Bay Area Congressmen Support Fining Colleagues Who Don't Wear a Mask

The House has approved a $2,500 fine for members who don't wear a mask on the House floor, and two Bay Area congressmen Tuesday said they support legislation to fine lawmakers $1,000 a day for failing to wear a mask when on Capitol grounds.

Democratic representatives are in an uproar after three members from their caucus tested positive for COVID-19 within 24 hours of being locked down for hours in a crowded room during last week’s Capitol siege. During the attack, several GOP members refused masks offered to them.

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna was not sheltering in the room, but he says lawmakers should face consequences for endangering colleagues.

"You know if I go onto the House floor and take a photograph which is prohibited I would be fined. So at a minimum I think there should be fines for not following the House rules of having a mask, (which) is what the speaker has said when you’re in the Capitol."

Marin Congressman Jared Huffman also supports the fines.

"You shouldn’t have to go to the point of passing legislation or special rules to fine member," he said. "People ought to have enough decency in a deadly pandemic to just prevent others from being harmed. But with this crowd you can’t take basic decency for granted. ”

Huffman said the bill would not be retroactive. "That would be unconstitutional," he said. "But there may be accountability for them under ethics rules of the House."

One of the infected House members, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, said of the incident that “several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one.”

Reps. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey and Brad Schneider of Illinois were the others who announced positive tests after their time in the room.

-Tara Siler and Associated Press