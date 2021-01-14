KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

Counties ‘flying the plane as we build it’ in plodding vaccine rolloutPeople 65 and over now eligible for vaccineState finds Kaiser Permanente violated safety rules at 7 facilitiesBay Area congressmen support fining colleagues who don't wear maskAlameda County jail to start testing staffStay-at-home order lifted for Greater Sacramento regionSanta Clara County morgues fill up and residents get fake vaccination appointments
More timeline

California Counties ‘Flying the Plane as We Build It’ in Plodding Vaccine Rollout

In these first lumbering weeks of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history, Dr. Julie Vaishampayan has had a battlefront view of a daunting logistical operation.

Vaishampayan is the health officer in Stanislaus County, an almond-growing mecca in California’s Central Valley that has recorded about 40,000 cases of covid-19 and lost 700 people to the illness. Her charge is to see that potentially lifesaving covid shots make it into the arms of 550,000 residents.

And like her dozens of counterparts across the state, she is improvising as she goes.

From week to week, Vaishampayan has no idea how many new doses of covid vaccines will be delivered until just days before they arrive, complicating advance planning for mass inoculation clinics. The inoculation clinics themselves can be a bureaucratic slog, as county staffers verify the identities and occupations of people coming in for shots to ensure strict compliance with the state’s multitiered hierarchy of eligibility. In these early days, the county also has provided vaccines to some area hospitals so they can inoculate health care workers, but the state system for tracking whether and how those doses are administered has proven clumsy.

With relatively little help from the federal government, each state has built its own vaccination rollout plan. In California, where public health is largely a county-level operation, the same departments managing testing and contact tracing for an out-of-control epidemic are leading the effort. That puts an already beleaguered workforce at the helm of yet another time-consuming undertaking. A lack of resources and limited planning by the federal and state governments have made it that much harder to get operations up and running.

Read the full story.

Anna Maria Barry-Jester, California Healthline

Top of timeline ↑

Californians 65 and Over Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine

State officials announced Wednesday that people 65 and older will now be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, in the hopes of increasing distribution to those at higher risk of hospitalization.

“With our hospitals crowded and ICUs full, we need to focus on vaccinating Californians who are at highest risk of becoming hospitalized to alleviate stress on our health care facilities,” said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and the state's public health officer in a press release. “Prioritizing individuals age 65 and older will reduce hospitalizations and save lives.”

The move puts seniors in line before emergency workers, teachers, childcare providers and food and agriculture workers even as counties complain they already don’t have enough doses to go around.

People in the top tier to receive the vaccine, health care workers and long-term care residents, will still be able to.

The change follows recommendations Tuesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it comes after members of a state advisory panel on Tuesday worried that adding seniors will inevitably delay vaccines for others.

Anthony Wright, executive director of the consumer health care advocacy group Health Access California, said he generally favored moving toward vaccinating older residents, the group most likely to be hospitalized and die of the coronavirus. But he was among those who said the expansion could further strain the state’s already delayed rollout of scarce vaccines.

“This is a very tough conversation about trade-offs,” he said.

Santa Clara County counsel James Williams said Wednesday the county now has enough vaccine for seniors age 75 and older. To extend vaccinations to those 65 and over, he said, "We hope to be in a position to do that as well as soon as we get more vaccine supply here locally."

Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County's health officer, was frustrated by the new guidance, worrying that younger seniors will take limited vaccination slots from the over-75 group, which he says is more vulnerable.

"The governor’s announcement has the effect of greatly increasing the number of people who believe they are currently eligible without having given us any additional vaccine to do that with."

Saying that aging “does not mean we’re abandoning our commitment” to those already in line for vaccines, the state advisory panel’s co-chairwoman, California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, said, “We are working together to solve multiple challenges at the same time.”

Coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in California, with the state crossing a threshold of more than 30,000 deaths from the virus this week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has come under scrutiny for what’s largely viewed as a slow vaccine rollout across the state. He set a goal last week of delivering 1 million doses by Friday, beyond the roughly 480,000 that had been administered by last week.

Newsom on Wednesday also announced a new notification system that will alert people by email or text when they are eligible to get vaccinated. That’s expected to launch next week.

Laura Klivans, Polly Stryker, and Associated Press

 

Top of timeline ↑

California Finds Kaiser Permanente Violated Safety Rules Around Infectious Diseases

State regulators have found workplace safety violations at seven health care facilities operated by Kaiser Permanente, including the Kaiser San Jose hospital where a Christmas Day outbreak of COVID-19 has grown to 90 people.

Even before the pandemic, California had rules protecting workers against aerosolized transmissible diseases like COVID-19. Citations from the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health allege that Kaiser hospitals and other offices didn’t plan to mitigate the risk of exposure, didn’t train workers and didn’t provide or require protective respirators where the coronavirus might be present.

Statewide, Cal/OSHA has proposed that the health system pay fines totaling nearly $367,000 at 10 facilities for violations found during inspections dating back to late August. In the Bay Area, that includes hospitals in San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Antioch, Redwood City and Oakland, and a psychiatric facility in Santa Clara.

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente denies the violations and says it is appealing all of them.

Molly Peterson

Top of timeline ↑

Bay Area Congressmen Support Fining Colleagues Who Don't Wear a Mask

Two Bay Area congressmen are backing a House rule change to fine colleagues who fail to wear a mask on the House floor. The House Tuesday approved a $500 fine for members who don't wear a mask and a $2,500 fine for a second violation.

Democratic representatives are in an uproar after three members from their caucus tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of being locked down for hours in a crowded room during last week’s Capitol siege. During the attack, several GOP members refused masks offered to them.

South Bay Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna was not sheltering in the room, but he says lawmakers should face consequences for endangering colleagues.

"You know if I go onto the House floor and take a photograph, which is prohibited, I would be fined," Khanna said. "So at a minimum I think there should be fines for not following the House rules of having a mask, (which) is what the speaker has said when you’re in the Capitol."

Marin Congressman Jared Huffman also supports the fines.

"You shouldn’t have to go to the point of passing legislation or special rules to fine members," Huffman said. "People ought to have enough decency in a deadly pandemic to just prevent others from being harmed. But with this crowd you can’t take basic decency for granted.”

One of the infected House members, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, said of the incident that “several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.”

Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Brad Schneider of Illinois were the others who announced positive tests after their time in the room.

-Tara Siler and Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

Alameda County Jail to Start Coronavirus Testing for Staff

Santa Rita jail in Alameda County plans to implement COVID-19 testing for staff this week in response to the region’s recent surge in cases. On-site testing was previously not available to staff.

The implementation of regular, weekly testing for staff follows a large coronavirus surge in the jail at the end of last year, where cases jumped from five to more than 100 in one week.

The jail currently reports seven cases among inmates and two among staff, but advocates for incarcerated people say low testing rates may be masking more cases.

“We feel that soon the sheriff is going to claim, as they have before, that they've controlled this outbreak when all they've really done is just stop seeing it," said Lina Garcia Schmidt, a member of the San Francisco chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

The jail has had 424 positive tests come back since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said it had controlled the outbreak and that the current testing plan is "strategic" and sufficient.

Kate Wolffe

Top of timeline ↑

State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order for Greater Sacramento Region

California lifted a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Sacramento region on Tuesday as hospital conditions improved, a rare turn of good news as the state pushes through what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “its most intense surge” of the coronavirus.

The order imposed Dec. 10 banned gatherings outside a household and shuttered or restricted many businesses. With virus cases and hospitalizations more stable now, the region can resume outdoor dining and worship services, reopen hair and nail salons and other businesses, and increase capacity at retailers Gatherings of up to three households are allowed.

Newsom made the announcement in a social media post that remined people to wear masks, stay home as much as possible and offered the hopeful promise: “There is a light at the end of this tunnel."

Three of the state's five regions — the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California — remain under the stay-at-home order because their intensive care capacity at hospitals is severely limited.

California has seen an enormous surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since Thanksgiving. The state is averaging 42,000 new virus cases a day and recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week. On Monday the death toll topped 30,000 since the pandemic began.

Health officials are warning that hospitalizations and deaths are likely to continue to increase as people who contracted the virus during the holidays get sicker.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

In Santa Clara County, Morgues Fill Up and Residents Get Fake Vaccination Appointments

Morgues across Santa Clara County are full or nearing capacity, and residents incorrectly received invitations for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, health officials told county supervisors Tuesday.

Ahmad Kamal, Santa Clara County director of health care preparedness, said that three hospitals in the county have reported running out of space in their morgues, while another four say they could be filled up soon.

Santa Clara is relying on three refrigerated trailers, each holding 60 bodies, for extra space to house the deceased.

At least 944 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, where intensive care units have been overrun by the latest coronavirus surge. Only two ICU beds remain available.

During the meeting, County Executive Officer Jeff Smith said some residents received fake text messages inviting them to schedule an appointment to receive extra vaccine shots using CalVax, the state's official scheduling website. The messages said that because of extra vaccine doses, people could receive a shot at a county-run facility on Berger Drive.

“We know this because we just had a huge number of people show up at Berger who didn't have an appointment,” Smith said. “What we're doing at this point is we're screening the people who showed up. If they meet the criteria, we're going to vaccinate them.”

Supervisor Joe Simitian responded to Smith by saying, “I need to be clear, and I think so does the public. Does that mean the system has been hacked?”

Smith responded, "They hacked — well, not hacked. Hacked is the wrong word. They got access to CalVax inappropriately.”

He said the county’s own appointment system was still secure.

In an official release, the county warned the public about “misinformation being shared about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine” and pointed people to the county’s website for vaccine-related information.

“Some community members have reported to the County that they received text messages wrongly informing them of 'extra' vaccine supply availability and providing them with registration links for appointments at vaccination sites in Santa Clara County,” the release said. “To the County’s knowledge, these messages originated from unofficial sources.”

Polly Stryker and Kevin Stark

Top of timeline ↑