tier system uses various metrics to determine the risk of community transmission and apply a color code — purple, red, orange or yellow — which correspond to widespread, substantial, moderate and minimal, respectively.

As of the weekend, California has had more than 3.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 36,790 deaths, according to the state's public health website.

Kathleen Ronayne and John Antczak, Associated Press, and Jon Brooks, KQED

Mayor Breed: SF 'Could Soon Start Reopening' If Trends Continue

San Francisco Mayor London Breed says a reopening under state guidelines could begin soon as the city continues to make gains when it comes to containing coronavirus spread.

Despite the rosy outlook, state health officials said the Bay Area region doesn't yet meet the required 15% ICU availability projection for four weeks under state rules for a region to reopen.

An update on that projection may come as late as Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported, though COVID cases saw an uptick on Sunday, news which might pump the brakes on a potential reopening.

In a tweet Friday, Breed revealed the virus' reproductive rate is now under one, meaning that every person infected passes it on to fewer than one other person. The Bay Area region would also need to be projected to have at least 15% ICU availability for four weeks, under state rules, to reopen.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco, said, "this county has been particularly conservative with the recommendations from the state. That's why I'm very hopeful that for this county to put out a tweet like that means that discussions are happening. "

Gandhi says she’s hopeful limited activities— such as outdoor dining, hair salons and zoos — could return as early as next week.

Marin County Public Health Officer Matt Willis says Bay Area counties are waiting on the state to determine whether the entire region can ease restrictions.

Breed also said people must still be vigilant and wear masks, avoid indoor gatherings with people from other households, and to wash hands frequently.

"We all need to keep doing what we know slows the spread of the virus," Breed said.

Sara Hossaini (@MsHossaini)

U.S. Tops 25 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

Almost exactly one year after the first case of the coronavirus was detected in the United States, the country has now reached 25 million confirmed infections. As it has for months, the U.S. remains by far the most coronavirus-riddled country in the world.

Data from Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center showed the U.S. passing the tragic marker as of Sunday morning. The true number of cases, however, is likely far higher: Many people become infected but never get tested, so they aren't reflected in the count.

The U.S. has more than twice as many confirmed cases as the nation with the second-highest count — India, a country with 10 million cases and a population that is four times larger.

Nearly 420,000 people in the U.S. have now died from the virus. That's almost double the number of the next highest country, Brazil, which is closing in on 220,000 deaths.

The existence of a more infectious variant of the virus could make matters worse, top health officials say. The variant has swept through large parts of the U.K. in recent weeks and was identified for the first time in the U.S. in late December with a case in Colorado.

Although U.K. scientists originally said the new variant is no more deadly, new data appear to suggest a more worrisome picture.

Americans "need to assume now that what has been circulating dominantly in the U.K. does have a certain degree increase in what we call virulence: namely, the power of the virus to cause more damage, including death," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday.

While former President Donald Trump repeatedly downplayed the virus — proclaiming, for instance, that it would disappear with the changing weather — President Biden has focused much of his first week in office warning of the severity of the virus and introducing new measures intended to bring the pandemic under control. The president has promised 100 million vaccine doses in his first 100 days, and on Thursday he signed 10 executive orders and directives that the White House says will boost testing, vaccinations, supplies and treatments.

Still, experts caution that it will take several months before the pandemic is under control, and Biden himself has acknowledged that the situation will get worse before it gets better.

"A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We're 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000," Biden said Friday. "Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. Job losses are mounting again. We need to act. No matter how you look at it, we need to act."

Matthew S. Schwartz, NPR

California Extends Deadline for Unemployment Applicants to Verify Identity

The state’s Employment Development Department has extended the number of days applicants have to verify their identity before the agency disqualifies their claim.

Applicants will now have 30 days instead of 10 to complete the verification; the countdown starts on the day they receive verification guidance from EDD, which should arrive through an emailed link or the U.S. mail. All those receiving emailed links were supposed to have received them by Jan. 14.

The EDD froze the accounts of about 1.4 million Californians at the end of last year in an attempt to prevent fraud. These applicants are now all trying to verify their identities through the state’s ID.me verification system.

EDD delivered the verification guidance on a rolling basis to avoid crashing its online systems. But ID.me was already overloaded at the end of last year, and claimants have been waiting for hours to verify their identities through video when their documents weren’t approved through other avenues.

The department implemented ID.me in an attempt to cut down on the manual processing times that were contributing to the huge backlog. But in early January, advocates had resorted to filing hardcopy forms, said Daniela Urban, founder of the Center for Workers’ Rights in Sacramento.

“We have them fill out a paper form or assist them in filling out a paper form and submit that instead, so that we don't have to deal with ID.me,” she said.

Last year EDD had pledged to lawmakers to clear a backlog of more than 1.6 million claims identified in the fall. While the agency says it is on track to accomplish that goal by around the end of January, that doesn’t include the 1.4 million suspended accounts. Taking the remainder of the 1.6 million and adding that to the other currently unresolved claims, the agency still has more than 940,000 claims it has yet to process.

On top of the long wait times for verification, many applicants have received confusing messages directing them to unnecessarily reopen their claims. Claimants who receive this message should wait until EDD prompts them to certify. The agency has said it expects to complete these claims in question by Friday.

Advocates say the glitch is a result of all the pending changes to accounts coming in the wake of the December stimulus bill passing.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Bay Area Counties Ramp Up Vaccination Plans

As President Biden promises to deliver 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in his first 100 days in office, some Bay Area counties are following suit with their own ambitious goals to vaccinate as many residents as possible by summer.

San Francisco on Friday launched its first mass vaccination site at City College of San Francisco’s Ocean Avenue campus, in what the city's COVID Command Center is calling a "soft launch." The city, in partnership with several health care providers, planned on administering about 500 vaccines to start before ramping up.

Two other sites, at Moscone Center and The SF Market, south of Potrero Hill, are expected to open around the beginning of February.
Pending supply, officials hope to eventually vaccinate 10,000 people a day, with the goal of reaching most San Franciscans by the end of June.

Residents can sign up on a city website to get notified when they're eligible for a vaccine appointment.

Contra Costa County health officials announced Friday they want to administer a million doses of the vaccine by Independence Day.

“If we get those million doses out, we will be in a very different situation come July 4 then we are in now, and we will be able to feel very confident in moving forward,” said Anna Roth, the director of Contra Costa Health Services.

Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement, “We believe this is a realistic goal, provided our supply of vaccine increases.”

Nearly 55,000 Contra Costa County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 10,000 have received both doses.

The county is prioritizing residents 75 and older, but health officials are encouraging people over 65 to begin registering for appointments on the county’s website.

Santa Clara County also opened a new mass vaccination site at the Mountain View Community Center, on Rengstorff Avenue.

“We don't have a month to lose. We don't have a week to lose,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, whose district includes Mountain View. “We don't have a single day to lose. We just can't afford to let time go by. It's very gratifying to know that we are up and running and that in short order will be a thousand vaccinations a day at just this site."

The community center site will offer vaccinations by appointment only, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, working up to 1,000 vaccinations per day.

The county and health care providers are offering vaccinations to health care workers, long-term care facility residents and people over 74.

You can find links to schedule an appointment in Santa Clara County under the "Who is Currently Eligible to be Vaccinated" section of the county's vaccine information page.

Marco Siler-Gonzales and Jon Brooks

California's Clearest COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Dashboard Is Run by Volunteers

If you've been looking for facts about getting your COVID-19 vaccine, you might have discovered that just finding clear information on how to schedule an appointment for an eligible person can be a difficult, time-consuming process.

A week ago, a site called VaccinateCA launched that not only lists vaccination sites around California, but details their current vaccine availability. The information is gathered manually by a team who compiled a list of medical centers, pharmacies and hospitals around the state, and now regularly contacts those locations to confirm their vaccine inventory — as well as what groups they're now accepting, and how to make an appointment yourself.

But the thing about VaccinateCA? It's completely staffed by volunteers who make those calls, maintain the website and coordinate efforts across the state. And this crowdsourcing is filling a need in California that as yet, health officials don't seem to have addressed themselves: the need for residents to simply schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near them.

Read the full story.

Carly Severn

