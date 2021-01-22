KQED is a proud member of
California weighs speed over equity in vaccine distribution plan
San Francisco to test out first mass vaccination site Friday
Interactive map shows vaccine distribution in every state
Cases of COVID-19 and new syndrome on the rise among children, especially Latinos
California COVID numbers may signal surge on the wane
California's OK of Moderna vaccine batch frees up 300,000 doses
Biden to require masks on planes and other transportation
California Weighs Speed Over Equity in Vaccine Distribution Plan

An ambitious plan tailored to deliver coronavirus vaccines to California’s most vulnerable populations is fraying under pressure to simplify and speed up the state’s rocky vaccination rollout.

A week after Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older, state officials are now proposing a plan to complete vaccinations for all seniors before anyone else. The shift is causing frustration among health advocates who have spent the last two months hashing out a plan that prioritized essential workers and gave more weight to racial and socioeconomic factors.

With a scarce vaccine supply and a mounting death toll, the tension between equity and efficiency is increasing.

“The feedback that we got is, the first system is too complicated, it’s slowing us down,” said Tomás Aragón, the new director of the state’s public health department, who helped outline the new age-based priority proposal at public meetings on Jan. 12 and 20. “Got to keep it simple. Simplicity is going to save lives.”

Distributing vaccines by age is easier and will help ease the burden on the state’s overwhelmed health care system, Aragón said. Older people account for 65% of ICU admissions in California and 83% of deaths, according to the latest state health data.

But there are 6.2 million Californians 65 and older, and the state is only receiving up to 500,000 doses of vaccine every week, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan. At that rate, the state wouldn’t begin vaccinating essential workers until May.

Equity advocates called this proposed delay “disturbing," arguing that many agricultural workers face equal or higher health risk at work than do elderly people who may have the means to shelter at home.

April Dembosky

San Francisco to Test Out First Mass Vaccination Site Friday

The first mass vaccination site in San Francisco is scheduled to open at City College of San Francisco's Ocean Avenue campus on Friday for what the city's COVID Command Center is calling a "soft launch." The city, in partnership with several health care providers, is planning to administer about 500 vaccines that day to test out operations before ramping up.

An appointment, scheduled through residents' health care providers, is required.

Two other sites, at Moscone Center and The SF Market, south of Potrero Hill, are expected to open around the beginning of February.

Pending supply, officials hope to to ramp up to vaccinating 10,000 people a day, with the goal of reaching most San Franciscans by the end of June.

KQED News 

Interactive Map: See the Status of Vaccine Distribution in Every State

Below is an interactive map from The Associated Press showing the status of vaccine distribution in every state. The map was created using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker. The numbers are updated daily, though health care providers can report doses to federal, state, territorial and local agencies up to 72 hours after they are administered.


As of Jan. 21, you can see just how far the U.S. has to go in achieving full vaccination. The state that has administered both doses of the vaccine to the greatest percentage of its population is West Virginia, at 1.7%. Ohio is the lowest, having fully vaccinated just 0.3%.

West Virginia is also second in giving first-dose shots, with 9.4% of residents having received one. Alaska leads in first-dose vaccinations, at 9.8%.

In California, 0.7% of the population have received both shots and 4.1% have gotten a first dose. Total distributed doses: Almost 4.4 million.

So, how has West Virginia, a state not necessarily known for its public health, become such a success story? One reason: The state is using a network of local pharmacies to distribute the vaccines instead of relying solely on a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

"Here and Now" covered the West Virginia success story last week, and you can listen below or read about it here.

Jon Brooks

Cases of COVID-19 and New Syndrome on the Rise Among California Children, Especially Latinos

At least seven California children have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, more than 350,000 have tested positive for the virus and the number of kids diagnosed with a new, rare inflammatory syndrome continues to grow.

All of these stats are on the rise just as a new highly contagious strain of the virus is worrying parents and experts alike, and as the state tries to move toward reopening schools next month.

“We are at a critical time because the overall number of cases of COVID are increasing so much,” said Dr. Jackie Szmuszkovicz, pediatric cardiologist at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “We are seeing more children with MIS-C the last few weeks following that big increase (of cases) in the community.”

MIS-C, or Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, is the name of a new inflammatory syndrome that afflicts a small number of kids three to six weeks after they experienced coronavirus, even if they had mild or no symptoms at all.

While children have been spared some of the worst effects of the coronavirus and the high death toll seen among adults, the youngest Californians are still at-risk, especially given the current surge. Kids usually experience mild to no symptoms of the infection but it’s what happens to a small number of them a few weeks afterward that has doctors worried. Pediatric doctors are preparing for a wave of inflammatory syndrome cases three to six weeks after the current surge especially with the new more transmissible variant, said Szmuszkovicz.

Elizabeth Aguilera, CalMatters

California COVID Numbers May Signal Surge Is on the Wane

New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to inch downward across California, according to the latest state data.

Slightly more ICU beds have also become available, as hospitalizations dipped below 20,000 for the first time since Dec. 27.

The 11.3% average rate for people testing positive for the virus is the lowest the state’s seen in over a month.

The recent improvements may show that the state's wave of winter coronavirus cases and deaths have crested, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said on Tuesday.

Even with the declines, the numbers are still extremely high. California on Wednesday reported its second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths, 694. The 14-day average for daily coronavirus-related deaths in the state is 492.

California this week surpassed 3 million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began early last year. Nearly 35,000 people have died.

Laura Klivans and Associated Press

California's OK of Moderna Vaccine Batch Frees Up 300,000 Doses

California said it's safe to immediately begin using a batch of Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses after health officials urged a halt to injections and held a review because several people had reactions.

Wednesday's decision frees up more than 300,000 doses to counties, cities and hospitals struggling to obtain supplies. With the largest U.S. population at 40 million people, California has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in the country behind New York.

The state Department of Public Health on Sunday urged a pause in the use of a specific lot of the Moderna virus after fewer than 10 people who received shots at a San Diego vaccination site needed medical care, possibly due to rare but severe allergic reactions.

But after a safety review and consultation with Moderna and health agencies, the state “found no scientific basis to continue the pause” and said vaccinations can “immediately resume,” state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based,” Pan said, adding that some of her family members had received it.

With the all-clear for Moderna’s vaccine, San Francisco will be able to use 8,000 doses it had put on hold, and no longer expects to run out of vaccine on Thursday as previously feared, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Health officials had received fewer than 2,000 additional doses this week for city hospitals and community clinics.

Associated Press

Biden to Require Masks on Planes and Other Transportation

Deep in the deadliest coronavirus wave and facing worrisome new mutations, President Joe Biden will kick off his national COVID-19 strategy to ramp up vaccinations and testing, reopen schools and businesses and increase the use of masks — including a requirement that Americans mask up for travel.

Biden also will address inequities in hard-hit minority communities as he signs 10 pandemic-related executive orders on Thursday. Those orders are a first step, and specific details of many administration actions are still being spelled out.

The new president has vowed to take far more aggressive measures to contain the virus than his predecessor, starting with stringent adherence to public health guidance. He faces steep obstacles, with the virus actively spreading in most states, slow progress on the vaccine rollout and political uncertainty over whether congressional Republicans will help him pass a $1.9 trillion economic relief and COVID-19 response package.

The U.S. mask order for travel being implemented by Biden will apply to airports and planes, ships, intercity buses, trains and public transportation. Travelers from abroad must furnish a negative COVID-19 test before departing for the U.S. and quarantine upon arrival. Biden has already mandated masks on federal property.

Although airlines, Amtrak and other transport providers now require masks, Biden's order makes it a federal mandate, leaving little wiggle room for passengers tempted to argue about their rights. It marks a sharp break with the culture of President Donald Trump's administration, under which masks were optional, and Trump made a point of going maskless and hosting big gatherings of like-minded supporters. Science has shown that masks, properly worn, cut down on coronavirus transmission.

—Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Associated Press

