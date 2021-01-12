KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.

Coronavirus UpdatesCoronavirus Updates

S.F. to offer vaccines to seniors, financial aid to small businessesSoaring number of cases at San Luis Obispo prisonSanta Clara County supervisors call for coordinated vaccination planMass vaccinations at baseball stadiums', Disneyland parking lotsCalifornia expands pool of who can administer vaccineCaifornia deploys 1,200 additional medical workersL.A. County to stop using Curative tests due to false negatives
More timeline

San Francisco Offering Vaccines to People 65 and Over

Starting this week, the San Francisco Department of Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to uninsured and underinsured people age 65 and over through the city's health network, officials said in a press conference Tuesday.

"People 65 years of age and up only account for 15% of COVID-19 cases, but they account for over 80% of San Francisco’s COVID deaths and nearly half of our hospitalizations," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the city's director of health.

Seniors who are already in the network can receive the vaccine.  Those who are not enrolled, are uninsured, or are covered through Medi-Cal can sign up and get the vaccine as well.

The decision comes as federal officials announced new recommendations to vaccinate anyone older than 65 in an effort to speed up distribution.

Colfax also said all residents of Laguna Honda Hospital have been offered the first dose of the vaccine, and that the remainder of residents in skilled nursing facilities are expected to be offered shots by the end of the week.

Officials said the city is working on a mass vaccine distribution plan, including opening a large-scale vaccination center, but that it needs significantly more doses on-hand first.

"We are looking, we are planning and we expect these to be on the ground soon and certainly in time for us to ensure that people who become eligible for the vaccine have a place to get it through their health care provider," Colfax said. "And if they don't have a health care provider, that there's also access for people who meet the state criteria to get the vaccine at that site as well."

Small Business Relief Plan

Also on Tuesday, Mayor London Breed announced a new $62 million COVID-19 relief plan for small businesses. Through a combination of grants and "very low to zero-interest loans," the city will provide direct relief to businesses that have been struggling to stay afloat.

"We're talking about our restaurants, our nail salons, our bars, our nightlife venues, our gyms," Breed said during a press call. "This new plan will more than triple the amount of local support we have provided in grants and loans so far during this pandemic."

Breed said the funds are targeted toward businesses that have not been able to open their doors or have been forced to provide only limited services, due to state and regional stay-at-home orders.

The proposed relief plan offers two possible avenues for funding:

  • SF Relief Grants: More than $12 million will be allocated for grants, and they will be based on the number of workers a business employed as of February 2020. Grant amounts range from $5,000 to $20,000.
  • SF Community Investment Loans: $50 million has been allocated for the loan program, allowing the city to provide up to $250,000 in very-low and no-interest loans. This program will target "small community anchor businesses that employ more people, with an ultimate aim of retaining and creating new jobs," according to the press release.

Polly Stryker, Michelle Wiley

Top of timeline ↑

Soaring Number of COVID-19 Cases at San Luis Obispo Prison

The California Men’s Colony, a state prison in San Luis Obispo, is currently suffering one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state's prison system to date.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation data shows that 1,017 people incarcerated at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past two weeks, about a third of the population. That is more than three times the number at the next highest facility in the system, Calipatria State Prison in Imperial County.

CDCR has reported two COVID-19-related deaths at the prison since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesperson for the department said the agency is responding to the surge by increasing the frequency of testing, conducting contact tracing and using isolation and quarantine measures to slow the spread.

"Recreation yard access, meal service and medical appointments are being scheduled in a manner that limits the number of incarcerated people who can be present in an area at a given time," the spokesperson said.

The prison is also testing staff at the facility twice a week; their current positivity rate is 7%.

More at the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Alexandra Hall

Top of timeline ↑

Santa Clara County Supervisors Call for Coordinated Vaccination Plan

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez and Supervisor Joe Simitian are calling for a “transparent, coordinated vaccination plan,” one that includes details from large health care systems like Kaiser and Sutter.

The two supervisors made their proposal last week, and they will present their request to the full board at its weekly meeting Tuesday.

Chavez and Simitian said a coordinated effort, with accountability, is needed to get the vaccine out quickly and safely.

"We can’t afford to lose a month, we can’t afford to lose a week, we cannot afford to lose a single day," said Simitian.

Chavez said, 'We need speed, we need clarity, and we need transparency."

Hospitals in the county were inundated with COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving and again after the holidays.

The supervisors estimate roughly half of the county’s 2 million residents receive care from either Kaiser or Sutter Health.

Last Thursday, the Public Health Department issued an order requiring large health care systems to provide their vaccination plans by Feb. 1. The order requires the companies to let their customers know where they can go to get vaccinated, and directs them to create a timeline and a strategy to reach underserved groups.

Polly Stryker

Top of timeline ↑

California Using Baseball Stadiums', Disneyland Parking Lots for Mass Vaccinations

California is transforming baseball stadiums, fairgrounds and even a Disneyland Resort parking lot into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state.

California's COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on widespread vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections, starting with medical workers and the most vulnerable elderly, such as those in care homes.

Newsom acknowledged the rollout of vaccines has been too slow and he pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, more than twice what’s been done so far.

That effort will require what Newsom called an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” including having vaccinations dispensed by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, dentists, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and members of the California National Guard.

Orange County, south of Los Angeles County, announced Monday that its first mass vaccination site will be at a Disneyland Resort parking lot in Anaheim. It's one of five sites to be set up to vaccinate thousands of people daily.

The sites are “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus," county Supervisor Doug Chaffee said in a statement.

The state will vastly expand its effort with new mass vaccination sites at parking lots for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and the Cal Expo fairgrounds in Sacramento.

Cars lined up early Monday near the downtown stadium in San Diego, where officials aimed to inoculate 5,000 health care workers daily.

“It’s kind of like a Disneyland ride” with cars moving through, said Heather Buschman, spokeswoman for UC San Diego Health, whose medical staff was administering the shots.

She said people seemed eager to be vaccinated, with more than 12,500 health care workers in San Diego County initially scheduling appointments.

By week's end, the city of Los Angeles planned to convert its huge COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination center to handle 12,000 inoculations daily.

Los Angeles County is an epicenter for the COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for some 40% of California's virus-related deaths and a huge number of new cases.

— Don Thompson, Associated Press

Top of timeline ↑

California Expands Pool of Who Can Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

In an effort to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, California is expanding the pool of who can administer them, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday. The newly authorized vaccine providers include dentists, pharmacists and paramedics.

The change comes as California is still working to vaccinate people in the first phase, made up of health care workers and people in congregate care facilities. So far, 783,476 doses have been administered.

Newsom also said vaccines at risk of going to waste can now be given to people in the later distribution categories, if "there's no one queued up" in the currently sanctioned tiers.

""
The next two phases of vaccine tiers, after health care workers and congregate care facilities. (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

As a small measure of good news, the rate of hospitalization over the past two weeks went up by 6%, Newsom said, one of the smallest increases since the surge kicked into high gear. But the governor said officials are not "overly enthusiastic" about the lower numbers, as it's still too early to rule out an additional surge coming out of the last days of the holidays.

The positivity rate in the state is now at 13.7% over the last 14 days, a dip from Friday but still in the upper reaches seen over the course of the pandemic. Intensive care unit capacity in the Bay Area region is at 0.7%, a far cry from the 15% the state wants to see before it lifts the stay-at-home order.

The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks. (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

The state is also reviewing preliminary results of a survey conducted in response to reports of health care workers declining to take the vaccine. According to Newsom, the results show only 2% of health care workers have declined or postponed getting their shot.

When asked about the current effort in Congress to again impeach President Trump, Newsom said he supports it, but that it isn't his focus right now.

"My focus, candidly, is on you and your family and your safety as it relates to issues associated with getting us through this very challenging wave in this pandemic," he said.

Michelle Wiley

Top of timeline ↑

California Deploys 1,200 Additional Medical Workers

Officials say the pandemic is pushing California's health care system to the brink of catastrophe, and the governor's office has deployed more than 1,200 medical workers to help ensure hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities are adequately staffed.

The additional workers include more than 800 contract employees who come from the same pool that many hospitals around the state already use to secure extra help.

“It’s not like there's an extra magical pool the state has," said James Williams, director of the emergency operations center for Santa Clara County. “A lot of it, I fear, is resource shifting when there is a much broader need.”

The bottom line is that medical workers are stretched thin on all fronts, and Williams says the state will send those workers to the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and other places where hospitals are the most overwhelmed.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

Top of timeline ↑

L.A. County to Stop Using Curative Tests Due to False Negatives

Los Angeles County will stop using Curative COVID-19 tests at pop-up testing sites after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that the test could produce false negatives.

The county Department of Health Services said in a statement Sunday that it will change to Fulgent Genetics tests this week.

The department said Curative PCR tests used at the pop-up sites between Dec. 13 and Jan. 2 made up about 10% of all COVID-19 tests administered at county-supported test sites during that same period.

Curative also runs dozens of self-administered testing sites across the Bay Area and has partnered with local government entities such as Marin County and the Alameda County Office of Education.

The FDA says that to reduce the risk of false negatives, Curative tests should be used by people displaying actual symptoms of COVID-19 and should be performed under observation by a trained health care worker.

The city of Los Angeles, meanwhile, announced that its massive COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium will transition into a vaccination center by the end of this week.

Associated Press and Julie Chang

Top of timeline ↑