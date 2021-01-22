Interactive Map: See the Status of Vaccine Distribution in Every State

Below is an interactive map from The Associated Press showing the status of vaccine distribution in every state. The map was created using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker. The numbers are updated daily, though health care providers can report doses to federal, state, territorial and local agencies up to 72 hours after they are administered.





As of Jan. 21, you can see just how far the U.S. has to go in achieving full vaccination. The state that has administered both doses of the vaccine to the greatest percentage of its population is West Virginia, at 1.7%. Ohio is the lowest, having fully vaccinated just 0.3%.

West Virginia is also second in giving first-dose shots, with 9.4% of residents having received one. Alaska leads in first-dose vaccinations, at 9.8%.

In California, 0.7% of the population have received both shots and 4.1% have gotten a first dose. Total distributed doses: Almost 4.4 million.

So, how has West Virginia, a state not necessarily known for its public health, become such a success story? One reason: The state is using a network of local pharmacies to distribute the vaccines instead of relying solely on a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens.

"Here and Now" covered the West Virginia success story last week, and you can listen below or read about it here.

—Jon Brooks