Santa Clara County Supervisors Call for Coordinated Vaccination Plan

Santa Clara County supervisors Cindy Chavez and Joe Simitian are calling for a “transparent, coordinated vaccination plan,” one that includes details from large health care systems like Kaiser and Sutter.

The two supervisors made their proposal last week, and they will present their request to the full Board at its weekly meeting Tuesday.

Chavez and Simitian said a coordinated effort, with accountability, is needed to get the vaccine out quickly and safely.

"We can’t afford to lose a month, we can’t afford to lose a week, we cannot afford to lose a single day," said Simitian.

Chavez said, 'We need speed, we need clarity, and we need transparency."

Hospitals in the county were inundated with COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving and again after the holidays.

The supervisors estimate roughly half of the county’s 2 million residents receive care from either Kaiser or Sutter Health.

Last Thursday, the public health department issued an order requiring large health care systems to provide their vaccination plans by Feb. 1. The order requires the companies to let their customers know where they can go to get vaccinated, and directs them to create a timeline and a stategy to reach underserved groups.

