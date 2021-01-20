KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Here's where In Oakland, a moment of remembrance for COVID victimsSF health department expects to run out of vaccine by ThursdayCalifornia investigating Moderna vaccination lot after allergic reactionsWhat we know and don't know about the coronavirus variantsSanta Clara says vaccine rollout hampered by its limited number of dosesContra Costa County prioritizing people 75 and over for vaccine
More timeline

In Oakland, a Moment of Remembrance for COVID Victims

Health care workers joined community leaders and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Tuesday in a nationwide moment of remembrance for those who have died of COVID-19.

The memorial was one of many inaugural events leading up to the swearing-in Wednesday of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was born in Oakland.

Schaaf offered condolences to the loved ones of the more than 760 victims of COVID-19 in Alameda County. She also expressed gratitude for essential workers

“Community leaders, volunteers, educators, health care workers, these are the people we celebrate today and who deserve to be part of this ceremony as we join in this national moment,” Schaaf said.

The bells of Our Lady of Lourdes church near Lake Merritt in Oakland rang out at 2:30 p.m., as the mayor and other community leaders released white doves. Similar ceremonies were held simultaneously in cities and towns across the country as Biden and Harris presided over the lighting of 400 lights on the National Mall in recognition of the lives lost.

Biden has outlined an ambitious COVID-19 response that includes a $1.9 trillion relief package. The plan sets aside $400 billion to directly address the virus, including funding for additional public health workers, support for states and an expansion of people eligible for the vaccine. Biden hopes to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine in his first 100 days in office.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 reached 400,000 Tuesday.

Alice Woelfle

 

Top of timeline ↑

Here's Where San Franciscans Can Sign Up to Receive Vaccine Eligibility Notification

San Francisco’s text message service to alert city workers and residents when it is their turn to get the vaccine is now live, along with a dashboard that details the latest statistics about how many people have been vaccinated.

City residents can sign up to receive a vaccine notification at sf.gov/vaccinenotify.

After it launched, the website went down for a short period in the afternoon. Supervisor Matt Haney, who has been critical of the city’s vaccine rollout, called the launch of the site a “mess” on Twitter.

The city hopes to open vaccine hubs at the Moscone Center, City College’s Ocean Campus, and the San Francisco Produce Market in Bayview, sites where the city says it can administer as many as 10,000 doses per day when they are available.

Mayor London Breed said the city’s biggest obstacle is a critical shortage of doses, and residents will still likely have to wait months before receiving their shot in the arm.

City leaders say they will use up their vaccine allotment by the end of the week. San Francisco’s system has received 102,825 doses from the federal government.

Top of timeline ↑

San Francisco Department of Public Health Expects to Run Out of Vaccine by Thursday

Voicing frustration at the "inconsistent and unpredictable flow" of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the city, San Francisco officials warned that its health department would likely run out of doses within the next two days, barring the immediate arrival of additional supplies.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health, among the largest coronavirus vaccine providers in the city, has already administered nearly half of the 31,655 doses it has so far received, a rate "above the national average," Mayor London Breed said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"All of the DPH remaining vaccine doses are scheduled for individuals to receive their first or their second doses this week. And unless we get more vaccine, DPH will run out of our existing supply by this Thursday," Breed said, noting she was only speaking for the city agency, not the private health care providers also administering the vaccine. "This really shows that while we are making progress, we simply need more vaccines."

DPH is currently charged with vaccinating many of the city's front-line community health care workers, including staff at San Francisco General Hospital and low-income residents 65 and older.

Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, said there is a "really unfortunate lack of a reliable supply."

"I will give you an example," he said. "Last week, we got 12,000 vaccines. We were expecting 12,000 this week. And this week we're only getting 1,775."

Colfax attributed the delay to numerous supply and distribution hiccups at the state and federal level. The city, he said, also had to hold off on administering 8,000 doses of a recent tranche of Moderna vaccine doses after a handful of patients in a Southern California clinic experienced severe allergic reactions.

To date, a total of 102,825 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed to public and private health care providers in San Francisco, including DPH, officials said. Of those, about 28,500 doses — under 28% of the total supply — have been administered.

About 210,000 people in San Francisco are included in Tier 1A, the first group in line in the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Breed and Colfax both expressed confidence the city would soon receive larger, more frequent shipments under the incoming Biden administration. The city, they said, is still planning to open its first mass vaccination site later this week at City College of San Francisco. It also just launched a vaccine data dashboard and a new sign-up tool that notifies residents when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Despite the dearth of supply, Colfax said, some hopeful signs for the waning of the surge have emerged, with case rates and hospitalizations starting to drop.

"The trend is currently in a positive direction," he said. "But again, we will only get there if people continue to maintain the prevention precautions that we know work to slow the spread of the disease."

Echoing Breed's appeal ahead of tomorrow's presidential inauguration ceremonies, he urged residents to avoid large gatherings.

"This is no time to let down our guard," he said.

Matthew Green

Top of timeline ↑

California Wants to Hold Off on Vaccinations From 10% of Stock Due to Allergic Reactions

On Sunday, Dr. Erica S. Pan, the state epidemiologist, urged that providers stop using one lot of the Moderna vaccine because some people needed medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions after receiving it.

Because the vaccine is new, people who administer it monitor recipients for 15 minutes after they get a shot. At Petco Park in San Diego, six people at a massive drive-thru clinic needed medical attention in a short period of time. No other similar clusters were found, Pan said.

“Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory” pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal Food and Drug Administration, Pan said in a statement.

More than 330,000 doses from the lot, 41L20A, arrived in California between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 and were distributed to 287 providers, she said. The doses represent about 10% of the state's total.

In Northern California, Stanislaus County health officials responded to the recommendation by announcing they wouldn’t be holding vaccination clinics until further notice.

Counties across the state are pushing to get more doses faster — but some say the setback may further delay vaccinations this week.

State officials emphasize that the risk of a serious adverse reaction to the Moderna formula is very small: 1 out of 100,000 people.

Molly Peterson, KQED, and Robert Jablon, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

What We Know and Don't Know About the Coronavirus Variants

The coronavirus variants are, in a word, confusing.

By now you have likely heard about different variants that first raised trouble in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and now maybe California — though the jury is very much out on whether that last one is cause for concern. To make a messy alphabet soup even more jumbled, these variants have unwieldy names, and they each contain mutations with unwieldy names of their own. The result is that people are left trying to differentiate among B.1.1.7 and N501Y and E484K.

STAT has put together a Q and A about the variants, including answers to:

  • Why are they popping up now?
  • Why are they worrisome?
  • What is the response from scientists?

Read the post here.

KQED Science

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara Says Vaccine Rollout Hampered by Its Limited Number of Doses

Officials in Santa Clara County, the most populous county in the Bay Area, say they can’t expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine yet because there’s not enough supply.

“The biggest constraints we are facing right now is the availability of vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, associate chief medical officer for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. “We really need a stable supply to be able to predict our capacity and expand our capacity in the future.”

The vaccine is currently available to any health care provider, front-line worker or otherwise, who lives or works in the county and residents over 75. On Wednesday, Jan. 14, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that statewide eligibility for the vaccine would be expanded to include anyone over 65, but Santa Clara says it can’t accommodate that with its currently dwindling supply.

County Counsel James Williams said public health officials in Santa Clara were relying on the federal government to provide more vaccines to states, but that plan has since fallen apart.

“We learned a few days ago, for example, that the federal government was going to release stockpiles of vaccines that were being held for second doses,” Williams said. “We learned this morning no such stockpile exists.”

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospital and Clinics, the second-largest county-owned health and hospital system in the state, has provided more than 32,300 first doses and more than 6,590 second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The medical system currently has five vaccination sites, including two mass-vaccination sites in San Jose on Berger Drive and at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. Officials plan to open another mass vaccination site in Mountain View next week.

For more information on vaccination availability in Santa Clara County, visit www.sccfreevax.org.

Adhiti Bandlamudi

Top of timeline ↑

Contra Costa Prioritizing People 75 and Over for Vaccine

Contra Costa County health officials say demand for the vaccine has skyrocketed since the state expanded eligibility to people 65 and older on Wednesday, with 1,000 requests coming into the county website each hour.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli, deputy health officer and COVID-19 operations chief for the county, said on Friday that Contra Costa County will prioritize people 75 and older and those living in areas where the coronavirus is more prevalent.

“We expect that some of the people between age 65 and 75, we will take a little longer to get to, but we are receiving their request, keeping them in the queue and sending out vaccination appointment tickets as those appointments open up," he said.

Tzvieli said the county has about 36,000 doses on hand, with 12,000 more coming in each week from the state. He projected that by the end of next week, the county and it partners would be administering 3,600 shots per day on average, ramping up to 5,800 in a month. Those numbers don't include the majority of shots given by private health systems.

Officials expect it will take several weeks to vaccinate the 77,000 residents who are 75 and older.

Report from ABC7:

Julie Chang and Jon Brooks

Top of timeline ↑