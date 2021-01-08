KQED is a proud member of
Biden to Release Most Available Vaccine Doses, in Break With Trump Policy

President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration's approach, his office said Friday.

“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible," spokesman T.J. Ducklo said in a statement. Biden “supports releasing available doses immediately, and believes the government should stop holding back vaccine supply so we can get more shots in Americans’ arms now.”

Under the Trump administration's approach, the government has been holding back millions of doses of vaccine to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require a second shot about three weeks after the first vaccination. One-shot vaccines are still undergoing testing.

After a glow of hope when the first vaccines were approved last month, the nation's inoculation campaign has gotten off to a slow start. Of 29.4 million doses distributed, about 5.9 million have been administered, or 27%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden has already indicated his displeasure. In a speech last week, before his election victory was certified by Congress, the president-elect said he intends to speed up vaccinations by having the federal government take a stronger role to make sure that vaccines are not only available, but that shots are going into the arms of more Americans.

Associated Press

Military Medical Personnel Now Assisting at California Hospitals

Department of Defense personnel are now actively assisting at California hospitals to help  respond to an influx of COVID-19 patients.

A group of approximately 75 Department of Defense medical personnel were deployed in late December to the hospitals hardest hit by the pandemic.

"I’m seeing the relatively asymptomatic people that are just having a little bit of body aches or a headache and just want to get tested for the safety of their family and their coworkers, and then I’m seeing those that are having significantly difficult breathing, and they’re truly, truly, very ill and need significant help," said Alexas Gingras, a U.S. Air Force captain and emergency room physician who's one of about 20 military personnel assisting doctors and nurses at Dameron Hospital in Stockton.  "And a lot of it seems to be stemming from large gatherings through the holidays."

U.S. Air Force and Army personnel are also deployed at three hospitals in the Central Valley and Southern California, where ICU bed availability is at 0%.

At Lodi Memorial, two doctors, two physician assistants, seven respiratory therapists, 24 registered nurses and other support staff were deployed, according to the hospital last week. At Community Regional in Fresno, about 15 Air Force and five Army doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians are assisting.

Military personnel are also working at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Alexandra Hall

Treating Patients in Chairs and Hallways, San Mateo ER Doc Says 'We Are on the Brink'

Health care workers across California are bracing for difficult days ahead as the latest coronavirus surge pummels the state. More than 22,800 total people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across California as of Wednesday.

“I feel like we are on the brink and we are truly worried about how we're going to be able to care for more patients,” said Dr. Julie Hersk in an interview with KQED's Brian Watt this week.

Hersk is an emergency medicine specialist and former chief of staff at San Mateo Medical Center, where more than a third of adult inpatient beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Health officials say the impact of the recent holiday gatherings on the latest surge isn’t likely going to be known until mid-January.

Hersk said her hospital’s intensive care unit has gotten full over the last few weeks since Thanksgiving. That’s led her to care for patients in other areas of the hospital.

“We’re making room everywhere we can,” she said. “We are now seeing patients in chairs and in hallways. I saw a patient outside.”

Like many of her colleagues, Dr. Hersk said she has felt physically and emotionally drained.

“It’s really scary to watch the way people die from COVID-19 ... short of breath and alone,” she said. “Personally, I believe our nurses have taken the brunt of the challenge. Having to be in the rooms with these patients for long periods of time undoubtedly increases their risk.”

Alexander Gonzalez and Brian Watt

East San Jose Hospital Hard Hit by Coronavirus Surge

Regional Medical Center in East San Jose is one of many Bay Area hospitals hit hard by the current coronavirus surge, treating around 130 COVID-19 patients, roughly a third of them in the ICU.

As far as bed capacity goes, "We have no capacity," said Dr. Paul Silka, head of the ER department. "We haven’t had capacity for six weeks."

But that doesn’t mean there’s never any room. Silka says capacity is kind of like a balloon, inflating and deflating, sometimes within the same day.

Being stretched thin has happened before, in past flu seasons, but Silka says the hospital is “uber over capacity,” forcing him and his staff to manage on a minute-by-minute basis.

"Picture air traffic control," he said. "Everything’s moving. If at that minute the ICU does not have space to take our critically ill COVID patient, we will house them or board them and keep them in the emergency department."

That is, until a bed is available. Like other hospitals, Regional Medical Center has kept ambulances with patients waiting outside for hours until room opens up. Also like other hospitals, Silka says, people can’t hang out inside because of the possibility of becoming infected.

"We have people camped out outside of the hospital, both waiting for emergency patients and keeping vigil for their impatient family members and friends," he said.

In spite of the surge, patients are still being well cared for, he says. His staff are tired and overworked, but they’re coping.

Polly Stryker

California Orders Hospitals to Accept COVID-19 Patients From Hardest-Hit Counties

California health officials are ordering hospitals in counties less overwhelmed by the latest COVID-19 surge to accept patients from areas that have been hit the hardest.

“It is no longer do we just ask a facility if they can take a patient from X, Y, Z,” said Jim Morrissey, Alameda County’s medical health operational area coordinator. “[The directive] is you will receive patients if you have availability.”

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County's public health officer, said the county had anticipated the need to assist other communities.

“We see the ever-increasing numbers of people coming into the hospital across the state, especially in Southern California, where now they are at zero percent capacity,” he said.

On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city still had more than a third of its ICU beds available; the capacity of the Bay Area region as a whole is about 3.5%.

California is treating more than 4,800 people with COVID-19 across all its intensive care units, and it has roughly 1,200 ICU beds left unoccupied, the lowest availability of the entire pandemic, according to the state's dashboard.

Willis says the order will ensure people around the state get the highest standard of care. But he says his office will keep an eye on local needs, too.

“We will not be obliged to care for patients from outside of our region if it would prevent us from being able to care for our own patients,” Willis said.

Dr. Bela Matyas, Solano County health officer, says the mutual aid system is not new and the county has been transferring patients around throughout the pandemic.

“We all have to chip in to help,” Matyas said.

The order will remain in effect for at least three weeks.

Polly Stryker

Pandemic Influences New California 'Master Plan on Aging'

In an understated announcement dramatically overshadowed by a violent insurrection in the nation's capital, California health officials on Wednesday introduced the state's first-ever roadmap on aging in an effort to accommodate its rapidly growing population of seniors.

In introducing the initiative, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly underscored the COVID-19 pandemic's disproportionate impact on the state's senior population.

"Older Californians have been the group that has shouldered the burden almost the greatest in California," he said, noting that 75% of all deaths have been among residents over 65, while only accounting for about 10% of all cases.

The Master Plan on Aging offers a comprehensive set of guidelines to prepare the state for significant demographic changes, including the anticipated growth of the 60-and-over population to some 10.8 million people by 2030.

The plan includes five main goals by 2030 and a data dashboard to measure the progress of each:

  • The development of millions of new housing options for older populations
  • Expanded access to quality senior health services for underserved residents, and a subsequent increase in overall life expectancy
  • More work, volunteering and other engagement opportunities for older residents
  • 1 million new high-quality caregiving jobs
  • New programs to improve economic security for seniors

The new plan, Ghaly said, was largely born of the hard lessons learned over the past year, during which many older residents of the state did not receive the care or resources they needed.

"We know that COVID has been difficult, but at the same time it has been accelerant for change, an accelerant for hope," Ghaly said. "The plan that we're unveiling today is the bright hope that I expect us to see more and more throughout the year."

Matthew Green

Santa Clara County Hospitals Overwhelmed With COVID-19 Patients

Hospitals in Santa Clara County are hitting a breaking point as county officials warn the current surge of COVID-19 is overwhelming the health care system.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have spiked dramatically since the Thanksgiving holiday, from 221 on Nov. 25 to a high of 727 on Jan. 6. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds hit a high of 173 on Dec. 31 and is now at 159. Currently, just seven of 317 standard, staffed ICU beds are available.

At a press conference Wednesday, county officials urged residents to follow health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

More than 100 people a day are being admitted to hospitals in the county, says Ahmad Kamal, the county’s COVID-19 director of health care preparedness.

“Patients are waiting in the emergency rooms to be admitted, because there are not enough beds for them,” Kamal said.

The number of patients is overwhelming health care workers, as some are shifting their ordinary duties to only take care of the critically ill.

“This means hospitals are canceling surgeries,” Kamal said. “Hospitals are canceling outpatient visits. These all have an effect, and we cannot have it continue.”

You can follow Santa Canta Clara County hospitalization data on this dashboard.

Marco Siler-Gonzales and Jon Brooks

