Santa Clara County Supervisors Call for Coordinated Vaccination Plan

Santa Clara County supervisors Cindy Chavez and Joe Simitian are calling for a “transparent, coordinated vaccination plan,” one that includes details from large health care systems like Kaiser and Sutter.

The two supervisors made their proposal last week, and they will present their request to the full Board at its weekly meeting Tuesday.

Chavez and Simitian said a coordinated effort, with accountability, is needed to get the vaccine out quickly and safely.

"We can’t afford to lose a month, we can’t afford to lose a week, we cannot afford to lose a single day," said Simitian.

Chavez said, 'We need speed, we need clarity, and we need transparency."

Hospitals in the county were inundated with COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving and again after the holidays.

The supervisors estimate roughly half of the county’s 2 million residents receive care from either Kaiser or Sutter Health.

Last Thursday, the public health department issued an order requiring large health care systems to provide their vaccination plans by Feb. 1.  The order requires the companies to let their customers know where they can go to get vaccinated, and directs them to create a timeline and a stategy to reach underserved groups.

Polly Stryker

California Using Baseball Stadium and Disneyland Parking Lots for Mass Vaccinations

California is transforming baseball stadiums, fairgrounds and even a Disneyland Resort parking lot into mass vaccination sites as the coronavirus surge overwhelms hospitals and sets a deadly new record in the state.

California's COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health officials are counting on widespread vaccinations to help stem the tide of new infections, starting with medical workers and the most vulnerable elderly, such as those in care homes.

Newsom acknowledged the rollout of vaccines has been too slow and he pledged 1 million shots will be administered this week, more than twice what’s been done so far.

That effort will require what Newsom called an “all-hands-on-deck approach,” including having vaccinations dispensed by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, dentists, paramedics and emergency medical technicians, and members of the California National Guard.

Orange County, south of Los Angeles County, announced Monday that its first mass vaccination site will be at a Disneyland Resort parking lot in Anaheim. It's one of five sites to be set up to vaccinate thousands of people daily.

The sites are “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus," county Supervisor Doug Chaffee said in a statement.

The state will vastly expand its effort with new mass vaccination sites at parking lots for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Petco Park in San Diego and the CalExpo fairgrounds in Sacramento.

Cars lined up early Monday near the downtown stadium in San Diego, where officials aimed to inoculate 5,000 health care workers daily.

“It’s kind of like a Disneyland ride” with cars moving through, said Heather Buschman, spokeswoman for UC San Diego Health, whose medical staff was administering the shots.

She said people seemed eager to be vaccinated, with more than 12,500 health care workers in San Diego County initially scheduling appointments.

By week's end, the city of Los Angeles planned to convert its huge COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination center to handle 12,000 inoculations daily.

Los Angeles County is an epicenter for the COVID-19 outbreak, accounting for some 40% of California's virus-related deaths and a huge number of new cases.

—Don Thompson, Associated Press

California Expands Pool of Who Can Administer COVID-19 Vaccine

In an effort to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, California is expanding the pool of who can administer them, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press briefing Monday. The newly authorized vaccine providers include dentists, pharmacists and paramedics.

The change comes as California is still working to vaccinate people in the first phase, made up of health care workers and people in congregate care facilities. So far, 783,476 doses have been administered.

Newsom also said vaccines at risk of going to waste can now be given to people in the later distribution categories, if "there's no one queued up" in the currently sanctioned tiers.

""
The next two phases of vaccine tiers, after health care workers and congregate care facilities. (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

As a small measure of good news, the rate of hospitalization over the past two weeks went up by 6%, Newsom said, one of the smallest increases since the surge kicked into high gear. But the governor said officials are not "overly enthusiastic" about the lower numbers, as it's still too early to rule out an additional surge coming out of the last days of the holidays.

The positivity rate in the state is now at 13.7% over the last 14 days, a dip from Friday but still in the upper reaches seen over the course of the pandemic. Intensive care unit capacity in the Bay Area region is at 0.7%, a far cry from the 15% the state wants to see before it lifts the stay-at-home order.

The increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks. (Office of Governor Gavin Newsom)

The state is also reviewing preliminary results of a survey conducted in response to reports of health care workers declining to take the vaccine. According to Newsom, the results show only 2% of health care workers have declined or postponed getting their shot.

When asked about the current effort in Congress to again impeach President Trump, Newsom said he supports it, but that it isn't his focus right now.

"My focus, candidly, is on you and your family and your safety as it relates to issues associated with getting us through this very challenging wave in this pandemic," he said.

Michelle Wiley

California Deploys 1,200 Additional Medical Workers

Officials say the pandemic is pushing California's health care system to the brink of catastrophe, and the governor's office has deployed more than 1,200 medical workers to help ensure hospitals, nursing homes and other medical facilities are adequately staffed.

The additional workers include more than 800 contract employees who come from the same pool that many hospitals around the state already use to secure extra help.

“It’s not like there's an extra magical pool the state has," said James Williams, director of the emergency operations center for Santa Clara County. “A lot of it, I fear, is resource shifting when there is a much broader need.”

The bottom line is that medical workers are stretched thin on all fronts, and Williams says the state will send those workers to the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and other places where hospitals are the most overwhelmed.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

L.A. County to Stop Using Curative Tests Due to False Negatives

Los Angeles County will stop using Curative COVID-19 tests at pop-up testing sites after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration alert to patients and health care providers that the test could produce false negatives.

The county Department of Health Services said in a statement Sunday that it will change to Fulgent Genetics tests this week.

The department said Curative PCR tests used at the pop-up sites between Dec. 13 and Jan. 2 made up about 10% of all COVID-19 tests administered at county-supported test sites during that same period.

Curative also runs dozens of self-administered testing sites across the Bay Area and has partnered with local government entities such as Marin County and the Alameda County Office of Education.

The FDA says that to reduce the risk of false negatives, Curative tests should be used by people displaying actual symptoms of COVID-19 and should be performed under observation by a trained health care worker.

The city of Los Angeles, meanwhile, announced that its massive COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium will transition into a vaccination center by the end of this week.

Associated Press and Julie Chang

Pelosi Takes Second Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pelosi revealed the coronavirus protection during her virtual community swearing-in on Saturday, attended by San Francisco community members including youth singers of the San Francisco Girl's Chorus and Michael Pappas of the San Francisco Interfaith Council.

Pelosi took the first dose of the vaccine in December. "I have a reputation, don't come near me with a needle," she said Saturday.

But, Pelosi told the community, she moved forward with it because it's necessary.

"I'm not big on shots, but I got my second shot yesterday. I urge you to do so, because it works. That's what matters," Pelosi said.

Pelosi said the vaccine should be distributed fairly and equitably. She also noted coronavirus-related deaths continue to rise even as an insurrection raged at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"When that assault was taking place on the Capitol, 3,865 people in our country died of the coronavirus, many of them people of color, because of the injustice of it all," she said. "The next day, on Thursday, 4,000 people died of the coronavirus. Why? Because decisions were made, at the highest level, months before, in the Oval Office, of denial, distortion, delay, calling it a hoax."

"This president is responsible for many of those deaths," she said.

— Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez (@FitztheReporter)

California Reports Record 695 Virus Deaths in a Day

California health authorities reported Saturday a record one-day total of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.

California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 29,233, according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are nearly 22,000, and state models project the number could reach 30,000 by Feb 1.

A surge of cases following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations in California, and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers.

Already, many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration care as intensive care beds dwindle.

Every intensive care unit bed at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard is full, and emergency rooms are packed across Ventura County, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Star reported.

When a code blue is sounded at the hospital signaling a cardiac arrest, nurse Yesenia Avila says a little prayer.

The codes have been coming often. On one particular shift, she said three COVID-19 patients died within an hour.

“We’ve never seen this much death before,” Avila told the newspaper. “I’ve been in health care for 22 years, and I’ve never been scared. Right now, I am ... I fear for my children.”

The biggest fear is that hospitals will be tipped into rationing care in a few weeks when people who ignored social distancing rules to gather with friends and relatives for Christmas and New Year’s Eve start showing up for medical care.

The post-Christmas surge was worsening in Los Angeles County, where figures released Thursday and Friday showed a new daily caseload of nearly 20,000, significantly above the average of about 14,000 new cases a day over the last week. In all, 100,00 new cases were recorded this week.

With new figures released Saturday, the county surpassed 12,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 — 1,000 of which happened in the last four days.

“The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of COVID-19 deaths and cases is a devastating reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County. “And this accelerated spread reflects the many unsafe actions individuals took over the holidays.”

Dr. Paul Simon, the county Department of Public Health’s chief science officer, told the Los Angeles Times he expects the number of hospitalizations and deaths to remain high throughout January because of what occurred over the holidays.

“We’re going to see high levels of hospitalization and, sadly, deaths over at least the next two to four weeks.”

Los Angeles County has a fourth of the state’s population, but it accounts for about 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

— The Associated Press

