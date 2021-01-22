KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

California's clearest vaccine appointment dashboard is run by volunteersLegislators, school officials skeptical about Newsom in-person learning planState withholds data for assessing stay-at-home orders, catching local officials off guardCalifornia weighs speed over equity in vaccine distribution planSan Francisco to test out first mass vaccination site FridayInteractive map shows vaccine distribution in every stateCases of COVID-19 and new syndrome on the rise among children, especially Latinos
More timeline

California's Clearest COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Dashboard Is Run by Volunteers

If you've been looking for facts about getting your COVID-19 vaccine, you might have discovered that just finding clear information on how to schedule an appointment for an eligible person can be a difficult, time-consuming process.

A week ago, a site called VaccinateCA launched that not only lists vaccination sites around California, but details their current vaccine availability. The information is gathered manually by a team who compiled a list of medical centers, pharmacies and hospitals around the state, and now regularly contacts those locations to confirm their vaccine inventory — as well as what groups they're now accepting, and how to make an appointment yourself.

But the thing about VaccinateCA? It's completely staffed by volunteers who make those calls, maintain the website and coordinate efforts across the state. And this crowdsourcing is filling a need in California that as yet, health officials don't seem to have addressed themselves: the need for residents to simply schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment near them.

Read the full story.

Carly Severn

Top of timeline ↑

Legislators, School Officials Skeptical About Newsom Plan to Restart In-Person Learning

State legislators and school officials are raising concerns over Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to restart in-person learning in California public schools.

Newsom has proposed  $2 billion to pay for testing, protective equipment and other safety enhancements to reopen the lowest grades as soon as Feb. 16.

At a state Senate hearing Thursday, state Sen. Dave Cortese, D-San Jose, said that despite the fanfare around Newsom's goal of reopening next month, a host of disagreements over the plan remain.

"The fact of the matter is, what we're really saying is most schools won't open," Cortese said.

One big point of contention: A proposal for weekly testing of students. That's a high hurdle for superintendents like Shelly Viramontez of the Campbell Union School District.

“The requirement for the student testing really made no sense to me," Viramontez said.

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, said the proposed grants of $450 per student wouldn't be enough to cover anything beyond the cost of the plan's testing requirements,

"I’m very concerned about what that’s going to mean and the requirements on districts just on the testing side to be able to make it work," McGuire said.

The Newsom administration says it's trying to pool testing to bring costs down.

Many teacher unions say COVID-19 cases are too prevalent to bring students back, while the Newsom administration says school outbreaks are rare.

The Legislature could vote on the plan next week.

Guy Marzorati

Top of timeline ↑

California Withholds Data for Assessing Stay-at-Home Orders, Catching Local Officials Off Guard

California's public health agency recently surprised local officials by lifting a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region.

Suddenly, outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could have more shoppers inside.

Local officials and businesses were caught off guard. State officials did not describe their reasoning other than to say it was based on a projection for ICU capacity.

“It was a good surprise, but we just didn’t see it coming,” California Restaurant Association President and CEO Jot Condie said. “We just don’t know what happens behind the curtain. It’s created logistical difficulties for the industry,” which scrambled to rehire staff and order food.

State health officials relied on a complex formula to project that while the region’s intensive care capacity was below 10%, it would climb above 15% within four weeks. On Thursday, it was 8%, roughly the same as when the order was lifted.

“What happened to the 15%? What was that all about?” asked Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases control expert at UCSF. “I was surprised. I assume they know something I don’t know.”

State officials projected future capacity using a combination of models.

“At the moment the projections are not being shared publicly,” California Department of Public Health spokeswoman Ali Bay said in an email.

It’s a mystery how the state decided to lift regional restrictions because officials won’t share their data despite repeated pledges of transparency.

State officials projected intensive care unit capacity and virus spread four weeks into the future to make the determination. Bay said “at the moment the projections are not being shared publicly,” because officials say they could cause more confusion.

San Bernardino County spokesman David Wert said officials there aren’t aware of the secret models but would welcome being able to see the data.

Read the full story.

—Don Thompson, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

California Weighs Speed Over Equity in Vaccine Distribution Plan

An ambitious plan tailored to deliver coronavirus vaccines to California’s most vulnerable populations is fraying under pressure to simplify and speed up the state’s rocky vaccination rollout.

A week after Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older, state officials are now proposing a plan to complete vaccinations for all seniors before anyone else. The shift is causing frustration among health advocates who have spent the last two months hashing out a plan that prioritized essential workers and gave more weight to racial and socioeconomic factors.

With a scarce vaccine supply and a mounting death toll, the tension between equity and efficiency is increasing.

“The feedback that we got is, the first system is too complicated, it’s slowing us down,” said Tomás Aragón, the new director of the state’s public health department, who helped outline the new age-based priority proposal at public meetings on Jan. 12 and 20. “Got to keep it simple. Simplicity is going to save lives.”

Distributing vaccines by age is easier and will help ease the burden on the state’s overwhelmed health care system, Aragón said. Older people account for 65% of ICU admissions in California and 83% of deaths, according to the latest state health data.

But there are 6.2 million Californians 65 and older, and the state is only receiving up to 500,000 doses of vaccine every week, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. At that rate, the state wouldn’t begin vaccinating essential workers until May.

Equity advocates called this proposed delay “disturbing," arguing that many agricultural workers face equal or higher health risk at work than do elderly people who may have the means to shelter at home.

Read the full story.

April Dembosky

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco to Test Out First Mass Vaccination Site Friday

The first mass vaccination site in San Francisco is scheduled to open at City College of San Francisco's Ocean Avenue campus on Friday for what the city's COVID Command Center is calling a "soft launch." The city, in partnership with several health care providers, is planning to administer about 500 vaccines that day to test out operations before ramping up.

Appointments must be scheduled through residents' health care providers, but all of tomorrow's slots have been filled.

Two other sites, at Moscone Center and The SF Market, south of Potrero Hill, are expected to open around the beginning of February.

Pending supply, officials hope to to ramp up to vaccinating 10,000 people a day, with the goal of reaching most San Franciscans by the end of June.

KQED News 

Top of timeline ↑

Interactive Map: See the Status of Vaccine Distribution in Every State

Below is an interactive map from The Associated Press showing the status of vaccine distribution in every state. The map was created using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker. The numbers are updated daily, though health care providers can report doses to federal, state, territorial and local agencies up to 72 hours after they are administered.


As of Jan. 21, you can see just how far the U.S. has to go in achieving full vaccination. The state that has administered both doses of the vaccine to the greatest percentage of its population is West Virginia, at 1.7%. Ohio is the lowest, having fully vaccinated just 0.3%.

West Virginia is also second in giving first-dose shots, with 9.4% of residents having received one. Alaska leads in first-dose vaccinations, at 9.8%.

In California, 0.7% of the population have received both shots and 4.1% have gotten a first dose. Total distributed doses: Almost 4.4 million.

So, how has West Virginia, a state not necessarily known for its public health, become such a success story? One reason: The state is using a network of local pharmacies to distribute the vaccines instead of relying solely on a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

"Here and Now" covered the West Virginia success story last week, and you can listen below or read about it here.

Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑

Cases of COVID-19 and New Syndrome on the Rise Among California Children, Especially Latinos

At least seven California children have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, more than 350,000 have tested positive for the virus and the number of kids diagnosed with a new, rare inflammatory syndrome continues to grow.

All of these stats are on the rise just as a new highly contagious strain of the virus is worrying parents and experts alike, and as the state tries to move toward reopening schools next month.

“We are at a critical time because the overall number of cases of COVID are increasing so much,” said Dr. Jackie Szmuszkovicz, pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We are seeing more children with MIS-C the last few weeks following that big increase (of cases) in the community.”

MIS-C, or Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, is the name of a new inflammatory syndrome that afflicts a small number of kids three to six weeks after they experienced coronavirus, even if they had mild or no symptoms at all.

While children have been spared some of the worst effects of the coronavirus and the high death toll seen among adults, the youngest Californians are still at-risk, especially given the current surge. Kids usually experience mild to no symptoms of the infection but it’s what happens to a small number of them a few weeks afterward that has doctors worried. Pediatric doctors are preparing for a wave of inflammatory syndrome cases three to six weeks after the current surge especially with the new more transmissible variant, said Szmuszkovicz.

Read the full story.

Elizabeth Aguilera, CalMatters

Top of timeline ↑