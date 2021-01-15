KQED is a proud member of
California Hospitals Warn They May Have to Ration Care

The California Hospital Association is warning that some hospitals are getting so stretched by the pandemic, they may have to begin rationing care.

While new infections may be leveling off at the moment, there are still about 40,000 people testing positive for COVID every day, and with 12 percent of them expected to need hospital care, hospital executives want to prepare the public for what “crisis care” might look like.

“There is nothing comfortable about this conversation,” Carmela Coyle, CEO of the California Hospital Association, said Thursday. “But those numbers are already cooked. The viral spread has already occurred.”

While no hospital has yet declared the need for crisis care, Coyle says some facilities, especially in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions, are on the cusp of another peak where demand for treatment could outstrip supply.

The state has guidelines in place to help hospitals decide who gets care and who doesn’t should that occur, with decisions falling to a triage team charged with making those decisions, rather than putting the burden on the treating physician.

“They're not the ones who are having to make the very hard call of telling a patient or family, ‘We simply don't have the ventilator or the oxygen or the bed space to meet your health care needs,’” said Christopher Meyers, philosophy professor at CSU Bakersfield who consults with hospitals on ethics policies.

Generally, hospitals rely on a numerical score in determining allocation of resources, with priority usually given to patients who are both most likely to benefit from treatment and survive once they’re discharged.

April Dembosky

Attorneys for California Inmates Call for Accelerated Vaccinations as Prisons See Huge Case Rates

Attorneys representing California inmates are urging state and federal officials to advance about 1 of every 10 prisoners to the front of the line for vaccinations, saying it would help ease the burden on hospitals while helping control outbreaks inside state lockups.

They're asking Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar to order the swift vaccinations of every inmate who hasn't already been infected, starting with those who are most vulnerable.

More than 4,400 of the state's 95,000 inmates currently have active infections, including 1 of every 3 at a Central Coast men’s prison and 1 of every 10 at the state’s largest women’s facility, where, an advocacy group says, officials bungled the response. California prisons have an aggregate rate of 468 cases per 1,000 people, more than seven times the rate of California's population.

And that's not the worst of it, said Steve Fama, an attorney with the nonprofit Prison Law Office that represents inmates in the largest class-action settlement over prison medical conditions.

There have been about a dozen bigger outbreaks in the last month, accounting for about a third of the 167 inmate coronavirus deaths, he said. Corrections officials said active cases peaked Dec. 20 at 10,721 systemwide.

"As much of a disaster as it was the first nine months of the pandemic, the last 30 days have far exceeded in terms of the statewide number of cases,” Fama said.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Thursday at a hearing for the class action that it has started to vaccinate all inmates 65 years and older, and that it expects to complete administering shots to the group by the weekend.   

CDCR hopes to begin vaccinating the entire prison population as early as next week, which it said will prevent a highly vulnerable population from overwhelming hospitals.

Officials said they'll prioritize additional imates who are high risk after the 65-and-over group.

As of Wednesday, officials said, approximately 90% of the 2,945 incarcerated patients who have been offered vaccinations have opted to receive them. 

Additionally, 19,351 staff members, about a third of the total workforce, have been vaccinated, according to Clark Kelso, the federal receiver in charge of prison medical care.

Prisoner advocates say that while the vaccines are good news, it’s still unclear if they prevent transmission, so continued testing, physical distancing and face covering remain essential to preventing the spread of the virus.

 “While plaintiffs welcome the vaccinations and the small number of additional cells identified for quarantine and isolation at some prisons, these efforts do not go nearly far enough,” the lawsuit asserts. “Defendants have consistently refused to take the most effective step to protect the people in these prisons from severe illness or death: population reduction sufficient to allow for social distancing and cell-based quarantine.”

 Of the 1,690 medically vulnerable people eligible for early-release review recorded last December, only 15 have been approved, according to the lawsuit.

Sara Norman with the Prison Law Office, representing plaintiffs, emphasized that the state knows how to keep inmates “truly safe” but hasn’t done it.

“This is not a litigation about vaccination,” she said. “Vaccination is a remedy. This is litigation about quarantine. These outbreaks are significant, are dangerous, and the prisons are helpless in the face of them, in large part because, as the court has already alluded, they have far too many people to safely house.”

Advocates also want people who haven't previously tested positive for the virus and are unvaccinated to be quarantined only in solid-door cells starting Feb. 1.

Julie Chang and Associated Press

 

Covered California Health Insurance Enrollment Soars

Nearly 1.6 million people have purchased health insurance through Covered California, state officials said Tuesday, a number that reflects the state's high unemployment rate as millions of people have lost their jobs — and their employer-sponsored health coverage — during the pandemic.

Altogether, nearly 200,000 more people have purchased health insurance this year compared with the same time period last year, a 14% increase. The deadline to purchase coverage is Jan. 31.

“I anticipate we will end this year with more people than ever insured through Covered California, which is not great news for people who have lost their jobs,” Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said. “They may have lost their jobs, but they don't need to lose coverage.”

Covered California's enrollment declined three years in a row until 2020, when a new state law took effect that imposed a tax on people who don't have health insurance. That same year, California spent millions of dollars on subsidies to help middle-income earners pay their monthly health insurance premiums — the first and only state to do that.

Enrollment surged again last summer, peaking at 1.53 million people after an additional 289,000 people purchased coverage during a special enrollment period because of the coronavirus. The new number announced Tuesday — 1.57 million — comes after the state again imposed a stay-at-home order on most of the state following a surge of new cases. California surpassed 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Read the full story.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

Exhausted Health Care Workers Feel Betrayed by Those Who Ignore COVID Rules

Besides patients and their families, no one is feeling the pain of the COVID-19 catastrophe more than health care workers. The onslaught has exhausted them, but many also use the word "betrayed" to describe their feelings toward the public, and they have grown angry at people for skirting safety rule because they know much of the suffering is avoidable.

Doctors, nurses and other front-line workers feel like they're starting to crack.

“I have never lost so many patients in a short period of time,” said Dr. Dinora Chinchilla, an Orange County pulmonologist specializing in critical care. We have checked in regularly throughout the pandemic, and she called me recently on her drive home after a long shift, fighting back tears.

“I see sick, sick, sick, sick, sick and a lot of death,” she sputtered.

Chinchilla described the horrific situation at her hospital: Ambulances lined up around the block, day and night. Patients queued in big pop-up tents. Halls overflowing with sick people. The criteria for who is admitted to the ICU has changed because there aren’t enough beds. Meaning patients must be sicker than usual to qualify for critical care.

She and her colleagues are feeling it in a big way.

“We can see it in each other's faces,” Chinchilla said. “I've had janitors look at me, and they're like, ‘Oh, doc. You look so pale.’”

When Chinchilla arrives home at night, she tries to put on a good face for her 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, but she often crumbles into a pile of tears as they rush toward her.

“I don't want them to see me sad,” she said. “They give me a big hug, and I try to smile even though I’m crushed inside from what we are seeing at the hospital.”

Read the full story.

Lesley McClurg

Californians Locked Out of Unemployment Should Monitor Email, US Mail

According to California's Employment Development Department, more than a million unemployed people who have been locked out of receiving benefits while the state worked to root out fraudulent claims should have received an identity verification link via email by Thursday.

Any remaining claimants who don't receive emailed guidance should get details through the U.S. mail instead. About 1.4 million people total had their accounts suspended in the "New Year's Eve freeze."

Many recipients have been frustrated the agency didn’t provide the information earlier, but EDD staggered rollout of the guidance to keep from overloading its already fragile verification platform.

To make matters worse, many people who have been locked out say they have already provided identification materials for previous claims that EDD is now asking for again.

Even if the unemployment agency does meet today’s deadline, it could still be weeks before payments come through.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Children, Parents Rally to Reopen Berkeley Schools

Six-year-old Felix Whitaker has a message for Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I miss my friends and my teacher.”

On Wednesday morning the first grader crouched on the pavement outside Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley, pen in hand, slowly adding those words to a letter addressed to the governor.

He wasn't alone. Around him, more than 20 other students and parents drafted their own notes to Newsom, their school superintendent or to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who attended this school. Others held up signs that read, “I want to meet my teacher” and “School is the essential business of childhood.”

The sit-in is the latest action coordinated by Berkeley Unified School District parents mounting an increasingly organized pressure campaign that includes rallies, op-eds, a slick website and professionally printed #OpenSchools signs.

“We're out today because Jan. 13 is the day that Berkeley public schools were supposed to reopen,” said Berkeley Unified parent Jamila Dunn. “They did not, because they weren't prepared.” Dunn and others gathered for the protest want to see a return to in-person instruction as soon as public health officials give the green light. They hope the letters to elected officials help galvanize the support needed to make that possible.

But a holiday spike in COVID cases and ongoing negotiations with employee unions mean there’s no reopening date in sight in Berkeley, or most other districts in Alameda County.

Read the full story.

Vanessa Rancaño

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Plodding Vaccine Rollout

In these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view of a daunting logistical operation.

Vaishampayan is the health officer in Stanislaus County, an almond-growing mecca in California’s Central Valley that has recorded about 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and lost 700 people to the illness. Her charge is to see that potentially lifesaving COVID-19 shots make it into the arms of 550,000 residents.

And like her dozens of counterparts across the state, she is improvising as she goes.

From week to week, Vaishampayan has no idea how many new doses of COVID vaccines will be delivered until just days before they arrive, complicating advance planning for mass inoculation clinics. The inoculation clinics themselves can be a bureaucratic slog, as county staffers verify the identities and occupations of people coming in for shots to ensure strict compliance with the state’s multitiered hierarchy of eligibility. In these early days, the county also has provided vaccines to some area hospitals so they can inoculate health care workers, but the state system for tracking whether and how those doses are administered has proven clumsy.

With relatively little help from the federal government, each state has built its own vaccination rollout plan. In California, where public health is largely a county-level operation, the same departments managing testing and contact tracing for an out-of-control epidemic are leading the effort. That puts an already beleaguered workforce at the helm of yet another time-consuming undertaking. A lack of resources and limited planning by the federal and state governments have made it that much harder to get operations up and running.

Read the full story.

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, California Healthline

