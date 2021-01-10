KQED is a proud member of
California Reports Record 695 Virus Deaths in a Day

California health authorities reported Saturday a record one-day total of 695 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.

California’s death toll since the start of the pandemic rose to 29,233, according to the state Department of Public Health’s website.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are nearly 22,000, and state models project the number could reach 30,000 by Feb 1.

A surge of cases following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations in California, and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers.

Already, many hospitals in Los Angeles and other hard-hit areas are struggling to keep up and warned they may need to ration care as intensive care beds dwindle.

Every intensive care unit bed at St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard is full, and emergency rooms are packed across Ventura County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles, the Ventura County Star reported.

When a code blue is sounded at the hospital signaling a cardiac arrest, nurse Yesenia Avila says a little prayer.

The codes have been coming often. On one particular shift, she said three COVID-19 patients died within an hour.

“We’ve never seen this much death before,” Avila told the newspaper. “I’ve been in health care for 22 years, and I’ve never been scared. Right now, I am ... I fear for my children.”

The biggest fear is that hospitals will be tipped into rationing care in a few weeks when people who ignored social distancing rules to gather with friends and relatives for Christmas and New Year’s Eve start showing up for medical care.

The post-Christmas surge was worsening in Los Angeles County, where figures released Thursday and Friday showed a new daily caseload of nearly 20,000, significantly above the average of about 14,000 new cases a day over the last week. In all, 100,00 new cases were recorded this week.

With new figures released Saturday, the county surpassed 12,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 — 1,000 of which happened in the last four days.

“The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of COVID-19 deaths and cases is a devastating reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the county,” said Barbara Ferrer, public health director for Los Angeles County. “And this accelerated spread reflects the many unsafe actions individuals took over the holidays.”

Dr. Paul Simon, the county Department of Public Health’s chief science officer, told the Los Angeles Times he expects the number of hospitalizations and deaths to remain high throughout January because of what occurred over the holidays.

“We’re going to see high levels of hospitalization and, sadly, deaths over at least the next two to four weeks.”

Los Angeles County has a fourth of the state’s population, but it accounts for about 40% of COVID-19 deaths.

—  The Associated Press

Santa Clara County Expands Vaccine Eligibility to All 140,000 Health Care Workers

"Today we’re here to share with you some really good news."

And with that unusually upbeat start to a COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County's public health director, announced a significant expansion in vaccine access to all of the county's roughly 140,000 health care workers.  Now, for the first time, home health care workers, community health workers including promotoras, public health field staff, primary care clinic staff and workers at dental clinics, labs and pharmacies will be eligible for inoculation.

-The county's limited supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses had been previously reserved for the hospital workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities that make up the first tier of Phase 1A in the state's vaccine prioritization system. Now, everyone in Phase 1A is eligible, in accordance with the state’s announcement earlier this week.

"Anyone who falls in Phase 1A, you can go to your health care provider and get a vaccine," Cody said. "So, Stanford, Palo Alto Medical Foundation, Kaiser and the county hospital system are all ready to vaccinate their patients who are in Phase 1A."

Still, the county doesn't currently have enough vaccines for all those workers. To date, it has received just over 110,000 doses and administered about 47,000 of them, according to Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's testing and vaccine officer. He attributed that lag to the convoluted vaccine distribution process but was optimistic that significantly larger allotments would soon be available.

"So I think it's expected to start slowly and we will absolutely ramp up," he said, noting the number of daily doses administered in the county has increased in recent weeks from several hundred to nearly 6,000. "The plan is to open many more mass-vax sites. "

Fenstersheib stressed, however, that even with the vaccine ramp-up, the county is still mired in the thick of the pandemic, and he urged residents to remain vigilant by continuing to wear masks and following social distancing guidelines. Roughly 1,200 new cases in the county have been reported each day over the last week, straining local hospital capacity, with fewer than 25 intensive care unit beds now available. At least 815 residents have been killed by the virus since March.

The county, Fenstersheib added, is hoping to move into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution by the end of the month, depending on the number of new doses received. That would open the gates to residents 75 and older, as well as some workers in education and child care, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Dr. Cody, the public health director, urged everyone to get the vaccine as more doses become available, regardless of whether they've already had the virus.

"Our big, hairy, audacious goal is to get to 85% herd immunity," she said. "And so, by our calculation, we need to have over one-and-a- half million people in our county vaccinated."

Doing so, she added, will require all health care delivery systems in the county to grow their capacity at "a fairly rapid clip."

"I think that what we've seen so far is promising because our health care systems were able to bring up vaccinations in the middle of responding to the biggest surge we've ever had. And over a holiday."

"That reassures me," she added.

Matthew Green

FDA Warns of False Negatives From Type of Test Offered in Bay Area

COVID-19 tests by California startup Curative have a high rate of false negatives, according to a statement released earlier this week by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company runs dozens of self-administered testing sites across the Bay Area and has even partnered with local government entities such as Marin County and the Alameda County Office of Education.

Curative also launched a pop-up testing site Friday morning in Sonoma County.

D’Arcy Richardson, the county director of nursing for COVID response, defended the use of Curative’s oral tests and said they are still helpful because testing remains in high demand.

“No test is perfect,” Richardson said, “But this test really can be a useful option for people who either can't tolerate a nasal swab, for some reason, or choose not to have a nasal swab.”

Richardson also pointed out that the FDA’s warning is more about “how you use the test, not the test itself.”

The FDA says that to reduce the risk of false negatives, Curative tests should be used by people displaying actual symptoms of COVID-19 and should be performed under observation by a trained health care worker, which Richardson says the county has been doing all along.

Curative did not respond to a request for comment.

Julie Chang

Hospitals Say Regulations Are Creating 'Bottlenecking' of Patients

Hospitals across the region continue to be overwhelmed amid the state’s largest and worst COVID-19 surge, as ICU capacity in the Bay Area has dropped to 3%, its lowest level yet, state officials say.

Now, California’s largest hospital-industry group is calling on the state to do more in relieving a “bottlenecking” of care.

"In California, some counties have placed a ban on skilled nursing facilities accepting or admitting patients from the hospital," said Carmela Coyle, president and CEO of the California Hospital Association, during a press call Friday.

Coyle says the inability of physicians to move their patients no longer in need of acute care into a different setting is creating backlogs in hospitals.

She says the bans are unnecessary because hospitals know who is and isn’t infected with the coronavirus at the time of transfer.

“We've got 40,000 new people in the state of California each day becoming COVID-positive," she said. "We've got 23,000 in California's hospitals today with COVID. And we are anticipating another 15,000 individuals between now and the 18th of January needing inpatient hospital care."

Coyle also said hospitals want more relief from “regulatory red tape.”

In the midst of creating surge capacity, she said, hospitals are having to deal with day-to-day regulations that make sense under normal circumstances but should be set aside during the current crisis.

Coyle cited the creation of detailed discharge plans, nurses' notes and other documents that can take two to three hours daily, plus required disaster plan rehearsal, as taking up staff time that should otherwise be used to care for patients.

Hospitals want those regulations “put on pause” through the end of February.

In a response, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement, “The state is laser-focused on getting hospitals additional staff and resources to assist with responding to the crisis. We are committed to continuing to closely coordinate and partner with hospitals and local leaders to respond to this pandemic and appreciate any suggestions from those on the ground fighting this pandemic every day.”

The California Department of Public Health says it's deployed nearly 1,500 medical personnel to hospitals, skilled nursing homes and other medical facilities to assist in COVID-19 response. It's also requested 500 additional medical providers from the federal government and is trying to build capacity by establishing surge beds in alternative sites across the state.

Julie Chang

Biden Plans to Release Most Available Vaccine Doses, in Break With Trump Policy

President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration's approach, his office said Friday.

“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement. Biden “supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now.”

Under the Trump administration's approach, the government has been holding back millions of doses of vaccine to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.

After a glow of hope when the first vaccines were approved last month, the nation's inoculation campaign has gotten off to a slow start. Of 29.4 million doses distributed, about 5.9 million have been administered, or 27%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden has already indicated his displeasure. In a speech last week, before his election victory was certified by Congress, the president-elect said he intends to speed up vaccinations by having the federal government take a stronger role to make sure that vaccines are not only available, but that shots are going into the arms of more Americans.

Read the full story.

Associated Press

Military Medical Personnel Now Assisting at California Hospitals

Department of Defense personnel are now actively assisting at California hospitals to help respond to an influx of COVID-19 patients.

A group of approximately 75 Department of Defense medical personnel were deployed in late December to the hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic.

"I’m seeing the relatively asymptomatic people that are just having a little bit of body aches or a headache and just want to get tested for the safety of their family and their coworkers, and then I’m seeing those that are having significantly difficult breathing, and they’re truly, truly, very ill and need significant help," said Alexas Gingras, a U.S. Air Force captain and emergency room physician who's one of about 20 military personnel assisting doctors and nurses at Dameron Hospital in Stockton.  "And a lot of it seems to be stemming from large gatherings through the holidays."

U.S. Air Force and Army personnel are also deployed at three hospitals in the Central Valley and Southern California, where ICU bed availability is at 0%.

At Lodi Memorial, two doctors, two physician assistants, seven respiratory therapists, 24 registered nurses and other support staff were deployed, according to the hospital last week. At Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, about 15 Air Force and five Army doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians are assisting.

Military personnel are also working at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Alexandra Hall

Treating Patients in Chairs and Hallways, San Mateo ER Doc Says 'We Are on the Brink'

Health care workers across California are bracing for difficult days ahead as the latest coronavirus surge pummels the state. More than 22,800 total people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across California as of Wednesday.

“I feel like we are on the brink and we are truly worried about how we're going to be able to care for more patients,” said Dr. Julie Hersk in an interview with KQED's Brian Watt this week.

Hersk is an emergency medicine specialist and former chief of staff at San Mateo Medical Center, where more than a third of adult inpatient beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health officials say the impact of the recent holiday gatherings on the latest surge isn’t likely going to be known until mid-January.

Hersk said her hospital’s intensive care unit has gotten full over the last few weeks since Thanksgiving. That’s led her to care for patients in other areas of the hospital.

“We’re making room everywhere we can,” she said. “We are now seeing patients in chairs and in hallways. I saw a patient outside.”

Like many of her colleagues, Dr. Hersk said she has felt physically and emotionally drained.

“It’s really scary to watch the way people die from COVID-19 ... short of breath and alone,” she said. “Personally, I believe our nurses have taken the brunt of the challenge. Having to be in the rooms with these patients for long periods of time undoubtedly increases their risk.”

Read the full story.

Alexander Gonzalez and Brian Watt

