Covered California enrollment soars
Exhausted health care workers feel betrayed by those who ignore COVID rules
Californians locked out of unemployment should monitor email, US mail
Children, parents rally to reopen Berkeley schools
Counties 'flying the plane as we build it' in plodding vaccine rollout
People 65 and over now eligible for vaccine
State finds Kaiser Permanente violated safety rules at 7 facilities
Covered California Health Insurance Enrollment Soars

Nearly 1.6 million people have purchased health insurance through Covered California, state officials said Tuesday, a number that reflects the state's high unemployment rate as millions of people have lost their jobs — and their employer-sponsored health coverage — during the pandemic.

Altogether, nearly 200,000 more people have purchased health insurance this year compared with the same time period last year, a 14% increase. The deadline to purchase coverage is Jan. 31.

“I anticipate we will end this year with more people than ever insured through Covered California, which is not great news for people who have lost their jobs,” Covered California Executive Director Peter Lee said. “They may have lost their jobs, but they don't need to lose coverage.”

Covered California's enrollment declined three years in a row until 2020, when a new state law took effect that imposed a tax on people who don't have health insurance. That same year, California spent millions of dollars on subsidies to help middle-income earners pay their monthly health insurance premiums — the first and only state to do that.

Enrollment surged again last summer, peaking at 1.53 million people after an additional 289,000 people purchased coverage during a special enrollment period because of the coronavirus. The new number announced Tuesday — 1.57 million — comes after the state again imposed a stay-at-home order on most of the state following a surge of new cases. California surpassed 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

Adam Beam, Associated Press

Exhausted Health Care Workers Feel Betrayed by Those Who Ignore COVID Rules

Besides patients and their families, no one is feeling the pain of the COVID-19 catastrophe more than health care workers. The onslaught has exhausted them, but many also use the word "betrayed" to describe their feelings toward the public, and they have grown angry at people for skirting safety rule because they know much of the suffering is avoidable.

Doctors, nurses and other front-line workers feel like they're starting to crack.

“I have never lost so many patients in a short period of time,” said Dr. Dinora Chinchilla, an Orange County pulmonologist specializing in critical care. We have checked in regularly throughout the pandemic, and she called me recently on her drive home after a long shift, fighting back tears.

“I see sick, sick, sick, sick, sick and a lot of death,” she sputtered.

Chinchilla described the horrific situation at her hospital: Ambulances lined up around the block, day and night. Patients queued in big pop-up tents. Halls overflowing with sick people. The criteria for who is admitted to the ICU has changed because there aren’t enough beds. Meaning patients must be sicker than usual to qualify for critical care.

She and her colleagues are feeling it in a big way.

“We can see it in each other's faces,” Chinchilla said. “I've had janitors look at me, and they're like, ‘Oh, doc. You look so pale.’”

When Chinchilla arrives home at night, she tries to put on a good face for her 2-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son, but she often crumbles into a pile of tears as they rush toward her.

“I don't want them to see me sad,” she said. “They give me a big hug, and I try to smile even though I’m crushed inside from what we are seeing at the hospital.”

Lesley McClurg

Californians Locked Out of Unemployment Should Monitor Email, US Mail

According to California's Employment Development Department, more than a million unemployed people who have been locked out of receiving benefits while the state worked to root out fraudulent claims should have received an identity verification link via email by Thursday.

Any remaining claimants who don't receive emailed guidance should get details through the U.S. mail instead. About 1.4 million people total had their accounts suspended in the "New Year's Eve freeze."

Many recipients have been frustrated the agency didn’t provide the information earlier, but EDD staggered rollout of the guidance to keep from overloading its already fragile verification platform.

To make matters worse, many people who have been locked out say they have already provided identification materials for previous claims that EDD is now asking for again.

Even if the unemployment agency does meet today’s deadline, it could still be weeks before payments come through.

Mary Franklin Harvin

Children, Parents Rally to Reopen Berkeley Schools

Six-year-old Felix Whitaker has a message for Gov. Gavin Newsom: “I miss my friends and my teacher.”

On Wednesday morning the first grader crouched on the pavement outside Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley, pen in hand, slowly adding those words to a letter addressed to the governor.

He wasn't alone. Around him, more than 20 other students and parents drafted their own notes to Newsom, their school superintendent or to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who attended this school. Others held up signs that read, “I want to meet my teacher” and “School is the essential business of childhood.”

The sit-in is the latest action coordinated by Berkeley Unified School District parents mounting an increasingly organized pressure campaign that includes rallies, op-eds, a slick website and professionally printed #OpenSchools signs.

“We're out today because Jan. 13 is the day that Berkeley public schools were supposed to reopen,” said Berkeley Unified parent Jamila Dunn. “They did not, because they weren't prepared.” Dunn and others gathered for the protest want to see a return to in-person instruction as soon as public health officials give the green light. They hope the letters to elected officials help galvanize the support needed to make that possible.

But a holiday spike in COVID cases and ongoing negotiations with employee unions mean there’s no reopening date in sight in Berkeley, or most other districts in Alameda County.

Vanessa Rancaño

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Plodding Vaccine Rollout

In these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view of a daunting logistical operation.

Vaishampayan is the health officer in Stanislaus County, an almond-growing mecca in California’s Central Valley that has recorded about 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and lost 700 people to the illness. Her charge is to see that potentially lifesaving COVID-19 shots make it into the arms of 550,000 residents.

And like her dozens of counterparts across the state, she is improvising as she goes.

From week to week, Vaishampayan has no idea how many new doses of COVID vaccines will be delivered until just days before they arrive, complicating advance planning for mass inoculation clinics. The inoculation clinics themselves can be a bureaucratic slog, as county staffers verify the identities and occupations of people coming in for shots to ensure strict compliance with the state’s multitiered hierarchy of eligibility. In these early days, the county also has provided vaccines to some area hospitals so they can inoculate health care workers, but the state system for tracking whether and how those doses are administered has proven clumsy.

With relatively little help from the federal government, each state has built its own vaccination rollout plan. In California, where public health is largely a county-level operation, the same departments managing testing and contact tracing for an out-of-control epidemic are leading the effort. That puts an already beleaguered workforce at the helm of yet another time-consuming undertaking. A lack of resources and limited planning by the federal and state governments have made it that much harder to get operations up and running.

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, California Healthline

Californians 65 and Over Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

State officials announced Wednesday that people 65 and older will now be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, in the hopes of increasing distribution to those at higher risk of hospitalization.

“With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and the state's public health officer in a press release. “Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.”

The move puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers even as counties complain they already don’t have enough doses to go around.

People in the top tier to receive the vaccine, health care workers and long-term care residents, will still be able to.

The change follows recommendations Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it comes after members of a state advisory panel on Tuesday worried that adding seniors will inevitably delay vaccines for others.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the consumer health care advocacy group Health Access California, said he generally favored moving toward vaccinating older residents, the group most likely to be hospitalized and die of the coronavirus. But he was among those who said the expansion could further strain the state’s already delayed rollout of scarce vaccines.

“This is a very tough conversation about trade-offs,” he said.

Santa Clara County counsel James Williams said Wednesday the county now has enough vaccine for seniors age 75 and older. To extend vaccinations to those 65 and over, he said, "We hope to be in a position to do that as well as soon as we get more vaccine supply here locally."

Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County's health officer, was frustrated by the new guidance, worrying that younger seniors will take limited vaccination slots from the over-75 group, which he says is more vulnerable.

"The governor’s announcement has the effect of greatly increasing the number of people who believe they are currently eligible without having given us any additional vaccine to do that with."

Saying that aging “does not mean we’re abandoning our commitment” to those already in line for vaccines, the state advisory panel’s co-chairwoman, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, said, “We are working together to solve multiple challenges at the same time.”

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in California, with the state crossing a threshold of more than 30,000 deaths from the virus this week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has come under scrutiny for what’s largely viewed as a slow vaccine rollout across the state. He set a goal last week of delivering 1 million doses by Friday, beyond the roughly 480,000 that had been administered by last week.

Newsom on Wednesday also announced a new notification system that will alert people by email or text when they are eligible to get vaccinated. That’s expected to launch next week.

Laura Klivans, Polly Stryker, and Associated Press

 

California Finds Kaiser Permanente Violated Safety Rules Around Infectious Diseases

State regulators have found workplace safety violations at seven health care facilities operated by Kaiser Permanente, including the Kaiser San Jose hospital where a Christmas Day outbreak of COVID-19 has grown to 90 people.

Even before the pandemic, California had rules protecting workers against aerosolized transmissible diseases like COVID-19. Citations from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health allege that Kaiser hospitals and other offices didn’t plan to mitigate the risk of exposure, didn’t train workers and didn’t provide or require protective respirators where the coronavirus might be present.

Statewide, Cal/OSHA has proposed that the health system pay fines totaling nearly $367,000 at 10 facilities for violations found during inspections dating back to late August. In the Bay Area, that includes hospitals in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Antioch, Redwood City and Oakland, and a psychiatric facility in Santa Clara.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente denies the violations and says it is appealing all of them.

Molly Peterson

