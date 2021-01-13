KQED is a proud member of
Bay Area Congressmen Support Fining Colleagues Who Don't Wear a Mask

The House has approved a $2,500 fine for members who don't wear a mask on the House floor, and two Bay Area congressmen Tuesday said they support legislation to fine lawmakers $1,000 a day for failing to wear a mask when on Capitol grounds.

Democratic representatives are in an uproar after three members from their caucus tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of being locked down for hours in a crowded room during last week’s Capitol siege. During the attack, several GOP members refused masks offered to them.

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna was not sheltering in the room, but he says lawmakers should face consequences for endangering colleagues.

"You know if I go onto the House floor and take a photograph which is prohibited I would be fined. So at a minimum I think there should be fines for not following the House rules of having a mask, (which) is what the speaker has said when you’re in the Capitol."

Marin Congressman Jared Huffman also supports the fines.

"You shouldn’t have to go to the point of passing legislation or special rules to fine member," he said. "People ought to have enough decency in a deadly pandemic to just prevent others from being harmed. But with this crowd you can’t take basic decency for granted. ”

Huffman said the bill would not be retroactive. "That would be unconstitutional," he said. "But there may be accountability for them under ethics rules of the House."

One of the infected House members, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, said  of the incident that “several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.”

Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Brad Schneider of Illinois were the others who announced positive tests after their time in the room.

-Tara Siler and Associated Press

Alameda County Jail to Start Coronavirus Testing for Staff

Santa Rita jail in Alameda County plans to implement COVID-19 testing for staff this week in response to the region’s recent surge in cases. On-site testing was previously not available to staff.

The implementation of regular, weekly testing for staff follows a large coronavirus surge in the jail at the end of last year, where cases jumped from five to more than 100 in one week.

The jail currently reports seven cases among inmates and two among staff, but advocates for incarcerated people say low testing rates may be masking more cases.

“We feel that soon the sheriff is going to claim, as they have before, that they've controlled this outbreak when all they've really done is just stop seeing it," said Lina Garcia Schmidt, a member of the San Francisco chapter of the National Lawyers Guild.

The jail has had 424 positive tests come back since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said it had controlled the outbreak and that the current testing plan is "strategic" and sufficient.

Kate Wolffe

State Lifts Stay-at-Home Order for Greater Sacramento Region

California lifted a stay-at-home order in the 13-county Sacramento region on Tuesday as hospital conditions improved, a rare turn of good news as the state pushes through what Gov. Gavin Newsom called “its most intense surge” of the coronavirus.

The order imposed Dec. 10 banned gatherings outside a household and shuttered or restricted many businesses. With virus cases and hospitalizations more stable now, the region can resume outdoor dining and worship services, reopen hair and nail salons and other businesses, and increase capacity at retailers Gatherings of up to three households are allowed.

Newsom made the announcement in a social media post that remined people to wear masks, stay home as much as possible and offered the hopeful promise: “There is a light at the end of this tunnel."

Three of the state's five regions — the San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley and Southern California — remain under the stay-at-home order because their intensive care capacity at hospitals is severely limited.

California has seen an enormous surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since Thanksgiving. The state is averaging 42,000 new virus cases a day and recorded 3,500 virus deaths in the last week. On Monday the death toll topped 30,000 since the pandemic began.

Health officials are warning that hospitalizations and deaths are likely to continue to increase as people who contracted the virus during the holidays get sicker.

Read the full story.

Kathleen Ronayne, Associated Press

In Santa Clara County, Morgues Fill Up and Residents Get Fake Vaccination Appointments

Morgues across Santa Clara County are full or nearing capacity and residents incorrectly received invitations for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, health officials told county supervisors Tuesday.

Ahmad Kamal, director of health care preparedness, said that three hospitals in the county have reported running out of space in their morgues, while another four say they could be filled up soon.
Santa Clara is relying on three refrigerated trailers, each holding 60 bodies, for extra space to house the deceased.

At least 944 people have died from COVID-19 in the county, where intensive care units have been overrun by the latest coronavirus surge. Only two ICU beds remain available.

During the meeting, County Executive Officer Jeff Smith said some residents received fake text messages inviting them to schedule an appointment to receive extra vaccine shots using CalVax, the state's official scheduling website. The messages said that because of extra vaccine doses, people could receive a shot at a county-run facility on Berger Drive.

“We know this because we just had a huge number of people show up at Berger who didn't have an appointment,” Smith said. “What we're doing at this point is we're screening the people who showed up. If they meet the criteria, we're going to vaccinate them.”

Supervisor Joe Simitian responded to Smith by saying, “I need to be clear, and I think so does the public. Does that mean the system has been hacked?”

Smith responded that, "They hacked — well, not hacked. Hacked is the wrong word. They got access to CalVax inappropriately.”

He said the county’s own appointment system was still secure.

In an official release, the county warned the public about “misinformation being shared about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine” and pointed people to the county’s website for vaccine-related information.

“Some community members have reported to the County that they received text messages wrongly informing them of “extra” vaccine supply availability and providing them with registration links for appointments at vaccination sites in Santa Clara County,” the release said. “To the County’s knowledge, these messages originated from unofficial sources.”

Polly Stryker and Kevin Stark

Much of California to Remain Under Stay-at-Home Order, But Some Cause for Optimism

Even as California works to significantly ramp up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, much of the state will remain under the state's strict stay-at-home order.

Three of the state's five state-designated regions placed under the order, where ICU capacity had fallen below 15%, were still very much in the danger zone, prompting a continuation of the restrictions on business activities and gatherings, said state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly during his weekly Tuesday press briefing.

Those regions include the Bay Area, where ICU capacity is at 4.7%, as well as Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, where capacity has been stuck at zero for weeks. Tuesday afternoon, the state lifted the order in the Greater Sacramento region. The relatively sparsely populated region of Northern California, where ICU capacity has recently dropped sharply, to 17.6%, remains free of the extra restrictions.

The state determines a region's status using a four-week projection of ICU rates based on current case numbers, "because we know today's cases, today's transmission environment is going to end up in the hospitals in a few weeks," he explained.

But recent case rates, he added, have given some cause for at least tentative optimism.

Yesterday, the state reported just under 36,500 new cases, as compared to the seven-day average of over 42,000 cases, with coronavirus related hospitalizations rising by 5.5% over the last 14 days, the lowest rate of increase since October, Ghaly said.

"This is promising news," he said. "Of course, we've been talking about the hope that we'd see a lower post-holiday surge than we did see post Thanksgiving, and we're beginning to see indications that that's actually the case."

Meanwhile, he added, within the last week, new COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have decreased from an average of about 3,500 a day to 2,500, the "biggest signal to me that things are beginning to flatten and potentially improve."

Those encouraging figures could portend an end to some of the regional stay-at-home orders, Ghaly said. He noted that officials were plugging in the data from the last 24 hours and would be providing an update Wednesday if the state decides to lift restrictions for any of the regions, allowing them to return to the previous color-coded tier system.

Ghaly cautioned, however, that the state, which surpassed 30,000 recorded deaths this week, is by no means "out of the woods," and that the worst impacts of recent holiday activities may be felt in the second half of this month.

"We know that there's still a lot of COVID in our communities and that people can easily transmit," he said, urging people to keep their guard up. "I say that if you give COVID an inch, it will take a mile."

Matthew Green

San Francisco Offering Vaccines to People 65 and Over

Starting this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured people 65 and older through the city's health network, officials said in a press conference Tuesday.

"People 65 years of age and up only account for 15% of COVID-19 cases, but they account for over 80% of San Francisco’s COVID deaths and nearly half of our hospitalizations," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city's director of health.

Seniors who are already in the network can receive the vaccine. Those who are not enrolled, are uninsured or are covered through Medi-Cal can sign up and get the vaccine as well.

The decision comes as federal officials announced new recommendations to vaccinate anyone older than 65 in an effort to speed up distribution.

Colfax also said all residents of Laguna Honda Hospital have been offered the first dose of the vaccine, and that the remainder of residents in skilled nursing facilities are expected to be offered shots by the end of the week.

Officials said the city is working on a mass vaccine distribution plan, including opening a large-scale vaccination center, but that it needs significantly more doses on-hand first.

"We are looking, we are planning and we expect these to be on the ground soon and certainly in time for us to ensure that people who become eligible for the vaccine have a place to get it through their health care provider," Colfax said. "And if they don't have a health care provider, that there's also access for people who meet the state criteria to get the vaccine at that site as well."

Small Business Relief Plan

Also on Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a new $62 million COVID-19 relief plan for small businesses. Through a combination of grants and "very low to zero-interest loans," the city will provide direct relief to businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat.

"We're talking about our restaurants, our nail salons, our bars, our nightlife venues, our gyms," Breed said during a press call. "This new plan will more than triple the amount of local support we have provided in grants and loans so far during this pandemic."

Breed said the funds are targeted toward businesses that have not been able to open their doors or have been forced to provide only limited services due to state and regional stay-at-home orders.

The proposed relief plan offers two possible avenues for funding:

  • SF Relief Grants: More than $12 million will be allocated for grants, and they will be based on the number of workers a business employed as of February 2020. Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $20,000.
  • SF Community Investment Loans: $50 million has been allocated for the loan program, allowing the city to provide up to $250,000 in very-low and no-interest loans. This program will target "small community anchor businesses that employ more people, with an ultimate aim of retaining and creating new jobs," according to the press release.

Polly Stryker, Michelle Wiley

Soaring Number of COVID-19 Cases at San Luis Obispo Prison

The California Men’s Colony, a state prison in San Luis Obispo, is currently suffering one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state's prison system to date.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data shows that 1,017 people incarcerated at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, about a third of the population. That is more than three times the number at the next highest facility in the system, Calipatria State Prison in Imperial County.

CDCR has reported two COVID-19-related deaths at the prison since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the department said the agency is responding to the surge by increasing the frequency of testing, conducting contact tracing and using isolation and quarantine measures to slow the spread.

"Recreation yard access, meal service and medical appointments are being scheduled in a manner that limits the number of incarcerated people who can be present in an area at a given time," the spokesperson said.

The prison is also testing staff at the facility twice a week; their current positivity rate is 7%.

More at the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Alexandra Hall

